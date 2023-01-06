Restaurant header imageView gallery

District Biscuit Company 3401 Mt. Vernon Ave

review star

No reviews yet

3401 Mount Vernon Avenue

Alexandria, VA 22305

Hot Menu

Biscuit Breakfast Sandwich

Biscuit Breakfast Sandwich

$9.00

Our classic buttermilk biscuit served with hollandaise sauce, pasture-raised whole egg* topped anyway you like.

Biscuit w/ Sausage Gravy (V)

$10.50

Our homemade, wouldn’t know it was vegetarian, sausage gravy served over an open-faced buttermilk biscuit.

The Ultimate Breakfast

$13.00

Buttermilk biscuit, two pasture-raised eggs* any style served with your choice of meat, and two hash browns, yes two.

Biscuit Burger

$15.00

We us a biscuit as the bun, add LTO & hollandaise sauce, custom blended all-beef* burger. Topped the way you like.

Chicken Biscuit Sandwich

$14.00

Homemade chicken slow-cooked, battered, and fried, w/ either mojo sauce or dipped honey butter on a biscuit. Want hot honey? Just ask.

French Toast Biscuit

$10.50

4 “slices” of biscuit dipped in our chef’s favorite custard and cooked to perfection. Served with pure maple syrup and honey butter.

Grilled Cheese Biscuit

$7.50

Tomato Soup

$7.50

Cold Menu

Prosciutto Biscuit

$8.50

A play on the classic Southern ham biscuit. Buttermilk biscuit served with prosciutto.

Smoked Salmon Biscuit

$13.00

Our classic buttermilk biscuit is served with cream cheese, sliced tomatoes, chopped onions, and capers layered on locally smoked Ivy-City Smokehouse Salmon*.

The Rosemary

$8.50Out of stock

Open-faced buttermilk biscuit topped with chocolate hazelnut and fresh raspberries.

Dessert

Biscuit Beignets

$7.00

Beignet bites cooked to order with your choice of cinnamon sugar or powdered sugar.

Bread Pudding

$7.00

Available as a slice or sheet to take home.

Sides

Cream Cheese

$1.25

Eggs

$4.00

Hashbrowns

$2.50+

Honey Butter

$1.25

Meat

$5.00

Side Salad

$5.00Out of stock

Yucca Fries

$5.00

Biscuits

Biscuit

$3.75

Honey Butter (side)

$1.50

Juice

Apple Juice

$4.50Out of stock

Cranberry Juice

$4.50

Orange Juice

$4.50

Other

Chocolate Milk Box

$3.00

Organic Whole Milk Box

$3.00

Bottled Water

$1.00

Soda

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

All-day breakfast, coffee & more.

Location

3401 Mount Vernon Avenue, Alexandria, VA 22305

Directions

