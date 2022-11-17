Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ditali's Pizza Cafe

893 Reviews

$$

1650 Manhattan Blvd

Harvey, LA 70058

Order Again

Appetizers

Garlic Knots Fonduta

$10.00

Mediterranean Hummus

$10.00

Dip N Bread

$8.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00

Spinach And Artichoke Dip

$11.00

Parmesan Fonduta Fries

$11.00

Chicken Tender Basket

$11.00

Fries Small

$4.00

Fries Large

$7.00

Battered Spicy Wings (8) (Copy)

$15.00

Soups

Soup Of The Day Cup

$5.50

Soup Of The Day Bowl

$8.50

Soup & Salad

$13.00

Salads

Sm Tossed Salad

$6.00

Lg Tossed Salad

$11.00

Sm Italian Salad

$6.00

Lg Italian Salad

$11.00

Sm Caesar Salad

$6.00

Lg Caesar Salad

$11.00

Sm Cranberry Salad

$6.00

Lg Cranberry Salad

$11.00

Sm Spinach Citrus Salad

$6.00

Lg Spinach Citrus Salad

$11.00

Ditali’s Favorite

$16.00

Crispy Chicken Salad

$16.00

Chef Salad

$16.00

Ditalis Shrimp Favorite

$17.00

Spinach Shrimp Salad

$17.00

Pick 2

Pick 2

$13.00

Sandwiches

Chicken Parmesan

$13.00

Fire-Grilled Chicken

$13.00

Meatball Parmesan

$13.00

Paninis

Basil Parmesan Chicken Panini

$13.00

Sweet Chipotle BBQ Chicken Panini

$13.00

The Sicilian Panini

$13.00

Pastas

Baked Ziti

$13.00

Cheese Ravoili

$15.00

Chicken Florentine

$16.00

Chicken Milano

$16.00

Chicken Parmesan

$16.00

Chicken Pomodori

$16.00

Eggplant Parmesan

$15.00

Fettuccine Alfredo

$11.50

Lasagna

$16.00

Pasta Ditali

$15.00

Shrimp Carbonara

$20.00

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$15.00

Spaghetti and Marinara

$11.00

Spaghetti Bolognase

$15.00

Spicy Penne Pasta

$11.50

Philly Cheesesteaks

Philly

$14.00

Steakhouse Special

$14.00

Surf-N-Turf

$15.00

Bbq Steak And Bacon

$15.00

Grilled Chicken

$14.00

Grilled Shrimp

$15.00

Hawaiian Delight

$15.00

Beach Bum

$15.00

Chicken Club

$14.00

Veggie

$13.00

Burgers

Which Cheese? Burger

$14.00

Applewood Bacon & Colby Jack

$16.00

BYO Pizza

9” BYO Pizza

$10.00

9" 1/2 n 1/2 Gourmet

$14.00

9" 1/2 Gourmet 1/2 BYO

$14.00

12” BYO Pizza

$12.00

12" 1/2 n 1/2 Gourmet

$18.00

12" 1/2 Gourmet 1/2 BYO

$18.00

14” BYO Pizza

$15.00

14" 1/2 n 1/2 Gourmet

$25.00

14" 1/2 Gourmet 1/2 BYO

$25.00

18” BYO Pizza

$20.00

18" 1/2 n 1/2 Gourmet

$36.00

18" 1/2 Gourmet 1/2 BYO

$36.00

Gourmet Pizzas

9" Mediterranean Pizza

$14.00

9" Ditali Deluxe

$14.00

9" Lotsa Meat

$14.00

9" Quattro Formaggio

$14.00

9" Spinach

$14.00

9" Greek

$14.00

9" Veggie

$14.00

9" Chipotle BBQ Chicken & Applewood Bacon

$14.00

9" Fiery Hawaiian Pizza

$14.00

9" Pizza Margherita

$13.00

12" Mediterranean Pizza

$18.00

12" Ditali Deluxe

$18.00

12" Lotsa Meat

$18.00

12" Quattro Formaggio

$18.00

12" Spinach

$18.00

12" Greek

$18.00

12" Veggie

$18.00

12" Chipotle Bbq Chicken & Applewood Bacon

$18.00

12" Fiery Hawaiian Pizza

$18.00

12" Pizza Margherita

$18.00

14" Mediterranean Pizza

$25.00

14" Ditali Deluxe

$25.00

14" Lotsa Meat

$25.00

14" Quattro Formaggio

$25.00

14" Spinach

$25.00

14" Greek

$25.00

14" Veggie

$25.00

14" Chipotle Bbq Chicken & Applewood Bacon

$25.00

14" Fiery Hawaiian Pizza

$25.00

14" Pizza Margherita

$25.00

18" Mediterranean Pizza

$36.00

18" Ditali Deluxe

$36.00

18" Lotsa Meat

$36.00

18" Quattro Formaggio

$36.00

18" Spinach

$36.00

18" Greek

$36.00

18" Veggie

$36.00

18" Chipotle Bbq Chicken & Applewood Bacon

$36.00

18" Fiery Hawaiian Pizza

$36.00

18" Pizza Margherita

$36.00

Calzones

Pizza Turnover

$15.00

Buffalo Chicken Calzone

$13.00

Meatball Calzone

$13.00

Spinach Calzone

$13.00

Cheese Calzone

$13.00

Gourmet Pizza Calzone

$16.00

Build Your Own Calzone

$10.00

Kids

Chicken Strips

$8.00

Kid-Sized Pepperoni

$8.00

Kid-Sized Cheese

$8.00

Kids BYO

$7.24

Penne Alfredo Pasta

$8.00

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Desserts

Zeppoles

$7.00

Brownie A La Mode

$7.00

Classic Cheesecake

$7.00

Beignets

$7.00

Ice Cream

$2.00

Extras

Meatball

$2.50

Steamed Broccoli

$5.00

Hamburger Patty

$6.50

Grilled Chicken

$4.00

Grilled Shrimp

$6.50

Chicken Tender

$2.00

Sm Garlic butter

$0.75

Small Alfredo Sauce

$0.75

Large Alfredo Sauce

$3.00

Small Marinara Sauce

$0.75

Large Marinara Sauce

$3.00

Fonduta Sauce

$3.00

Garlic Bread

$1.25

Extra Dressing

$0.75

Misc.

Fried Chicken

$5.00

Pita Bread

$2.00

Ice Cream

$2.00

18” Dough Ball

$4.00

14” Dough Ball

$3.00

Lunch Menu

Lunch Spaghetti & Meatballs

$10.00

Lunch Spaghetti Bolognese

$10.00

Lunch Alfredo

$7.00

Lunch Spicy Penne

$7.00

Lunch Milano

$10.00

Lunch Pick 2

$10.00

Specials

Sm Greek Salad

$6.00

Lg Greek Salad

$11.00

Philly Fries

$14.00

Tomato Cucumber Salad

$5.00

Fries Shrimp po-boy

$10.00

Fried Shrimp Plate

$10.00

Drinks

Barq’s Root Beer

$3.25

Blue Powerade

$3.25

Coca Cola

$3.25

Arnold Palmer Sweet

$3.25

Arnold Palmer Unsweet

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.25

Dr. Pepper

$3.25

Sweet Tea

$3.25

Unsweet Tea

$3.25

Red Creme Soda

$3.25

Lemonade

$3.25

Sprite

$3.25

Water

Bottled Coke

$2.00

Bottle Diet Coke

$2.00

Bottled Sprite

$2.00

Dasani Bottled Water

$1.25

Kids Coke

$2.00

Kids Diet Coke

$2.00

Kids Sprite

$2.00

Kids Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Kids Red Creme

$2.00

Kids Lemonade

$2.00

Kids Root Beer

$2.00

Kids Blue Powerade

$2.00

Milk

$2.50

Kids Sweet Tea

$2.00

Coke - Kids Meal

Diet Coke - Kids Meal

Sprite - Kids Meal

Dr. Pepper - Kids Meal

Lemonade - Kids Meal

Red Creme - Kids Meal

Root Beer - Kids Meal

Blue Powerade - Kids Meal

Tea - Kids Meal

Appetizers

Garlic Knots

$14.99

Spinach and Artichoke Dip

$14.99

Hummus

$19.99

25 Hot Wings

$29.99

50 Hot Wings

$54.99

Garlic Bread

$8.00

Salads

Full Toss Salad

$44.99

Half Toss Salad

$24.99

Full Italian Salad

$44.99

Half Italian Salad

$24.99

Full Caesar Salad

$44.99

Half Caesar Salad

$24.99

Full Spinach Citrus Salad

$54.99

Half Spinach Citrus Salad

$29.99

Full Cranberry Salad

$54.99

Half Cranberry Salad

$29.99

Dressings

$5.00

Entrees

Half Lasagna

$59.99

Full Lasagna

$114.99

Half Chicken Milano

$59.99

Full Chicken Milano

$114.99

Half Spicy Penne

$44.99

Full Spicy Penne

$84.99

Half Penne Alfredo

$44.99

Full Penne Alfredo

$84.99

Half Chicken Parmesan

$64.99

Full Chicken Parmesan

$124.99

Half Spaghetti and Meatballs

$54.99

Full Spaghetti and Meatballs

$104.99

Half Eggplant Parmesan

$59.99

Full Eggplant Parmesan

$114.99

Half Chicken Pomodori

$59.99

Full Chicken Pomodori

$114.99

Half Baked Ziti

$49.99

Full Baked Ziti

$94.99

Half Chicken Florentine

$59.99

Full Chicken Florentine

$114.99

Half Shrimp Carbonara

$64.99

Full Shrimp Carbonara

$124.99

Jambalaya Plate

$10.99

Paninis

Basil Parmesan Chicken

$55.99

Chipotle BBQ Chicken

$55.99

Sicilian Panini

$55.99

Dessert

Cheesecake

$9.99

Brownie

$9.99

Zeppoles

$9.99

Drinks

Gallon

$7.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markBuffet
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1650 Manhattan Blvd, Harvey, LA 70058

Directions

Gallery
Ditali's Pizza Cafe image
Ditali's Pizza Cafe image

