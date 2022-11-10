Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
American
Bars & Lounges

Dish Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

108 S Union St

Traverse City, MI 49684

Order Again

Popular Items

Buddha Wrap
Chicken Shawarma
Buddha Bowl

Specials

Ahi Tuna Poke Bowl

$18.00

AA sushi spicy tuna, black rice, pickled carrots, avocado, edamame, greens, green onion, sweet soy, spicy sriracha dressing

Buddha Bowl

$15.00

greens, quinoa, hummus, olive tapenade, onion, tomato, cucmuber, feta, almonds and lemon parsley dressing

Buddha Wrap

$10.00

hummus, quinoa, tomato, cucumber, onion, kalamata olives, almonds, feta, lettuce, lemon parsley vin.

Downtown Salad

$14.00

greens, quinoa, dried cherries, blue cheese, walnuts, red onion and balsamic-fig vinaigrette

Downtown Wrap

$10.00

quinoa, dried cherries, walnuts, feta, red onion, lettuce, fig-balsamic dressing

Chicken Caesar Salad

$14.00

croutons, parmesan, chicken and house-made caesar dressing

Chicken Ceasar Wrap

$10.00

chicken, parmesan, croutons, lettuce, caesar dressing,

Cuban Sandwich

$11.00

ham, spicy pork, swiss, pickles, mustard pressed on a white roll

Western Club

$11.00

turkey, bacon, chedddar and guac toasted on ciabatta

Half Western Club

$6.00
Chicken Shawarma

Chicken Shawarma

$12.50

spiced chicken, roasted onions, tomato, cucumber, lemon tahini sauce in a large pita. add whipped garlic Toum for $1.50

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$6.00

cheddar grilled on wheat

GRAB AND GO SELECTIONS

Stop in to see our Grab & Go sandwiches, salads, dips and snacks!

Soups

Cup Tomato Basil GF

$4.50

Bowl Tomato Basil GF

$5.50

Cup creamy jalapeno chicken

$4.50Out of stock

Bowl creamy jalapeno chicken

$5.50Out of stock

Quart Tomato Basil

$13.00

Take home to heat up and enjoy later

Bowl sweet potato (v)

$5.50

Cup sweet potato (v)

$4.50

Chips, Cookies, ETC

Small chips

$1.75

Large Bag White Corn Chips

$4.00

Pretzels

$4.50

Chocolate-Peanut Butter Krispie Bar

$2.50

Alter Eco Chocolate- Quinoa Crunch Bar

$4.50Out of stock

Alter Eco Chocolate- Burnt Caramel Bar

$4.50Out of stock

Non Alcohol

Northwoods Sodas

$2.50

San Pellegrino

$2.50

Cultured Kombucha

$5.00

Bottled water

$2.00

Hot Cider

$4.00Out of stock

Beer & Cider & Seltzer

Be ready to show ID!

12 oz. Craft RETAIL

$4.00

12 oz Domestic RETAIL

$3.00

Take-Out 6 Pack

$16.00

Wine

Be ready to show ID!

Raywood Cab RETAIL

$12.00

Screw Cap

Luzon Crianza RETAIL

$15.00

California. cab-zin-petite sirah- tanat

Filon Garnacha RETAIL

$14.00

Luzon Verde Organic Monastrell

$12.00

Wine Opener

$3.00

Luna Nuda Pinot Grigio RETAIL

$18.00

Screw Cap

Luzon Sauv. Blanc Blend RETAIL

$12.00

Raywood Chard RETAIL

$12.00

Screw Cap

Black Star Pinot Gris RETAIL

$16.00

Screw Cap

Prosecco Split

$6.00Out of stock

Wine Opener

$3.00

Black Star Farms Semi Dry Riesling

$16.00

Cassalotta Prosecco RETAIL

$15.00

rose all day can

$6.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

fresh food, friendly people, fun drinks! lunch, dinner, happy hour

Website

Location

108 S Union St, Traverse City, MI 49684

Directions

