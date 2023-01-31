Restaurant header imageView gallery

District 7 Social Hall

review star

No reviews yet

1170 Manchester Street

Suite 160

Lexington, KY 40508

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Food. Games. Friends. Drinks. Fun.

Location

1170 Manchester Street, Suite 160, Lexington, KY 40508

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Halligans
orange starNo Reviews
1170 Manchester Street Lexington, KY 40508
View restaurantnext
The Elkhorn Tavern
orange star4.0 • 45
1200 Manchester St Lexington, KY 40504
View restaurantnext
Kismet - The Burl
orange starNo Reviews
369 Thompson Road Lexington, KY 40508
View restaurantnext
Apollo Pizza- Meadowthorpe Taproom - 1451 Leestown Road
orange starNo Reviews
1451 Leestown Road Lexington, KY 40511
View restaurantnext
Stella's Kentucky Deli
orange starNo Reviews
143 Jefferson St Lexington, KY 40508
View restaurantnext
Salt & Vinegar
orange starNo Reviews
610 W 3rd St Lexington, KY 40508
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lexington

Bourbon n' Toulouse
orange star4.8 • 9,834
829 Euclid Ave Lexington, KY 40502
View restaurantnext
Bella Notte
orange star4.7 • 6,931
3715 Nicholasville RD Lexington, KY 40503
View restaurantnext
Red State BBQ - 4020 Georgetown Road
orange star4.6 • 3,197
4020 Georgetown Road Lexington, KY 40511
View restaurantnext
Wild Eggs - Hamburg
orange star4.5 • 2,784
1925 Justice Drive Lexington, KY 40509
View restaurantnext
Great Bagel & Bakery - Boston Rd. Catering
orange star4.7 • 2,374
3650 Boston Rd #108 Lexington, KY 40514
View restaurantnext
Great Bagel and Bakery - Boston Road
orange star4.7 • 2,374
3650 Boston Rd Lexington, KY 40514
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lexington
Georgetown
review star
Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)
Nicholasville
review star
Avg 5 (7 restaurants)
Midway
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Versailles
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Winchester
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Frankfort
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Danville
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Shelbyville
review star
Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
Simpsonville
review star
No reviews yet
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston