District Six | 105 W 9th St
105 W 9TH ST
Georgetown, TX 78626
Beer Menu
Draft Beers
- Sample Draft
- 512 Whit, Belgian Wheat$9.00
- All Day IPA$7.00
- Annie Dunleavy's Dry Irish Stour$7.00
- Austin Amber$8.00
- Blood Orange Cider$8.00
- Brut Champagne$7.00
- Budlight, Light Lager$7.00
- Celis White, Wheat$7.00
- Cider, Lavender Royale$8.00OUT OF STOCK
- Cold Brew$5.00
- Crawford Bock$7.00
- Dos Equis, Mexican Lager$7.00
- Dry Cider$8.00
- Electric Jellyfish, Pinthouse$8.00
- Elite Eight, Light Lager$6.00
- Golden Monkey$11.00
- Hazy Pale Ale$7.00
- Hefe Alstadt$7.00
- Kolsch Alstadt$6.00
- Kona Big Wave, Golden Ale$7.00
- Long Gone Blonde$6.00OUT OF STOCK
- Lovestreet, Kolsch Blonde$8.00
- MAC IPA$7.00
- Honey Kolsch$7.00
- McConauhaze, Hazy IPA$8.00
- Michelob Ultra, Light Lager$7.00
- Modelo Negra, Amber Lager$7.00
- Mosiac IPA$8.00
- Rotating Mead$7.00
- Native Texan, Pilsner$7.00
- Rainbow Sherbert Sour$8.00
- Rasberry Sour$7.00
- Shamus Irish Red Ale$8.00
- Shiner, Blonde$6.00
- Two Hearted IPA$9.00
- Yuengling, Amber$8.00
- 512 IPA$8.00
- Secret Beach IPA$8.00
- Burro's Breakfast$7.00
- Rotating Blonde$8.00
Canned Beer
Cocktail Menu
Signature Cocktails
Classic Cocktails
- Alabama Slammer
test$9.00
- Amaretto Sour$12.00
- Bloody Mary$10.00
- Cosmopolitan$12.00
- Dark 'N Stormy$10.00
- Gimlet$12.00
- Greyhound$11.00
- Hurricane$11.00
- Lemon Drop$12.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$11.00
- Mai Tai$11.00
- Manhattan$13.00
- Margarita$12.00
- Martini$12.00
- Mimosa$9.00
- Mint Julep$11.00
- Mojito$11.00
- Moscow Mule$11.00
- Mudslide$13.00
- Old Fashioned$9.00
- Paloma$12.00
- Ranch Water$11.00
- Rob Roy$13.00
- Salty Dog$10.00
- Sazerac$13.00
- Screwdriver$13.00
- Sea Breeze$12.00
- Sidecar$13.00
- Tequila Sunrise$12.00
- Tom Collins$12.00
- Whiskey Smash$13.00
- Whiskey Sour$13.00
- White Russian$12.00
Brunch Drinks
- Cereal Killer$12.00
- Cowpoke$13.00
- Lavender Cold Brew Old Fashion$12.00
- Rose Lemonade Spritzer$12.00
- Mary & Maria$13.00
- Sangre Verde$12.00
- Hair of the Dog$11.00
- Spike’d Belleni$12.00
- Mimosa Glass$8.00
- Mimosas Carafe$21.00
- Bromosa Glass$8.00
- Bromosa Carafe$21.00
- Green Goddess$8.00
- Beet Boys$8.00
- Jessica Rabbit$8.00
Food Menu
Shared
- Street Corn Queso
Topped with cilantro, Green Onion, Cotija, Aioli with Frank's Hot Sauce$9.00
- Chips & Dip
Guacamole, Mild Salsa Fresca & Spicy Roasted Green Salsa with Housemade Tortilla Chips$12.00
- Chicken Lettuce Wraps
Chicken Brest Marinated in a Sweet Asian BBQ Sauce served with Coleslaw, Romaine Lettuce, and Yum Yum Sauce$12.00
- Chicken Wings
8 Wings with Choice of Gochujang, Buffalo, Sweet Chili, Barbecue, or Lemon Pepper with Carrots and Celery$13.00
- Chicken Bites
Chicken Breast Bites served with Housemade Ranch or Chipotle Ranch$13.00
- Pickle Spears
5 Golden Spears Sprinkled with Fresh Dill and Served with Housemade Ranch$9.00
- Citrus Fried Shriimp
Lightly Breaded Shrimp Served with Housemade Citrus Chili Glaze and Yum Yum Sauce$13.00
- Pizza Pockets
Diced Pepperoni, Mozzarella Cheese, and Basil Stuffed in an Egg Roll Wrap and served with Marinara Sauce$9.00
- Spicy Pickled Veggies
Beets, Green Pepper, Red Pepper, Carrot, Cucumber, Onion, Jalapeno & Squash Aged in Spicy Pickle Brine$8.00
- BBQ Carrots
BBQ Carrots$9.00
- Jalapeno Cheese Curds
Breaded Wisconsin Cheese Curds served with Housemade Ranch or Marinara$9.00
- 3 Slider Board
Texas Wagyu Smashburger, Aloha Hawaii Smashburger, and Hatch Green Chili Smashburger served on a Martin's Potato Slider Bun$14.00
Handhelds
- Aloha Hawaii Smashburger
Smashed 80/20 Beef Patty, Grilled Pineapple, Bacon , Blue Cheese, Thousand Island on a Martin's Potato Bun$14.00
- Texas Wagyu Smashburger
Two 80/20 Beef Patties, American Cheese, Fully Loaded on a Martin's Potato Bun, ad fresh jalapeno +0.50, add bacon +2.50$15.00
- Hatch Green Chili Smashburger
Two Smashed 80/20 Beef Patties, Jalapeno Jack Cheese, Roasted Hatch Green Chilies, Roasted Jalapeno Mayo on a Martin's Potato Bun$14.00
- Buffalo Schnitzel Sandwich
Fried Pork Loin, Blue cheese, Ranch, Frank's Red Hot, Dill Pickles, Shredded Lettuce on Texas Toast$13.00
- Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
Fried chicken Tossed in a Nashville Inspired Hot Sauce, bread and Butter Pickles, Slaw, Jalapeno Mayo on a Matin's Potato Bun$14.00
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Chicken Breast, Crispy Bacon, Provolone, Honey Siracha, Lettuce, Tomato on a Martin's Potato Bun$13.00
- Texas BLT Sandwich
Layers of Bacon, Sliced Tomato, Lettuce and Guacamole, Jalapeno Mayo on Texas Toast$13.00
- Fish Filet Sandwich
Fried Filet, Tomato, American Cheese with Housemade Jalapeno Tartar Sauce Mixwe with Cole Slaw on a Martin's Potato Bun$13.00
- Shrimp Tacos
Your choice of Two Grilled or Lightly Breaded Shrimp and Spicy Pickled Veggies with Cotija and Cilantro on a Flour Tortilla Served with Housemade Tomatillo and Chipotle Ranch$14.00
Salad
- Tex Mex Beet Salad
Pistachios, Corn, Avocado, Pepitas, Red Onion, Cilantro, Cotija, and Housemade Grapefruit- Jalapeno Vinaigrette$12.00
- Wedge Salad
Bacon, Housemade Ranch, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Tomatoes, Sunflower Seeds, Onion, & Radish$11.00
- Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Fresh Herbs, Parmesan, Croutons, Housemade Classic Caesar Dressing$12.00
Sides
Dessert
- Funnel Cake Fries
Tossed in Cinnamon and Sugar Served with Caramel Dipping Sauce or Topped with Fresh Berry Compote and Whip Cream$8.00
- Funnel Cake Fries Sundae
Scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream Topped with Chocolate Dizzle and a Maraschino Cherry$9.00
- Vanilla Ice Cream
Scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream Topped with Chocolate Dizzle and a Maraschino Cherry$4.00
Xtra Dippers
Brunch
Happy Hour Menus
Game Day Duos
Drink of The Month
Reverse Happy Hour Liquor
Liquor Menu
Vodka
Gin
Rum
Tequila
- 1800 Tequila$10.00
- 1824 Tequila$11.00
- Ambhar Anejo$15.00
- Casa Del Sol$15.00
- Casamigo Anejo$16.00
- Casamigos Blanco$13.00
- Casamigos Reposado$15.00
- Del Miguel Vida Mezcal$11.00
- Dessert Door$11.00
- Don Julio Blanco$11.00
- El Silencio Mezcal$13.00
- Espolon Reposado$12.00
- Espolon Silver$11.00
- Hornitos$10.00
- Lalo$12.00
- Lunazul$10.00
- Tres Generaciones$10.00
- Vedadaro Tequila$10.00
- Well Tequila$10.00
Whiskey
- Angels Envy$13.00
- Basil Hayden$12.00
- Buffalo Trace$12.00
- Bulleit Bourbon$11.00
- Bulliet Rye$11.00
- Crown Royal$10.00
- Eagle Rare 10 Year$13.00
- Four Roses$11.00
- Garrison Brother's Small Batch$15.00
- George Dickel No 8$11.00
- George Dickel Rye$10.00
- High West Bourbon Whikey$11.00
- Jack Daniels$10.00
- Jameson$10.00
- Jim Bean Black$11.00
- Knob Creek$11.00
- Maker's Mark$11.00
- Stagg$11.00
- TX Blended Whiskey$11.00
- Well Whiskey$10.00
- Wild Turkey$10.00
- Blantons$15.00
- Woodford Reserve$13.00
Scotch/Bourbon
Liqueurs/Cordials
Wine Menu
Red Wine
White Wine
|Sunday
|11:15 am - 7:45 pm
|Monday
|3:15 pm - 8:45 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|3:15 pm - 8:45 pm
|Thursday
|3:15 pm - 8:45 pm
|Friday
|11:15 am - 9:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:15 am - 9:45 pm
Come in and enjoy! A family-friendly bar offering great food and drink with big TV's and games for everyone!
