District One Kitchen & Bar 3400 S Jones Blvd,Ste 8

Order Again

APPETIZER

EDAMAME

EDAMAME

$5.99

Steamed, lightly salted

CRISPY EGGS ROLLS

CRISPY EGGS ROLLS

$10.99

Pork, mushroom, taro

SPRING ROLLS

SPRING ROLLS

$8.99

Shrimp, pork, vermicelli, lettuce, peanut sauce

OXTAIL FRIES

OXTAIL FRIES

$16.99

Oxtail gravy, Fried Egg, freshly chopped herbs

GARLIC SERRANO WINGS

GARLIC SERRANO WINGS

$11.99

Crispy wings, tossed with garlic and serrano peppers

BELLY BUNS

BELLY BUNS

$11.99

Braised pork belly, pickled carrots and daikon micro cilantro, peanuts, hoisin sauce

SEA SNAILS

SEA SNAILS

$18.99
GRILLED SQUID

GRILLED SQUID

$16.99

Whole Grilled Squid served with a side of aoli

FRENCH FRIES

$5.50

SHRIMP SKEWERS

$13.99

SHRIMP POPCORN

$11.99

YELLOWTAIL FISH TACOS

$11.99

SALAD

GOI GA CHICKEN SALAD

GOI GA CHICKEN SALAD

$16.99

Shredded cabbage, carrots, onions, cilantro, peanuts, in a vinaigrette fish sauce.

SHAKEN BEEF SALAD

SHAKEN BEEF SALAD

$18.99

Wok tossed beef tenderloin, lettuce, served with a house dressing.

MORNING GLORY SALAD

$17.99

Shredded Ong Choi served with our beef filet mignon tenderloin.

ENTREES

Grilled Pork and Shrimp sausage on a bed of steamed woven noodles, topped with scallion oil and peanuts.
STEAK AND EGGS

STEAK AND EGGS

$19.99

Shaken beef, tomato rice, and fried egg

RIBEYE BEEF CHOW FUN

RIBEYE BEEF CHOW FUN

$18.99

Stir fried turmeric rice noodles, sliced ribeye, bean sprouts, scallions, onion, and egg.

COCONUT PORK BELLY

COCONUT PORK BELLY

$17.99

Braised pork belly, soft boiled egg, served with pickled vegetables, and jasmine rice

OXTAIL FRIED RICE

OXTAIL FRIED RICE

$20.99

Oxtail, onions, sunny side up egg with rice

BUN BO XAO & CHA GIO

BUN BO XAO & CHA GIO

$17.99

Bun Bo Xao & Cha Gio

GARLIC NOODLES

GARLIC NOODLES

$9.99

Wok tossed egg noodles with fried garlic

FRIED RICE

FRIED RICE

$9.99

NEM NUONG & CHAO TOM PLATTER

$21.99

Three Square Lunch Special

$20.00Out of stock

SHORT RIBS RICE

$22.99

BRAISED SHORT RIB STEW

$23.99

SALT & PEPPER DUNGENESS CRAB

$64.99

LOBSTER

LOBSTER DISH

LOBSTER DISH

SNAPPER

SNAPPER 2lbs

$60.00

SNAPPER 2.5lbs

$75.00Out of stock

SNAPPER 1.50

$45.00

SNAPPER 2.25

$65.00Out of stock

SNAPPER 1LB

$30.00Out of stock

SNAPPER 3lbs

$90.00Out of stock

VEGETABLES

String Beans, Crispy Pork Bits, and Garlic Chili Sauce.

SPICY PORK STRING BEANS

$14.99

String beans, crispy pork bits, and garlic chili sauce

VEGGIE MEDLEY

$12.99

PHO

PHO OXTAIL

PHO OXTAIL

$20.99

Oxtail , pho broth, and rice noodles

SPICY HUE NOODLE SOUP

SPICY HUE NOODLE SOUP

$16.99

Beef shank, pork loin, pork roll, and rice vermicelli noodles

MI QUANG

MI QUANG

$19.99

Turmeric rice noodle, prawns, pork riblets, cabbage, banana, blossoms, fresh herbs, roasted peanuts and black sesame rice crackers

PHO VEGGIE

PHO VEGGIE

$13.99

Seasonal vegetables, pho beef broth, and rice noodles.

PHO TAI RIBEYE

PHO TAI RIBEYE

$14.99

Thin slices of ribeye, pho broth, rice noodles

PHO TAI NAM

PHO TAI NAM

$15.99

Slices of ribeye and flank, pho broth, and rice noodles

PHO BO VIEN

PHO BO VIEN

$14.99

Vietnamese meat balls, pho broth, and rice noodles

PHO GA

PHO GA

$13.99

Chicken, pho broth, and rice noodles

PHO TOM

PHO TOM

$18.99

Shrimp, pho broth, and rice noodles

SIDES

RICE BOWL

RICE BOWL

$2.75
TOMATO RICE BOWL

TOMATO RICE BOWL

$3.25
EGG

EGG

$2.25
SOUP

SOUP

$3.25
NOODLE SOUP

NOODLE SOUP

$5.50
RIBEYE STEAK

RIBEYE STEAK

$6.50
FLANK STEAK

FLANK STEAK

$6.50
BO VIEN

BO VIEN

$5.50
CHICKEN

CHICKEN

$5.50
OXTAIL

OXTAIL

$13.00
SHRIMP

SHRIMP

$5.50
VEGGIES

VEGGIES

$5.50
SHRIMP CHIPS

SHRIMP CHIPS

$2.25
LETTUCE

LETTUCE

$2.25
PICKLED WHITE ONIONS

PICKLED WHITE ONIONS

$2.25

Pho Marrow Oil / Nuoc Beo

$2.25
STEAMED BUNS

STEAMED BUNS

$3.25

Noodles Only

$3.25

Oxtail Gravy

$5.50

Pork Roll

$4.00

DESSERT

COCONUT ICE CREAM

COCONUT ICE CREAM

$8.99
CREME BRULEE

CREME BRULEE

$8.99

ICE CREAM

$4.50

OYSTERS

BLUE POINT

$15.00+

BLUE POINT HOUSE SPECIAL

$18.00+

KUSSHI

$21.00+

KUSSHI HOUSE SPECIAL

$24.00+

SHIGOKU

$21.00+

SHIGOKU HOUSE SPECIAL

$24.00+

LIQUOR

Whistle Pig Boss Hog

$94.00

Well Gin

$12.00

Monkey 47

$14.00

Nikka Coffey Gin

$12.00

Roku

$10.00

Bombay Sapphire

$10.00

Hendrick's

$10.00

Plymouth

$10.00

Tanqueray

$12.00

Aviation

$10.00

Whistling Andy Pink Pepercorn & Pear

$10.00

Whistling Andy Cucumber

$10.00

Fords

$12.00

Kasaman - Well Rum

$10.00

Captain Morgan White Rum

$10.00

Captain Morgan Spice Rum

$10.00

Pyrat

$10.00

Malibu

$10.00

Plantation Pineapple Rum

$10.00

Whistling Andy Hibiscus Coco

$10.00

Meyers Silver

Mount Gay

SelveRey White Rum

$12.00

Clement VSOP Rum

$10.00

Leblon Cachaca Rum

$10.00

Avion Silver

$12.00

Casa Mexico Blanco

$12.00

Does Artes Blanco

$18.00

Don Juilo Blanco

$12.00

Don Julio 1942

$29.00

Don Julio Anejo

$15.00

Don Julio Reposado

$16.00

Dos Artes Reserva

$27.00

El Su Engio Espardin

$10.00

Fortaeza Blanco

$12.00

Fortaleza Anejo

$18.00

Fortaleza Reposado

$14.00

Gran Patron

$60.00

Kimo Sabe Mezcal

$14.00

Patron Silver

$14.00

Siempre Plata

$12.00

Siempre Veposaolo

$14.00

Valcan De Mi Cristalino

$16.00

Vevas Mezcal

$16.00

Volcan De Mi Terra Blanco

$12.00

Well Tequila

$12.00

Deleon Blanco

$15.00

Los Magos

$13.00

Senorio Mezcal

$14.00

Los Veras

$14.00

Tequila Mandala

$20.00

Casazul Anejo Cristalino

$20.00

Komos Reposado Rosa

$13.00

Casamigo

$15.00

2 Gingers

$25.00

Amador Double Barrel

$12.00

Angels Envy

$16.00

Basil Hayden

$12.00

Basil Hayden 10 YR

$16.00

Basil Hayden Dark Rye

$12.00

Bib and Tucker

$25.00

Blanton's

$18.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Buffalo Trace

$14.00

Bulliet Rye

$12.00

Clyde May's Alabama Style

$12.00

Clyde May's Straight

$12.00

Frey Ranch

$25.00

Greenbar

$25.00

High West

$25.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Jameson

$10.00

Jameson Black Barrel

$14.00

Jameson Caskmates

$12.00

Jameson Cold Brew

$25.00

Knob Creek

$10.00

Know Breek Rye

$14.00

Little Book

$25.00

Makers 46

$14.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

Masteusonis

$25.00

Orphan 15

$22.00

Orphan 23

$60.00

Orphan 25

$68.00

Orphan Barrel Ent

$76.00

Parkers 8 YR

$52.00

Pickel Rye

$25.00

Red Breast

$15.00

Rip Van Wincle

$25.00

Russell's Reserve

$12.00

Tatoosh

$25.00

Teeling

$12.00

Tullamore Dew

$10.00

Well Whiskey

$12.00

West Cork 10 YR

$20.00

Whistling Andy Harvest

$10.00

Wiolow Jane

$25.00

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

Bulliet

$12.00

Smoked Wagon

$18.00

Whistle Pig Farmstock

$22.00

Whistle Pig Old World 10yr

$24.00

Whistle Pig 15 year

$45.00

Whistle Pig Boss Hog

$94.00

Howler Head Bourbon Whiskey

$12.00

Suntory Toki

$12.00

Hibiki Harmony

$22.00

Hibiki 12 YR

$66.00

Hibiki 17 YR

$88.00

Hibiki 21 YR

$258.00

Hakushu 12 YR

$42.00

Hakushu 18 YR

$158.00

Nikka Coffey Grain

$20.00

Nikka Pure Malt

$22.00

Nikka Coffey Malt

$15.00

Nikka Miyagikyo 12 YR

$26.00

Nikka Taketsuru 17 YR

$98.00

Nikka Taketsuru 21 YR

$118.00

Yamazaki 12 YR

$66.00

Yamazaki 18 YR

$128.00

Kikori

$10.00

Kura the Whisky

$15.00

Kaiyo

$15.00

Iawi Tradtiona White Cask

$12.00

Akashi Ume Plum

$10.00

White Oak Single Malt

$16.00

Mars Komagatake

$52.00

Ohishi

$23.00

Fukano 12 YR

$22.00

Fukano Sherry Cask

$25.00

Shinju

$12.00

Yame 10

$15.00

Akashi Single Malt 5 years Sherry Casks

$45.00

Shibui Single Grain 18 Yr Whisky

$65.00

Nikka Taketsuru Pure Malt Whisky

$18.00

Tenjaku Blended Whisky

$12.00

Shunka Shuto

$10.00

Glenmorangie La Santa

$16.00

Glenmorangie Quinta Ruban

$16.00

Ardbeg 10 YR

$14.00

Ardbeg Uigeadail

$18.00

Ardbeg Kelpie

$40.00

Ardbeg Corryvrecken

$30.00

Glenfiddich 12 YR

$14.00

Glenfiddich 18YR

$24.00

Glenlivet 12 YR

$14.00

Glenlivet 18 YR

$22.00

The Macallan 12 YR

$17.00

The Macallan 18 YR

$40.00

The Macallan 21 YR

$84.00

Laphroaig 10 YR

$14.00

Springbank 10 YR

$17.00

Oban 14 YR

$20.00

Laguvulin 11 YR

$23.00

Johnnie Walker Double Black

$16.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$48.00

Glenmorangie Signet

$50.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$8.00

Aperol

$8.00

Bailey's

$8.00

Campari

$8.00

Campari

$8.00

Chambord

$8.00

Chartreuse VEP

$25.00

Chartreuse, Green

$10.00

Chartreuse, Yellow

$10.00

Cherry Heering

$8.00

Disaronno

$8.00

Domaine De Canton

$8.00

Drambuie

$8.00

Frangelico

$8.00

Grand Marnier

$8.00

Jagermeister

Kahlua

$8.00

King's Ginger

$8.00

Mathilde Cassis

$8.00

Midori

$8.00

St. Germain

$8.00

Fernet

$8.00

Hennessy Black

$12.00

Hennessy VSOP PRIV Draft

$15.00

Hennessy Master B#2

$30.00

Hennessy Master B#3

$30.00

Hennessy XO

$38.00

Louis XIII

$200.00

Remy 1738

$12.00

Remy VSOP

$15.00

REMY XO

$38.00

Martell Cordon Bleu

$38.00

COCKTAILS

FRESH COCONUT MOJITO

$15.00

GOOD MORNING VIETNAM

$15.00

HENNESSY CAFE SUA DA

$15.00

VIETNAMESE DONKEY

$15.00

WHITE PEACH SANGRIA

$13.00

WHISKEY HIGHBALL

$13.00

Vietchelada

$8.00

MANDARIN ORANGE SMASH

$15.00

SASSY SANDIA

$13.00

LA FIESTA

$13.00

D1 SOUR

$13.00

MAESTRO'S OLD FASHIONED

$15.00

Side Car

$12.00

Cosmopolitan

$15.00

Fundador

$13.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$15.00

Gimlet

$15.00

Greyhound

$15.00

Hot Toddy

$15.00

Hurricane

$15.00

Lemon Drop

$15.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$15.00

Madras

$15.00

Mai Tai

$15.00

Manhattan

$15.00

Margarita

$15.00

Martini

$15.00

Mimosa

$11.00

Mint Julep

$15.00

Mojito

$15.00

Moscow Mule

$15.00

Mudslide

$15.00

Old Fashioned

$15.00

Rob Roy

$15.00

Sazerac

$15.00

Screwdriver

$15.00

Sea Breeze

$15.00

Sidecar

$15.00

Tequila Sunrise

$15.00

Tom Collins

$15.00

Whiskey Smash

$15.00

Whiskey Sour

$15.00

White Russian

$15.00

Lychee Martini

$14.00

Espresso Martini

$14.00

BEER

ASAHI DRAFT

$6.00

ASAHI PITCHER

$20.00

COEDO DRAFT HEFEWEIZEN

$8.00

COEDO DRAFT PITCHER

$30.00

NB DRAFT VOODOO IPA

$6.00

BAD BEAT AMBER LAGER

$5.00

BAD BEAT HEFEWEIZEN

$5.00

BUDLIGHT

$6.00

CHIMAY GRANDE RESERVE

$14.00

CORONA

$6.00

HEINEKEN

$6.00

MODELO

$6.00

SAIGON

$6.00

SAPPORO PURE CAN

$6.00

SINGHA

$6.00

TSINGTAO

$6.00

A

$5.00

WINE

BELLE GLOSS GLS

$16.00

JUSTIN GLS

$16.00

THE PRISONER GLS

$16.00

HH Nobilo Sauv Blanc GLS

$10.00

TAKEN GLS

$16.00

TAKEN BTL

$58.00

BELLE GLOS BTL

$62.00

RED HOUSE WINE GLS

$10.00

Newton Skyside Chardonnay GLS

$15.00

Velante Pinot Grigio GLS

$12.00

HH Nobilo Sauv Blanc GLS

$10.00

Pinot Grigio Scarborough BTL

$46.00

Loosen Dr L Riesling

$8.00

Loosen Dr L Riesling BTL

$30.00

Newton Skyside Chardonnay BTL

$58.00

HH A to Z Oregon Riesling GLS

$10.00

A to Z Oregon Riesling BTL

$38.00

Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc GLS

$11.00

Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$42.00

Nobilo Sauv Blanc BTL

$38.00

Velante Pinot Grigio BTL

$46.00

La Fete Rose Glass

$12.00

La Fete Rose Btl

$46.00

Van Duzer Willamette Valley Pinot Noir Rose 2017 GLS

$14.00

Van Duzer Willamette Valley Pinot Noir Rose 2017 BTL

$54.00

VEUVE CLIC (GLASS)

$25.00

VEUVE CLIC (BOTTLE)

$100.00

DOM PERIGNON (BOTTLE)

$380.00

Chandon Split

$15.00

CORKAGE FEE

$20.00

SAKE

Kurosawa Ginrei JDG 300ml

$25.00

Lucky Cup Junmai 180ml

$10.00

Arabu JG 720ml

$85.00

Kamoizumi

$40.00

Sayuri Nigori 300ml

$18.00

Akashi - Tai Junmai Sparkling Sake 300ml

$28.00

Akashi - Tai Shiraume Ginjo Umeshu 500ml

$48.00

NA BEVERAGES

COKE

$3.75

DIET COKE

$3.75

SPRITE

$3.75

ORANGE SODA

$3.75

GINGER ALE

$3.75

MATCHA THAI TEA

$3.99

FRESH COCONUT

$6.00

VIETNAMESE COFFEE

$6.00

PELLEGRINO

$6.00

FIJI

$6.00

HOT TEA

$3.00

LEMONADE

$3.75

Orange Juice

$5.25

Red Bull

$5.00

Red Bull Emp

$2.00

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$5.25

Peach Oolong Tea

$4.99

Black Oolong Tea

$4.99

OPEN LIQUOR

VODKA

$12.00

GIN

$12.00

TEQUILA

$12.00

RUM

$12.00

WHISKEY

$12.00

COGNAC

$12.00

BOURBON

$12.00

CORDIALS

$12.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

District One is where East meets West. Not in a subdued handshake, but rather in a full blown collision. The result is cuisine that is as bold as it is refined, as elegant as it is adventurous and as delicious as it is beautiful. We've taken the time to curate the best of fusion cuisine, drawing equal parts inspiration from the variety presented in the spices of south-east Asia and the flavors of North America. From farm to Chef to table, you'll be hard pressed to find a more memorable dining experience.

Website

Location

3400 S Jones Blvd,Ste 8, Las Vegas, NV 89146

Directions

