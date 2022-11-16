Restaurant header imageView gallery

Disco Chicken Food Truck 611 Warren Ave Rockford, Il 61104

611 Warren Avenue

Rockford, IL 61107

Popular Items

The Wizard
Rodeo Tots
Hog Party

Sandwiches

The Wizard

The Wizard

$12.00

Korean BBQ sauce, toasted sesame seed, cilantro-cabbage

DCv1

DCv1

$12.00

Disco Sauce (spiced mayo sauce), house bread & butter pickles, shredded cabbage

Hog Party

Hog Party

$13.00

White cheddar cheese sauce, bacon, cajun fried onions

Tenders

4 pc Tenders w/Tots

4 pc Tenders w/Tots

$9.00

4 pieces per order, includes a small side of tots

$11 Disco Tenders (6pc)

$11.00

6 Tenders, does not include tots

Sauce

$0.50

Tachos aka Loaded Tater Tots

Rodeo Tots

Rodeo Tots

$15.00

crispy chicken, cheddar cheese sauce, bacon, bbq, disco sauce, jalapenos

Children of the Corn

Children of the Corn

$15.00

Corn elotes, cheddar cheese sauce, lime mayo, cilantro, chile parmesan

Backspin

$5.00

Drinks

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Bottled Water

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Wed 10/19/22 11am to 2pm the truck will be at Collins Aerospace 4747 Harrison Ave

Location

611 Warren Avenue, Rockford, IL 61107

Directions

