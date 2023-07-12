A map showing the location of Cincinnati - Dirty Dough View gallery

Cincinnati - Dirty Dough

review star

No reviews yet

440 Ohio Pike

Cincinnati, OH 45245

Dirty Dough Cookies-In Store

Cookies

Single

Single

$3.93

One cookie.

Dirty Four

Dirty Four

$13.43

Box of 4 cookies.

Dirty Half Dozen

Dirty Half Dozen

$19.99

Box of 6 cookies.

Dirty Dozen

Dirty Dozen

$34.83

Box of 12 cookies.

Master Drinks

1% Lowfat Chocolate Milk

1% Lowfat Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Cold 8oz bottle of 1% Chocolate milk

1% Lowfat Milk

1% Lowfat Milk

$2.50

Cold 8oz bottle of 1% milk

2% Reduced Fat Milk

2% Reduced Fat Milk

$2.50

Cold 12oz bottle of 2% milk

Bottled Soda

Bottled Soda

$2.00
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.50
Energy Drink

Energy Drink

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Rockstar Original

$3.50
Soda Can

Soda Can

$2.00
Water

Water

$2.00

Enjoy a cold 17oz Bottled Water

*Catering Cookies

48 Pack - Cookies Mix & Match

48 Pack - Cookies Mix & Match

$62.40

48 bite-size Catering Cookies (2 boxes of 24 cookies) Mix and match from our 3 flavors. Choose 24 total cookies, boxes will be identical.

48 Pack - Chocolate Chip

48 Pack - Chocolate Chip

$62.40

48 bite-size Chocolate Chip Catering Cookies (2 boxes of 24 cookies)

48 Pack - Brookie

48 Pack - Brookie

$62.40

48 bite-size Brookie Catering Cookies (2 boxes of 24 cookies)

48 Pack - Raspberry Toaster Tart

48 Pack - Raspberry Toaster Tart

$62.40

48 bite-size Raspberry Toaster Tart Catering Cookies (2 boxes of 24 cookies)

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

440 Ohio Pike, Cincinnati, OH 45245

Directions

