American
Bars & Lounges
District 13 45 E Granville Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Casual gastropub style dining with amazing chef scratch prepared foods and one of a kind handcrafted cocktails. Locally family owned and operated.
Location
45 E Granville Street, Sunbury, OH 43074
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Son of Thurman - Galena - 31 West Columbus Street
No Reviews
31 West Columbus Street Galena, OH 43021
View restaurant
Napa Kitchen + Bar Westerville - 925 N State Street
No Reviews
925 N State Street Westerville, OH 43082
View restaurant