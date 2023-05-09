- Home
Dirty Truth
29 Main St
Northampton, MA 01060
Dinner
Snacks
Smalls
Black Bean Hummus
black turtle bean & gigante bean hummus, lemon olive oil, sumac, house grilled sourdough (v, can be gf)
Handcut Fries
choice of aioli or ketchup. can add truffle oil or cheese sauce (v,gf)
House Pretzel
ipa mustard, dijon mustard or whole grain mustard (veg., can be v)
Bok Choy
Sauteed Ramps
Quinoa Fritters
Asparagus & Pork Belly
Salads & Soups
Mains
Fried Tofu Sandwich
marinated tofu, smoked collards, carolina bbq sauce, escabeche, house sourdough bun, choice of side (v, can be gf)
Fried Chicken Sandwich
buttermilk-brined fried thigh, cabbage slaw, aioli, house sweet pickle, brioche bun. Choice of side.
Burger
Local Poplar Hill Farm ground beef, caramelized onions, cheddar, lettuce, house sweet pickle, brioche bun. Choice of side. (can be gf)
Veggieburger
smoked root veggie- black bean burger, caramelized onion, cheddar, lettuce, house sweet pickle, house brioche bun. Choice of side. (veg., can be v, can be gf)
Sides
Side House Slaw
Side House Sauerkraut
(gf + v)
Side Smoked Collards (v)
smoked collard greens, hot sauce (v+gf)
Side Fries
handcut fries. choice of aioli or ketchup. (v+gf) option to add truffle oil or cheese sauce
Side Salad
organic mixed greens, house vinaigrette or house ranch (v+gf)
Cheese Sauce
housemade cheese sauce, paprika (veg + gf)
Hot Sauce
IPA Mustard
Sweets
Lunch
Snacks
Smalls
Salads & Soups
Mains
Fried Tofu Sandwich
marinated tofu, smoked collards, carolina bbq sauce, escabeche, house sourdough bun, choice of side (v)
Fried Chicken Sandwich
buttermilk brined thigh, cabbage slaw, aioli, house sweet pickle, brioche bun. Choice of side.
Burger
poplar hill farm ground beef, caramelized onions, cheddar cheese, lettuce, sweet pickle, house brioche bun, choice of side.
Veggieburger
smoked root vegetable-black bean burger, caramelized onions, cheddar cheese, lettuce, sweet pickle, house brioche bun, choice of side. (veg, can be made vegan)
Reuben
tomato sauce, aged mozzarella, pecorino romano, pickled red onion, house sourdough. choice of side
Sides
Side House Slaw
Side House Sauerkraut
Side Fries
Side Salad
Cheese Sauce
Hot Sauce
IPA Mustard
Sweets
Bottle Shop
Light & Pale Beer
Belgian & Farmhouse Beer
Sour & Wild Beer
3 Fonteinen Oude Geuze
Allagash Coolship Resurgam
Black Project Cloudmaster
Black Project Lancer
De Garde The Quatre a l'Orange
De La Senne/Jester King Jester Zinne
Drie Fonteinen Armand & Gaston 375ml
Drie Fonteinen Armand & Gaston 750ml
Drie Fonteinen Druif Kriek/Dornfelder
Drie Fonteinen Druif Muscaris
Drie Fonteinen Rabarber
Dunham Biere de Foudre
Fonta Flora '22 Three Year Blend
Grimm Tra La La
Hanssens Oude Gueuze
Jester King Year Eleven Anniversary
Jester King/Freigesit Sing Along Deathmatch
Mikkeller Caraxes (can)
Oxbow Native Wild
Stillwater/Freigeist Hybrid Sequence 0.003
Stillwater/Freigeist Hybrid Sequence 0.006
The Referend Globe Theatre Verdejo
Tilquin 10th Anniversary Oude Gueuze
Tilquin Oude Gewurtz
Tilquin Oude Groseille a Maquereau Verte
Tilquin Oude Gueuze 375ml
Tilquin Oude Gueuze 750ml
Tilquin Oude Mirabelle
Tilquin Oude Pinot Gris
Tilquin Oude Pinot Noir
Tilquin Oude Riesling
IPA & Hoppy Beer
Cider
Berkshire Cider Hancock Shaker Village 2020
Berkshire Cider Hancock Shaker Village 2021
Berkshire Cider Sour Quince 2020
Chertok Wine(ish)
Christian Drouin Cidre Brut Grande Cuvee 2013
Christian Drouin Poire Acide 2015
Cidrerie du Vulcain Brute de Rue
Cidrerie du Vulcain Rose de Torny
Domaine Dupont Cidre Bouche Brut 2014
Eve's Cidery Kingston Black
Floral Terranes Restoration Farms 2021
Floral Terranes Suburban Moraines 2021
Hiyu Floreal Cider
Little Pomona
Meinklang Fusion
Piquenique Big Island Apple
Ragged Hill Wickson Pet Nat 2021
Scrumpy Ewe Golden Crab
South Hill Perry 2020
South Hill Sunlight Transformed
Sparkling Wine
BTL Aphros Vinho Verde Phaunus Pet Nat
BTL Champagne Barrat-Masson Blanc de Blances Fleur de Craie*
BTL Champagne Christophe Mignon Pinot Noir Foudre
BTL Champagne Hugues Godme Blanc de Noir Grand Cru
BTL Champagne Laherte Freres Nature de Craie Brut
BTL Champagne Laherte Freres Rose
BTL Champagne Pierre Gerbas Grains De Celles Extra Brut
BTL Champagne Thomas Perseval Tradition
BTL Ellison Estate Regeneration Pet Nat 2
BTL Emmanuele Scammacca del Murgo Brut Classico
BTL Florez Mousseaux Pet Nat
BTL Francois de Nicolay Objectif Bulles
BTL Hild Elbling Sekt Brut
BTL Joao Pato Duckman Maria Duck Orange Pet Nat
BTL Podere il Saliceto L'Albone Lambrusco di Modena
White Wine
BTL Barbara Ohlzelt Kamptal Gruner Veltliner Zobinger*
BTL Caruso & Minini Sicilia Catarratto Naturalmente Bio*
BTL Colares Arenae Malvasia
BTL Domaine Arnaud Lambert Saumur Breze Clos de Midi
BTL Domaine Paterianakis Assyrtiko*
BTL Ellison Estate Asters & Clover*
BTL Emrich-Schönleber Riesling Halgans 2020
BTL Emrich-Schönleber Riesling Halgans 2021
BTL Florez Moonmilk
BTL Florez Shangra-Li
BTL Florez White Rhino
BTL Folias de Baco UIVO Rabigato
BTL Francois Pinon Silex Noir
BTL Gregory Guillaume Lou Coulego
BTL Gregory Guillaume Lucky
BTL Kelley Fox Wines Chardonnay Willamette Valley*
BTL Kitá Wines Sauvignon Blanc Camp 4 Vineyard Santa Ynez Valley*
BTL Kumusha Flame Lily
BTL Luis Seabra Xisto Ilimitado Branco
BTL Martha Stoumen Solo Act*
BTL Ovum Old Love 2021
BTL Pra Soave Classico Otto
BTL Ruth Lewandowski Elimelech
Orange Wine
Rosé Wine
BTL Armand Heitz Sol De Rosee
BTL Broc Love Rose
BTL Clos Cibonne Cuvee Tradition Rose
BTL Forlorn Hope Queen of the Sierra Rose
BTL Frank Cornelissen Susucaru Rossato
BTL Inconnu Rose Sierra Foothills*
BTL Ovum Pink Salt
BTL Sassara Chiaretto Ciaro 2020
BTL Subject to Change ETA Rose
BTL Tschida Birdscape
Red Wine
BTL Anne Cecile Jadaud Sergent Pepper*
BTL Benedicte & Stephane Tissot D.D.
BTL Bodegas Arraez Vivir Sin Dormir
BTL Clos Cibonne Rouge
BTL Colares Arenae Ramisco
BTL Di Costanzo Di Co Napa Valley*
BTL Dubois Fleurie Les Labourons*
BTL Field Recordings Franc
BTL Florez Noble Oble
BTL Frank Cornelissen Susucaru Rosso (chilled)
BTL G. D. Vajra Dolcetto
BTL G.D. Vajra Clare J.C. Langhe Nebbiolo 2021
BTL Gregory Guillaume l'Excentrique
BTL Hiyu Tzum Eiru
BTL Hiyu Crataegus
BTL Hiyu Halo Spring Ephemeral
BTL La Garagista Loups-Garoux*
BTL Land of Saints Graciano 2021
BTL Las Jaras Superbloom (chilled)
BTL Luis Seabra Xisto Illimitado Tinto
BTL Margins Santa Clara Valley Mourvedre*
BTL Monte Rio Mission (chilled)
BTL Monte Rio Sangiovese, magnum
BTL Muxagat Tinta Barroca
BTL Occhipinti SP68 Rosso*
BTL Tschida Brutal
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Craft Beer, Natural Wine & Cider, Distinguished Drinks, From Scratch Kitchen!
29 Main St, Northampton, MA 01060