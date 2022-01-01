A map showing the location of District West 145 N Fifth StView gallery
Mediterranean
Greek
Middle Eastern

District West 145 N Fifth St

review star

No reviews yet

145 N Fifth St

Columbus, OH 43215

Liquor

Titos

$10.00

Jameson

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

Fireball

$6.00

3 O' Berry

$10.00Out of stock

3 O' Grape

$10.00

3 Olive Strawberry

$10.00Out of stock

Ciroc Peach

$13.00

Deep Eddy's Lemon

$10.00

Deep Eddy's Lime

$10.00

Deep Eddy's Ruby Red

$10.00

EFFEN

$10.00

Effen Black Cherry

$10.00

Effen Blood Orange

$10.00

Effen Cucumber

$10.00

Effen Green Apple

$10.00

Effen Rasp

$10.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Ketel Cucumber

$11.00

Kettle

$11.00

Kettle Grape Rose

$11.00

Kettle Peach Orange

$11.00

Pinn Berry

$9.00

Pinn Blue

$9.00

Pinn Cake

$9.00

Pinn Cherry

$9.00

Pinn Citrus

$9.00Out of stock

Pinn Grape

$9.00

Pinn Peach

$9.00

Pinn Van

$9.00

Pinn Whip

$9.00

Smirinoff Pink Lem

$10.00

Smirnoff Blueberry

$10.00

Smirnoff Cherry

$10.00

Pinnacle Berry

$9.00

Smirnoff Citrus

$10.00

Smirnoff Peach

$10.00

Smirnoff Pineapple

$10.00

Smirnoff Reg

$10.00

Smirnoff Strawberry

$10.00

Titos

$10.00

Smirnoff Raspberry

$10.00

Smirnoff Watermelon

$10.00

Pinnacle Pineapple

$9.00

Van Gogh

$11.00

Well Vodka

$7.00

3 O' Berry DOUBLE

$18.00

3 Olive Strawberry DOUBLE

$18.00Out of stock

Ciroc Peach DOUBLE

$24.00

Deep Eddy's Lemon DOUBLE

$18.00

Deep Eddy's Lime DOUBLE

$18.00

Deep Eddy's Ruby Red DOUBLE

$18.00

EFFEN DOUBLE

$18.00

Effen Black Cherry DOUBLE

$18.00

Effen Blood Orange DOUBLE

$18.00

Effen Cucumber DOUBLE

$18.00

Effen Green Apple DOUBLE

$18.00

Effen Rasp DOUBLE

$18.00

Grey Goose DOUBLE

$22.00

Ketel Cucumber DOUBLE

$20.00

Kettle DOUBLE

$20.00

Kettle Grape Rose DOUBLE

$20.00

Kettle Peach Orange DOUBLE

$20.00

Pinn Berry DOUBLE

$14.00

Pinn Blue DOUBLE

$16.00

Pinn Cake DOUBLE

$16.00

Pinn Cherry DOUBLE

$16.00

Pinn Citrus DOUBLE

$16.00

Pinn Grape DOUBLE

$16.00

Pinn Peach DOUBLE

$16.00

Pinn Van DOUBLE

$16.00

Pinn Whip DOUBLE

$16.00

Smirnoff Blueberry DOUBLE

$18.00

Smirnoff CherrY DOUBLE

$18.00

Smirnoff Citrus DOUBLE

$18.00

Smirnoff Peach DOUBLE

$18.00

Smirnoff Pineapple DOUBLE

$18.00

Smirnoff Reg DOUBLE

$18.00

Smirnoff Strawberry DOUBLE

$18.00

Titos DOUBLE

$20.00

Van Gogh DOUBLE

$20.00

Well Vodka DOUBLE

$14.00

Aviaton

$12.00

Bombay Saphire

$11.00

Hendricks

$11.00

Roku

$12.00

Sipsmith

$11.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Tanqueray sevilla

$10.00

Well Gin

$7.00

Nolet's

$12.00

Aviaton DOUBLE (Copy)

$22.00

DBL Bombay

$20.00

Hendricks DOUBLE (Copy)

$22.00

Roku DOUBLE (Copy)

$21.00

Sipsmith DOUBLE (Copy)

$20.00

Tanqueray DOUBLE (Copy)

$20.00

Tanqueray sevilla DOUBLE (Copy)

$20.00

Well GinDOUBLE (Copy)

$14.00

DBL Bombay Saphire

$14.00Out of stock

Bombay Saphire DOUBLE (Copy)

$14.00Out of stock

Bacardi

$10.00

Capt Morgan

$10.00

Malibu

$10.00

Black Strap

$12.00Out of stock

Cruzan Light

$9.00

Cruzan Dark

$9.00Out of stock

Myers's Dark

$10.00

Well Rum

$7.00

Flor de Cana

$13.00Out of stock

Bacardi DOUBLE

$18.00

Captain Morgan DOUBLE

$16.00

Malibu DOUBLE

$18.00

Cruzan Light DOUBLE

$16.00

Myers's Dark DOUBLE

$18.00

Well Rum DOUBLE

$14.00

Flor de Cana DOUBLE

$24.00Out of stock

Astral

$11.00

Casamigos Reposado

$16.00

Deleon Anejo

$13.00Out of stock

Deleon Repo

$13.00

Don J 1942

$39.00

Don Julio

$15.00

Espolon

$11.00

Espolon Reposado

$11.00

Horitos Crist

$13.00

Hornitos BLK Barr

$14.00Out of stock

Hornitos Plata

$10.00

Patron

$14.00

Tres Gen Anejo

$13.00

Tres Gen Plata

$13.00

Vida Mezcal

$10.00Out of stock

Well Tequilla

$7.00

Sombra Mezcal

$10.00Out of stock

Astral DOUBLE

$18.00

Casamigos Reposado DOUBLE

$28.00

Deleon Repo DOUBLE

$20.00

Deleon Anejo DOUBLE

$22.00

Espolon DOUBLE

$20.00

Espolon Reposado DOUBLE

$20.00

Hornitos Plata DOUBLE

$14.00

Hornitos Christalino DOUBLE

$26.00

Patron DOUBLE

$26.00

Tres Gen Anejo DOUBLE

$26.00

Tres Gen Plata DOUBLE

$24.00

Vida Mezcal DOUBLE

$16.00

Well Tequilla DOUBLE

$12.00

Crown Apple

$10.00

Crown Peach

$10.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Jameson

$10.00

Jameson Orange

$11.00

Suntory Whisky Toki

$11.00

Well Whiskey

$7.00

CC

$10.00

CC DOUBLE

$16.00

Crown Peach DOUBLE

$18.00

Crown Apple DOUBLE

$10.00

Crown Royal DOUBLE

$18.00

Jack Daniels DOUBLE

$18.00

Suntory Whisky Toki DOUBLE

$18.00

Well Whiskey DOUBLE

$12.00

Dbl Jameson

$20.00

Bulliet

$12.00

Basil Hayden

$14.00

Basil Hayen Dark Rye

$15.00

Four Roses

$15.00

Jim Beam

$11.00

Jim Beam Apple

$11.00

Jim Beam Black

$11.00

Jim Beam Peach

$11.00

Jim Beam Orange

$11.00

Jim Beam Red Stag

$11.00

Knob Creek

$13.00

Old Overholt 114 Rye

$14.00

Maker's Mark

$12.00

Makers Mark 46

$13.00

Uncle Nearest 56

$14.00

Woodford

$15.00

Well Bourbon

$7.00

Woodford Rye

$15.00

Makers 46

$13.00

Bulliet DOUBLE

$20.00

Basil Hayden DOUBLE

$26.00

Basil Hayen Dark Rye DOUBLE

$26.00

Four Roses DOUBLE

$20.00

Jim Beam DOUBLE

$18.00

Jim Beam Apple DOUBLE

$18.00

Jim Beam Peach DOUBLE

$18.00

Jim Beam Orange DOUBLE

$18.00

Jim Beam Red Stage DBL

$18.00

Knob Creek DOUBLE

$22.00

Old Overholt 114 Rye DOUBLE

$24.00

Maker's Mark DOUBLE

$20.00

Makers Mark 46 DOUBLE

$24.00

Uncle Nearest 56 DOUBLE

$24.00

Woodford DOUBLE

$26.00

Woodford Rye DOUBLE

$26.00

Well Bourbon DOUBLE

$16.00

Jim Beam Red Stag

$9.00Out of stock

Toki

$14.00

Laphroaig

$17.00

Well Scotch

$7.00

Dewars

$11.00

Black Label

$18.00

Laphroaig DOUBLE

$32.00

Dewars DOUBLE

$20.00

Well Scotch DOUBLE

$14.00

Amaretto

$7.00

Aperol

$9.00

Baily's

$10.00

Black Haus

$9.00

Crème De Coaco Dark

$6.00

Crème de Menth

$6.00

DEK Blue Caraso

$7.00

Dek Buttershots

$7.00

Dek Grape

$6.00

Dek Island Blue

$7.00

Dek Peach

$7.00

Dek Razz m

$7.00

Dek Sour Appl

$7.00

Dek Strawberry

$7.00

Disaranno

$9.00Out of stock

Fire Ball

$5.00

Godiva

$10.00

Grand Mar

$10.00

Jagermeister Coldbrew

$10.00Out of stock

Jeager

$9.00

Kimora

$6.00

LIQ 43

$8.00

Melon

$7.00

O3

$8.00

Rumple Minze

$9.00

St Ger

$8.00

Rum Chata

$9.00

CV VS

$11.00

CV VSOP

$13.00

Hennessy

$10.00

DLB CV VSOP

$24.00

DBL CV XO

$90.00

DBL CV VS

$20.00

Beer / Seltzers

**BUCKET**

-$5.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Mich Ultra

$4.00

PBR

$4.00

Odouls

$4.00Out of stock

Kaliber

$4.00Out of stock

Bells 2 Hearted

$7.00

BrewDog - Elvis Juice 16oz

$9.00

Brewdog - Hazy Jane 16oz

$9.00

Platform Pride Martian 16oz

$8.00

Rhinegeist Bubbles

$6.00

Rhinegeist Cheetah 12 oz

$6.00

Rhinegeist Truth 16oz

$9.00

Special Surfer

$5.00

Rhinegeist Franz Oktoberfest

$5.00

Great Lakes Xmas Ale

$7.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$6.00

White Claw Mango

$6.00

White Claw Raspberry

$6.00

White Claw Ruby Grapefruit

$6.00

Highnoon Watermelon

$6.00

Highnoon Pineapple

$6.00

Highnoon Peach

$6.00

Highnoon Blk Cherry

$6.00

Highnoon Passion

$6.00

Long Drink Cranberry Gin

$6.00

Long Drink Traditional Citrus

$6.00

Smirnoff Ice

$6.00

Seltzer8 D8 Watermelon

$8.00

Seltzer8 D8 Black Cherry

$8.00

Seltzer 8 Lime

$8.00

Angry Orchard

$6.00

Rhinegeist Zappy 16 oz

$8.00Out of stock

Rhinegeist Zappy 12 Oz

$6.00Out of stock

Guiness

$7.00

Corona

$6.00

Corona Light

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Stella

$6.00

Brewdog AF

$6.00

Brewdog Hazy AF

$6.00

Kaliber

$6.00Out of stock

Goslings

$9.00Out of stock

.

$4.00Out of stock

Special Cocktails

5th Street Old Fashion

$13.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

Mother Dicker Margarita

$12.00

Proprieter Manhattan

$14.00

Sex On The Beach

$8.00

Backup Dancer

$12.00

The Choreographer

$11.00

The EmCee

$11.00

The Gold Standard

$13.00

The Headliner

$9.00

Flirtini

$12.00

Gummy Bears

$3.00

Jello Shots

$3.00

Sangria SHOT

$5.00

Pop My Cherry

$10.00

Melanated

$10.00

Sangria

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Mixed Shots

Green Tea Shot

$9.00

Lemon Drop

$8.00

Michelle Obama

$9.00

Pop My Cherry

$9.00

Kamikaze

$8.00

White Gummy Bear

$8.00

Starburst

$8.00

Washington Apple

$9.00

Buttery Nipple

$7.00

White Tea

$9.00

Pink Pussy (Watermelon Razz)

$7.00

Pineapple Upside Down

$8.00

Red Tea

$8.00

Vegas Bomb

$11.00

Wet Pussy

$8.00

Newlywed Shots

$6.00

TITS TEQ LEM SHOT

$8.00

Wine

Mezzo PG

$27.00

Chateau Michelle PG

$27.00

Ely Chard

$24.00

Josh

$32.00

Prayers Of Sinners

$32.00

menage a trois

$23.00

Francis Coppola Claret

$37.00Out of stock

Glass Of Josh

$8.00

Glass Of Mezzo PG

$8.00

Caposaldo Pg

$25.00

Mezzo PG

$25.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Soda (Gun)

Soda Fever Tree (Can)

$4.00

Tonic (Gun)

$1.00

Tonic Fever (Can)

$4.00

Ginger Ale (Gun)

$3.00

Ginger Beer Non-Alcohol

$4.00

Redbull

$5.00

Sugar Free RedBull

$5.00

Blueberry RedBull

$5.00

Yellow RedBull

$5.00

Watermelon Red Bull

$5.00

Cranberry (Gun)

$3.00

OJ - Fresh

$4.00

OJ (Gun)

Pineapple - Fresh

$4.00

Pineapple (Gun)

Grapefruit

$3.00

Figi Bottle Water

$5.00

Water

Bottle Water

$4.00Out of stock

Cold Brew

$5.00

❌DONT MAKE

Bubbly

Avissi Prosecco

$10.00

Nicolas Feuillatte Rose

$126.00Out of stock

Nicolas Feuillatte Brut

$101.00

Veuve Grand Dom

$301.00Out of stock

Prosecco

$29.00

Avissi Bucket

$30.00Out of stock

Avissi Bucket

$30.00

Veuve Yellowlable

$128.00Out of stock

Wycliff

$20.00

J Roget Brut

$7.00

District West Bottle Service

TITOS

$300.00

EFFEN

$300.00

Grey Goose

$300.00

Makers Mark

$300.00

Four Roses

$300.00

Hornitos Cristalino

$300.00

Hornitos Plata

$300.00

Tres Gen Plata

$300.00

Tres Gen Anejo

$300.00

Sip Smith London Dry

$300.00

Tanqueray

$300.00

Bacardi

$300.00

Captain Morgan

$300.00

Courvoisier VSOP

$300.00

Drinks

Delta8 Mule

$9.00

Strawberry Sparkle-ade

$8.00

Jello Shots

$3.00Out of stock

Gummies

$3.00

Lil' Spicy

$3.00

Oh! She Spicy!

$9.00

Up, Up, And Away!

$10.00

It's A Drag

$5.00

Fierce Queen

$5.00

Curly Shirley

$5.00

Specialty Drinks

Turn Down For What

$32.00

Get Lifted

$20.00

Orgin Story

$13.00

Glow Up

$12.00

Step Up

$10.00

Bootea Juice

$10.00

Effen Wednesday

$6 Effen Raspberry

$6.00

$6 EFFEN Vodka

$6.00

$6 EFFEN Black Cherry

$6.00

$6 EFFEN Blood Orange

$6.00

$6 EFFEN Cucumber

$6.00

$6 EFFEN Green Apple

$6.00

Prayer Of Sinners Glass

$7.00

Born Of Fire Chard Glass

$7.00

Mezzacorona Glass

$7.00

Ely Chardonnay

$7.00

Redbull Upcharge

$2.00

$6 EFFEN Blood Orange

$6.00

miscelaneous buttons specials

Sangria Shot

$5.00

Punch Special

$6.00

New Groove

$8.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Royal King

$10.00

Blueberry Pouch Pride Special

$12.00

Pussy Palace

$5.00

Queer Bomb

$5.00

Melanated

$9.00

Black Magic

$9.00

Lavender TnT

$8.00

Up, Up, And Away!

$10.00

Strawberry Sparkle-ade

$8.00

Oh! She Spicy!

$9.00

Strawberry Lemondrop

$5.00

Drag Swap

$5.00

Strawberry Mocktale

$6.00

Pink Lady

$11.00

Hide N Seek

$12.00

Cast Shots

$7.00

Drinks

Queer Bowl

$28.00

BFLY

$10.00

Dyke-Ari

$9.00

Royal Mule

$13.00

Thirst Trap

$10.00

A Perfect Tuck

$11.00

Nolets Party

$10.00

Drunk Gummy bears & Jello Shots

$3.00

admission charges

General Admission

$5.00

Pangina GA

$20.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

145 N Fifth St, Columbus, OH 43215

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

