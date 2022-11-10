Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

District 13 45 E Granville Street

review star

No reviews yet

45 E Granville Street

Sunbury, OH 43074

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
Bacon Chicken Ranch Wrap
Sweet Whiskey Burger

Bite Size Rations

Chicken Potstickers

$9.99

Crispy Bangkok Brussels

$11.99

Flatbread Of the Week

$10.99

Fried Pickles

$9.99

Gator Bites

$10.99

Pretzel Bites

$8.99

Frog Leg App

$11.00

Tabasco Cauliflower

$8.00

Not Diet Fries

$9.99

Fried Green Tomatoes

$11.99

Macho Nachos

$13.99

Tacos

Mahi Mahi Soft Tacos

$13.99

Chicken & Chorizo Tacos

$13.99

Crispy Shrimp Tacos

$13.99

Pork BBQ Tacos

$13.99

Turkey Taco Classic

$12.99

Salad / Soup

District Greens Salad

$12.99

Blackened Chicken Salad

$16.99

Classic Caesar

$10.99

Soup of the Day

$5.00+

Lettuce Wraps

$11.99

Handheld Edibles

All American Burger

$14.99

Bacon Chicken Ranch Wrap

$11.99

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.99

Caprese Chicken Sandwich

$14.99

Classic Reuben

$14.99

Grandma's Pork Sandwich

$14.99

Smothered Cheese Burger

$14.99

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Not A Date Night Burger

$14.99

Sweet Whiskey Burger

$14.99

Ultimate Fish

$13.99

Flamethrower Reaper Sandwich

$13.99

Fried Green Tomato BLT

$12.99

Pasta Platters

Veggie Delight

$18.99

Drunken Shrimp Alfredo

$19.99

Nashville Chicken Pasta

$19.99

Benji Tie Pasta

$15.99

Bow tie pasta, butter, garlic, red pepper flakes, asparagus tips, mushrooms, bacon, sage and hint of truffle oil

Creamy Garlic Chicken

$18.99

House Favorites

Blackened Mahi Mahi

$23.99

Campfire Chicken

$20.99

Crab, Shroom & Strip Steak

$29.99

Fish and Chips

$21.99

Simply Salmon

$22.99

Sassy Blackened Honey Chicken

$20.99

Strip And Surf

$29.99

Kids Menu

Kids Bowtie with Red Sauce & a roII

$7.99

Kids Cheese Quesadilla & Chips

$7.99

Kids Grilled Cheese & Chips

$7.99

Kids Mac & Cheese & A Roll

$7.99

Kids PB&J Extreme & Chips

$7.99

Kids Ribbit Sticks (Frog Legs) & Fries

$7.99

Kids Tender Niblets & Fries

$7.99

À La Carte

2 Slices Of Garlic Toast

$4.50

8 Pretzel Bites

$6.50

Asparagus

$5.50

Bow Tie in Red Sauce

$5.50

Broccoli

$4.50

Brussels App Side

$6.50

Brussels Side

$4.50

Buffalo Mac n Cheese

$6.50

Butter Noodles

$4.50

Garlic Mash

$4.50

Hand Cut Fries

$5.50

House Chips

$4.50

Jalapeño Slaw

$4.50

Mac n Cheese

$5.50

Side Caesar

$5.50

Side District Greens

$6.50

Side Salad

$5.50

Tabasco Cauliflower Side

$6.50

Truffle Parmesan Fries

$6.50

Sm Loaded Fries

$6.50

Dessert

Chocolate Lava Cake

$7.99

Caramel lava Cake

$7.99

Dessert Special

$7.99

Dessert Special 2

$9.99

Half Pound Cookie

$7.00

Cheesecake OTW

$7.99

Pumpkin Mini Cakes

$5.00

Sauce & Small Side Items

Sauce & Small Side Items

Mega Meal and Party Platters

Wrap Platter

$20.00

Choose 1 wrap type per platter. Buffalo Chicken, Bacon Chicken Ranch, Chicken Salad Wrap, Veggie Wrap

Hummas Veggie Platter

$20.00

Assortment of broccoli, celery, carrots and red peppers.

BYO Taco Platter (Call In Only. 24 hr Notice)

$26.00

16 Soft shells along with all the fix-ins. Choice of seasoned ground beef or chicken. Served with sides of lettuce, diced tomatoes, cheese, diced red onions and served with tortilla chips, salsa and sour cream

Large House Chips

$8.00

Fresh potato chips fried and seasoned

Mega Mash

$11.00

Our D13 Signature Creamy Rustic Garlic Mashed Potatoes

Mega Nashville Pasta

$29.00

Mouth watering grilled or fried *chicken over a bed of linguini tossed in our D13 Nashville sauce and topped with goat cheese and scallions.

Mega District Greens

$22.00

Champagne vinaigrette dressing, local Ohio blackberries, candied black walnuts, baby mixed greens, dried cherries & black pepper goat cheese. Add Chicken for $13

Mega Chicken Parm

$28.00Out of stock

Hand dipped and breaded chicken breast topped with melted provolone cheese and served with our house marinara

Mega Brussels

$29.00

Tossed in Thai chili sauce, toasted cashews, and sriracha aioli

Mega Drunken Alfredo

$30.00

Blackened buttered shrimp deglazed with white wine with our homemade asiago parmesan Alfredo blend over linguini with a side of garlic bread

Specials

Summer Shrimpcini

$17.00

Caribbean BBQ Brisket

$14.00

Not Italian Sub

$12.00

Nashville Chicken Tenders

$15.00

Panini And Soup Special

$11.99

Grilled Cheese And Soup

$7.99

Country Fried Steak

$21.99

Charcuterie Board

$20.00

Lamb Lollipops

$28.00

N/A Beverage

Kodiak Cola

$2.50

Lemon Lime Zest

$2.50

Diet Kodiak

$2.50

Black cherry

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweetened Tea

$2.50

Watermelon Cucumber Water

$2.50

Pink Lemonade

$2.50

Coffee

$1.50

Hot Tea

$1.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Decafe

$1.50

Milk

$1.50

Soda Water

$2.50

Cafe Mo Mocha

$4.00

Chai Tea

$4.00

BYO Cappuccino

$5.00

Cappuccino Classic

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Fruit Punch

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Shirly Temple

$3.00

Water

Kid Drink w Kids Meal

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Bottled Water Sizzle

$1.00

Shots

Fireball

$5.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$4.00

Chocolate Cake Shot

$5.00

Little Beer

$4.00

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

$4.00

Gummy Bear

$4.00

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$4.00

Bazooka Joe

$5.00

Just Like Kool-Aid

$5.00

Peanut Butter Jelly Time

$5.00

Deez-Nuts

$5.00

Poisoned Apple

$4.00

Tootsie Roll

$4.00

AB Positive

$4.00

Jack O'Lantern

$5.00

Bourbons/Ryes/Whiskeys

Angel's Envy Bourbon

$12.00

Basil Hayden

$11.00

Blanton's

$15.00

Buffalo Trace

$12.00

Bulleit Rye

$8.00

Canadian Club Whiskey

$7.00

Cleveland Underground Rye

$9.00

Crown Royal

$7.00

Crown Royal Apple

$8.00

Crown Royal Peach

$8.00

Eagle Rare

$15.00

Elijah Craig Small Batch

$10.00

Evan Williams

$6.00

Four Roses Small Batch

$12.00

High West Double Rye

$9.00

Jack Daniel's

$7.00

Jack Daniel's Apple

$8.00

Jameson

$8.00

Jim Bean Rye

$6.00

Jim Bean Whiskey

$7.00

Maker's Mark

$10.00

Michter's Small Batch

$11.00

New Riff Bourbon

$12.00

New Riff Rye

$12.00

Old Forester 86 Proof

$9.00

Old Forester 1897

$11.00

Old Forester 1920

$13.00

Old Overholt Rye

$6.00

Rabbit Hole Rye

$11.00

Russell's Reserve 10 Year Rye

$9.00

Sagamore Spirit Rye

$12.00

Seagram's 7 Whiskey

$6.00

Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey

$7.00

Southern Comfort Whiskey

$7.00

Suntory Toki Whiskey

$10.00

Tullamore Dew Irish Whiskey

$8.00

Weller Special Reserve

$12.00

Whistlepig 6 Year Rye

$11.00

Whistlepig 10 Year Rye

$18.00

Whistlepig 12 Year Rye

$20.00

Wild Turkey 101 Bourbon

$10.00

Wild Turkey Rare Breed

$11.00

Wild Turkey Rye

$8.00

Woodford Reserve Bourbon

$12.00

Woodford Reserve Double Oaked

$13.00

Woodford Reserve Rye

$12.00

1792 Small Batch

$9.00

Jefferson Reserve

$15.00

Yellowstone Bourbon

$15.00

Horse Soldier Bourbon

$15.00

Angel’s Envy Rum Rye

$15.00

Jefferson’s Reserve Ocean Rye

$15.00

Captain Morgan Cherry Vanilla

$8.00

Vodka

Crown Russe (Well)

$6.00

Tito's

$7.00

Grey Goose

$11.00

Ketel One

$10.00

New Amsterdam

$8.00

Absolut

$7.00

Smirnoff Vanilla

$6.00

UV Blue Raspberry

$6.00

Smirnoff Strawberry

$6.00

Tequila

Patron Silver

$10.00

Jose Cuervo Silver

$8.00

Casamigos Reposado

$7.50

El Jimador

$6.00

Casamigos Blanco

$7.00

Tequila Rose

$7.00

DonJulio Primavera

$18.00

Rum

Meijer White Rum

$7.00

Malibu Coconut Rum

$7.00

Castillo Silver Rum

$6.00

Captain Morgan Spiced Rum

$6.00

Bacardi Black Rum

$8.00

Bacardi Superior Rum

$8.00

Gin

Hendrick's Gin

$13.00

Bombay Sapphire Gin

$10.00

Tanqueray Gin

$10.00

Paramount Gin

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Casual gastropub style dining with amazing chef scratch prepared foods and one of a kind handcrafted cocktails. Locally family owned and operated.

Website

Location

45 E Granville Street, Sunbury, OH 43074

Directions

Gallery
District 13 image

Similar restaurants in your area

Son of Thurman - Galena - 31 West Columbus Street
orange starNo Reviews
31 West Columbus Street Galena, OH 43021
View restaurantnext
Napa Kitchen + Bar Westerville - 925 N State Street
orange starNo Reviews
925 N State Street Westerville, OH 43082
View restaurantnext
Atlas Tavern
orange star4.6 • 1,363
8944 Lyra Dr Columbus, OH 43240
View restaurantnext
Kitchen Social
orange star4.9 • 1,102
8954 Lyra Dr Columbus, OH 43240
View restaurantnext
Condado Tacos - Polaris
orange star4.2 • 947
8958 Lyra Dr Columbus, OH 43240
View restaurantnext
101 Beer Kitchen - Westerville
orange star4.4 • 793
817 Polaris Parkway Westerville, OH 43082
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Sunbury
Westerville
review star
Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)
Johnstown
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Powell
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Delaware
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Dublin
review star
Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)
Columbus
review star
Avg 4.4 (387 restaurants)
Reynoldsburg
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Hilliard
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Granville
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston