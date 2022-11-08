Restaurant header imageView gallery

District Saigon

3715 Broadway

Astoria, NY 11103

Bottled Beer

Beer Lao Dark Lager

$7.00Out of stock

European-style pale lager from Laos

Beer Lao Pale Lager

$7.00

European-style pale lager from Laos 5% abv

Oxbow Lager

$7.00

Crisp malty lager from Maine 4.5% abv

Collective Arts Guava Gose

$7.00

sour mashed beer brew in Connecticut 4.9% abv

Saigon Export

$7.00

Threes Brewing IPA

$9.00

IPA from New Jersey 6.3% abv

Singha (To-Go)

$7.00

Thai pale lager 4.7% abv

Beer Lao Pale Lager (To-Go)

$7.00

European-style lager from Laos 5% abv

Beer Lao Dark Lager (To-Go)

$7.00

European-style amber lager 6.5% abv

Saigon Export (To-Go)

$7.00

Vietnamese pale lager 4.9% abv

Threes Vliet

$8.00

By 3s Brewing, IPA

Oxbow Lager

$7.00

Non-Alc Drinks

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Selzter

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00
Fresh Limeade Soda

$5.00

Simple syrup, fresh lime juice, seltzer

Ginger Honey Tea - Cold

$5.00

Ginger Honey Tea - Hot

$4.00
Lychee Juice

$4.00

Mango Juice

$4.00

San Pellegrino 250ml

$2.00

San Pellegrino 750ml

$6.00
Thai Iced Tea

$5.00

Black tea brewed with sugar, half and half

Vietnamese Drip Coffee - Cold

$5.00

Trung Nguyen coffee brewed with sweetened condensed milk

Vietnamese Drip Coffee - Hot

$5.00

Trung Nguyen coffee brewed with sweetened condensed milk

Bottled Water

$2.00

Merch

District Hoodie

$45.00

District Tee

$25.00

D1 Tote Bag

$10.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Location

3715 Broadway, Astoria, NY 11103

Directions

