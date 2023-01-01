A map showing the location of Norterra - Dirty Dough Happy ValleyView gallery

Norterra - Dirty Dough Happy Valley

No reviews yet

1730 West Happy Valley Road SUITE 102

Phoenix, AZ 85085

*Catering Cookies

Catering Cookies (24 hour notice / 48 cookies minimum)

48 Pack - Cookies Mix & Match

48 Pack - Cookies Mix & Match

$62.40

48 bite-size Catering Cookies (2 boxes of 24 cookies) Mix and match from our 3 flavors. Choose 24 total cookies, boxes will be identical.

48 Pack - Chocolate Chip

48 Pack - Chocolate Chip

$62.40

48 bite-size Chocolate Chip Catering Cookies (2 boxes of 24 cookies)

48 Pack - Brookie

48 Pack - Brookie

$62.40

48 bite-size Brookie Catering Cookies (2 boxes of 24 cookies)

48 Pack - Raspberry Toaster Tart

48 Pack - Raspberry Toaster Tart

$62.40

48 bite-size Raspberry Toaster Tart Catering Cookies (2 boxes of 24 cookies)

Dirty Dough Cookies-In Store

Cookies

Single

Single

$3.93

One cookie.

Dirty Four

Dirty Four

$13.43

Box of 4 cookies.

Dirty Half Dozen

Dirty Half Dozen

$19.99

Box of 6 cookies.

Dirty Dozen

Dirty Dozen

$34.83

Box of 12 cookies.

Drinks

Soda

$3.29

Gold Peak Tea
$3.29

$3.29

Reign Energy
$3.29

$3.29

Milk

$3.49

Peace Tea

$3.29

Vitamin Water

$2.99Out of stock

Smart Water-20oz
$3.65

$3.65

Dasani Water
$2.65

$2.65

Monster Energy
$3.79

$3.79

Dunkin Coffee
$3.79

$3.79

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1730 West Happy Valley Road SUITE 102, Phoenix, AZ 85085

Directions

