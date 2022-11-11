District Brew Yards

LQ Hot Smoky Sauce Bottle

$7.00

This fire-starter Memphis-style barbeque sauce is sweet up front but finishes with plenty of heat. Made with all natural and gluten-free ingredients. No preservatives, artificial colors, flavors or high fructose corn syrup. It’s perfect for your slow-cooked ribs and tri-tip beef. Or pork. Or mac & cheese. Or by the spoonful if that’s what you’re into. 21oz bottle