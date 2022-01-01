District 448 GREEN ST

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Teasers

Liver and Onion

$6.00

Lightly Cooked Beef Liver with Onions Gravy and Rice

Sausage and Rice

$6.00

A Combination of Smoked Sausage and Onions with White Rice Smothered with Gravy

Fried Shrimp

$6.00

Five Golden Fried Jumbo Shrimp

Hot Wings

$9.00

Seven Homemade Glazed Party Wings, A Sweet and Spicy Bliss

Two Fried Wings

$7.00

Two Fried Whole jumbo Wings

Crab Cake

$9.00

4oz Lump Crab Cake

Chicken and Waffle

$10.00

Two Wings on top of a made to order waffle

Shrimp and Grits

$12.00

District Classic, with Green peppers, Onions, Pork Bacon , and Cheese

Spinach Dip

$9.00

Does not come with Crab

Oysters Rockafella

$10.00

Classic Made Cheese Spinach and Pork Bacon

Wrinkles

$9.00

Sandwich

Crab Cake Sandwich

$14.00

4oz Crab Cake your choice of Fried or Grilled

Bacon Cheddar Burger

$9.00

8oz burger topped with bacon and sharp cheddar

Fried Turkey Chop Sandwich

$10.50

One cut of turkey breast served on a toasted bun. Choose between fried or grilled.

Turkey Burger

$9.00

One cut of turkey breast served on a toasted bun. Choose between fried or grilled.

Beyond Veggie Burger

$9.00

4oz Beyond Vegan brand patty

Big Fish Sandwich

$11.00

Two Pieces deep-fried whiting served on a bun

Pork Chop Sandwich

$8.00

Fried pork chop on a bun

Entree

Fried Wings

$17.00

Four golden fried wings

Fried Whiting

$12.00

Two golden fried 5oz flaky whiting pieces

Turkey Wing Dinner

$12.00

Fork tender and smothered jumbo turkey wings

Turkey Chop

$13.00

Two cuts of turkey breast. Choose between fried or grilled. Additions are $1.50

Meatloaf

$12.00

Three slices covered in brown gravy

Ribs

$16.00

Slow roasted fork-tender hickory-smoked ribs

Crab Cake Dinner

$20.00

Two 4oz lightly breaded lump crab cakes. Choose between fried or grilled.

Pork Chops

$12.00

Two pork chops. Choose between grilled or fried add on smothering for 1.50

Half Bird

$13.00

Half a side of chicken baked with rosemary and garlic

Catfish

$13.00

Cornmeal battered fried catfish

12 oz Ribeye

$15.00

Rare, Medium Rare, Well Done

Wrinkles

$13.00

Chitterlings cooked in a vinegar-based blend of seasoning

BBQ Salmon

$14.00

8oz Salmon grill and layered with BBQ, Medium or Well done

Trotters

$10.00

Pig Feet slow cooked until tender

Shrimp Dinner

$11.00

Sides/Extras

Mac and Cheese

$3.50

Yams

$3.50

Collards

$3.50

Green Beans

$3.50

Cabbage

$3.50

Mashed Potatoes and Gravy

$3.50

Fries

$3.50

Potato Salad

$4.00

Rice and Gravy

$3.50

Spinach

$4.00

Corn Bread

$0.50

Homemade hot glaze sauce

$1.50

Grilled Onions

$0.50

Side Smother

$1.50

Side Gravy

$0.50

Bacon

$1.00

Green Peppers

$0.50

Dessert

Sweet Potato Pie

$4.00

Fried Sweet Potato Pie

$5.00

Fried Apple Pie

$5.00

Fried Oreo

$4.00

Cheescake

$6.00

Kids

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.00

Four mozzarella sticks served with fries. Substitutions is an additional 1.00

Tender

$6.00

Three tenders served with fries

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Toasted Cheddar cheese sandwich served with fries

Two Wings and Fries

$7.50

Bottled Beer

Angry Orchard

$5.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Corona

$5.00

El Guapo

$6.00

Heineken

$5.00

Michelob

$5.00

Modelo

$5.00

Platinum Bud

$5.00

Shock Top

$5.00

Stella

$5.00

Wine BTG

Merlot

$8.00

Sweet Red Moscato

$8.00

Chardonnay

$8.00

Moscato

$8.00

Riesling

$8.00

Cocktails

Amaretto Sour

$8.00

Bahama Mama

$10.00

Blue Hawaiian

$10.00

Blue Motorcycle

$10.00

Ciroc Punch

$13.00

Coconut Bomb

$13.00

Cotton Candy

$13.00

District

$8.00

French Connection

$15.00

Fuzzy Navel

$8.00

Incredible Hulk

$12.00

Lemon Drop

$8.00

Liquid Marijuana

$10.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

Mai Tai

$10.00

Margarita

$7.00

Martini

$8.00

Peach Lemon Drop

$8.00

Pineapple Banana Margarita

$10.00

Rum Runner

$10.00

Sex on the Beach

$10.00

Strawberry Hennesy

$13.00

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

Top Shelf Long Island

$14.00

Tropical Margarita

$8.00

Washington Apple

$10.00

Whiskey Sour

$8.00

N/A Bevs

Bottled Water

$1.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$1.99

Ginger Ale

$1.50

Half&Half tea

$1.99

Pepsi

$1.99

Pink Lemonade

$1.99

Shirley Temple

$2.99

Sierra Mist

$1.99

Strawberry Lemonade

$1.99

To Go Water Cup

$0.25

Sweet Tea

$1.99

Redbull

$4.00

Vodka

Absolut

$8.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Ciroc

$8.00

Ciroc Apple

$8.00

Ciroc Mango

$8.00

Ciroc Passion

$8.00

Ciroc Peach

$8.00

Ciroc Pineapple

$8.00

Ciroc Redberry

$8.00

Ciroc Summer Watermelon

$8.00

Ciroc Coconut

$8.00

Ketel One

$8.00

Nikolai

$5.00

Tito's

$8.00

DBL Nikolai

$10.00

DBL Absolut

$16.00

DBL Ciroc

$16.00

DBL Ciroc Apple

$16.00

DBL Ciroc Mango

$16.00

DBL Ciroc Passion

$16.00

DBL Ciroc Peach

$16.00

DBL Ciroc Pineapple

$16.00

DBL Ciroc Redberry

$16.00

DBL Ciroc Summer Watermelon

$16.00

DBL Ciroc Coconut

$16.00

DBL Grey Goose

$20.00

DBL Ketel One

$16.00

DBL Tito's

$16.00

Gin

Seagrams Gin

$7.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Bartons Gin

$5.00

DBL Seagrams Gin

$14.00

DBL Tanqueray

$16.00

DBL Bartons Gin

$10.00

Rum

Castillo White Rum

$5.00

Bacardi Silver

$9.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Malibu

$8.00

Meyers

$8.00

DBL Castillo White Rum

$10.00

DBL Bacardi Silver

$18.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$16.00

DBL Malibu

$16.00

DBL Meyers

$16.00

Tequila

1800 Coconut

$9.00

1800 Silver

$9.00

Casamigos Anejo

$14.00

Casamigos Blanco

$12.00

Casamigos Reposado

$12.00

Clase Azule

$26.00

Don Julio 1942

$26.00

Don Julio Anejo

$12.00

Jose Cuervo Gold

$8.00

Jose Cuervo Silver

$8.00

Patron

$10.00

Montezuma

$5.00

Clase Azule Reposado

$28.00

Deleon Blanco

$10.00

Deleon Reposado

$12.00

DBL 1800 Coconut

$18.00

DBL 1800 Silver

$18.00

DBL Casamigos Anejo

$28.00

DBL Casamigos Blanco

$24.00

DBL Casamigos Reposado

$24.00

DBL Clase Azule

$42.00

DBL Don Julio 1942

$42.00

DBL Don Julio Anejo

$24.00

DBL Jose Cuervo Gold

$16.00

DBL Jose Cuervo Silver

$16.00

DBL Patron 20.00

$20.00

DBL Montezuma

$10.00

DBL Clase Azule Reposado

$56.00

DBL Deleon Blanco

$20.00

DBL Deleon Reposado

$24.00

Whiskey

Crown

$8.00

Crown Apple

$8.00

Crown Peach

$8.00

Crown Vanilla

$8.00

Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey

$5.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jack Daniels Apple

$8.00

Jameson

$8.00

Makers Mark

$8.00

Southern Comfort

$8.00

Kentucky Gentleman

$5.00

DBL Crown

$16.00

DBL Crown Apple

$16.00

DBL Crown Peach

$16.00

DBL Crown Vanilla

$16.00

DBL Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey

$10.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$16.00

DBL Jack Daniels Apple

$16.00

DBL Jameson

$16.00

DBL Makers Mark

$16.00

DBL Southern Comfort

$16.00

DBL Kentucky Gentleman

$10.00

Cordials

Di'Amore Amaretto

$7.00

E&J

$7.00

Hpnotic

$8.00

Jagermeister

$7.00

Kalua

$6.00

Courveisier

$12.00

Grand Marnier

$8.00

Hennesy

$12.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$12.00

Dusse

$12.00

DBL Di'Amore Amaretto

$14.00

DBL E&J

$14.00

DBL Hpnotic

$16.00

DBL Jagermeister

$14.00

DBL Kalua

$12.00

DBL Courveisier

$24.00

DBL Grand Marnier

$16.00

DBL Hennesy

$20.00

DBL Remy Martin VSOP

$24.00

DBL Dusse

$24.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Southern Restaurant

Location

448 GREEN ST, Portsmouth, VA 23704

Directions

