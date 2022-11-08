Restaurant header imageView gallery

District Biskuits 504 Armour Road

504 Armour Road

North Kansas City, MO 64116

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

DB Originals

Jumbo Tenders

$11.99

3 Hand breaded crispy chicken tenders w/pots

DB Mac

$13.99

Mac n cheese + fried chicken+ bacon jam + hot honey butter + chives

Biskuits+Gravy

$8.95

District Delight Salad

$11.99

Romaine +tomato + onions + egg + bacon jam +biskuit croutons + shredded cheese blend + avocado ranch

Districts

The Wonder

$13.95

Fried chicken filet + fried egg + American cheese + chives

The Crown

$13.95

2 smash burger Pattie +american cheese + grilled onions+ pickles + DB sauce

The Cure

$12.95

soft scramble eggs + American cheese +bacon jam +caramelized onions +chives

The KC Live

$11.95

chicken sausage patty + American cheese + pepper jelly + chives

Built On A Biscuit

$11.95

choice of 1 protein ( $2 uncharge for Ribeye Steak ) + 3 toppings ($1.50 uncharge for Mac& cheese ) + chives

Sides

Fried Potatoes

$3.95

Fried Sweet Potatoes

$4.50Out of stock

Mac & Chese

$4.95

Coleslaw

$3.95

Sausage Gravy

$3.95

DB Bites (Sweet Treat)

$3.95

Beverages

Apple Juice

$3.00

Bottle Water

$1.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Milk

$2.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Soda

$2.50

Moose Treats

$3.00

V8 Splash

$3.50

Booze

Crown & Hops

$5.95

Vine Street

$5.95

Corona

$5.95

Rosé

$5.95

White Wine

$5.95

Red Wine

$5.95

Tequila

$5.95

Whiskey

$5.95

Gin

$5.95

Crown

$5.95

Milkshakes

Union Station Shake

$6.95

coffee + ice cream + toasted marshmallow + nutella+ whipped cream

Benton Boogie Shake

$6.95

chocolate ice cream + Oreo crumble + peanut butter cream + caramel sauce + whipped cream

South Side Shake

$6.95

chocolate ice cream + vanilla bean ice cream + crispy fried potato bits + whipped cream

N.L.M Shake

$6.95

Crown Center Shake

$6.95

Jamaican Gee Shake

$6.95

Southern Comfort Shake

$6.95

Black Stallion

$6.95

Wayne Minor Shake

$6.95

Add-ons

American Cheese

$1.75

Bacon

$1.75

Caramelized Onions

$1.75

Cheddar

$1.75

Coleslaw

$1.75

Egg

$1.75

Pepperjack

$1.75

T-Shirt

$20.00

Sauces

BBQ Sauce

$0.75

DB Sauce

$0.75

Honey Mustard

$0.75

Hot Honey Sauce

$0.75

Ranch Dressing

$0.75

Avocado Ranch

$0.75
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

North KC Biscuits Breakfast and Lunch. Local Black Owned Business with Craft Biscuits, Breakfast, Lunch, Bloody Marys, Mimosas and Beer. Outdoor patio, Dine-in, take-out. Delicious. Crafted for the Culture since 2017! Pop-up sensation. Kansas City Favorite. Chiefs. Royals. Catering. Enjoy! #stayhungry

Website

Location

504 Armour Road, North Kansas City, MO 64116

Directions

