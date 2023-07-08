Main picView gallery

American Fork - Dirty Dough

496 N 990 W

American Fork, UT 84003

Dirty Dough Cookies-In Store

Cookies

Single

Single

$4.19

One cookie.

Dirty Four

Dirty Four

$15.99

Box of 4 cookies.

Dirty Half Dozen

Dirty Half Dozen

$22.99

Box of 6 cookies.

Dirty Dozen

Dirty Dozen

$39.99

Box of 12 cookies.

Gossner's Flavored Milks

Strawberry Milk

Strawberry Milk

$2.00
Banana Milk

Banana Milk

$2.00
Orange Cream Milk

Orange Cream Milk

$2.00
Cookies 'N' Cream Milk

Cookies 'N' Cream Milk

$2.00
Regular Milk

Regular Milk

$2.00
Root Beer Milk

Root Beer Milk

$2.00
Chocolate Milk

Chocolate Milk

$2.00

*Catering Cookies

48 Pack - Cookies Mix & Match

48 Pack - Cookies Mix & Match

$62.40

48 bite-size Catering Cookies (2 boxes of 24 cookies) Mix and match from our 3 flavors. Choose 24 total cookies, boxes will be identical.

48 Pack - Chocolate Chip

48 Pack - Chocolate Chip

$62.40

48 bite-size Chocolate Chip Catering Cookies (2 boxes of 24 cookies)

48 Pack - Brookie

48 Pack - Brookie

$62.40

48 bite-size Brookie Catering Cookies (2 boxes of 24 cookies)

48 Pack - Raspberry Toaster Tart

48 Pack - Raspberry Toaster Tart

$62.40

48 bite-size Raspberry Toaster Tart Catering Cookies (2 boxes of 24 cookies)

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Ready to get Dirty? Life gets messy. It's better with cookies.

496 N 990 W, American Fork, UT 84003

