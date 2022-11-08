District Saigon
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Restaurant info
It's better when we're together.
Location
3715 Broadway, Astoria, NY 11103
Gallery