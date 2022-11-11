District Brew Yards
Popular Items
Appetizers
Fried Pickles*
Beer battered pickles served with a side of buttermilk ranch.
Pimento Cheese*
Pimento cheese served with fried saltines.
Smoked Wings*
One pound smoked chicken wings (~8 ct) tossed in house-made buffalo sauce or served dry. Choose buttermilk ranch or bleu cheese for a dipping sauce.
Brunswick Stew*
Tomato, Smoked Pork and Chicken, Corn, Lima Beans
Barbeque by the half pound
1\2 Pound Pulled Pork *
1/2 pound of pulled pork served with pickles, onions, and your choice of BBQ sauce on the side.
1\2 Pound Tri-Tip *
1/2 pound of tri-tip (bottom cut of sirloin) smoked medium-rare served with pickles, onions, and your choice of BBQ sauce on the side.
1\2 Pound Prime Brisket *
1/2 pound of prime brisket served with pickles, onions, and your choice of BBQ sauce on the side. ***DUE to COVID PRIME BRISKET HAS DOUBLED IN PRICE. WE HAVE TEMPORARILY RAISED THE PRICE***
Baby Back Ribs half rack*
Hot Links
1/4 pound beef/pork sausage link stuffed with pimento cheese and served with pickles, onions, and your choice of BBQ sauce on the side.
LQ Chicken Shack
Fried Chicken Sandwich*
Fried chicken breast on a brioche bun with pickle slaw.
Chicken Tenders
3-piece fried chicken tenders. Choose your flavor and your dipping sauce.
3-Piece Fried Chicken*
1 breast, 1 thigh, and 1 leg. No substitutions.
6-Piece Fried Chicken*
2 breasts, 2 thighs, and 2 legs. No substitutions.
9-Piece Fried Chicken*
3 breasts, 3 thighs, and 3 legs. No substitutions.
Sides
Stone Ground Grits*
Heirloom ground grits served with bacon on top.
Coleslaw*
Shredded cabbage tossed with our ENC sauce and a dash of our Ivory sauce.
Mac N Cheese*
Served with breadcrumbs on top.
Baked Beans*
Smoked beans with meat served with scallions on top.
Potato Salad*
Mayonnaise based potato salad mixed with chow chow and served with crushed Hot Pepper Vinegar chips and chives on top.
BBQ Sauce Packets / Dipping Sauce*
One of our specialty sauces served on the side.
BRIOCHE BUN
LQ At Home
LQ Hot Smoky Sauce Bottle
This fire-starter Memphis-style barbeque sauce is sweet up front but finishes with plenty of heat. Made with all natural and gluten-free ingredients. No preservatives, artificial colors, flavors or high fructose corn syrup. It’s perfect for your slow-cooked ribs and tri-tip beef. Or pork. Or mac & cheese. Or by the spoonful if that’s what you’re into. 21oz bottle
LQ Smoky Sauce Bottle
This Memphis-style barbeque sauce is sweet and mild with a dash of smoke. Made with all-natural and gluten-free ingredients. No preservatives, artificial colors, flavors or high fructose corn syrup. We love it on slow cooked ribs and smoked chicken. But really you can’t go wrong.
LQ Carolina Sauce Bottle
Equally balanced and tangy with hints of apple, this sauce is crafted to honor Western Carolina barbeque traditions. Made with all-natural and gluten-free ingredients. No preservatives, artificial colors, flavors or high fructose corn syrup. We love it on pulled pork, brisket and smoked chicken, but it’s great on basically everything.
LQ ENC Sauce Bottle
Vinegar and spices give this Eastern North Carolina sauce a tangy kick. Made with all-natural and gluten-free ingredients. No preservatives, artificial colors, flavors or high fructose corn syrup. Try it on pulled pork, oysters or beef brisket to give your meal an extra bite. But it’s great on just about everything.
LQ Gold Sauce Bottle
This tangy, mustard-based sauce is true South Carolina barbeque. Made with all-natural and gluten-free ingredients. No preservatives, artificial colors, flavors or high fructose corn syrup. It’s a perfect match for chicken or pork. But for a real SC BBQ treat, try it on hot links.
LQ Ivory Sauce Bottle
This tangy sauce is a true Alabama white barbeque sauce with a pinch of cayenne. Made with all-natural and gluten-free ingredients. No preservatives, artificial colors, flavors or high fructose corn syrup. Chicken and fries are our favorite Ivory companions, but try it on any of your BBQ favorites.
LQ Zero Sugar Carolina Bottle
Because we want everyone to enjoy the Southern flavors of Lillie’s Q, we created Zero Sugar Carolina. Equally balanced and tangy with hints of apple, this Western Carolina barbeque sauce is now available with ZERO SUGAR. Keto-friendly with 0g Sugar and 2g Carbs. We love it on pulled pork, brisket and smoked chicken, but it’s great on basically everything.
LQ Hot Pepper Vinegar Bottle
This straight vinegar sauce with a variety of pickled hot peppers is as traditionally Southern as it gets. Made with all-natural and gluten-free ingredients. No preservatives, artificial colors, flavors or high fructose corn syrup. Any meat or green that could use that special Southern Kick. But if it has one soulmate, it’s collard greens. They’re made for each other.
LQ Rubs
LQ Rubs