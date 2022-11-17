District Bar & Grill imageView gallery

District Bar & Grill

823 Reviews

$$

205 W State

Rockford, IL 61101

Order Again

NA DRINKS

PEPSI

$3.49

DIET PEPSI

$3.49

SIERRA MIST

$3.49

MOUNTAIN DEW

$3.49

ROOTBEER

$3.49

LEMONADE

$3.49

ICED TEA

$3.49

CRANBERRY JUICE

$3.49

ORANGE JUICE

$3.49

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$3.49

COFFEE

$3.49

CAN OF RED BULL

$4.50

CAN OF SUGAR FREE RED BULL

$4.50

CAN OF WATERMELON RED BULL

$4.50

CAN OF BLUEBERRY RED BULL

$4.50

WATER

CAN OF TROPICAL RED BULL

$4.50

CAN OF COCONUT RED BULL

$4.50

EMPLOYEE CAN OF RED BULL $1.50

$1.50

APPETIZERS

CHIPS & SALSA

$6.99

ONION RINGS

$7.99

BATTERED FRIED MUSHROOMS

$7.99

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$8.99

CHIPOTLE QUESADILLA

$8.99

DISTRICT NACHOS

$9.99

SOUTHWEST EGG ROLLS

$9.99

ITALIAN BEEF ROLLS

$9.99

10 BONELESS WINGS

$10.99

20 BONELESS WINGS

$20.99

10 TRADITIONAL BONE-IN WINGS

$12.99

FRIED PICKLES

$7.99

SALADS

CAESAR SALAD

$9.99

ASIAN SALAD

$12.49

GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD

$11.99

COBB SALAD

$12.49

BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD

$12.49

BURGERS

CLASSIC BURGER

$10.49

MUSHROOM SWISS BURGER

$11.49

COWBOY BURGER

$11.99

57 BLEU CHEESE BURGER

$12.49

MAC ATTACK BURGER

$12.49

BBQ BACON CHEDDAR BURGER

$12.49

FARMER BURGER

$12.49

SICILIAN BURGER

$12.49

SANDWICHES

ITALIAN BEEF

$11.99

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$10.99

BBQ CHEDDAR CHICKEN SANDWICH

$11.99

CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH

$11.99

BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH

$12.49

CHICKEN PARM SANDWICH

$12.49

NASHVILLE HOT SANDWICH

$11.99

BLACKENED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$12.49

WRAPS

ITALIAN BEEF WRAP

$11.99

BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP

$12.49

CHICKEN BACON RANCH WRAP

$12.49

SOUTHERN PORK WRAP

$12.49

ASIAN CHICKEN WRAP

$11.99

CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP

$10.49

PANINIS

BUFFALO PANINI

$11.49

CHICKEN BACON PANINI

$12.49

CHICKEN PESTO PANINI

$11.99

CUBANO PANINI

$12.49

DISTRICT FAVORITES

4 CHEESE MAC

$10.99

BUFFALO MAC

$11.49

ITALIAN MAC

$13.49

BBQ PORK MAC

$13.49

CHICKEN PESTO MAC

$13.49

CHICKEN TENDERS PLATTER

$12.99

DESSERTS

SALTED CARAMEL PRETZEL BROWNIE

$6.49

LEMON ITALIAN CREAM CAKE

$7.49

ICE CREAM

$4.49

COOKIE SUNDAE

$6.49

COOKIE

$1.99

KIDS

KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS

$6.99

KIDS 1/4LB. HAMBURGER

$6.99

KIDS 1/4LB. CHEESEBURGER

$7.49

KIDS MAC 'N CHEESE

$6.99

SIDES & SAUCES

FRIES

$2.99

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$3.99

GARLIC BUTTER FRIES

$4.99

SAUTEED VEGETABLES

$3.99

ASIAN VEGETABLE MEDLEY

$3.99

COLE SLAW

$3.99Out of stock

PASTA SALAD

$3.99

STEAMED RICE

$2.99

SIDE SALAD

$3.99

SD RANCH

$0.59

SD BBQ

$0.59

SD BLEU CHEESE

$0.59

SD SPICY RANCH

$0.59

SIDE FAMOUS FRIES

$3.49

CAJUN FRIES

$3.99

CUP SOUP / CHILI

$4.49

BOWL SOUP / CHILI

$6.99

CHICKEN BREAST ONLY

$3.99

BOTTLE BEERS

BUD

$3.00

BUD LIGHT

$3.00

MGD

$3.00

MILLER LITE

$3.00

COORS LIGHT

$3.00

MICHELOB ULTRA

$3.50

HEINEKEN

$4.00

CORONA

$4.50

CORONA PREMIER

$4.50

MODELO

$4.50

TRULY

$4.50

TRULY LEMONADE

$4.50

TRULY ICED TEA

$4.50

Truly Punch

$4.50

WHITE CLAWS

$4.50

6PK DOMESTIC TOGO

$14.99

6PK IMPORT TOGO

$18.99

BUD LIGHT NEXT

$3.50

BUCKLER

$3.50

HIGH NOON

$6.00

BUSCH LIGHT 16OZ CANS

$3.75

MILLER HIGH LIFE

$3.00

WHITE CLAW TEA

$4.50

16OZ DRAFTS

16OZ GUINNESS

$5.50

16OZ COORS LIGHT

$3.50

16OZ MILLER LIGHT

$3.50

16OZ BUD LIGHT

$3.50

16OZ STELLA

$5.50

16OZ MODELO

$5.00

16OZ BLUE MOON

$5.50

16OZ PBR

$3.50

16OZ GOOSE NEON BEER HUG

$5.50

16OZ SPACE DUST

$5.50

16OZ CIDERBOYS STRAWBERRY

$5.50

16OZ PRETZEL CITY

$5.50

16OZ CORONA

$5.00

16OZ SUMMER SHANDY

$5.00

16OZ SAM ADAMS

$5.50

23OZ DRAFTS

23OZ GUINNESS

$7.50

23OZ COORS LIGHT

$4.50

23OZ MILLER LIGHT

$4.50

23OZ BUD LIGHT

$4.50

23OZ STELLA

$7.00

23OZ MODELO

$7.00

23OZ GOOSE NEON BEER HUG

$7.50

23OZ BLUE MOON

$7.00

23OZ PBR

$4.50

23OZ SPACE DUST

$7.50

23OZ CIDERBOYS STRAWBERRY

$7.50

23OZ PRETZEL CITY

$7.50

23OZ CORONA

$7.00

23OZ SUMMER SHANDY

$6.50Out of stock

23OZ SAM ADAMS

$7.50

VODKA

VODKA

$4.50

ROCK 'N

$5.00

TITO'S

$5.50

GREY GOOSE

$7.00

SMIRNOFF

$5.00

SMIRNOFF Blueberry

$5.00

SMIRNOFF CHERRY

$5.00

SMIRNOFF CITRUS

$5.00

SMIRNOFF GRAPE

$5.00

SMIRNOFF RASPBERRY

$5.00

SMIRNOFF STRAWBERRY

$5.00

Green Apple

$5.00

KINKY

$5.00

PINK WHITNEY

$5.00

SMIRNOFF GREEN APPLE

$5.00

SMIRNOFF VANILLA

$5.00

DOUBLE VODKA (SHOT)

$6.50

DOUBLE ROCK 'N (SHOT)

$7.00

DOUBLE TITO'S (SHOT)

$8.50

DOUBLE GREY GOOSE (SHOT)

$9.50

DOUBLE SMIRNOFF (SHOT)

$7.50

DOUBLE SMIRNOFF CHERRY (SHOT)

$7.50

DOUBLE SMIRNOFF GRAPE (SHOT)

$7.50

DOUBLE SMIRNOFF RASPBERRY (SHOT)

$7.50

DOUBLE SMIRNOFF STRAWBERRY (SHOT)

$7.50

DOUBLE SMIRNOFF CITRUS (SHOT)

$7.50

DOUBLE KINKY (SHOT)

$7.50

DOUBLE SMIRNOFF GREEN APPLE

$7.50

DOUBLE VODKA (23OZ)

$7.50

DOUBLE ROCK 'N (23OZ)

$8.00

DOUBLE TITO'S (23OZ)

$9.50

DOUBLE GREY GOOSE (23OZ)

$10.50

DOUBLE SMIRNOFF (23OZ)

$8.50

DOUBLE SMIRNOFF CHERRY (23OZ)

$8.50

DOUBLE SMIRNOFF GRAPE (23OZ)

$8.50

DOUBLE SMIRNOFF RASPBERRY (23OZ)

$8.50

DOUBLE SMIRNOFF STRAWBERRY (23OZ)

$8.50

DOUBLE SMIRNOFF CITRUS (23OZ)

$8.50

DOUBLE KINKY (23OZ)

$8.50

RUM

RUM

$4.50

CAPTAIN

$5.50

BACARDI

$5.50

BACARDI LIMON

$5.50

MALIBU

$5.50

BACARDI GOLD

$5.50

DOUBLE RUM (SHOT)

$6.50

DOUBLE CAPTAIN (SHOT)

$8.00

DOUBLE BACARDI (SHOT)

$8.00

DOUBLE BACARDI LIMON (SHOT)

$8.00

DOUBLE MALIBU (SHOT)

$8.00

DOUBLE RUM (23OZ)

$7.50

DOUBLE CAPTAIN (23OZ)

$9.00

DOUBLE BACARDI (23OZ)

$9.00

DOUBLE BACARDI LIMON (23OZ)

$9.00

DOUBLE MALIBU (23OZ)

$9.00

GIN

GIN

$4.50

TANQUERAY

$7.00

BOMBAY

$7.00

DOUBLE GIN (SHOT)

$6.50

DOUBLE TANQUERAY (SHOT)

$10.00

DOUBLE BOMBAY (SHOT)

$10.00

DOUBLE GIN (23OZ)

$7.50

DOUBLE TANQUERAY (23OZ)

$11.00

DOUBLE BOMBAY (23OZ)

$11.00

TEQUILA

TEQUILA

$4.50

DOUBLE TEQUILA (SHOT)

$6.50

DOUBLE TEQUILA (23OZ)

$7.50

MILAGRO

$7.00

DON JULIO

$8.00

PATRON

$9.00

CASAMIGOS

$11.50

NICK SHOT

$10.00

MILAGRO REPASADO

$7.00

EL NACIMIENTO

$7.00

WHISKEY / BRANDY

JACK

$6.00

JACK FIRE

$6.00

JACK APPLE

$6.00

JACK HONEY

$6.00

SEAGRAM'S 7

$5.00

SEAGRAM'S VO

$5.00

CROWN

$7.00

CROWN APPLE

$7.00

CHRISTIAN BROTHERS

$5.00

TULLAMORE DEW

$6.00

JAMESON

$6.50

JAMESON BLACK BARREL

$7.00

SOUTHERN COMFORT

$5.00

CROWN PEACH

$7.00

JAMESON ORANGE

$6.50

SLANE

$7.00

SLANE

$7.00

DOUBLE JACK (SHOT)

$9.00

DOUBLE JACK FIRE (SHOT)

$9.00

DOUBLE JACK APPLE (SHOT)

$9.00

DOUBLE JACK HONEY (SHOT)

$9.00

DOUBLE SEAGRAM'S 7 (SHOT)

$8.00

DOUBLE SEAGRAM'S VO (SHOT)

$8.00

DOUBLE CROWN (SHOT)

$11.00

DOUBLE CROWN APPLE (SHOT)

$11.00

DOUBLE CHRISTIAN BROTHERS (SHOT)

$7.50

DOUBLE TULLAMORE DEW (SHOT)

$8.50

DOUBLE JAMESON (SHOT)

$9.50

DOUBLE JAMESON BLACK BARREL (SHOT)

$11.00

DOUBLE SOUTHERN COMFORT (SHOT)

$7.00

DOUBLE JACK (23OZ)

$10.00

DOUBLE JACK FIRE (23OZ)

$10.00

DOUBLE JACK APPLE (23OZ)

$10.00

DOUBLE JACK HONEY (23OZ)

$10.00

DOUBLE SEAGRAM'S 7 (23OZ)

$9.00

DOUBLE SEAGRAM'S VO (23OZ)

$9.00

DOUBLE CROWN (23OZ)

$12.00

DOUBLE CROWN APPLE (23OZ)

$12.00

DOUBLE CHRISTIAN BROTHERS (23OZ)

$8.50

DOUBLE TULLAMORE DEW (23OZ)

$9.50

DOUBLE JAMESON (23OZ)

$10.50

DOUBLE JAMESON BLACK BARREL (23OZ)

$12.00

DOUBLE SOUTHERN COMFORT (23OZ)

$8.50

BOURBON / WHISKEY

BUFFALO TRACE

$6.50

BULLEIT

$7.00

BULLEIT RYE

$7.00

GENTLEMAN JACK

$8.00

MAKERS MARK

$7.00

MAKERS 46

$8.00

JIM BEAM

$5.50

BAUMAN

$5.50

EAGLE RARE

$7.00

EH TAYLOR

$7.00

BUFFALO TRACE 2OZ

$8.00

BULLEIT 2OZ

$9.00

BULLEIT RYE 2OZ

$9.00

JIM BEAM 2OZ

$7.00

MAKERS MARK 2OZ

$9.00

MAKERS 46 2OZ

$10.00

GENTLEMAN JACK 2OZ

$10.00

BAUMAN 2OZ

$7.00

EAGLE RARE 2OZ

$9.00

EH TAYLOR 2OZ

$9.00

WELLER 2OZ

$6.25

BUFFALO TRACE 3OZ

$11.00

BULLEIT 30Z

$12.00

BULLEIT RYE 3OZ

$12.00

JIM BEAM 3OZ

$9.00

MAKERS MARK 3OZ

$12.00

MAKERS 46 3OZ

$13.50

GENTLEMAN JACK 3OZ

$13.50

BAUMAN 3OZ

$10.00

EAGLE RARE 3OZ

$13.00

EH TAYLOR 3OZ

$13.00

WELLER 3OZ

$10.75

SCOTCH

BALVENIE CARIBBEAN CASK 14 YEAR (2OZ)

$18.00

BALVENIE CARBBEAN CASK 14 YEAR (3OZ)

$25.00

GLENFIDDICH 12 YEAR (2OZ)

$14.00

GLENFIDDICH 12 YEAR (3OZ)

$20.00

GLENFIDDICH BARREL RESERVE 14 YEAR (2OZ)

$12.00

GLENFIDDICH BARREL RESERVE 14 YEAR (3OZ)

$18.00

JOHNNIE WALKER BLACK (2OZ)

$12.00

JOHNNIE WALKER BLACK (3OZ)

$18.00

JOHNNIE WALKER RED (2OZ)

$9.00

JOHNNIE WALKER RED (3OZ)

$13.00

MACALLAN 12 (2OZ)

$14.00

MACALLAN 12 (3OZ)

$20.00

SHOTS

Dr Peppermint

$5.00

DOUBLE dr Peppermint

$7.50

DR. MENTHOL

$5.00

DOUBLE DR. MENTHOL

$7.50

DR. CHERRY

$5.00

DOUBLE DR. CHERRY

$7.50

FIREBALL

$5.00

DOUBLE FIREBALL

$7.50

JAGER

$6.00

DOUBLE JAGER

$9.00

RUMPLEMINZE

$6.00

DOUBLE RUMPLEMINZE

$9.00

GOLDSCHLAGER

$6.00

DOUBLE GOLDSCHLAGER

$9.00

SKREWBALL

$5.00

DOUBLE SKREWBALL

$9.00

JAGER BOMB

$6.50

CHERRY BOMB

$6.00

PORN STAR

$7.50

Orange Tea

$6.00

GREEN TEA

$6.00

IRISH CAR BOMB

$7.50

VEGAS BOMB

$7.00

LEMON DROP

$5.00

LIQUID COCAINE

$7.00

ST. BRENNANS

$5.00

SNORKELS

$7.75

Amaretto

$5.00

Pancake Shot

$6.00

Apple Pie

$6.00

Salty Screw

$5.50

WHITE TEA

$6.00

FRANGELICO

$7.00

LEROUX POLISH BLACKBERRY BRANDY

$5.00

CHOCOLATE CAKE

$7.00

GRENADE

$10.00

MIXED DRINKS

LONG ISLAND SCRATCH (16OZ)

$8.00

MAI TAI (16OZ)

$7.00

BLOODY MARY (16OZ)

$6.00

MARGARITA (16OZ)

$6.00

VODKA MARTINI

$7.00

GIN MARTINI

$7.00

COSMOPOLITAN

$7.00

GIMLET

$7.00

TEQUILA SUNRISE (16OZ)

$6.00

MIMOSA

$6.00

AMARETTO STONE SOUR

$5.00

BLUE MOTHERFUCKER

$8.00

APPLETINI

$5.00

Sex On The Beach

$6.50

Carmel Apple

$7.00

Vodka Mule

$7.00

Pineapple Upside Down

$7.00

Irish Trashcan

$8.00

Old Fashioned

$7.00

Liquid Marijuana

$7.00

Kamikazi

$6.00

Dr Cherry Limeade

$5.00

Ocean Water

$5.50

Make Me Something Fruity

$5.50

Grapefruit Refresher

$5.50

Grapefruit Refresher Tequila

$5.50

Grapefruit Refresher Gin

$5.50

Ocean Avenue

$7.00

Blue Bull

$8.00

WINE BY GLASS

HOUSE CABERNET

$5.00

HOUSE CHARDONNAY

$5.00

HOUSE WHITE ZIN

$5.00

HOUSE PINOT GRIGIO

$5.00

CHAMPAGNE

$5.00

TOGO BOTTLE CABERNET

$20.00

HOUSE PINOT NOIR

$5.00

HOUSE MOSCATO

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markLive Music
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

205 W State, Rockford, IL 61101

Directions

Gallery
District Bar & Grill image

