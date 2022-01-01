District 45 imageView gallery

District 45

45 Lewis Street

Lynn, MA 01901

Order Again

Soup

Seafood Chowder Soup

$11.00

Butternut Bisque

$8.00

FIRE

Soup of the Day

$8.00

Salad

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Beet & Quinoa Salad

$13.00

Arugula & Squash

$13.00

Garden Salad

$11.00

Greek Salad

$11.00

Appetizer

Mac Cheese Fritters

$8.00

Fried Calamari

$13.00

Korean Rib Bao

$11.00

Pork Belly Baos

$11.00

Grilled Buffalo Wings

$11.00

Roasted Garlic-Red Pepper Hummus

$13.00

FIRE

Deviled Eggs

$8.00

Scallops and bacon

$15.00

Chips

$10.00

Mussels

$14.00

Fish Tacos

$10.00

Sandwiches

District Burger

$14.00

Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup

$13.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Haddock Sandwich

$14.00

Roasted Beet Sandwich

$12.00

FIRE

Bacon Blue Burger

$14.00

Dry aged Steak Burger

$19.00

Entrée

Pork Belly Ramen

$15.00

Roasted Half Chicken

$21.00

Local Cod

$26.00

Crispy Skin Salmon

$24.00

14oz Bone-in Pork Chop

$27.00

Beef Short Rib Risotto

$26.00

Lasagna Bolognese

$21.00

Pot Pie

$18.00

Boston Sirloin

$28.00

Chicken Parm

$18.00

FIRE

Easter Lamb

$23.00

Easter Ham

$17.00

Fish Tacos

$10.00

Salmon Special

$25.00

Short Reib Special

$28.00

With its

House salad

$6.00

Spinach

$6.00

Hand cut French Fries

$6.00

Vegetables

$6.00

Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Scoop of Vanilla

$1.50

Hash Browns

$6.00

Side Oatmeal

$3.00

Chorizo

$5.00

Coleslaw

$6.00

Dessert

Lemon Ricotta Donuts

$8.00

Warm Chocolate Chunk Cookie Sunday

$7.00

Deep Fried Fluffernutter

$8.00

Bread Pudding

$9.00

Chocolate cake

$8.00

Bottles & Cans

Goose Island

$5.00

Maize A Faire

$7.00Out of stock

Budweiser

$4.00

Cider Creek Cran-Mango

$6.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Omission Pale Ale

$6.00

Bent H2o Choc Hef

$7.00

Lynnway

$12.00Out of stock

Gansett Lager

$4.00

Notch Infinite Jest

$6.00

St Pally N/A

$5.00

Stillwater Extra

$7.00Out of stock

Battle Axe IPA

$7.00

Pepperell Banded Horn

$5.50

Night Shift Awake

$8.50Out of stock

Night Shift Whirlpool

$8.50Out of stock

Night shift Santilli

$8.50Out of stock

Thunder Funk

$7.00

Xseries

$7.00

Down East

$6.00

CBC Remain

$8.00

Night Shift Morph

$8.50Out of stock

Citra Sunshine

$7.00

Framboise Btl

$12.00

Nat's Hard Cider

$6.00Out of stock

Notch Pils

$6.00Out of stock

Night Shift Lager

$8.50

Bud Light BOTTLE

$4.00

Mich Ultra

$4.00

Kathleen

$8.00

Farmhand

$6.00

Jolly Woodsman

$7.00

Machine Pilz

$6.00

Salad Daze

$7.00

BRUNCH Cocktails

Purple Nurple

$11.00Out of stock

Blueberry Special

$11.00

Morning Pie

$11.00

Brunch Brew

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$5.00

Moscow Mule

$11.00

Mimosa

$5.00

Breakfast Bubbly

$5.00

Mint Tea Spritz

$10.00

Cocktails

Slightly Overboard

$11.00

District Cup

$11.00

Bubbles N' Smoke

$11.00

Lil' Peach

$11.00

Bloody Marg

$11.00

Graceful Exit

$11.00

Prickly Pear Marg

$11.00

Oaxacan Ol' Fashion

$11.00

40 Steps Negroni

$11.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

Mai Tai

$10.00

Mojito

$9.00

Negroni

$10.00

Black Russian

$8.00

White Russian

$8.00

Espresso Martini

$11.00

Wht Sangria

$10.00

Sex On The Beach

$9.00

Red Sangria

$10.00

pistachio Martini

$12.00

Dark & Stormy

$11.00

Last Word

$11.00

Paper Plane

$11.00

Penicillin

$11.00

Vanilla Bourbon Smash

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$11.00

Step and GO

$13.00

Aviation

$11.00

Liquor

Cold River

$10.00

Gilbert's

$7.00

Grey Goose

$11.00

Kettle One

$9.00

Kettle One Citron

$9.00

Tito's

$9.00

Reyka

$10.00

Angel's Envy Rye

$11.00Out of stock

Baker's

$10.00

Basil Hayden

$11.00

Bernheim

$10.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$9.00

Bulleit Rye

$11.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Four Roses

$8.00

High West Campfire

$11.00Out of stock

Jameson

$8.00

Jim Beam

$7.50

Knob Creek

$9.00

Mad River

$9.00

Maker's Mark

$9.50

Old Overholt

$8.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$8.50

Sagamore Rye

$10.00

Sazerac Rye

$9.00

West Cork 10yr

$9.00

Whistle Pig Rye

$11.00

Woodford Reserve

$11.00

Wyoming Whiskey

$10.00

elijah craig

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Redwood

$10.00

Casa Nobles Blanco

$10.00

Casamigos Anejo

$11.00

Casamigos Blanco

$10.00

Casamigos Rep

$12.00

Don Julio 1942

$18.00

Don Julio Anejo

$13.00

Don Julio Blanco

$11.00Out of stock

Don Julio Rep

$12.00

Grand Mayan Anejo

$16.00

Grand Mayan Blanco

$13.00

Lunazul Blanco

$9.00

Milargo Blanco

$9.00

Partida

$12.00

Vida Mezcal

$11.00

Espelon

$9.00

Milagro Repo

$14.00

Casa Nobles Anejo

$10.00

Bacardi Superior

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Goslings

$8.00Out of stock

Meyers Dark

$8.00

Mount Gay

$8.00Out of stock

Rumsons

$10.00

Beefeater

$8.00

Benham's

$9.00

Gilbert's

$7.00

Hendricks

$10.00

Nolet

$10.00

Plymouth

$10.00Out of stock

Seersucker

$9.00Out of stock

Spring 44

$10.00Out of stock

St George Terrior

$10.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

Nautical

$9.00

Amaretto Saliza

$9.00

Amaro Nonino

$11.00

Angostora Amaro

$9.00

Aperol

$9.00

Averna

$9.00

Bailey's

$9.00

Benedictine

$10.00

Campari

$9.00

Carpano Antica

$9.00

Carpano Bianco

$8.00

Chartreuse Green

$9.00

Chartreuse Yellow

$9.00

Ferrand Cru Cognac

$11.00

Combier

$8.00

Combier Pamplemousse

$9.00

Combier Peach

$9.00

Creme de Violette

$9.00

Cynar

$5.00

Falernum

$9.00

Fernet Branca

$8.00

Fratello

$9.00

Gran Classico

$10.00

Grand Marnier

$9.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Laird's Applejack

$8.00

Lillet Blanc

$10.00

Lillet Rose

$10.00

Maria Al Monte

$9.00

Montenegro

$10.00

Pimm's

$8.00

Pernod

$9.00

Sambuca Black

$8.00

Sambuca White

$8.00

Sherry

$7.00

St Elder

$8.00

St George Absenthe

$11.00

St George Spice Pear

$11.00

Tawny 10yr Port

$9.00

Zucca

$10.00

Pierre Ferrand Cognac

$11.00

Drambuie

$8.00

Balvenie 12yr

$12.00

Macallan 12yr

$11.00

Johnny Walker Black

$10.00

Glennfiddich 12yr

$9.00

Dewers WL

$8.00

Lagavulin 16yr

$14.00

Ardbeg 10yr

$11.00

Oban 14yr

$12.00

Mrs. A's Cutty Sark

$8.00

Chivas 12

$8.00

J&B

$8.00

On Tap

AERONAUT

$5.00+Out of stock

Double Thunder Funk

$6.00+

downeast original

$4.50+

Elysian Space

$5.00+

Fiddlehead

$4.50+

Frank And berry DIPA

$6.00+

Fresh Tracks

$5.00+

Harpoon Ipa

$4.00+

HARPOON STOUT

$4.00+

Harpoon Winter Warmer

$4.00+

Hoegarden

$5.00+

KONA

$4.00+

Narragansett

$3.00+

Nova

$5.00+

PINKY'S

$4.00+

Porter

$5.00+

Pumpkin

$3.00+Out of stock

Single Cut 18 wATT

$6.00+

Sluice Juice

$5.00+

Southern Tier

$6.00+Out of stock

Southern Tier Pilsner

$5.00+

Thunder Funk

$5.00+Out of stock

Soda/Non-Alcoholic

Clamato Juice

$3.00

Club Soda

$2.75

Coffee

$2.75

Coke

$2.75

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Ginger Ale

$2.75

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Hot Tea

$2.75

Iced Coffee

$4.00

Iced Tea

$2.75

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$2.75

Mocktail

$4.00

OJ

$3.00

Orange Soda

$2.75

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Sprite

$2.75

Tonic Water

$2.75

Refills

Virgin Bloody

$3.00

Pellegrino Btl

$3.00

Wine

Gruet Brut Rose

$11.00+

Zardetto Prosecco

$10.00+

Figuiere Le Saint Rose

$10.00+

Borsao Rose

$9.00+

Stella Pinot Grigio

$9.00+

The Better Half SB

$10.00+

Roman Sancerre

$12.00+

Grayson Cellars Chard

$10.00+

La Crema Chard

$12.00+

Heron Pinot Noir

$11.00+

Battle Creek Pinot Noir

$12.00+

Morgan Pinot Noir

$13.00+

House Merlot

$9.00+

Bousquet Malbec

$9.00+

Boneshaker Zinfandel

$11.00+

Rock & Vine Cab

$11.00+

Starmont Cab

$15.00+

Louis Martini

$10.00+

Cheap Date Nite White

$10.00

Cheap Date Nite Red

$10.00

Trocodero

$25.00

Combos

Southie

$11.00

Lynnway

$12.00

Bandito

$10.00

Day off

$9.00

Step and Go

$13.00

Hats

Hat

$10.00

T-Shirts

T-Shirts

$10.00

PATRIOTS GAME DAY

Breakfast Burrito

$11.00

Breakfast Pizza

$5.00

Easter

$5.00Out of stock

Event

$5.00

Pitcher Of Mimosas

$5.00

Pitcher Of Bloody Mary

$5.00

Cheap Date Night 3 Course

Calamari Date Nite

Hummus Date Nite

Wings Date Nite

Salmon Date Nite

Cod Date Nite

Pot Pie Date Nite

District Burger Date Nite

Donuts Date Nite

Bread Pudding Date Nite

Cheap Date Nite Charge

$50.00

Cheap Date Night Red Wine

$10.00

Cheap Date Night White

$10.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

45 Lewis Street, Lynn, MA 01901

Directions

