Disco Tacos

80 N 6th St

Brooklyn, NY 11249

Order Again

Tacos

Tacos & wine go better together than Sonny & Cher. Try each one with a wine pairing. +$12

Shrimp Taco

$8.00

Flour tortilla, garlic shrimp, chipotle aioli, refried beans, cotija, avocado.

Fish Taco

$7.00

Corn tortilla, beer battered baja-style cod, coleslaw, salsa verde, cilantro, onion.

Chicken Tinga

$6.00

Corn tortilla, chicken tinga, chihuahua cheese, salsa verde, pickled jicama.

La Gringa Pork

$10.00

Flour tortilla, chihuahua cheese, cilantro, pickled corn. Choice of coffee rubbed carnitas, diced steak, or confit mushrooms.

La Gringa Steak

$10.00

Flour tortilla, chihuahua cheese, cilantro, pickled corn. Choice of coffee rubbed carnitas, diced steak, or confit mushrooms.

La Gringa Mushroom

$10.00

Flour tortilla, chihuahua cheese, cilantro, pickled corn. Choice of coffee rubbed carnitas, diced steak, or confit mushrooms.

Wild Mushroom & Shishito Pepper

$6.00

Corn tortilla, confit mushrooms, mushroom puree, blistered shishito peppers, pickled oyster mushrooms, crispy enoki mushrooms.

Bites

Disco Nachos

$15.00

Tomatillo corn salsa, chihuahua cheese, spicy queso, beans, guacamole.

Chips

$4.00

Churro Donuts

$6.00

Cinnamon sugar, hot Mexican chocolate.

Side Guac

$6.00

Canned Beer

Tecate

$5.00

Classic Mexican lager.

Sixpoint Crisp

$7.00

Light, refreshing pilsner from a longtime Brooklyn brewery.

KCBC Superhero Sidekicks IPA

$8.00

A citrusy and lightly hoppy IPA brewed in Bushwick.

Casalu Hard Seltzer

$7.00

Rum-based seltzer made with fresh lime juice.

Al's Non-Alcoholic Beer

$5.00

Delicious and refreshing without the booze.

Cocktails

Classic Margarita

$14.00+

100% blue agave tequila or mezcal, orange liqueur, fresh lime.

Spicy Cilantro Margarita

$14.00+

Chile de arbol-infused tequila, cucumber syrup, cilantro, fresh lime, tajin rim.

Hibiscus Margarita

$14.00+

Tequila, mezcal, hibiscus syrup, fresh lime, Falernum, salt rim.

Hot Honey

$14.00+

Hot Honey Margarita: Chile-infused tequila, comiteco*, honey syrup, lime. *Comiteco is a unique Mexican spirit made from agave sap.

Disco Inferno

$14.00

Rayo Seco Cupreata mezcal, Salers, Campari, Lillet Blanc.

The Boilermaker

$10.00

A beer and shot combo: Tecate & house mezcal or tequila.

The Elixir

$9.00

No alcohol. Hibiscus, cucumber, Avec Pomegranate & Hibiscus, lime juice.

Time Warp

$9.00

No alcohol. Lime juice, Avec Grapefruit & Pomelo, cucumber syrup, tonic.

Non-Alcoholic

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Avec Sparkling Water

$5.00

San Pellegrino Bottle

$5.00

Soda

$3.00

Flights

Take our private jet south of the border. Sets of three 1 oz. pours. Good for shots, better for sipping.

Mezcal 101 Flight

$18.00

An introduction to the wild world of destilados de agave. Mal Bien Espadín / Yola Espadín & Madrecuishe / Rayo Seco Cupreata

Fine Agave Hooch Flight

$32.00

The good stuff. Top shelf, small batch. Rey Campero Jabalí / La Medida Mexicano / Cinco Sentidos Ensamble Alondra Jarquin

Silver Tequila Flight

$18.00

Jalisco’s best juice. Casco Viejo Blanco / PM Spirits Project Blanco Tequila / Siembra Valles Blanco

Gold Tequila Flight

$20.00

Tequila that gets better with age. La Gran Señora Reposado / Siete Leguas Reposado / Excellia Añejo

Wines By The Glass

Pet-Nat

$12.00

Bojo do Luar, Luiza Pet-Nat Rosé. Espadeiro blend. Vinho Verde, Portugal. 2021. Textured and fruity with gorgeous acidity.

Cider

$12.00

Fruktstereo, Desencidre. Apples & beetroot. Sweden. 2020. A colorful medley of fruit complimented by earthy structure.

White

$13.00

Lise & Bertrand Jousset, Pulpe F!#/?@N. Muscadet. Loire Valley, France. 2020. Cloudy and crisp with lush citrus and refreshing minerals.

Orange

$14.00

Anne Pichon, Sauvage Orange. Roussanne & Sauvignon Blanc. Rhone Valley, France. 2021. Nicely aromatic with dry apricots, spice and a little tension.

Rose

$13.00

Clos Des Mourres, Pompette. Caladoc. Rhone Valley, France. 2021. Crisp, complex and crushable.

Co-Ferment

$14.00

Les Vins Pirouettes, Ultra Violet. Blend. Alsace, France. 2020. Juicy fruits and some lovely tannins.

Red

$15.00

La Grange Aux Belles, La Chaussee Rouge. Anjou, France. 2020.

Pet-Nat BTB

$48.00

Cider BTB

$48.00

White BTB

$52.00

Orange BTB

$60.00

Rose BTB

$52.00

Co-Ferment BTB

$56.00

Chilled Red BTB

$56.00

Wines By The Bottle

Le Coste, Litrozzo Bianco

$51.00

Christian Tschida, Birdscape

$80.00

Les Vins Pirouettes, Le Brutal de Claude

$66.00

Les Foulards Rouges, Soif du Mal Blanc

$55.00

La Chappe Vincent Thomas, Theresse

$85.00

Weingut Tauss, Sauvignon Blanc Opok

$66.00

Martha Stoumen, Honeymoon

$84.00

Wonderwerk, Free Your Soul

$54.00

Purity Wine, Zinfandel

$50.00

Le Coste, Litrozzo Rosso

$51.00

Maxme Trouncy, Sourire Au Natural

$50.00

Les Foulards Rouges, Octobre

$50.00

Domaine Matassa, Coume de l'Olla Rouge

$80.00

Ruth Lewandowski, Feints

$60.00

Frank Cornelissen, Susucaru

$65.00

Fred Cossard, Ploussard

$75.00

Partida Creus, UL

$70.00

Gut Oggau, Atanasius Rot

$78.00

Celler Escoda-Sanahuja, Coll de Sabater

$83.00

Caleb Leisure, Obelus

$78.00

Strekov 1075, Vavrinec

$72.00

Leon Gold, Pink Gold

$54.00

Ashanta Wines, Sidra!

$47.00

No Control, Hellcider

$47.00

Lammidia, Abruzzo Sciatto L White

$54.00

Domaine du Pech, QV

$88.00

Ecstatic Truth, Power Spot

$60.00

Paraschos Orange One

$84.00

Strekov 1075, Supkac

$57.00

Ashanta Wines, Resist Rosado

$55.00

Gut Oggau, Maskerade Rose

$60.00

La Casa Vieja, Rosado

$51.00

Finca Parera, Fins Als Kullons

$57.00

Lammidia Panda Rosato

$50.00

Absentee Winery, Pink

$52.00

Maria Ernesta Berucci, Raphael

$50.00

La Clarine Farm, Rose Alors!

$54.00

Christian Tschida, Himmel Auf Erden Rose

$75.00

Daterra Viticultores, Tabernario Rosado

$63.00

Domaine Yo-Yo, Vent Debout

$56.00

Vodka

Tito's

$11.00

Grey Goose

$14.00

Gin

Aria Dry Gin

$9.00

Ode to Babel

$11.00

Sipsmith

$12.00

Rum

Street Pumas

$9.00

Coconut Cartel

$10.00

Diplomatico

$11.00

9 Guardianes Comiteco Anejo

$16.00

Tequila

Gran Agave

$6.00+

Casco Viejo Blanco

$6.00+

La Gran Senora Reposado

$6.00+

PM Spirits Project Blanco

$7.00+

Siembra Valles Blanco

$9.00+

Siete Leguas Reposado

$8.00+

Excellia Anejo

$10.00+

Whiskey

Old Grand-Dad

$9.00

Kings County Distillery Straight Bourbon

$16.00

Kings County Distillery Spiced Whiskey

$12.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$9.00

Mezcal

Lopez Real

$6.00+

Rayo Seco Cupreata

$9.00+

Yola Mezcal

$7.00+

La Medida Mexicano

$12.00+

Rey Campero Jabali

$13.00+

La Venenosa Tabernas Raicilla

$6.00+

Derrumbes Michoacan

$11.00+

9 Guardianes Comiteco Anejo

$9.00+

Neta Espadin

$13.00+

Mal Bien Espadin

$6.00+

Mal Bien Verde

$11.00+

Mal Bien Arroqueno

$13.00+

Gusto Historico Madrecuixe

$11.00+

Gusto Historico Cucharillo

$14.00+

Gusto Historico Ensamble Tepextate/Tobala

$14.00+

Gusto Historico Jabali

$13.00+

Gusto Historico Ensamble Tepextate/Arroqueno

$14.00+

Gusto Historico Ensamble Tobaxiche Amarillo

$13.00+

5 Sentidos Ensamble 4 Plantas

$14.00+

5 Sentidos Ensamble Alondra Jarquin

$13.00+

5 Sentidos Espadin-Tobasiche

$14.00+

5 Sentidos Sierra Negra

$13.00+

5 Sentidos Tobala

$13.00+

El Jolgorio Tepeztate

$16.00+

El Jolgorio Arroqueno

$21.00+

Lalocura Espadin

$19.00+

Lalocura Pechuga

$19.00+

Lalocura Cuishe

$23.00+

Cordials

Aperol

$8.00

Campari

$8.00

Bresca Dorada Arangiu

$9.00

Lillet Blanc

$8.00

St. Agrestis Aperitivo

$9.00

St. Agrestis Amaro

$11.00

Salers

$7.00

Bordiga Bitter

$8.00

Dolin Dry

$9.00

Dolin Rouge

$9.00

Cynar

$10.00
All hours
Sunday1:00 pm - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Monday1:00 pm - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Tuesday1:00 pm - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday1:00 pm - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday1:00 pm - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday1:00 pm - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday1:00 pm - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Come in and enjoy!A taco joint famous for its pitchers of margs, fun natural wines, and vast mezcal collection, Disco Tacos is a celebration of the absurd. All walks of life are welcomed and served by some absolute characters. We pay homage to Disco every night and celebrate inclusivity, individuality, funk, freedom, and happiness and are proud to partner with National Sawdust, a music non-profit.

