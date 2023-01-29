Dirty Dough Desert Ridge Phoenix

Restaurant info

Dirty Dough cookies are engineered from the inside out, with every cookie featuring some combination of layers, mix-ins, or filling within the dough. The unique flavor profiles, like Caramel Apple and Brookie, along with our signature Raspberry Toaster Tart, and trademark gooey goodness of our cookies set us apart from other cookie-cutter brands (see what we did there?). Enjoy a weekly rotating menu of cookies. You can even top it with ice cream to make a Dirty Zookie!