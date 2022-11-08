Restaurant header imageView gallery

District Doughnut Barracks Row

review star

No reviews yet

749 8th St Se

Washington, DC 20003

Order Again

Popular Items

Dozen
Funfetti Cake
Half Dozen

Half Dozens

Half Dozen

Half Dozen

$20.00

You get to choose! If we are out of a flavor that you requested, we'll supplement with an allergen-friendly replacement.

Assorted Half Dozen

Assorted Half Dozen

$20.00

We choose for you (and assume no allergies)!

Birthday Half Dozen

Birthday Half Dozen

$20.00

2 Brown Butter, 2 Funfetti Cake, 2 Double Chocolate Sprinkled

Taste of Fall Half Dozen

Taste of Fall Half Dozen

$20.00

2 Maple Butter Pecan, 2 Apple Cider, 1 Pumpkin Glazed, 1 Vanilla Creme Brûlée

Dozens

Dozen

Dozen

$30.00

You get to choose! If we are out of a flavor that you requested, we'll supplement with an allergen-friendly replacement.

Assorted Dozen

Assorted Dozen

$30.00

We choose for you (and assume no allergies)!

Birthday Dozen

Birthday Dozen

$30.00

4 Brown Butter, 4 Funfetti Cake, 4 Double Chocolate Sprinkled

Taste of Fall Dozen

Taste of Fall Dozen

$30.00

3 Vanilla Creme Brûlée, 3 Maple Butter Pecan, 3 Apple Cider, 3 Pumpkin Glazed

Doughnuts

Vanilla Bean Glazed

Vanilla Bean Glazed

$4.00

Vanilla Bean Dough, Vanilla Bean Glaze

Brown Butter

Brown Butter

$4.00

Cinnamon Sugar, Brown Butter Drizzle

Funfetti Cake

Funfetti Cake

$4.00

Funfetti Cake Batter, Vanilla Bean Bean Glaze, Rainbow Sprinkles

Double Chocolate Sprinkled

Double Chocolate Sprinkled

$4.00

Chocolate Batter, Chocolate Glaze, Confetti Sprinkles

Vanilla Bean Creme Brulee

Vanilla Bean Creme Brulee

$4.00

Vanilla Bean Dough, Vanilla Bean Pastry Cream, Caramelized Sugar

Maple Butter Pecan

Maple Butter Pecan

$4.00

Vanilla Batter, Maple Butter Glaze, Candied Pecans

Sour Cream Old Fashioned

$4.00

Sour Cream Batter, Vanilla Bean Glaze

Apple Cider Cake

Apple Cider Cake

$4.00

Apple Cake Batter, Sauteed Apple Glaze, Cinnamon Sugar Sprinkle

Pumpkin Glazed Cake

Pumpkin Glazed Cake

$4.00

Pumpkin Cake Batter, Spiced Glaze, Spiced Sugar Dusting

Samoa Cake

Samoa Cake

$4.00

Vanilla Bean Batter, Caramel Dip, Toasted Coconut, Chocolate Ganache Drizzle

Gluten Free

$4.00Out of stock

Cake Bites

Funfetti Bites

Funfetti Bites

3, 6, or 12 bites of Funfetti Cake Batter, Vanilla Bean Glaze, Rainbow Sprinkles

Sweet & Savory Rolls

Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

1, 6, or 12 rolls

Apple Cinnamon Roll

Apple Cinnamon Roll

Out of stock

Vanilla Bean Dough, Cinnamon & Butter Filling with Sauteed Apples, Apple Glaze

Cookies

Funfetti White Chocolate Chip Cookies

Funfetti White Chocolate Chip Cookies

1, 6, or 12 cookies of White Chocolate Chip & Funfetti Cookie Batter

Pumpkin Snickerdoodle Cookies

Coffee

Coffee Caboose Drip Coffee

Coffee Caboose Drip Coffee

$30.00

96 oz to-go jug

Coffee Caboose Cold Brew

Coffee Caboose Cold Brew

$45.00

96 oz to-go jug

Tea & Other Beverages

Chocolate Milk

Chocolate Milk

$3.99
1% Milk

1% Milk

$3.99Out of stock
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$3.99
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$3.99
Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$3.99
Coke

Coke

$3.99
Sprite

Sprite

$3.99
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.99
Gatorade

Gatorade

$3.99
Restaurant info

Handcrafted, artisanal doughnuts and locally roasted Compass Coffee. Voted "Best Doughnut" in Washington DC for 4 consecutive years.

Location

749 8th St Se, Washington, DC 20003

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

