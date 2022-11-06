Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Bars & Lounges

District Kitchen + Cocktails - Slaughter Ln

1,600 Reviews

$$

5900 W Slaughter Ln

Ste D500

Austin, TX 78749

Order Again

Cocktails

Aviation

$12.00

Frozen Margarita

$9.00

Last Word

$14.00

Margarita

$9.00

Mimosa Pitcher

$12.00

Frozen (x4)

$32.00

Rocks Margarita ( x4)

$32.00

Soft Glow (x4)

$38.00

Bacardi dragon berry, lemon juice, simple, strawberry puree & sprite.

District Mule (x4)

$40.00

Dripping springs, velvet falernum, lime, ginger beer

Bloody/ Michelada Pack

$40.00

Angry Mule

$10.00

District Mule

$10.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

choice of buffalo trace bourbon, sazerac rye, monkey shoulder scotch, tequila 512 anejo, diplomatico rum, or sombra mezcal, turbinado simple, bitters

All Fall

$13.00

Ancho Rita

$12.00

Crushed Velvet

$13.00

Gotham Sour

$13.00

Jam That's Good

$13.00

Split Decision

$12.00

Tiki Tok

$13.00

About Thyme

$11.00

Apple Old Fash

$11.00

110 Spritzer

$10.00

Soft Glow

$10.00

Chell Out

$15.00

District Mule (x4)

$30.00

Soft glow (x4)

$26.00

Frozen Margarita (x4)

$22.00Out of stock

Rocks Margarita (x4)

$22.00

Apple Fashion x 4

$30.00Out of stock

Beer

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Shiner Bock

$5.00

Cider

$5.00

Dos XX

$5.00

Altstadt Kolsch

$6.50

Fresh Coast IPA

$7.00

Live Oak Heff

$7.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Bearlinerweisse

$5.00

Velvet Nunchucks

$7.00

Texas Select N/A

$5.00

Wine

BTL Arrowood Cab

$60.00

BTL Beaucastel CDP 2006

$225.00

BTL Bella Glos Pinot

$70.00

BTL Campo Al Mare Bruciato

$79.00

BTL Caymus Suisun Pinot

$70.00

BTL Decoy Zin

$42.00

BTL Finca Allende Tempranillo

$70.00

BTL Laya Grenache

$26.00

BTL Love Pinot

$34.00

BTL Maison Nicholas Perrin

$60.00

BTL Mt. Brave Cab

$188.00

BTL Murphy Goode Cab

$38.00

BTL Neyers Sage Canyon RB

$55.00

BTL Pessimist RB

$65.00

BTL Quilt Cab

$65.00

BTL Remo Farina Amarone

$120.00

BTL Siduri Pinot

$57.00

BTL The Franc

$42.00

BTL Tintonegro Malbec

$34.00

HH Marques

$25.00

BTL Benvolio PG

$30.00

BTL Bernier Chard

$32.00

BTL Casal VV

$26.00

BTL Loimer Grüner

$46.00

BTL Napa Chard

$48.00

BTL Pazo Das Bruxas

$45.00

BTL Rotating Sancerre

$75.00

BTL Terra D'oro Chenin Blanc

$38.00

BTL Trefethen Riesling

$36.00

BTL Yealands Sav B

$32.00

BTL Bouvet CDL

$42.00

BTL La Crema Rose

$44.00Out of stock

BTL Marques Cava

$34.00

BTL Mumm Sp

$78.00

BTL Ninot Sp Rose

$34.00

BTL Rose Gold Rose

$48.00

BTL Torresella Prosec

$34.00

HH Bouvet

$21.00

Brunch Cocktails

Back To Life

$8.00

BR Bloody Mary

$5.50

Corpse Reviver

$8.00

District Mimosa

$8.00

District Mimosa Pitcher

$30.00

I Like It A Latte

$8.00

Mimosa

$5.00

Mimosa Pitcher

$13.00

Ruby 77

$8.00

$24 bottles of bubbles

$24.00

Caraffe OJ

$3.00

Caraffe Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Caraffe Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Caraffe Pineapple Juice

$3.00

N/A Bev

Hop Water

$3.75

Bottled Water

$2.50

Brunch Entrees

Chicken and Waffles

$15.00

crisp golden waffle, fried chicken, cinnamon honey butter, maple syrup

French Toast

$13.00

House pumpkin bread, salted caramel, candied pecans, cinnamon whipped cream

Heartbreaker

$16.00

2 honey buttermilk biscuits, duck fat gravy, bacon, shishito peppers, sharp cheddar, green onions, 2 sunny side up eggs

Smoked Trout + Avocado Toast

$16.00

sourdough bread, avocado, pickled red onions, goat cheese, poached egg, served with a side house salad House salad Romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, red cabbage, croutons, apple cider vin

Eggs Benedict

$14.00

english muffin, avocado, tomato, prosciutto, poached eggs, creolaise sauce, served with smashed red potatoes

Egg Sand

$14.00

prosciutto, arugula, tomato, sharp cheddar, roasted garlic aioli, grilled sourdough, fries

District Omlette

$12.00

4 Eggs, roasted squash, green onions, chopped kale, goat cheese, watercress Served with breakfast potatoes

Shakshuka

$14.00

2 poached eggs in spicy tomato ragout, house sausage, feta, cilantro, and house bread

Boudin Omlette

$15.00

4 local eggs, boudin, maple cheddar grits, chives, creaolaise sauce

Sweet Potato Hash

$15.00

2 poached eggs, romesco sauce, roasted sweet potato, mushroom conservative, chopped kale, grape tomato, goat cheese, green onions, pickled Fresno

Falafel Burger

$14.00

fresh herb, yogurt and chickpea falafel patty, texas goat cheese, red onion, lettuce, tomato, cucumber mint yogurt, brioche bun, fries

Lunch Entrees

Bison Burger

$17.00

sharp cheddar, lettuce, tomato, pickle, red onion, roasted garlic aioli, brioche bun, fries

Brunch Trout

$16.00

seared river trout, golden raisin wild rice, cilantro pesto, roasted brussels sprouts

Softshell Sandwhich

$17.00Out of stock

daikon slaw, citrus aioli, tomato, red onion, brioche bun, fries

King Crab Roll

$28.00

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

buttermilk fried chicken, chili lime aioli, daikon slaw, brioche bun, fries

Kabab Plate

$18.00

Sides

Avocado

$3.00

Brk Potato

$5.00

Bacon

$4.00

Duck Fat Gravy

$3.00

Honey Buttermilk Biscuits

$5.00

Seasonal Fruit

$5.00

SD Waffle

$4.00

SD House

$5.00

SD Ceasar

$5.00

Truffled Fries

$8.00

Fries

$5.00

SD Pita

Roasted Brussels Sprouts

$8.00

SD GF Bun

$1.00

1 Bisuit

$3.00

English Muffine

$2.00

Jam

$1.00

Creolaise

Syrup

Pecans

$0.75

Shak Bread

$1.00

SD Chili Lime

SD Horseradish

Starters

Bacon Beignets

$9.00

cinnamon powdered sugar

Shishito Peppers

$10.00

sea salt, chili lime aioli

Rosemary Loaf

$9.00

house-made bread, smoked gouda pimento cheese

Honey buttermilk biscuits

$6.00

cinnamon butter

Moroccan Lamb Kabobs

$15.00

spicy ground lamb, grilled pita, cucumber mint & curry yogurt

Tuna Poke

$15.00

Hummus Duo

$10.00

Shrimp+Avo

$14.00

Edamame

$8.00

Truffled Fries

$8.00

Chicken Karaage

$10.00

sake soy marinated chicken thigh, potato starch fried, chili lime aioli, lemon

Roasted Eggplant Spread

$11.00

caramelized onions, feta, fried garlic + mint oil, za'atar, pita

Kids

Cheese Flatbread

$6.00

Chicken Strips w/fries

$6.00

Mac N Cheese

$6.00

Nutella and Strawberry Sandwich w/fires

$6.00

Soup & Salad

romaine lettuce, garlic thyme croutons, classic caesar dressing, american grana

Beet Salad

$15.00

red beets, arugula, feta, pecans, pomegranate vinaigrette

Lg Caesar

$10.00

romaine lettuce, garlic thyme croutons, classic caesar dressing, american grana

LG Bibb+Goat Cheese Salad

$10.00

butter lettuce, watercress, red onions, cucumber, red radish, texas goat cheese, tarragon vinaigrette

Side Bibb+Goat Cheese Salad

$5.00

romaine, carrots, red cabbage, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, garlic thyme croutons, apple cider vinaigrette

Side Caesar

$5.00

Romaine lettuce tossed with caesar dressing, parmesan, and garlic thyme croutons

Seasonal Soup

$8.00

Citrus Salad

$16.00

Dessert

Dessert Feature

$15.00Out of stock

Carrot Zuccini Cake

$15.00

Sweet Potato Pumpkin Pie

$15.00

HAT

District Hat

$25.00

MASK

$0.50

Apron

$10.00
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
District proudly partners with local businesses to bring you the freshest ingredients in our seasonal menus and signature craft cocktails. Come in and dine in our lounge and dining area or enjoy food and cocktails outside on our covered patio.

5900 W Slaughter Ln, Ste D500, Austin, TX 78749

