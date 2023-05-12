Restaurant header imageView gallery
District 6 Gastrobar and Kitchen San Diego

65 Reviews

$$

8242 Mira Mesa Blvd

San Diego, CA 92126

Popular Items

Pulled Pork Sliders

$11.99

Spiced Potato Fritter, Soft bread, Tamarind-Cilantro Mint, garlic chili

Naan


Appetizers

Samosa

$5.99

fried potato & peas stuffed pastry, served with cilantro & tamarind chutney

D6 Mushrooms

$8.99

Fried Calamari

$8.99

Mozarella Sticks

$6.99

Chicken Nuggets

$7.99

Spicy Garlic Bread

$6.99

Bavarian Pretzel Sticks

$7.99

Onion Rings

$5.99

French Fries

$5.99

Garlic French Fries

$6.99

Chili Fries

$8.99

D6 Chicken Tikka Fries

$8.99

Tikka Naan Tacos

$9.99

Chicken Wings

$9.99

fried and tossed in choice of sauce, served with ranch

Cauliflower Manchurian Wings

$8.99

Sliders

Pulled Pork Sliders

$11.99

Spiced Potato Fritter, Soft bread, Tamarind-Cilantro Mint, garlic chili

Chimichurri Beef Sliders

$11.99

Samosa, Garbanzo, Grilled Bell Peppers and Onions, Amul Cheese with Fries

Aloo (Potato) Sliders

$11.99

Marinated Chicken, Mint-Yogurt Sauce, Onions, Cilantro, Jalapeno, Fries

Kababs

Chicken Tikka Kabab

$10.99

Paneer Tikka Kabab

$10.99

marinated, tossed in mild spices and cooked in tandoor, on a bed of romaine with parmesan, croutons, and served with mint cilantro chutney

Malai Chicken Kabab

$10.99

creamy marinated, tossed in mild spiced cream and cooked in tandoor, on a bed of mix greens with house dressing and served with mint cilantro chutney

Haryali Chicken Kabab

$10.99

Beef Seekh Kabab

$10.99

spiced minced lamb on a bed of mix greens, red onions, house dressing, and served with mint cilantro chutney

Salads

Chicken Caesar Salad

$9.99

Chicken Mixed Greens

$9.99

Pasta Bowls

Butter Makhni Rigatoni

$10.99

Slow Cooked Paneer or Chicken in Spiced Tomato Sauce, House Cheese

Chutney Pesto Rigatoni

$10.99

Fried Kofta Balls of Potato And Cheese in Creamy Curry, House Cheese

Pizzas

Small Chicken Tikka Pizza

$7.99

Small Paneer Tikka Pizza

$7.99

Small Veggie Tikka Pizza

$7.99

Small Chicken Butter Masala Pizza

$7.99

Small Paneer Butter Masala Pizza

$7.99

Small Veggie Butter Masala Pizza

$7.99

Small Paneer Chutney Pesto Pizza

$7.99

Small Chicken Chutney Pesto Pizza

$7.99

Small Veggie Chutney Pesto Pizza

$7.99

Small Italian Pav Bhaji Pizza

$7.99

Small Pepperoni Pizza

$7.99

Small Veggie California Love Pizza

$7.99

Small Protein Overload Pizza

$7.99

Large Chicken Tikka Pizza

$14.99

Large Paneer Tikka Pizza

$14.99

Large Veggie Tikka Pizza

$14.99

Large Chicken Butter Masala Pizza

$14.99

Large Paneer Butter Masala Pizza

$14.99

Large Veggie Butter Masala Pizza

$14.99

Large Chicken Chutney Pesto Pizza

$14.99

Large Paneer Chutney Pesto Pizza

$14.99

Large Veggie Chutney Pesto Pizza

$14.99

Large Italian Pav Bhaji Pizza

$14.99

Spiced Vegetable Medley, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Red Onion, Cilantro

Large Pepperoni Pizza

$14.99

House Red Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Pepperoni

Large Veggie California Love Pizza

$14.99

Red Sauce, Red Onion, Bell Pepper, Mushroom, Olive, Fresh Mozzarella, Green Chili

Large Protein Overload Pizza

$14.99

House Red Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Olive Oil

Indo Chinese (Inchins)

Veg Spring Rolls

$6.99

Chinese Bhel

$9.99

Paneer 65

$9.99

Chicken 65

$9.99

Chili Chicken Dry

$9.99

Crispy Chili Babycorn

$9.99

Paneer Tikka Masala

$14.99

Chicken Tikka Masala

$14.99

Butter Chicken Masala

$14.99

Manchurian

$14.99

Choice of protein in manchurain sauce

Szechwan

$14.99

Kung Pao Chicken

$14.99

Street Side Chow Mein

$14.99

eggless thin noodles, shredded vegetables, green chili sauce, fresh green chilies

Chili Garlic Noodles

$14.99

Hakka Noodles

$14.99

Veg Triple Szechwan Noodles

$14.99

eggless thin noodles, rice & crispy noodles in szechwan sauce, shredded vegetables, served with a side of spiced gravy

Chicken Triple Szechwan Noodles

$14.99

eggless thin noodles, chicken, rice & crispy noodles in szechwan sauce, shredded vegetables, served with a side of spiced gravy

Egg Triple Szechwan Noodles

$14.99

Paneer 65 Fried Rice

$14.99

Chicken 65 Fried Rice

$14.99

Chicken Fried Rice

$14.99

Veg Fried Rice

$14.99

Egg Fried Rice

$14.99

Burnt Garlic Fried Rice

$14.99

golden fried garlic, crushed dry red chili

Steamed White Basmati Rice

$1.99

Breads

Naan

Chili Cheese Naan

$2.99

Sides

Ranch

$1.00

Bleu Cheese

$1.00

Mint-Cilantro Chutney

$1.00

Tamarind Chutney

$1.00

Chutney Pesto

Extra Pav

$2.00

Desserts

Cheesecake

$5.99

Rasmalai

$5.99

Saffron cheese balls with sweetened carrot halwa and topped with almonds and Pistachio

Gulab Jamun

$5.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to District 6 Gastrobar and Kitchen

Website

Location

8242 Mira Mesa Blvd, San Diego, CA 92126

Directions

