The Distant Whistle Brewhouse 118 South Main Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
Fresh craft brews for all tastes! Come enjoy a few cold ones with friends in our relaxed and inviting taproom. With live music every Friday evening, and a rotating tap list, there's something for everyone to enjoy!
Location
118 South Main Street, Vicksburg, MI 49097
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Monarca's Ice Cream - Mexican Ice Cream and Food
No Reviews
321 North Grand Street Schoolcraft, MI 49087
View restaurant
Latitude 42 Brewing Co. - Portage - Brewery- Kitchen - Distillery
No Reviews
7842 Portage Rd. Portage, MI 49002
View restaurant