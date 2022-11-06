American
Breakfast & Brunch
Bars & Lounges
District Kitchen + Cocktails - Slaughter Ln
1,600 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Restaurant info
District proudly partners with local businesses to bring you the freshest ingredients in our seasonal menus and signature craft cocktails. Come in and dine in our lounge and dining area or enjoy food and cocktails outside on our covered patio.
Location
5900 W Slaughter Ln, Ste D500, Austin, TX 78749
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Chino's Fusion Hacienda - 6705 HWY 290 W STE 608
No Reviews
6705 HWY 290 W STE 608 Austin, TX 78735
View restaurant