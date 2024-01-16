Restaurant info

Welcome to District Gyro, the go-to spot for delicious and authentic flavors on Cottman Avenue in Philadelphia! Our menu is packed with mouthwatering options, including juicy chicken, tender lamb, crispy falafel, and flavorful kebabs, all served over perfectly cooked rice. We also offer an array of combo platters, gyro wraps, and loaded fries to satisfy any appetite. Whether you're stopping by for a quick bite or a satisfying meal, District Gyro delivers a taste experience that will keep you coming back for more. Come join us and enjoy the best gyros in Philly!

