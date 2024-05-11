District 385 57-36 Myrtle Avenue
57-36 Myrtle Avenue
Queens, NY 11385
Drink Menu
Beer
Signature Cocktails
- Blue Long Island$13.00
Vodka, blue curaçao, lemonade
- Candy Cane Peppermint Martini$16.00
- Classic Gin and Tonic$12.00
Gin, tonic water, lime
- Classic Mojito$13.00
White rum, fresh mint, lime, simple syrup, soda
- Coco Loco$13.50
Coconut rum, pineapple juice, grenadine
- froze$16.00
- Frozen Margarita$16.00
- Frozen Pina Colada$16.00
- Frozen Titos HoneyDew$16.00
- holiday Punch$16.00
- Long Island I.T.$16.00
- Mango Tango Margarita$15.00
Tequila, mango puree, triple sec, lime, agave nectar
- Margarita$13.00
Tequila, triple sec, jalapeño, lime, agave nectar
- Mimosa Pitcher$40.00
- Moscow mule$14.00
- Regular Drink$14.00
- Rich Mimosa$50.00
- Sangria$12.00
Red wine, mixed berries, brandy, orange juice
- Sex on the Beach$16.00
- Special Drink$16.00
- TOWER$65.00
10-12 CUPS PER TOWER
- Watermelon Mojito$13.50Out of stock
White rum, watermelon, mint, lime, simple syrup, soda
- Whiskey Sour$15.00
Bourbon, lemon juice, simple syrup, egg white
Bottles
- 2 Patron Bottles for $300$300.00
- 2 for $400 Standard$400.00
- 2 for $500 PREMIUM$500.00
- (2nd FL Special) 2 for $300$300.00Out of stock
- Azul Bottle$600.00
- Bacardi Bottle$200.00
- Black label Bottle$250.00
- Blue label Bottle$200.00
- Buchanans Bottle$200.00
- Bullet Bottle$200.00
- Casamigos Bottle$250.00
- Casamigos Repo Bottle$280.00
- Champagne$200.00
- Chivas Bottle$200.00
- Ciroc Bottle$250.00
- Don Julio blanco Bottle$250.00
- Don Julio 1942 Bottle$600.00
- Don julio rep$300.00
- Fire ball Bottle$200.00
- Georgi Bottle$200.00
- Gold label Bottle$200.00
- Grey Goose Bottle$225.00
- Henny Bottle$225.00
- Henny vsop Bottle$300.00Out of stock
- Henny white Bottle$325.00
- Jack Daniels Bottle$200.00
- Jack Daniels honey Bottle$200.00
- Jager Bottle$200.00
- Jameson Bottle$200.00
- Johnny walker Bottle$200.00
- Macallen 12 Bottle$200.00
- Makers Bottle$200.00
- Old forester Bottle$200.00
- Old parr Bottle$200.00
- Patron Bottle$250.00
- Remy Martin 1738 Bottle$200.00
- Tito’s Bottle$200.00
- White dress Bottle$200.00
- BIRTHDAY PACKAGE PREMIUM HOOKAH CHAMP$350.00
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
Shots
- Tito's$10.00
- Casamigos$12.00
- Casamigos Repo$12.00
- Don Julio$14.00
- Don Julio Repo$14.00
- Don Julio Anejo$14.00
- Hennessy$14.00
- Don Julio 1942$35.00
- Clase Azul$35.00
- Hennessy white$14.00
- Patron$14.00
- Remy VSOP$14.00
- Dusse$14.00
- Jameson$12.00
- Jagermeister$12.00
- Jager Bomb$14.00
- Jack Daniels$12.00
- Captain Morgan$10.00
- reg shot house$5.00
Wine
Tuesdays
happy hour
Food Menu
Breakfast Menu
- Avocado Toast$9.99
Sliced avocado on artisanal bread, drizzled with olive oil and sprinkled with sea salt.
- French Toast Bites$8.99
Bite-sized French toast served with a side of maple syrup for dipping.
- Egg Benedict$12.99
Poached eggs on English muffins with hollandaise sauce, topped with your choice of smoked salmon or bacon.
- Tres Golpe Cup$14.99
Fresh mangu cubes paired with crispy fried cheese bites and boneless chicken
- Tapa-Style Steak and Egg$16.99
Tender slices of steak served with a perfectly fried egg on top.
- Chicken & Waffles$11.99
Night Tapas Menu
- Coconut Shrimp$15.00
Eight breaded shrimps with Sweet Chili Thai Dip
- Crispy Chicken Sliders$16.00
- Truffle Parmesan Fries$9.99
Crispy golden fries tossed with Parmesan cheese, truffle oil, and herbs, served with a side of garlic aioli.
- Mozzarella Sticks$10.00
Artfully arranged diamond-cut mozzarella with a selection of fresh dipping sauces.
- Crispy Wings$12.00
Classic crispy chicken wings served with your choice of dipping sauce.
- Buffalo Cauliflower$15.00
- Stuffed Plantains$14.00
- Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice$15.00
- Triple Cheese Smash Sliders$16.00
Beef patty w/ 3 Cheeses (No extra charge) Served w/ garlic sauce, LTO
- Shrimp Skewers$15.00
- BBQ Chicken Skewers$14.00
- Crispy Calamari with Spicy Sauce$14.99Out of stock
Lightly fried calamari served with a spicy dipping sauce.
- Brioche Bun Tacos with Pulled Pork$15.99Out of stock
Soft brioche buns filled with succulent pulled pork and flavorful toppings.
- Plantain Cup with Avocado and Steak$17.99Out of stock
Plantain cup filled with a bed of creamy avocado, seasoned steak, and melted cheese, served on a tray.
- Gold Plated Wings$22.99Out of stock
Wings coated in a luscious gold-infused glaze for a touch of luxury.
- Henny Wings$13.99
Wings glazed with a rich and savory Henny BBQ sauce.
- Lemon Pepper Wings:$13.99Out of stock
Zesty wings seasoned with lemon pepper for a burst of citrusy flavor.
- Jack Daniels Wings$13.99
Wings marinated and glazed with a delectable Jack Daniels sauce.
- Fresh Bread and Dipping Sauce$8.99Out of stock
Warm, freshly baked bread served with a selection of tantalizing dipping sauces, including garlic aioli, marinara, and honey mustard.
- Crispy Chicken Sandwich$9.99Out of stock
- Side French Fries$3.99
- Beef Empanadas$10.00
2 for $10
- Cheese Empanadas$10.00
2 for $10
- Tostones Cups$18.00
- jalapeno popper$13.00
Desserts
- Cookie with Ice Cream$7.99Out of stock
Warm chocolate chip cookie served with a scoop of your choice of ice cream.
- Cheesecake Strawberries$9.99Out of stock
Fresh strawberries dipped in rich cheesecake batter, fried to perfection.
- 3 leches$5.00
- Casamigos Infused Chocolate covered Strawberries$12.00
4 for $12
- Non-Alcoholic Chocolate covered Strawberries$8.00
4 for $12
- Henny Infused Chocolate covered Strawberries$12.00
4 for $12
Brunch Menu
- Loaded Tots$12.00
Bacon, scallion, chipotle mayo or ketchup/pink sauce
- Cinnamon Crunch French Toast$16.00
French Toast crusted w/ Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal
- Breakfast Mofongito Cups$18.00
w/ Fried Egg, Steak, Avocado
- Tres Golpes$15.00
Fried egg
- Chicken & Waffle Breakfast Sandwich$18.00
Fried egg, red pepper flakes, syrup
- Mini Empanadas$15.00
WING NIGHT
TACO TUESDAY
Hookah - CASH ONLY
Hookah
Flavors
385 Owner COMP
Non-alcoholic drinks
BRUNCH
BRUNCH MENU
- STEAK & EGGS$25.00
- CHICKEN & WAFFLE SANDWICH$18.00
- MOFONGO BREAKFAST CUPS - STEAK$18.00
- MOFONGO BREAKFAST CUPS - SHRIMP$18.00
- LOADED TOTS BOWL$15.00
- CINNAMON TOAST CRUNCH FRENCH TOAST$15.00
- SIDE BACON$5.00
- SIDE TURKEY BACON$5.00
- MIMOSA - BOTTOMLESS$45.00
- MIMOSA - GLASS$15.00
- SANGRIA - BOTTOMLESS$45.00
- SANGRIA - GLASS$15.00
- FROZEN MARGARITA - BOTTOMLESS$45.00
- FROZEN MARGARITA - GLASS$15.00
- FROZEN HENNY SANGRIA - BOTTOMLESS$45.00
- FROZEN HENNY SANGRIA - GLASS$15.00
BOTTOMLESS COCKTAILS
1 HR OPEN BAR
HOUSE LIQUOR
PREMIUM LIQUOR
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
57-36 Myrtle Avenue, Queens, NY 11385
Photos coming soon!