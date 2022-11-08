District Biskuits 504 Armour Road
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
North KC Biscuits Breakfast and Lunch. Local Black Owned Business with Craft Biscuits, Breakfast, Lunch, Bloody Marys, Mimosas and Beer. Outdoor patio, Dine-in, take-out. Delicious. Crafted for the Culture since 2017! Pop-up sensation. Kansas City Favorite. Chiefs. Royals. Catering. Enjoy! #stayhungry
504 Armour Road, North Kansas City, MO 64116
