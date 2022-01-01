Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Bars & Lounges

District Kitchen + Cocktails Shoal Creek

review star

No reviews yet

7858 Shoal Creek Boulevard

Austin, TX 78757

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Bison Burger
Texas Wagyu Steak
Shishito Peppers

Bites + sides

Brussels sprouts

Brussels sprouts

$9.00

lemon pomegranate glaze

Charcuterie Board

$36.00

combination of meats and cheeses served with appropriate condiments

Chicken Karaage

Chicken Karaage

$10.00Out of stock

sake soy marinated chicken thigh, potato starch fried, chili lime aioli, lemon

Eggplant Spread

$11.00

caramelized onions, feta fried garlic + mint oil, za'atar, pita

Green Falafel Fritters

$10.00

herbs, chickpeas, greek yogurt, garlic herb tahini

Hummus Duo

Hummus Duo

$12.00

classic & seasonal hummus, grilled pita, cucumber + carrot

LG French Fries

LG French Fries

$7.00

house fries served with ketchup

Moroccan Lamb Kabobs

Moroccan Lamb Kabobs

$16.00

spiced ground lamb, grilled pita, cucumber mint yogurt & curry greek yogurt

Pork Belly Mac & Cheese

Pork Belly Mac & Cheese

$13.00

Pork Belly, creamy smoked gouda + fontina cream sauce, shishitos, american grana

Rosemary Loaf Bread

Rosemary Loaf Bread

$9.00

house-made bread, smoked gouda pimento cheese

Seasonal Soup

$8.00

please call the restaurant to ask about our seasonal soup.

Shishito Peppers

Shishito Peppers

$10.00

sea salt, chili lime aioli

Shrimp + Avocado

Shrimp + Avocado

$14.00

poached jumbo shrimp, salt cured cucumber, avocado, grape tomato, coconut lime vinaigrette, cilantro

Truffle Fries

Truffle Fries

$8.00

american grana, chives, truffle oil, truffle aioli

Truffle Prosciutto Naan

Truffle Prosciutto Naan

$15.00

arugula, texas goat cheese, dates, prosciutto, local honey, truffle oil

Tuna Poke

Tuna Poke

$15.00

Hawaiian tuna, poke sauce, cucumber, red onions, avocado, taro chips.

Sumac Carrots

$12.00

charred young carrots, goat cheese, chickpea + tahini puree, mint, pecans, sumac date glaze

Land

Bison Burger

Bison Burger

$18.00

sharp cheddar, lettuce, tomato, pickle, red onion, dijonnaise, brioche bun, fries

Chicken Milanese

$19.00

pan seared chicken breast, sweet potato hash, roasted garlic butter, dijon cream sauce, chives

Cowboy Ribeye

Cowboy Ribeye

$62.00

16oz bone-in ribeye, roasted red potatoes, brussels sprouts, porcini butter

Texas Wagyu Steak

Texas Wagyu Steak

$36.00

medium-rare grilled local akaushi strip, chimichurri, roasted red potato, truffle aioli, crispy onions

Harrisa Pork Tenderloin

$26.00

chickpea + tahini puree, charred young carrots, sumac date glaze, pecans, goat cheese, mint, za'atar, toum

Fesenjoon

$20.00

roasted walnut + pomegranate braised chicken thighs, caramelized onions, herbs, orange scented basmati rice

Truffle Ravioli

$27.00

spinach ricotta ravioli, slow simmered bolognese, parmesan cream, basil, black truffle

Autumn Gnocchi

$22.00

roasted butternut squash puree, cranberries, kale, wild mushroom conserva, pecans, watercress, black truffle

Soup/Salad

Beet Salad

Beet Salad

$15.00

red beets, arugula, feta, pecans, pomegranate vinaigrette

Lg Caesar Salad

Lg Caesar Salad

$12.00

romaine lettuce, garlic thyme croutons, classic caesar dressing, american grana

Lg Traditional Salad

Lg Traditional Salad

$12.00Out of stock

mixed greens, carrots, tomato, cucumber, garlic thyme croutons, apple cider vinaigrette

Seasonal Soup

$8.00

please call the restaurant to ask about our seasonal soup.

Side Caesar Salad

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

romaine lettuce, garlic thyme croutons, classic caesar dressing, american grana

Side Traditional Salad

Side Traditional Salad

$6.00

mixed greens, carrots, tomato, cucumber, garlic thyme croutons, apple cider vinaigrette

Little Gem Wedge

$16.00

roasted butternut squash, bacon, granny smith apples, candied pecans, blue cheese crumbles, creamy maple dressing. Dressing is served on the side.

Bibb + Goat Cheese

$14.00

butter lettuce, watercress, red onion, cucumber, red radish, texas goat cheese. Dressing is served on the side.

Dessert

Nutella Chocolate Mousse

Nutella Chocolate Mousse

$13.00

light and fluffy chocolate hazelnut mousse, candied orange zest, sea salt

Seasonal Crumble

$15.00

Banana, brown sugar reduction, pecan crumble, vanilla bean ice cream

Premium Ice Cream Scoop

$3.95

Scoop Vanilla Ice Cream

$2.95

Carrot Cake

$15.00

cream cheese frosting, salted caramel, candied pecans, pumpkin spice ice cream

Sweet Potato + Pumpkin Pie

$15.00

wine poached apples, orange gel, pecan crumble, bartlett pear sorbe

Kids

Cheese Flatbread

$6.00

Chicken Strips w/fries

$6.00

Mac N Cheese

$6.00

Nutella and Strawberry Sandwich w/fries

$6.00

Beer/wine packs

Wine Pack - choose 2

$55.00

Mix&Match 6 pack

$20.00

To-go cocktails (must be purchased with food)

Soft glow for 2

$20.00

Bacardi dragon fruit, strawberries, simple syrup, and lemon juice, topped with lemon-lime soda.

Soft glow for 4

$26.00

Bacardi dragon fruit, strawberries, simple syrup, and lemon juice, topped with lemon-lime soda.

District Mule for 2

$22.00

Dripping Springs vodka, Velvet Falernum, fresh lime juice, local ginger brew.

District Mule for 4

$30.00

Dripping Springs vodka, Velvet Falernum, fresh lime juice, local ginger brew.

Margaritas for 2

$16.00

made with fresh lime juice, our house-made triple juice sec, and tequila. Served with margarita salt, and 4 limes.

Margaritas for 4

$22.00

made with fresh lime juice, our house-made triple juice sec, and tequila. Served with margarita salt, and 4 limes.

Apple Old Fashioned for 2

$22.00

apple infused bourbon, brown sugar simple, cinnamon bitters

Apple Old Fashioned for 4

$40.00

apple infused bourbon, brown sugar simple, cinnamon bitters

Mimosa Pack

$18.00

750ml of brut, 5oz of juice

Custom cakes/cupcakes (please allow 48 hour notice)

Please call restaurant to place order.
Small cake (feeds 4 to 6)

Small cake (feeds 4 to 6)

$30.00

Please call restaurant to place order. 48 hour pick-up notice required.

Medium cake (feeds 10 to 12)

Medium cake (feeds 10 to 12)

$70.00

Please call restaurant to place order. 48 hour pick-up notice required.

Half dozen cupcakes

Half dozen cupcakes

$18.00

Please call restaurant to place order. 48 hour pick-up notice required.

Full dozen cupcakes

Full dozen cupcakes

$36.00

Please call restaurant to place order. 48 hour pick-up notice required.

To-go drinks

Coffee

$4.00

Decaf coffee

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Orange juice

$4.50

Milk

$4.00

Richard's sparkling rain water (glass bottle)

$4.20

St. Arnolds rootbeer (glass bottle)

$3.50

Cola

$3.20

Diet cola

$3.50

Doc duplicado (dr. pepper)

$3.20

Sprite

$3.20

Lemonade

$3.20

Iced tea

$3.20

Family Style Meals

Wagyu 24 oz

$90.00

24 oz of wagyu served with our house made chimichurri

Chicken Milanese 6 pieces

$60.00

Our panko crusted chicken served with dijon cream sauce

Spring Bucatini

$54.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!!

Website

Location

7858 Shoal Creek Boulevard, Austin, TX 78757

Directions

Gallery
District Kitchen + Cocktails image
District Kitchen + Cocktails image
District Kitchen + Cocktails image
District Kitchen + Cocktails image

Similar restaurants in your area

Eldorado Cafe
orange star4.8 • 1,720
3300 W. Anderson Lane Austin, TX 78757
View restaurantnext
Jack Allen's Kitchen- Anderson Lane
orange star4.6 • 522
3010 West Anderson Lane Suite D Austin, TX 78757
View restaurantnext
Bartlett's
orange star5.0 • 2,390
2408 W Anderson Ln Austin, TX 78757
View restaurantnext
Waterloo Ice House - Burnet Road
orange starNo Reviews
8600 Burnet Road Austin, TX 78757
View restaurantnext
Humpty's Wall of breakFAST - 8820 Burnet Rd. Suite 502
orange starNo Reviews
8820 Burnet Rd. Suite 502 Austin, TX 78757
View restaurantnext
5280 Burger & Taphouse - Austin
orange starNo Reviews
7032 Wood Hollow Austin, TX 78731
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Austin

Odd Duck
orange star5.0 • 14,874
1201 S Lamar Blvd Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Moonshine Patio Bar and Grill - Downtown - Downtown
orange star4.5 • 9,859
303 Red River Austin, TX 78701
View restaurantnext
Kemuri Tatsu-Ya
orange star4.5 • 9,444
2713 E 2nd St Austin, TX 78702
View restaurantnext
Home Slice Pizza - South Congress
orange star4.8 • 7,003
1415 South Congress Ave Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Barley Swine - 6555 Burnet Rd.
orange star4.9 • 6,790
6555 Burnet Rd STE 400 Austin, TX 78757
View restaurantnext
Hula Hut
orange star4.1 • 6,624
3826 Lake Austin Blvd Austin, TX 78703
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Austin
Buda
review star
Avg 5 (16 restaurants)
Pflugerville
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Cedar Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (58 restaurants)
Round Rock
review star
Avg 4.5 (66 restaurants)
Driftwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Kyle
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Dripping Springs
review star
Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)
Leander
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Hutto
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston