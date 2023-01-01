Food

Salads

Arugula & Tomato

$12.50

Arugula, Cherry Tomato, Shallots, Lemon, Cherry Balsamic

Caesar

$8.00

Romaine, Croutons, Parmesan, Caesar Dressing

District House

$8.00

Romaine, Red Onion, croutons, cucumber, carrots, house dressing

Gorgonzola & Walnut

$11.25

Romaine, Gorgonzola, Walnuts, Red Wine Vinegar

Tomato Basil

$12.00

Roma Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, Olive Oil

District Apizzas

Broccoli Rabe & Sausage

$18.00+

Broccoli Rabe, Pecorinio Roamno, Olive Oil, Garlic

Build Your Own Pie

$16.00+

Chicken Parm

$20.00+

District Super Deluxe

$20.00+

Pancetta, Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Onion, Peppers, Garlic

Loaded Mashed Potato

$18.00+

Mashed White Potatoes, Garlic, Guanciale

Meatball & Ricotta

$18.00+

House Made Meatballs, Ricotta, Tomato Sauce, Olive Oil, Basil

Mozzarella Pizza

$10.00+

Oyster Rockefeller Pie

$20.00+

Spinach, Guanciale, Parmesan, Shallots, Lemon, Bread Crumbs

Roman Potato Pie

$17.00+

Pecorino Romano, Thinly Sliced White Potato, Fresh Rosemary, Olive Oil

Tomato Pie

$16.00+

Tomato Sauce,Olive Oil, Pecorino Romano

Torta Di Polla

$27.00Out of stock

Margherita Pizza -- tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil

$17.00+

Florentine Pizza

$17.00+

Olive oil, garlic, spinach, sliced white onion, ricotta cheese, sunny side egg

Small Plates & Pasta

Aglio e Olio

$13.00

Spaghetti, Garlic, Olive Oil, Toasted Calabrian Pepper, Italian Parsley

Amatriciana

$15.00

Spaghetti, Sausage, Guanciale, Pecorino Romano, Tomato Sauce

Arancini

$12.25

House Made Fried Italian Roisotto Balls filled with Parmesan

Cacio e Pepe

$13.00

Spaghetti, House Roasted Black Pepper, Pecorino Romano

Carbonara

$15.00

Spaghetti, Guanciale, House Roasted Black Pepper, Pecorino Romano

District Meatballs

$10.25

House Made Meatballs, House Sauce, Pecorino Romano

District Zozzona

$18.00

A Classic Combination of Carbonara, Cacio e Pepe and Amatriciana

Eggplant Parmesan Stack

$11.25

Thinly Sliced Eggplant, Lightly Fried, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Vodka Sauce

Focaccia Bread

$5.25

Rigatoni a la Vodka

$13.00

House Made Rigatoni Pasta and Vodka Sauce

Rigatoni with House Red Sauce

$13.00

House Made Rigatoni PAsta with Tomatoes, Onion and Butter

Lunch Panini

Eggplant Parmesan Panini

$11.25

Thinly Sliced Eggplant, Lightly Fried, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Vodka Sauce, Served With Chips

Meatball Parmesan Panini

$11.25

House Made Meatballs, House Sauce, Pecorino Romano, Served WIth Chips

Sausage & Broccoli Rabe Panini

$11.25

with Guanciale, Served With Chips

Tomato Basil Mozzarella Panini

$9.25

With Garlic & Olive Oil, Served With Chips

Bar Snacks

Bar Olives

$5.99Out of stock

Crostini

$5.99Out of stock

House Chips

$5.99Out of stock

Fried Dough

Out of stock

Desert Butter

$1.00

PBR & Pizza Special

$8.00

Liquor

Vodka

Well Vodka

$5.00

ABSOLUT

$8.00

ABSOLUT CITRON

$9.00

BURNETTS ORANGE VODKA

$6.00

BURNETTS RASPBERRY VODKA

$6.00

CIRRUS

$10.00

FIREFLY VODKA

$8.00

GREY GOOSE VODKA

$12.00

GREY GOOSE ORANGE

$12.00

KETEL ONE

$10.00

SMIRNOFF 80

$6.50

SMIRNOFF BLUEBERRY

$6.50

SMIRNOFF CRANBERRY

$6.50

SMIRNOFF ORANGE

$6.50

STOLICHNAYA

$7.00

STOLICHNAYA VANILLA

$7.00

STOLI BLUEBERRY

$7.00

STOLI RAZBERI

$7.00

TITOS VODKA

$9.00

HH Vodka

$3.50

DBL Well Vodka

$10.00

DBL ABSOLUT

$16.00

DBL ABSOLUT CITRON

$18.00

DBL BURNETTS ORANGE VODKA

DBL BURNETTS RASPBERRY VODKA

DBL CIRRUS

DBL FIREFLY VODKA

DBL GREY GOOSE VODKA

$20.00

DBL GREY GOOSE ORANGE

$20.00

DBL KETEL ONE

$20.00

DBL SMIRNOFF 80

$12.00

DBL SMIRNOFF BLUEBERRY

$12.00

DBL SMIRNOFF CRANBERRY

$12.00

DBL SMIRNOFF ORANGE

$12.00

DBL STOLICHNAYA

$14.00

DBL STOLICHNAYA VANILLA

$14.00

DBL STOLI BLUEBERRY

$14.00

DBL STOLI RAZBERI

$14.00

DBL TITOS VODKA

$18.00

Gin

Well Gin

$5.00

BEEFEATER

$8.00

BOMBAY DRY

$6.50

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE

$8.00

CAISEAL GIN

$8.00

HENDRICK'S GIN

$12.00

PLYMOUTH

$10.00

TANQUERAY

$10.00

CAISEL VINTAGE

$9.00

HH Gin

$3.50

DBL Well Gin

$10.00

DBL BEEFEATER

$16.00

DBL BOMBAY DRY

$13.00

DBL BOMBAY SAPPHIRE

$16.00

DBL CAISEAL GIN

$16.00

DBL HENDRICK'S GIN

$24.00

DBL PLYMOUTH

$20.00

DBL TANQUERAY

$20.00

DBL CAISEAL

$18.00

Rum

Well Rum

$5.00

ARISTOCRAT RUM

$5.00

BACARDI 151

$8.00

BACARDI SUPERIOR SILVER

$7.00

CAPT MORGAN SPICED

$8.00

CRUZAN 151

$9.00

GOSLINGS RUM

$8.00

MALIBU COCONUT RUM

$7.00

MT. GAY RUM

$7.00

MYERS DARK

$7.00

HH Rum

$3.50

DBL Well Rum

$10.00

DBL ARISTOCRAT RUM

$10.00

DBL BACARDI 151

$12.00

DBL BACARDI SUPERIOR SILVER

$13.00

DBL CAPT MORGAN SPICED

$15.00

DBL CRUZAN 151

$12.00

DBL GOSLINGS RUM

$11.00

DBL MALIBU COCONUT RUM

DBL MT. GAY RUM

DBL MYERS DARK

Tequila

Well Tequila

$5.00

Cabo Wabo Blanco

$10.00

1800 REPOSADO

$10.00

CASAMIGOS ANEJO

$12.00

TWO FINGERS

Jimador

$9.00

TORTILLA GOLD

$8.00

JUAREZ TEQUILA

$10.00

MONTEZUMA TEQUILA

$600.00

MILAGRO

$12.00

HH Tequila

$3.50

Espolon reposado

$9.00

DBL Well Tequila

$10.00

DBL Cabo Wabo Blanco

DBL 1800 REPOSADO

DBL CASAMIGOS ANEJO

DBL TWO FINGERS

DBL Jimador

DBL TORTILLA GOLD

DBL JUAREZ TEQUILA

DBL MONTEZUMA TEQUILA

DBL MILAGRO

Whiskey

Well Whiskey

$5.00

CANADIAN CLUB

$7.00

CROWN ROYAL

$9.00

CROWN APPLE

$10.00

JAMESON

$10.00

SEAGRAMS 7

$8.00

SEAGRAMS VO

$8.00

Jack

$8.00

CAISEAL VA BOURBON

$11.00

HH Whiskey

$3.50

DBL Well Whiskey

$10.00

DBL CANADIAN CLUB

DBL CROWN ROYAL

DBL CROWN APPLE

DBL JAMESON

DBL SEAGRAMS 7

DBL SEAGRAMS VO

Scotch/Bourbon

Chivas Regal

$8.00

Chivas Regal 18Yr

Dewars

$8.00

Dewars 12Yr

J & B

$9.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$10.00

Well Bourbon

$6.00

Basil Hayden

$12.00

Bulliet Rye

$14.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Knob Creek

$12.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

Wild Turkey

$12.00

Woodford Reserve

$14.00

Fireball

$6.00

DBL Well Scotch

$10.00

DBL Dewars

$12.00

DBL Dewars 12Yr

DBL Johnnie Walker Black

$25.00

DBL Well Bourbon

$10.00

DBL Basil Hayden

$20.00

DBL Bulliet Rye

$24.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$19.00

DBL Jim Beam

$12.00

DBL Makers Mark

DBL Woodford Reserve

$24.00

DBL Fireball

$22.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

ALLEGRO COFFEE LIQUOR

Amaretto Di Saronno

$11.00

Aperol

BAILEYS IRISH CREAM

BENEDICTINE & BRANDY (B+B)

BLUE CURACAO

BOLS AMARETTO

BUTTERSHOTS

Campari

CHAMBORD

Cointreau

DEKUYPER MELON

DEKUYPER PEACHTREE

DEKUYPER PEPPERMINT

DEKUYPER SOUR APPLE

Drambuie

Frangelico

GALLIANO

Godiva Chocolate

Grand Marnier

Jagermeister

$8.00

Kahlua

Limoncello

MIDORI MELON

PAMA POMEGRANTE LIQUEUR

Sambuca

$9.00

SOUTHERN COMFORT

DBL ALLEGRO COFFEE LIQUOR

DBL Amaretto Di Saronno

$22.00

DBL Aperol

DBL BAILEYS IRISH CREAM

DBL BENEDICTINE & BRANDY (B+B)

DBL BLUE CURACAO

DBL BOLS AMARETTO

DBL BUTTERSHOTS

DBL Campari

DBL CHAMBORD

DBL Cointreau

DBL DEKUYPER MELON

DBL DEKUYPER PEACHTREE

DBL DEKUYPER PEPPERMINT

DBL DEKUYPER SOUR APPLE

DBL Drambuie

DBL Frangelico

DBL GALLIANO

DBL Godiva Chocolate

DBL Grand Marnier

DBL Jagermeister

DBL Kahlua

DBL Limoncello

DBL MIDORI MELON

DBL PAMA POMEGRANTE LIQUEUR

DBL Sambuca

DBL SOUTHERN COMFORT