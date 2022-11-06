Restaurant header imageView gallery

District Wine

1,204 Reviews

$$

144 Linden Ave

Long Beach, CA 90802

Order Again

Popular Items

SEASONAL SANGRIA
OPAQUE DARKNESS RED BLEND -Paso Robles
La Perla Moscato-Puglia Italy

DRINKS-WINE & BEER TO GO

HAPPY HOUR BOTTLE & APPETIZER SPECIAL

$24.00

SPECIAL! CHOOSE YOUR HAPPY HOUR BEVERAGE - A BOTTLE OF WINE OR 32oz DRAFT BEER & TAPA OF YOUR CHOICE!

WINE TASTING FLIGHT - 3oz each wine

WINE TASTING FLIGHT - 3oz each wine

$18.00

FLIGHT OF 3 Includes 3oz pours of: selection changes daily

ALLAGASH WHITE DRAFT BEER

$8.00+

BAVIK SUPER PILS DRAFT BEER

$8.00+

ALMANAC HAZY IPA DRAFT BEER

$8.00+

MICHELADA

$11.00

12 oz. Bavik Pilsner with house made michelada mix

CRANBERRY MIMOSA

$12.00+
ORANGE MIMOSA

ORANGE MIMOSA

$12.00+

SEASONAL SANGRIA

$12.00+

MAGGIO CHARDONNAY - CA

$8.00

RARE RED BLEND - CA - Zin based blend

$8.00Out of stock

Wycliff Brut Sparkling-CA

$8.00

The Boss Cocktail

$12.00

Sparkling wine, bitters, lemon twist & sugar cube

LINDEN LAVENDER LEMONADE COCKTAIL

$12.00Out of stock

Petrov vodka, lavender simple syrup, lemon juice, sparkling rose float

FOOTLOOSE COCKTAIL

$12.00

Petrov vodka, cranberry, rosemary simple syrup, bubbly float

RISKY BUSINESS COCKTAIL

$12.00

sabe whiskey, bitters, simple syrup, orange

FIERY SONOMA MULE COCKTAIL

$12.00

jardesca aperatif. fiery ginger beer mint

BITES

CAPRESE SALAD

$9.00

fresh mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, balsamic reduction & basil

BLUE CHEESE WEDGE SALAD

$12.00

Iceberg wedge with house-made blue cheese dressing, bacon, red onion, blue cheese crumples, green onion, tomato

CITRUS MARINATED OLIVES

$9.00Out of stock
PROSCIUTTO BON BONS

PROSCIUTTO BON BONS

$9.00

Dates filled with goat cheese, wrapped in prosciutto and roasted. Drizzled with balsamic reduction. Served with baguette

VEGAN ROASTED SHISHITO PEPPERS

$9.00Out of stock

roasted shishito peppers, olive oil, salt & red pepper. with soy/hoisin sauce

CHEESE PLATE

$15.00
CHARCUTERIE & CHEESE PLATE

CHARCUTERIE & CHEESE PLATE

$21.00

Selection of manchego, smoked Gouda, danish blue cheese. Charcuterie: salami, calabrese, prosciutto. With dried fruit, nuts and crackers

PEA TAPENADE

PEA TAPENADE

$9.00Out of stock

Bright tapenade made with peas, garlic, olive oil and Parmesan. With baguette

GOAT CHEESE & STRAWBERRY JALAPENO JAM

GOAT CHEESE & STRAWBERRY JALAPENO JAM

$10.00

Housemade jalapeño & strawberry jam, over goat cheese and served with baguette.

ROASTED RED PEPPER & ARTICHOKE DIP

ROASTED RED PEPPER & ARTICHOKE DIP

$12.00Out of stock

Roasted red peppers, artichokes, Parmesan in a creamy dip. Served with baguette

BBQ BRISKET SLIDERS

$14.00Out of stock

with slaw, pickles & candied Jalapeno on a Brioche bun

MARGHERITA FLATBREAD

$12.00

ARTICHOKE FLATBREAD

$13.00

Garlic oil sauce, mozzarella, goat cheese, artichokes & sundried tomatoes

ITALIAN MEAT FLATBREAD

ITALIAN MEAT FLATBREAD

$15.00

Rich tomato sauce, mozzarella, salami, calabrese, and prosciutto

BBQ BRISKET FLATBREAD

$17.00Out of stock

SWEET BLUES FLATBREAD

$13.00

WHITE WINE-Bottles

Picpoul de Pinet

$19.00

NED Sauvignon Blanc - New Zealand

$29.00

Maggio Chardonnay-CA

$18.00

Vie Vite Rose - Provence France

$32.00

La Perla Moscato-Puglia Italy

$19.00

Wycliff Brut Sparkling-CA

$18.00

Gruet Rose Brut Sparkling- New Mexico

$29.00

Smoke Screen Chardonnay

$32.00

Napa Valley. Green apple, melon, creme brulee with hints of toast. Creamy

Shipping

$18.00

RED WINE-Bottles

Bin 6410 Pinot Noir- Sonoma

$29.00

HR Cotes du Rhone - France

$22.00

La MADRID RESERVE MALBEC Argentina

$24.00

Laya Red - Spain

$18.00

Black berries, chocolate, toast, smoky

OPAQUE DARKNESS RED BLEND -Paso Robles

$35.00

Zinfandel, syrah, Cabernet, Grenache, Petite Verdot, Petite syrah

Rare Red Blend

$18.00

Fortress Cabernet

$32.00

Bodegas Atteca Garnacha

$25.00

Cambria Syrah - Santa Maria Valley

$32.00

Opolo Mountian Zinfandel-Paso Robles

$35.00

En Route Pinot Noir - Russian River

$62.00

Bella Union Cabernet by Far Niente-Napa

$82.00

CURATED CASES

RED MIXED CASE

$165.00

RED MIXED HALF CASE

$85.00

WHITE MIXED CASE

$165.00

WHITE MIXED HALF CASE

$85.00

RED & WHITE MIXED CASE

$165.00

BOTTLED BEER

BAVIK PILSNER

$4.00Out of stock

ALLAGASH WHITE

$4.00Out of stock

Weihenstephaner Hefeweizen- 1 bottle (16.9 oz)

$6.00Out of stock

NORTH COAST BAJA MEXICAN STYLE DARK LAGER

$4.00Out of stock

CHIMAY BLUE

$6.00Out of stock

ALLAGASH CURIEUX

$6.00Out of stock

OLD RASPUTIN RUSSIAN IMPERIAL STOUT

$5.00Out of stock

STIEGL GRAPEFRUIT RADLER - 1 can

$4.00Out of stock

MICHELADA - with Pilsner

$10.00Out of stock

MICHELADA - with North Coast Laguna Baja Mexican Style Dark Lager

$10.00Out of stock

GLUTENBERG AMERICAN ALE

$4.00Out of stock

BITBURGER DRIVE

$4.00Out of stock

WINE CLUB MEMBERSHIPS

Join the club or give the gift of membership! specify Name of Club member when signing up. A gift certificate is available for pickup

ONE MONTH CLUB MEMBERSHIP

$40.00

Enjoy the perks of membership! 2 bottles each month, half off wine tasting, half off corkage, 15% off retail, free access to wine club events

3 MONTH CLUB MEMBERSHIP (+ FREE BOTTLE)

$120.00

Enjoy the perks of membership! 2 bottles each month, half off wine tasting, half off corkage, 15% off retail, free access to wine club events. Free bottle with purchase of 3 months (included at time of club pickup)

6 MONTH CLUB MEMBERSHIP (+ 1 MONTH FREE)

$240.00

Enjoy the perks of membership! 2 bottles each month, half off wine tasting, half off corkage, 15% off retail, free access to wine club events. Get a free month of perks and wine with a purchase of a 6 month membership!

ONE QUARTER PREMIUM CLUB

$150.00

BOTTLE SALE

Jardesca White Apperativa

$19.00

Ron Rubin Chardonnay Russian River

$12.00

J. Lohr Arroyo Vista Chardonnay Arroyo Seco, Monterey

$15.00

Talbott Sleepy Hollow Chardonnay Santa Lucia Highlands

$19.00

Eberle Chardonnay Paso Robles

$16.00

Talbott Kali Hart Chardonnay

$12.00

Deutz Brut Classic Champagne

$40.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Local wine bar featuring boutique wines and craft beer. Daily wine tasting and Happy Hour. Curbside pick up, take out and delivery available.

Website

Location

144 Linden Ave, Long Beach, CA 90802

Directions

