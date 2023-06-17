Restaurant header imageView gallery

District Tavern 116 N 12th St

116 N 12th St

Tampa, FL 33602

Wings

Boneless Wings

$12.00

half pound boneless wings, choice of sauce, ranch or blue cheese

6 Wings

6 Wings

$13.00

with celery & choice of ranch or blue cheese

12 Wings

12 Wings

$25.00

with celery & choice of ranch or blue cheese

24 Wings

24 Wings

$49.00

with celery & choice of ranch or blue cheese

Snacks

Buffalo Cauliflower

Buffalo Cauliflower

$10.00

house buffalo, beer batter & ranch

Cheese Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.00

pepper jack, peppers and onions, chipotle sour cream & DT salsa

Chicken Strips

Chicken Strips

$14.00

served with fries & choice of sauce - BBQ, honey mustard, ranch, or buffalo

DT Mac N' Cheese

DT Mac N' Cheese

$9.00

cavatappi, stout & smoked gouda

Fried Brussels

$11.00

fried with andouille sausage, tossed in honey-lemon-sriracha sauce, banana peppers, honey sriracha drizzle

Mozzarella Balls

Mozzarella Balls

$11.00

hand rolled & breaded mozzarella & marinara

Pot Stickers

$9.00

fried or steamed, with spicy soy sauce and black & white sesame seeds

French Fries

$5.00

Flatbreads

Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo Chicken

$15.00

buffalo chicken, mozzarella and cheddar blend, tomato, red onion, celery with ranch drizzle

Margherita

Margherita

$11.00

marinara, mozzarella, tomato, & basil

Meats

Meats

$14.00

marinara, mozzarella, pancetta, andouille sausage, bacon & pepperoni

Pesto

Pesto

$11.00

walnut pesto, goat cheese, avocado, tomato, red onion & parmesan

Handhelds

Backyard BBQ Burger

Backyard BBQ Burger

$16.00

brisket blend, bacon, fried onion straws, bbq sauce & cheddar on toasted brioche

Black & Blue Burger

Black & Blue Burger

$16.00

blackened brisket blend, blue cheese, caramelized onions & arugula on toasted brioche

Buffalo Bird

Buffalo Bird

$16.00

buffalo fried chicken, american cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion on toasted brioche

Chicken Tender Wrap

Chicken Tender Wrap

$16.00

grilled or fried chicken, house greens, tomato, cheddar & ranch

Club Turkey

Club Turkey

$16.00

sourdough, turkey, avocado, bacon, sharp cheddar, mustard aioli, lettuce & tomato

DT Plains

DT Plains

$14.00

brisket blend, on toasted brioche with choice of add-ons

DT Smash Burger

$16.00

double patty, American cheese, sautéed onions, lettuce, tomato, DT special sauce

Grilled Bird

Grilled Bird

$16.00

grilled chicken, honey whipped goat cheese, arugula & tomato with balsamic reduction on toasted brioche

Impossible Burger

Impossible Burger

$17.00

impossible patty, lettuce, tomato & onion on local vegan bun

French Dip

French Dip

$16.00

grilled ribeye, caramelized onions, Swiss cheese on toasted hoagie roll with side of aus jus

Salmon BLT

Salmon BLT

$17.00

blackened salmon, bacon, tomato, bibb lettuce, remoulade on ciabatta

Southern Bird

Southern Bird

$16.00

fried chicken, pickles & mayo on toasted brioche

Tavern Burger

Tavern Burger

$16.00

brisket blend, caramelized onions, sweet chili ketchup, smoked gouda, bibb lettuce, tomato & bacon on toasted brioche

Salads

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$17.00

grilled or fried tossed in buffalo sauce, mixed greens, tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles & served with ranch

House Salad

House Salad

$11.00

mixed greens, red onion, crouton, tomato & cheddar choice of ranch, blue cheese, honey mustard or balsamic vinaigrette

Tavern Caesar

Tavern Caesar

$11.00

crispy bibb lettuce, house caesar, croutons & parmesan

Bowls

Cali Cobb Bowl

Cali Cobb Bowl

$16.00

grilled or blackened chicken, bacon, cheddar, avocado, egg, tomato & ranch with choice of brown rice, quinoa, or mixed greens

Power Bowl

Power Bowl

$16.00

grilled or blackened chicken, spinach, avocado, goat cheese & walnut pesto with a choice of quinoa, brown rice, or mixed greens

Southwest Bowl

Southwest Bowl

$16.00

grilled or blackened chicken, roasted corn and black bean salsa, tortilla strips, arugula, crisy jalapeño & cilantro lime crema with a choice of brown rice, quinoa or mixed greens

Mains

Chicken Dinner

$18.00

grilled or blackened chicken breast, brown rice or quinoa, asparagus or spinach

Salmon Dinner

$20.00

grilled or blackened salmon filet, brown rice or quinoa, asparagus or spinach

Sweets

Fried Oreos

Fried Oreos

$8.00

chocolate sauce, powdered sugar & whipped cream

Sides & Extras

Side of Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.75

Side of BBQ

$0.75

Side of Blue Cheese

$0.75

Side of Buffalo

$0.75

Side of DT Hot

$0.75

Side of DT Special Sauce

$0.75

Side of Garlic Parmesan

$0.75

Side of Honey Mustard

$0.75

Side of Ranch

$0.75

Side of Sweet Chili

$0.75

Side of Vegan Ranch

Utensils

To-Go Utensils

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 am
District Tavern is your classic neighborhood bar, but with an upscale twist. Located in the heart of the Channel District of Downtown Tampa, often referred to as Channelside – just minutes away from Ybor and SOHO. We bring together new American cuisine, craft cocktails, craft beer and top-quality wines. District Tavern is open daily at 11am, with Brunch on Saturday and Sunday and features a late night menu. ​ We are located in the SkyHouse Channelside apartment building on the ground floor, with street parking and garage parking directly behind us with hourly rates.

116 N 12th St, Tampa, FL 33602

