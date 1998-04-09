Restaurant header imageView gallery

District 36 Wine, Bar, and Grille

938 Reviews

$$

1375 SW Vintage Pkwy

Ankeny, IA 50023

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Angus Burger
French Dip

Appetizer

Blackened Shrimp Nachos

Blackened Shrimp Nachos

$14.00

Nachos layered with blackened shrimp, cheese, red chili aioli, pico de gallo, and sour cream.

Buffalo Chicken Egg Rolls

$10.00
Deviled Eggs And Bacon

Deviled Eggs And Bacon

$11.00

Our special deviled eggs topped with applewood smoked bacon. (GF)

Fire Shrimp App

Fire Shrimp App

$12.00

Shrimp sauteed in a chipotle butter. (GFM)

Fresh Fried Mozzarella

$11.00
Inside Out Crab Rangoon Dip

Inside Out Crab Rangoon Dip

$13.00

Fried wantons, sweet and sour sauce, and a crab rangoon cheese dip.

Kung Pao Calamari

Kung Pao Calamari

$14.00

Breaded and fried calamari steak strips tossed in a kung pao sauce. Served over peppers and celery.

Pecan Crusted Chicken Strips

$10.00
PEI Black Mussels

PEI Black Mussels

$12.00

Prince Edward Island mussels sauteed in a wine wine butter sauce. (GF)

Pot Stickers

$10.00

Steam or Fried special dough stuffed with pork. Served over peppers and celery.

Spinach And Artichoke Dip

Spinach And Artichoke Dip

$10.00

Fried chips with a special house made spinach and artichoke dip.

Soups and Salads

Balsamic Chicken Salad

$15.00

BBQ Chicken Salad

$16.00

Bowl of Soup

$6.00

Cobb Salad

$15.00

Cup of Soup

$5.00

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$15.00

Pecan Crusted Chicken Salad

$15.00

Pint of Dressing

$7.00

Santa Fe Salad

$15.00

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Side Salad With Entree

Soup with Entree

Steak Salad

$17.00
Blue Cheese Wedge Salad

Blue Cheese Wedge Salad

$13.00

Lunch Handhelds

2 Tacos

$12.00

3 Tacos

$14.00
Angus Burger

Angus Burger

$15.00

1/2 pound Angus patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and your choice of cheese.

Blackened Salmon Sandwich

Blackened Salmon Sandwich

$13.00

Blackened then grilled salmon served open faced with melted cheese.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Head breaded chicken breast tossed in our own buffalo sauce topped with lettuce, tomato, and onion.

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$16.00
Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Hand breaded chicken breast, topped with bacon and provolone cheese.

French Dip

French Dip

$14.00

Thinly sliced toast beef topped with melted Swiss cheese on a hoagie bun.

Grilled Chicken Club

Grilled Chicken Club

$14.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, provolone cheese, and mayo. (GFM)

Pretzel Rarebit

Pretzel Rarebit

$14.00

1/2 pound Angus beef patty grilled and served on a pretzel bun smothered in a house cheese sauce.

Reuben

Reuben

$13.00

Thinly sliced corn beef, sauerkraut, thousand island dressing on marble rye.

Salmon BLT

Salmon BLT

$18.00

Seasoned and grilled salmon topped with applewood smoked bacon, lettuce and tomato. (GFM)

Taco Bowl

$14.00

Your favorite taco deconstructed and over rice.

Tuna Melt

Tuna Melt

$12.00

Open faced tuna salad sandwich smother in a house cheese sauce. (GFM)

Veggie Avocado Quesadilla

$14.00

Avocado corn salsa, black beans, and our house cheese trio wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Pizza

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$19.00

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$19.00

Grilled chicken, celery, bleu cheese crumbles, and our classic buffalo sauce with our house cheese blend.

Caprese Pizza

$17.00

Roasted tomatoes, basil chiffonade, olive oil, caramelized onion, balsamic glaze, and our house cheese blend.

Carbonara Pizza

$19.00

Grilled chicken, bacon, mushrooms, caramelized onion, alfredo sauce, and house cheese blend.

Cheese Trio

$16.00

Marinara sauce, herb blend, and our house cheese blend.

Sicilian Pizza

$19.00

Three meat blend of sliced pork, Italian sausage, and soppressata with our classic marinara sauce and house cheese blend.

Soppresatta Pizza

$19.00

Pasta

Cavatelli

Cavatelli

$15.00

Italian sausage, cavatelli noodles, and fresh marinara sauce topped with mozzarella cheese. (GFM)

Creole

Creole

$15.00

Andouille sausage, shrimp, crab, grilled chicken, and tomato tossed in a Cajun cream sauce. (GFM)

Fire Shrimp Pasta

Fire Shrimp Pasta

$14.00

Shrimp sauteed in chipotle butter and green onion, (GFM)

Frutti Di Mare

Frutti Di Mare

$15.00

Shrimp, mussels, and crab, sauteed in olive oil and tossed with linguine noodles. You get a choice of fresh marinara or a white bechamel sauce.

Grilled Pollo Farfalle

Grilled Pollo Farfalle

$13.00

Sauteed mushrooms, bacon and green onions. Tossed with linguine noodles and topped with slice chicken breast. (GFM)

Lemon Garlic Shrimp Pasta

Lemon Garlic Shrimp Pasta

$15.00

Broccoli, julienne veggies, and shrimp tossed in a lemon butter. (GFM)

Smoked Chicken and Jalapeno Pasta

Smoked Chicken and Jalapeno Pasta

$12.00

Smoked pulled chicken, linguine, and jalapeno cream sauce. (GFM)

Lunch Entrees

Almond Crusted Mahi Mahi

$22.00

Mahi Mahi filet with a seasoned panko and almond crust. Comes with a mango-sriracha chutney.

Atlantic Salmon

$17.00

Grilled, blackened, or mojito lime. (GF)

Calamari Steak Etouffee

$15.00Out of stock
Chicken Deburgo

Chicken Deburgo

$15.00

Pan fried chicken breast smothered with sauteed mushrooms and garlic herb butter. (GF)

Chicken Parmesan

$17.00

Hand breaded chicken topped with our fresh marinara sauce and parmesan cheese blend. Comes over linguine.

Peppercorn Steak Deburgo

Peppercorn Steak Deburgo

$22.00

Tender seasoned petite shoulder filet, rolled in peppercorns, grilled and smothered in sauteed mushrooms and a garlic herb sauce.

Tilapia

Tilapia

$14.00

Pan seared tilapia fillet topped with crab meat, spinach, tomatoes, and a sherry cream sauce. (GF)

Kids

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Mac n Cheese

$5.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$4.00

Chicken Alfredo

$5.00

Chicken Nuggets

$5.00

Mini Corn Dogs

$5.00

Sides

Asparagus

$6.00

Brussel Sprouts

$6.00

Coleslaw

$6.00

Cottage Cheese

$6.00

French Fries

$6.00

Ratatouille

$6.00

Rice Pilaf

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Garlic Bread

$5.00

Desserts

Blueberry Crisp A La Mode

Blueberry Crisp A La Mode

$7.00

Blueberry pie filling and yellow cake madness served warm under a scoop of vanilla bean ice cream.

Candy Bar Pie

Candy Bar Pie

$7.00

Oreo crust and vanilla bean ice cream topped with crushed up snickers and heath bar. Drizzled with chocolate and caramel syrup.

Chocolate Cake

$7.00

Chocolate cake layered with cinnamon meringue and topped with chocolate ganache.

Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie

$7.00

Key lime pie filling with a graham cracker crust.

Snickers Bread Pudding

$6.00

Not your traditional bread pudding served with a vanilla rum sauce and whipped cream.

Sweet and Salty Caramel Cake

Sweet and Salty Caramel Cake

$10.00Out of stock

Buffalo Trace Peach Cobbler

$7.00

Kitchen Beers

Round Of Kitchen Corona

$10.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Relax and enjoy with fine dining food and wine from District 36 in your own home!

Website

Location

1375 SW Vintage Pkwy, Ankeny, IA 50023

Directions

Gallery
District 36 image
District 36 image
District 36 image
District 36 image

Similar restaurants in your area

Fong's Pizza, Ankeny
orange starNo Reviews
1450 SW Vintage Pkwy Suite 120 Ankeny, IA 50023
View restaurantnext
Wasabi - Ankeny
orange starNo Reviews
1615 SW Main St #100 Ankeny, IA 50023
View restaurantnext
Big Acai - Ankeny
orange starNo Reviews
1711 SW Plaza Parkway Ankeny, IA 50023
View restaurantnext
30 Hop - Ankeny
orange starNo Reviews
1615 SW Main Street Ankeny, IA 50023
View restaurantnext
Lola's Fine Kitchen - Prairie Trail at The District in Ankeny
orange starNo Reviews
1615 SW Main St Suite 106 Ankeny, IA 50023
View restaurantnext
Silk Elephant - 2410 SW White Birch Dr. Suite 108
orange starNo Reviews
2410 SW White Birch Dr. Suite 108 Ankeny, IA 50023
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Ankeny

PepperJax Grill - 17 - Ankeny
orange star4.3 • 1,945
2010 SE Delaware Avenue Ankeny, IA 50021
View restaurantnext
Yankee Clipper
orange star4.5 • 467
312 SW Maple St Ankeny, IA 50023
View restaurantnext
Waterfront Seafood - Ankeny
orange star4.1 • 251
2414 SE Tones Dr Ankeny, IA 50021
View restaurantnext
Uptown Garage Brewing Company
orange star4.9 • 98
305 SW Walnut St Ankeny, IA 50023
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Ankeny
Johnston
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Altoona
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Urbandale
review star
Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)
Grimes
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Des Moines
review star
Avg 4.4 (87 restaurants)
Clive
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
West Des Moines
review star
Avg 4.6 (26 restaurants)
Waukee
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Ames
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston