Dessert & Ice Cream
Bakeries

Dirty Dough Tempe

No reviews yet

1537 West Broadway Road

Tempe, AZ 85282

Catering (24 Hour Advanced Notice Required)

48 Pack - Cookies Mix & Match

$54.80

Mix and Match 48 bite-size Catering Cookies (2 boxes of 24 cookies) Mix and match from our 5 flavors. Choose 24 total cookies, boxes will be identical.

48 Pack - Chocolate Chip

$54.80

48 bite-size Chocolate Chip Catering Cookies (2 boxes of 24 cookies)

48 Pack - Brookie

$54.80

48 bite-size Chocolate Chip Catering Cookies (2 boxes of 24 cookies)

48 Pack - Raspberry Toaster Tart

$54.80

48 bite-size Chocolate Chip Catering Cookies (2 boxes of 24 cookies)

48 Pack - Carmedoodle

$54.80

48 bite-size Chocolate Chip Catering Cookies (2 boxes of 24 cookies)

48 Pack - Fruity Crisp

$54.80

48 bite-size Chocolate Chip Catering Cookies (2 boxes of 24 cookies)

Cookies

Dirty Single

$3.93
Dirty Four

$13.43

Dirty Six

$21.29
Dirty Dozen

$34.83
Dirty Cookie w/ Ice Cream

$5.93

Cookie with choice of vanilla or chocolate ice cream

Drinks

Water

$2.00

Enjoy a cold 17oz Dasani Water

2% Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Cold 12oz bottle of 2% Chocolate milk

Silk Almond Milk

$2.50

Cold 8oz bottle of almond milk

Cookies

Dirty Single

$4.32

One cookie.

Dirty Four

$14.77

Box of 4 cookies.

Dirty Half Dozen

$21.99

This is a box of 6 cookies.

Dirty Dozen

$38.31

Box of 12 cookies.

Dirty Cookie w/ Ice Cream

$6.52

Cookie with choice of vanilla or chocolate ice cream

Drinks

Water

$2.20

Enjoy a cold 17oz Dasani Water

2% Reduced Fat Milk

$2.75Out of stock

Cold 12oz bottle of 2% milk

2% Chocolate Milk

$2.75Out of stock

Cold 12oz bottle of 2% Chocolate milk

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Huge warm cookies where we focus on what goes into the dough.

Website

Location

1537 West Broadway Road, Tempe, AZ 85282

Directions

