Ogden - Dirty Dough

214 east 12th Street unit B

Ogden, UT 84404

Cookies

Single

$3.97

One cookie.

Dirty Four

$12.97

Box of 4 cookies.

Dirty Half Dozen

$19.97

Box of 6 cookies.

Dirty Dozen

$33.97

Box of 12 cookies.

MASTER Drinks

1% Lowfat Milk

$2.50

Cold 8oz bottle of 1% milk

2% Reduced Fat Milk

$2.50

Cold 12oz bottle of 2% milk

Body Armor

$2.50
Bottled Soda

$2.00
Bottled Water

$1.50

Dasani Water

$2.65
Energy Drink

$3.00
Evian Water

$3.10

Hot Chocolate

$2.00

Life Water

$3.50

Monster

$3.00

Peace Tea

$3.29

Red Bull

$3.00

Reign Energy

$3.29

Rockstar Original

$3.50
Shamrock Milk

$3.00

Shogi Milk

$2.50

Smart Water-20oz

$3.65
Soda Can

$2.00

Starbucks Mocha

$4.00

Starbucks Vanilla

$4.00

Tea

$3.29

Vitamin Water

$2.99
Water

$2.00

Enjoy a cold 17oz Bottled Water

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

214 east 12th Street unit B, Ogden, UT 84404

