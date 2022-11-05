Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch

District Kitchen Woodley Park, DC

1,534 Reviews

$$

2606 Connecticut Ave NW

Washington, DC 20008

Order Again

Popular Items

Margarita 8oz

Kids Menu

Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Pasta w/ Butter

$8.00

Kids Burger

$10.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Pasta w/Tomato

$8.00

Hot dog

$8.00

Kids Woodley Way

$8.00

(Alcohol) Cocktails To-Go

Typical Cocktails range from 4-5oz., depending on the style of cocktail. We have built all our Cocktails to 8oz. Almost for 2 people.
Bloody Mary 8oz

Bloody Mary 8oz

$12.00

Wheatley’s vodka | House Made bloody mary mix | old bay

Margarita 8oz

$14.00

Fresh squeezed lime juice | Milagro tequila | triple sec | agave

Mimosa OJ 16oz

$15.00

Orange Juice | sparkling wine

Mimosa OJ 8oz

$11.00

Orange Juice | sparkling wine

Old Fashioned 8oz

$21.00

Evan Williams Bourbon | Grand Marnier | angosturia bitters | orange bitters | brandy marinated cherry

Passion V 8oz

$15.00

Grey Goose Vodka | passion fruit juice | fresh mint | fresh lime juice | simple syrup

Sangria Red 8oz

$14.00

Red Wine | Strawberry juice | pomagranate juice | Dark cherry juice | brandy | Bacardi rum | fresh squeezed lemon juice

Rose Sangria 8oz

$14.00

White Wine | Pear brandy | pineapple juice | flor de cana rum | fresh squeezed lime juice

Strawberry Bourbon Smash 8oz

$18.00

Bulleit Bourbon | fresh strawberry puree | fresh squeezed lemon juice | Brown sugar | mint

Watermelon Mule 8oz

$15.00

Grapefruit Spritzer 8oz

$14.00

Spicy Margarita 8oz

$15.00

Saphire Martini 8oz

$20.00

Mai Tai 8oz

$18.00

Sailor Jerry rum | pineapple infused Bacardi | orgeat syrup | orange curacao

Mezcal Negroni 8oz

$32.00

Casa Amigos reposado & Mezcal | grand marnier | chocolate bitters

(Alcohol) Wine To-Go

Typical glasses of wine range from 5-6 ounces. All our To-Go wines are served to 8oz to order. They are not stored in plastic bottles.

CABERNET SAUVIGNON 8oz | Gen 5 | 2016

$12.00

All our To-Go wines are served to 8oz.

MALBEC | LaMadrid | Single Vinyard | 2018 | Mendoza, Argentina

$13.00

All our To-Go wines are served to 8oz.

PINOT NOIR | TassaJarra | 2019 | Monterey, California 8oz

$14.00

All our To-Go wines are served to 8oz.

MERLOT | Skyfall | 2018 | Washington State

$16.00

TEMPRANILLO | Ramirez de la Piscina | 2015 | Rioja, Spain 8oz

$15.00

ROSE’ 8oz | Bodega Breca | Rose | 2021

$14.00

All our To-Go wines are served to 8oz.

RIESLING | Leonard Kreusch | 2020 | Piesport Germany

$12.00Out of stock

All our To-Go wines are served to 8oz.

PINOT GRIGIO 8oz | Angelini Veneto | 2018

$12.00

All our To-Go wines are served to 8oz.

CHARDONNAY 8oz | Matthew Fritz | 2018

$12.00

All our To-Go wines are served to 8oz.

SAUVIGNON BLANC 8oz | Blue Quail | 2020

$14.50

All our To-Go wines are served to 8oz.

(Alcohol) Cans & Bottled Beer

Hard Cider- Wyndridge

$8.00

EVOLUTION | IPA Lot 3

$7.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markCash-Only
check markTable Service
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markCryptocurrency
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Location

2606 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC 20008

Directions

