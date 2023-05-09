Restaurant header imageView gallery

Dirty Truth

29 Main St

Northampton, MA 01060

Dinner

Snacks

Mixed Pickles

$7.00

a rotating selection of mixed pickled vegetables (v,gf)

Mixed Olives

$7.00

(v,gf)

Spicy Seaweed Potato Chips

$6.00

Smalls

Black Bean Hummus

$11.00

black turtle bean & gigante bean hummus, lemon olive oil, sumac, house grilled sourdough (v, can be gf)

Handcut Fries

$13.00

choice of aioli or ketchup. can add truffle oil or cheese sauce (v,gf)

House Pretzel

$11.00Out of stock

ipa mustard, dijon mustard or whole grain mustard (veg., can be v)

Bok Choy

$16.00

Sauteed Ramps

$16.00

Quinoa Fritters

$13.00

Asparagus & Pork Belly

$17.00

Salads & Soups

House Salad

$12.00

mixed greens, carrot, radish, pickled cabbage, house vinaigrette or house ranch (gf+v) add goat cheese, mixed nuts or roasted chicken

Mains

Fried Tofu Sandwich

$19.00

marinated tofu, smoked collards, carolina bbq sauce, escabeche, house sourdough bun, choice of side (v, can be gf)

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$19.00

buttermilk-brined fried thigh, cabbage slaw, aioli, house sweet pickle, brioche bun. Choice of side.

Burger

$21.00

Local Poplar Hill Farm ground beef, caramelized onions, cheddar, lettuce, house sweet pickle, brioche bun. Choice of side. (can be gf)

Veggieburger

$21.00

smoked root veggie- black bean burger, caramelized onion, cheddar, lettuce, house sweet pickle, house brioche bun. Choice of side. (veg., can be v, can be gf)

Sides

Side House Slaw

$4.00

cabbage, red onion, bell pepper, aioli (veg+gf)

Side House Sauerkraut

$4.00

(gf + v)

Side Smoked Collards (v)

$4.00

smoked collard greens, hot sauce (v+gf)

Side Fries

$4.00

handcut fries. choice of aioli or ketchup. (v+gf) option to add truffle oil or cheese sauce

Side Salad

$4.00

organic mixed greens, house vinaigrette or house ranch (v+gf)

Cheese Sauce

$2.00+

housemade cheese sauce, paprika (veg + gf)

Hot Sauce

$1.00

IPA Mustard

$1.00

Sweets

Orange Cardamom Olive Oil Cake

$7.00Out of stock

Lemon syrup, candied lemon, cayenne

Cherry Chocolate Torte

$8.00

Zeppole

$5.00

Lunch

Smalls

Handcut Fries

$13.00

handcut fries. choice of aioli or ketchup. (v+gf) option to add truffle oil or cheese sauce

House Pretzel

$11.00

ipa mustard, dijon mustard or whole grain mustard (veg., can be v)

Salads & Soups

House Salad

$12.00

mixed greens, carrot, radish, pickled cabbage, house vinaigrette or house ranch (gf+v) add goat cheese, mixed nuts or roasted chicken

Mains

Fried Tofu Sandwich

$17.00

marinated tofu, smoked collards, carolina bbq sauce, escabeche, house sourdough bun, choice of side (v)

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

buttermilk brined thigh, cabbage slaw, aioli, house sweet pickle, brioche bun. Choice of side.

Burger

$19.00

poplar hill farm ground beef, caramelized onions, cheddar cheese, lettuce, sweet pickle, house brioche bun, choice of side.

Veggieburger

$19.00

smoked root vegetable-black bean burger, caramelized onions, cheddar cheese, lettuce, sweet pickle, house brioche bun, choice of side. (veg, can be made vegan)

Reuben

$19.00Out of stock

tomato sauce, aged mozzarella, pecorino romano, pickled red onion, house sourdough. choice of side

Sides

Side House Slaw

$4.00

cabbage, red onion, bell pepper, aioli (veg+gf)

Side House Sauerkraut

$4.00

Side Smoked Collards (v)

$4.00

smoked collard greens, hot sauce (v+gf)

Side Fries

$4.00

handcut fries. choice of aioli or ketchup. (v+gf) option to add truffle oil or cheese sauce

Side Salad

$4.00

organic mixed greens, house vinaigrette or house ranch (v+gf)

Cheese Sauce

$4.00

Hot Sauce

$1.00

IPA Mustard

$1.00

Sweets

Orange Cardamom Olive Oil Cake

$7.00

apple custard, miso whipped cream, maple honeycomb, brown butter crust

Cherry Chocolate Torte

$8.00

N/A Beverages

Iced Tea

$3.00Out of stock

Reeds Ginger Beer

$4.00

Mexican Coca Cola

$4.00

Virgil's Root Beer

$4.00

Maine Root Lemon Lime

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Hot Coffee

$4.00

Iced Coffee

$4.00

Goldthread Herbal Tonic

$5.00

LifeBooch Kombucha

$7.00

Saratoga Springs

$4.00

Polar Seltzer

$2.00

Bottle Shop

Light & Pale Beer

Athletic Cerveza Atletica (can)

$2.25

Belgian & Farmhouse Beer

Athletic Wit's Peak (can)

$2.25

Fantome Saison

$19.00

Orval Trappist

$6.00

Sour & Wild Beer

3 Fonteinen Oude Geuze

$15.00

Allagash Coolship Resurgam

$20.00

Black Project Cloudmaster

$20.00

Black Project Lancer

$18.00

De Garde The Quatre a l'Orange

$33.00

De La Senne/Jester King Jester Zinne

$25.00

Drie Fonteinen Armand & Gaston 375ml

$18.00

Drie Fonteinen Armand & Gaston 750ml

$35.00

Drie Fonteinen Druif Kriek/Dornfelder

$58.00

Drie Fonteinen Druif Muscaris

$58.00

Drie Fonteinen Rabarber

$45.00

Dunham Biere de Foudre

$16.00

Fonta Flora '22 Three Year Blend

$25.00

Grimm Tra La La

$9.00

Hanssens Oude Gueuze

$25.00

Jester King Year Eleven Anniversary

$19.00

Jester King/Freigesit Sing Along Deathmatch

$25.00

Mikkeller Caraxes (can)

$5.00

Oxbow Native Wild

$35.00

Stillwater/Freigeist Hybrid Sequence 0.003

$39.00

Stillwater/Freigeist Hybrid Sequence 0.006

$39.00

The Referend Globe Theatre Verdejo

$32.00

Tilquin 10th Anniversary Oude Gueuze

$75.00

Tilquin Oude Gewurtz

$37.00

Tilquin Oude Groseille a Maquereau Verte

$22.00

Tilquin Oude Gueuze 375ml

$16.00

Tilquin Oude Gueuze 750ml

$33.00

Tilquin Oude Mirabelle

$22.00

Tilquin Oude Pinot Gris

$37.00

Tilquin Oude Pinot Noir

$37.00

Tilquin Oude Riesling

$37.00

IPA & Hoppy Beer

Burlington Beer Co. Vaulted Blue (can)

$2.25

Dark & Malty Beer

Lakefront Eastside Dark (can)

$2.25

Surly Barrel Aged Darkness 2021

$26.00

Cider

Berkshire Cider Hancock Shaker Village 2020

$19.00

Berkshire Cider Hancock Shaker Village 2021

$19.00

Berkshire Cider Sour Quince 2020

$17.00

Chertok Wine(ish)

$22.00

Christian Drouin Cidre Brut Grande Cuvee 2013

$23.00

Christian Drouin Poire Acide 2015

$20.00

Cidrerie du Vulcain Brute de Rue

$38.00

Cidrerie du Vulcain Rose de Torny

$44.00

Domaine Dupont Cidre Bouche Brut 2014

$20.00

Eve's Cidery Kingston Black

$24.00

Floral Terranes Restoration Farms 2021

$29.00

Floral Terranes Suburban Moraines 2021

$27.00

Hiyu Floreal Cider

$43.00

Little Pomona

$26.00

Meinklang Fusion

$24.00

Piquenique Big Island Apple

$34.00

Ragged Hill Wickson Pet Nat 2021

$27.00

Scrumpy Ewe Golden Crab

$28.00

South Hill Perry 2020

$25.00

South Hill Sunlight Transformed

$25.00

Sparkling Wine

BTL Aphros Vinho Verde Phaunus Pet Nat

$27.00

BTL Champagne Barrat-Masson Blanc de Blances Fleur de Craie*

$68.00

BTL Champagne Christophe Mignon Pinot Noir Foudre

$98.00

BTL Champagne Hugues Godme Blanc de Noir Grand Cru

$82.00

BTL Champagne Laherte Freres Nature de Craie Brut

$87.00

BTL Champagne Laherte Freres Rose

$56.00

BTL Champagne Pierre Gerbas Grains De Celles Extra Brut

$55.00

BTL Champagne Thomas Perseval Tradition

$80.00

BTL Ellison Estate Regeneration Pet Nat 2

$45.00

BTL Emmanuele Scammacca del Murgo Brut Classico

$26.00

BTL Florez Mousseaux Pet Nat

$41.00

BTL Francois de Nicolay Objectif Bulles

$44.00

BTL Hild Elbling Sekt Brut

$21.00

BTL Joao Pato Duckman Maria Duck Orange Pet Nat

$25.00

BTL Podere il Saliceto L'Albone Lambrusco di Modena

$24.00

White Wine

BTL Barbara Ohlzelt Kamptal Gruner Veltliner Zobinger*

$27.00

BTL Caruso & Minini Sicilia Catarratto Naturalmente Bio*

$26.00

BTL Colares Arenae Malvasia

$45.00

BTL Domaine Arnaud Lambert Saumur Breze Clos de Midi

$27.00

BTL Domaine Paterianakis Assyrtiko*

$22.00

BTL Ellison Estate Asters & Clover*

$49.00

BTL Emrich-Schönleber Riesling Halgans 2020

$49.00

BTL Emrich-Schönleber Riesling Halgans 2021

$49.00

BTL Florez Moonmilk

$46.00

BTL Florez Shangra-Li

$27.00

BTL Florez White Rhino

$35.00

BTL Folias de Baco UIVO Rabigato

$21.00

BTL Francois Pinon Silex Noir

$38.00

BTL Gregory Guillaume Lou Coulego

$27.00

BTL Gregory Guillaume Lucky

$27.00

BTL Kelley Fox Wines Chardonnay Willamette Valley*

$31.00

BTL Kitá Wines Sauvignon Blanc Camp 4 Vineyard Santa Ynez Valley*

$27.00

BTL Kumusha Flame Lily

$33.00

BTL Luis Seabra Xisto Ilimitado Branco

$28.00

BTL Martha Stoumen Solo Act*

$38.00

BTL Ovum Old Love 2021

$27.00

BTL Pra Soave Classico Otto

$22.00

BTL Ruth Lewandowski Elimelech

$33.00

Orange Wine

BTL Floral Terranes Sauvignon Blanc

$33.00

BTL Gut Oggau Theodora

$52.00

BTL Hiyu Tzum Evertyr

$73.00

BTL Hiyu Tzum Moon Hill Farm

$82.00

BTL La Garagista Vinu Jancu Reserve

$49.00

BTL Quinta do Olival Murta Serra Oca Moscatel

$25.00

BTL Ruth Lewandowski Chilion

$35.00

Rosé Wine

BTL Armand Heitz Sol De Rosee

$23.00

BTL Broc Love Rose

$25.00

BTL Clos Cibonne Cuvee Tradition Rose

$39.00

BTL Forlorn Hope Queen of the Sierra Rose

$23.00

BTL Frank Cornelissen Susucaru Rossato

$35.00

BTL Inconnu Rose Sierra Foothills*

$38.00

BTL Ovum Pink Salt

$22.00

BTL Sassara Chiaretto Ciaro 2020

$31.00

BTL Subject to Change ETA Rose

$25.00

BTL Tschida Birdscape

$49.00

Red Wine

BTL Anne Cecile Jadaud Sergent Pepper*

$27.00

BTL Benedicte & Stephane Tissot D.D.

$46.00

BTL Bodegas Arraez Vivir Sin Dormir

$20.00

BTL Clos Cibonne Rouge

$41.00

BTL Colares Arenae Ramisco

$49.00

BTL Di Costanzo Di Co Napa Valley*

$85.00

BTL Dubois Fleurie Les Labourons*

$38.00

BTL Field Recordings Franc

$24.00

BTL Florez Noble Oble

$46.00

BTL Frank Cornelissen Susucaru Rosso (chilled)

$35.00

BTL G. D. Vajra Dolcetto

$25.00

BTL G.D. Vajra Clare J.C. Langhe Nebbiolo 2021

$27.00

BTL Gregory Guillaume l'Excentrique

$27.00

BTL Hiyu Tzum Eiru

$82.00

BTL Hiyu Crataegus

$104.00

BTL Hiyu Halo Spring Ephemeral

$87.00

BTL La Garagista Loups-Garoux*

$49.00

BTL Land of Saints Graciano 2021

$26.00

BTL Las Jaras Superbloom (chilled)

$33.00

BTL Luis Seabra Xisto Illimitado Tinto

$28.00

BTL Margins Santa Clara Valley Mourvedre*

$31.00

BTL Monte Rio Mission (chilled)

$27.00

BTL Monte Rio Sangiovese, magnum

$52.00

BTL Muxagat Tinta Barroca

$19.00

BTL Occhipinti SP68 Rosso*

$34.00

BTL Tschida Brutal

$49.00

Sake

Kikusui Funaguchi Black (can)

$11.00

Kikusui Funaguchi Gold (can)

$8.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Craft Beer, Natural Wine & Cider, Distinguished Drinks, From Scratch Kitchen!

Website

Location

29 Main St, Northampton, MA 01060

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

