Distillery Livonia
27600 Schoolcraft Rd
Livonia, MI 48152
Food
Appetizers
- Awesome Fries$12.99
Our delicious distillery fries are topped with Mexican cheese, green onions, house-made smoked garlic aloll sauce & truffle
- Hush Puppies$6.99
8 pieces
- Fried Mushrooms$7.99
- Fried Green Beans$7.99
- Fried Pickles$7.99
- Fried Calamari$9.99
- Coconut Shrimp$9.99
6 pieces
- Garlic Bread$3.99
- Fried Zucchini$6.99
- Clam Strips$4.99
- Mini Chicken Tacos$7.99Out of stock
10 pieces
- Crudité Tray$9.99
Seasonal vegetables and dip
- Appetizer Sampler$16.99
Fried green beans, mozzarella sticks (4), onion chips, fried pickles, hush puppies (4), & jalapeno poppers (4)
- Shrimp Scampi$14.99
- Onion Petals$7.99
- Mozzarella Stix$8.99
6 pieces
- Lobster Skewer$6.99
- Grilled Shrimp Skewer$7.99
- Potato Skins$8.99
5 pieces
- Shrimp Spring Rolls$7.99
5 pieces
- Fried Cauliflower$6.99
- Jalapeno Poppers$7.99
Nacho or cream cheese filled
- Stadium Pretzel$7.99
With nacho cheese
The Grill
- Distillery Burger$12.99
Our famous burger patty on a garlic-toasted bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, & mayo. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Mushroom Swiss Burger$13.99
Our famous burger patty on a garlic-toasted bun with Swiss cheese, sautéed mushrooms, & mayo. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Backyard Burger$14.99
Our famous burger patty on a garlic-toasted bun topped with our BBQ sauce, fried onion crisps, American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, & mayo. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne ill
- Spicy Bacon Cheeseburger$15.99
Our famous burger patty on a garlic toasted bun with pepper Jack cheese, thick-cut bacon, jalapeno crisps, red onion, & housemade spicy chipotle sauce. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodb
- Spicy Loaded Nacho Burger$15.99
Our famous burger patty is served with American cheese, nacho cheese sauce, onion crisps, lettuce, & tomato. Served with chips & cheese
- Grilled Chicken Bites$15.99
Grilled chicken breast seasoned to perfection, topped with garlic aioli, served with garlic bread & fries
- Loaded Steak Bites$17.99
Tenderloin beef, sautéed onions, mushrooms, green peppers, and garlic aioli with garlic bread & fries
- Grilled Salmon Plate$18.99
Grilled salmon served on a bed of fresh spring mix with garlic aioli drizzled over top, served with a side of fried rice & a side
- 3 Lamb Chops & Truffle Fries$22.99
Lamb chops on a bed of spring mix, smoked garlic aioli drizzled on top. Swap spring mix for sautéed onion & green peppers
Pizza
- 3 Topping Pizza$12.99
Ground beef, sausage, pepperoni, bacon, ham, smoked chicken, smoked pork, smoked brisket, smoked corned beef, green pepper, ring peppers, jalapeños, black olives, mushrooms, green onion, red onion, tomato, pineapple, anchovies, or feta
- 1 Topping Pizza$10.99
Ground beef, sausage, pepperoni, bacon, ham, smoked chicken, smoked pork, smoked brisket, smoked corned beef, green pepper, ring peppers, jalapeños, black olives, mushrooms, green onion, red onion, tomato, pineapple, anchovies, or feta
- Veggie Pizza$14.99
Cheese, onion, tomato, green pepper, black olives, mushrooms & jalapenos
- Meat Lover's Pizza$13.99
Cheese, bacon, ground beef, sausage, ham, & pepperoni
- Supreme Pizza$15.99
Pepperoni, bacon, green peppers, red onion, black olives, & mushrooms
- Smoked BBQ Pizza$17.99
Smoked chicken & brisket, red onion, BBQ sauce
- AJ's Pizza$11.99
Pepperoni, black olives, & french dressing served on the side. Sounds crazy but it's yummy
- Feta Cheese Bread$9.99
- Garlic Parmesan Bread Sticks$4.99
6 pieces
Fish & Chicken
- 6 Breaded Wing Dings & Veg$6.99
- 10 Breaded Wing Dings & Veg$10.99
- Chicken Tenders & Fries$11.99
5 pieces
- 1/2 Lb Beer Battered Cod Basket$14.99
Corona battered Atlantic cod, hush puppies, fries
- 1/2 Lb Catfish Basket$15.99
2Pc breaded catfish fillets, hush pupples, fries, & side
- 1/2 Lb Perch Basket$17.99
- 1/2 Lb Shrimp Basket$14.99
Hush puppies, fries, & side
- 1/2 Pound Smoked Breaded Boneless Wings & Fries$10.99
- Full Pound Smoked Breaded Boneless Wings & Fries$15.99
From the Smoker
- 3 Whole Smoked Wings$8.99Out of stock
- 6 Whole Smoked Wings$12.99Out of stock
- 9 Whole Smoked Wings$15.99Out of stock
- Smoked Wing Dings (10) & Fries$12.99
10 pc & fries
- 2 Smoked Leg Quarters$9.99
- Jumbo Smoked Wing Dings (10) & Fries$14.99Out of stock
- 3 Jumbo Whole Smoked Wings$9.99
- 6 Jumbo Whole Smoked Wings$14.99
- 9 Jumbo Whole Smoked Wings$19.99
- Smoked Baby Back Ribs 1/2 Slab$14.99Out of stock
Smoke ribs served with a side of fries and garlic bread
- Smoked Baby Back Ribs Full Slab$21.99Out of stock
Smoked ribs served with side of fries and garlic bread
Vegetarian
- Beyond Burger$13.99
A beyond patty on a garlic toasted bun topped with lettuce, red onion, tomato, & vegan mayo
- Meatless Boneless Wings$14.99
(6) wings served with fried green beans
- Vegan Fish & Chips$16.99
3 pieces of plant based fish fillets served with fried zucchini
- Garden Burger$9.99
California garden burger made from carrots, onions, string beans, oat bran, soybeans, & zucchini
- Vegan Pizza$15.99
Cauliflower crust, vegan cheese, onion, tomato, green pepper, lettuce, black olives, mushrooms & jalapenos
- Chipotle Black Bean Burger$9.99
South of the Border
- Stadium Nachos$6.99
Tortilla chips, hot nacho cheese and jalapeño slices
- Smoked Chicken Quesadilla$14.99
Spicy chipotle sauce, smoked chicken & mexi cheese
- Nachos$12.99
Ground beef, mexi-cheese, black olives, jalapenos, green onion, salsa & sour cream
- Smoked Cornbeef Quesadilla$17.99
Spicy chipotle sauce, smoked corn beef, & mexi cheese
Sandwiches
- Smoked Corned Beef & Swiss$12.99
Smoked corned beef, Swiss cheese
- Philly Cheesesteak$10.99
Philly cheesesteak, green peppers, red onion, Swiss cheese
- Crispy Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Crispy breaded chicken breast fillet, pickles & mayo
- Cowboy Crispy Chicken Sandwich$13.99
Crispy breaded chicken breast fillet, double thick cut bacon, crispy onion straws, pepper jack, & bbq sauce
- Deluxe Crispy Chicken Sandwich$12.99
Crispy breaded chicken breast fillet, double thick-cut bacon, lettuce, tomato, smoked garlic aioli
- Spicy Perch Sandwich$15.99
Lightly breaded lake perch fillet, pepper-jack cheese, house made spicy chipotle sauce, topped with lettuce & tomato
- The Chicken Teriyaki$12.99
Philly style chicken, red onion, lettuce, mayo, & house-made dressing
- 2 Corned Beef Egg Rolls$15.99
2 house-made corned beef egg rolls served on fried rice
- Steak & Cheese$15.99
Grilled ribeye steak, grilled onions & mushrooms, swiss
- Turkey Club$10.99
Thin sliced turkey, double thick cut bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, & mayo
- Grilled Cheese Sandwich$6.99
American or swiss
- BLT$10.99
Double thick-cut bacon, lettuce, tomato, & mayo
- BBQ Chicken Sandwich$11.99
Philly-style chicken, red onion, bbq sauce
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$12.99
Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato & mayo
- Fish Sandwich$12.99
Beer battered cod fillet, lettuce, pickle, tartar sauce, & hush puppies
- Spicy Catfish Sandwich$13.99
Real catfish fillet, pepper-jack cheese, house made spicy chipotle sauce, topped with lettuce & tomato
- Bootlegger 1 Lb Pulled Pork$15.99
1Lb smoked pulled pork, red onion, & bbq sauce
- Bbq Brisket Sandwich$14.99
Smoked brisket, bbq, cheddar cheese, & fried onion crisps
- Shrimp Po Boy$13.99
Fried shrimp, lettuce, tomato, pickle, shredded mozzarella, & our house made spicy chipotle
- Crispy Chicken Bacon Ranch$10.99
Crispy breaded chicken tenderloin, double thick cut bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, & ranch
- Spicy Crispy Chicken$13.99
Breaded chicken tenderloin, spicy chipotle sauce, lettuce, tomato & shredded cheese
Sides
Sweet Treats
Snacks
Cocktails, Beer & Seltzers
Specialty Drinks
- Green Tea$9.50
Happy hour limit 2
- White Tea$9.50
Happy hour limit 2
- Boozy Tea$12.50
Our Long Island. Happy hour limit 2
- Boozy Beach$12.50
Our long Island with your choice of cranberry, lemonade, watermelon, strawberry, peach, mango, raspberry, or blueberry! Happy hour limit 2
- Old Rough & Ready$9.50
Our take on an old fashion. Try our smoked options!
- Swart's Cider$8.50
Our version of hard cider with a hint of cinnamon
- Holy Water$9.50
A delicious strong cocktail with a pleasant fruity taste!
- Lemon Drop$9.50
- Strawberry Lemon Drop$9.50
- Red Twist$10.50
Our Valentine special
- Gummy Bear Drop$12.50
- Mexican Sunset$8.50
Tequila sunrise for the evening
- Bria Breeze$12.50
Our bartender Bria's blue Hawaiian getaway
- Sex on a Barrel$8.50
S** on the beach without the sand
- 96 Express$8.50
Spiced rum and red bull
- Dirty Shirley$8.50
We turned her out with our vodka
- Rum Punch$12.50
Rum, pineapple juice, orange juice, a splash of lime juice, & a splash of cranberry
- Nelson's Punch$9.50
Pineapple moonshine, lime, cherry, & sprite
- Devil's Blood$10.50
Spicy bloody Mary
Specialty Shots
Distillery Beer
Hard Seltzers
Liquor
Moonshine
Vodka
Whiskey & Bourbon
Tequila (Mezcal)
Liqueurs
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
27600 Schoolcraft Rd, Livonia, MI 48152