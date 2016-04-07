A map showing the location of Louisville - Dirty Dough View gallery

Louisville - Dirty Dough

12905 Shelbyville Road

Middletown, KY 40243

*Catering Cookies

Catering Cookies (24 hour notice / 48 cookies minimum)

48 Pack - Cookies Mix & Match

48 Pack - Cookies Mix & Match

$62.40

48 bite-size Catering Cookies (2 boxes of 24 cookies) Mix and match from our 3 flavors. Choose 24 total cookies, boxes will be identical.

48 Pack - Chocolate Chip

48 Pack - Chocolate Chip

$62.40

48 bite-size Chocolate Chip Catering Cookies (2 boxes of 24 cookies)

48 Pack - Brookie

48 Pack - Brookie

$62.40

48 bite-size Brookie Catering Cookies (2 boxes of 24 cookies)

48 Pack - Raspberry Toaster Tart

48 Pack - Raspberry Toaster Tart

$62.40

48 bite-size Raspberry Toaster Tart Catering Cookies (2 boxes of 24 cookies)

Dirty Dough Cookies-In Store

Cookies

Single

Single

$3.90

One cookie.

Dirty Four

Dirty Four

$13.18

Box of 4 cookies.

Dirty Half Dozen

Dirty Half Dozen

$20.35

Box of 6 cookies.

Dirty Dozen

Dirty Dozen

$34.47

Box of 12 cookies.

MASTER Drinks

1% Lowfat Chocolate Milk

1% Lowfat Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Cold 8oz bottle of 1% Chocolate milk

1% Lowfat Milk

1% Lowfat Milk

$2.50

Cold 8oz bottle of 1% milk

2% Reduced Fat Milk

2% Reduced Fat Milk

$2.50

Cold 12oz bottle of 2% milk

Body Armor

$2.50
Bottled Soda

Bottled Soda

$2.00
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.50

Dasani Water

$2.65
Energy Drink

Energy Drink

$3.00
Evian Water

Evian Water

$3.10

Hot Chocolate

$2.00

Life Water

$3.50

Monster

$3.00

Peace Tea

$3.29

Red Bull

$3.00

Reign Energy

$3.29

Rockstar Original

$3.50
Shamrock Milk

Shamrock Milk

$3.00

Shogi Milk

$2.50

Smart Water-20oz

$3.65
Soda Can

Soda Can

$2.00

Starbucks Mocha

$4.00

Starbucks Vanilla

$4.00

Tea

$3.29

Vitamin Water

$2.99
Water

Water

$2.00

Enjoy a cold 17oz Bottled Water

All hours
Sunday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

12905 Shelbyville Road, Middletown, KY 40243

Directions

