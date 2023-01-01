23-01 31st Street NY, Ditmars [5]

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bowls & Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$13.95

gluten free; asiago, crispy chickpea, mixed greens, organic grape tomato, caesar (855 cal)

Small Caesar Salad

Small Caesar Salad

$8.95

gluten free; asiago, crispy chickpea, mixed greens, organic grape tomato, caesar (425 cal)

Cali Bowl

Cali Bowl

$16.95

gluten free, vegan; avocado, cauliflower rice, beet hummus, organic marinated black bean, kale, organic grape tomato, sunflower seed, citrus dijon (1000 cal)

Small Cali Bowl

Small Cali Bowl

$10.95

gluten free, vegan; avocado, cauliflower rice, beet hummus, organic marinated black bean, kale, organic grape tomato, sunflower seed, citrus dijon (510 cal)

Kobb Salad

Kobb Salad

$16.95

gluten free, blue cheese, uncured bacon, organic sunny egg, avocado, mixed greens, organic grape tomato, red onion, buttermilk ranch (910 cal)

Small Kobb Salad

Small Kobb Salad

$10.95

gluten free, blue cheese, uncured bacon, organic sunny egg, avocado, mixed greens, organic grape tomato, red onion, buttermilk ranch (515 cal)

Shares

Pickle Chips w/ Spicy Mayo

Pickle Chips w/ Spicy Mayo

$9.95

gluten free; buttermilk brined pickle chips, served with spicy mayo (350 cal)

Honey Brussels

Honey Brussels

$11.95

gluten free; flash fried brussel, asiago, meyer lemon honey, sea salt (550 cal)

Impossible Nuggets (8) w/ Honey Mustard

Impossible Nuggets (8) w/ Honey Mustard

$11.95

served with honey mustard (730 cal)

Popcorn Chicken w/ Buttermilk Ranch

Popcorn Chicken w/ Buttermilk Ranch

$13.95

gluten free; never antibiotics ever buttermilk chicken with tossed in sauce option, served with buttermilk ranch (1270 cal)

Jumbo Wings w/ Buttermilk Ranch

Jumbo Wings w/ Buttermilk Ranch

$12.95

gluten free; never antibiotics ever jumbo wings with tossed in sauce option, served with buttermilk ranch (1540-3080 cal)

BB Sliders (2)

BB Sliders (2)

$12.95

organic beef, uncured bacon, colby, caramelized onion, sweet pickle, special sauce, brioche everything spice bun (1790 cal)

Nashville Hot Chix Sliders (2)

Nashville Hot Chix Sliders (2)

$10.95

nae- never antibiotics ever; nashville hot buttermilk-fried nae* chicken, sweet pickle, organic lettuce, buttermilk ranch, everything spice bun (660 cal)

Burgers & Sandwiches

All red-meat burgers are 4oz patties cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well upon request)
Be My Burger

Be My Burger

$12.95

The go-to build a burger to suit burger needs. Base option is 2 patties, except chicken, impossible, and veggie burger. Extra protein portion is 1 extra patty. All red-meat burgers are cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well upon request)

Elkasaurus

Elkasaurus

$16.95

2 grass fed elk patties, uncured bacon, colby, wild mushroom, caramelized onion, smoke sauce. Cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well upon request) (1105 cal)

Sweet Bison Blues

Sweet Bison Blues

$17.95

2 all-natural bison patties, uncured bacon, blue cheese, caramelized onion, bacon jam, meyer lemon honey. Cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well upon request) (1240 cal)

Spicy Paul Bunyon

Spicy Paul Bunyon

$15.95

2 all-natural bison patties, pepperjack cheese, pickled jalapeno, red onion, organic lettuce, spicy mayo. Cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well upon request) (1050 cal)

The National

The National

$15.95

2 organic beef patties, uncured bacon, colby, pickled green tomato, red onion, organic lettuce, special sauce. Cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well upon request) (1305 cal)

Supreme

Supreme

$16.95

2 organic beef patties, uncured bacon, colby, chopped french fries, onion rings, organic lettuce, special sauce. Cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well upon request) (1480 cal)

Standard

Standard

$13.95

2 organic beef patties, colby, caramelized onions, dill pickles, special sauce. Cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well upon request) (1180 cal)

So Co

So Co

$13.95

2 all-natural turkey patties, avocado, organic tomato, kale, red onion, spicy green goddess (820 cal)

BL-Turkey

BL-Turkey

$14.95

2 all-natural turkey patties, uncured bacon, colby, avocado, red onion, organic tomato, organic lettuce, honey mustard (1220 cal)

Buffalo Chix

Buffalo Chix

$12.95

never antibiotics ever; buttermilk-fried chicken, blue cheese, organic lettuce, buffalo sauce, buttermilk ranch (840 cal)

Classic Chix

Classic Chix

$12.95

buttermilk-fried never antibiotics ever chicken, organic lettuce, organic tomato, dill pickle, garlic aioli, honey mustard (755 cal)

My Sunshine

My Sunshine

$11.95

vegan; sweet potato, kale & wild-rice patty, avocado, kale, organic tomato, spicy green goddess (510 cal)

Cilantro Black Bean

Cilantro Black Bean

$11.95

vegan; black bean poblano patty, avocado, pickled red onion, organic tomato, mixed greens, citrus dijon (610 cal)

Impossible Standards

Impossible Standards

$14.95

vegan; impossible patty, vegan american cheese, caramelized onion, dill pickle, organic ketchup, garlic aioli. Burgers cooked until pink center (medium well upon request) (705 cal)

Single Burgers

All red-meat burgers are 4oz patties cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well upon request)
Single Be My Burger

Single Be My Burger

$8.95

The go-to build a burger to suit burger needs. All red-meat burgers are 4oz patties cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well upon request)

Single Elkasaurus

Single Elkasaurus

$11.95

1 grass fed elk patty, uncured bacon, colby, wild mushroom, caramelized onion, smoke sauce. Cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well upon request) (550 cal)

Single Sweet Bison Blues

Single Sweet Bison Blues

$12.95

1 all-natural bison patty, uncured bacon, blue cheese, caramelized onion, bacon jam, meyer lemon honey. Cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well upon request) (680 cal)

Single Spicy Paul Bunyon

Single Spicy Paul Bunyon

$11.95

1 all-natural bison patty, pepperjack cheese, pickled jalapeno, red onion, organic lettuce, spicy mayo. Cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well upon request) (410 cal)

Single The National

Single The National

$11.95

1 organic beef patty, uncured bacon, colby, pickled green tomato, red onion, organic lettuce, special sauce. Cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well upon request) (650 cal)

Single Standard

Single Standard

$9.95

1 organic beef patty, colby, caramelized onions, dill pickles, special sauce. Cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well upon request) (530 cal)

Single So Co

Single So Co

$9.95

1 all-natural turkey patty, avocado, organic tomato, kale, red onion, spicy green goddess (300 cal)

Single BL-Turkey

Single BL-Turkey

$10.95

1 all-natural turkey patty, uncured bacon, colby, avocado, red onion, organic tomato, organic lettuce, honey mustard (630 cal)

Sides

Side French Fries

Side French Fries

$5.45

gluten free, vegan (320 cal)

Side Sweet Fries

Side Sweet Fries

$6.45

gluten free, vegan (375 cal)

Side Fries/Sweet fries

Side Fries/Sweet fries

$6.45

gluten free, vegan (350 cal)

Side Onion Rings

Side Onion Rings

$6.95

(400 cal)

Side Salad

Side Salad

$4.95

gluten free, vegan; mixed greens, organic tomatoes, red onion, spicy green goddess (50 cal)

Side Dill Pickles

Side Dill Pickles

$3.95

gluten free, vegan (30 cal)

Side Sweet Pickles

Side Sweet Pickles

$3.95

gluten free, vegan (50 cal)

Sauces

Sauces

Sauces

Choose from our array of artisanal sauces on the side! (35-185 cal)

Don't Forget The Kids

served with organic honest kids juice; served with fries, side salad +1.25, sweet fries +1.25, onion rings +1.50
Grizzly

Grizzly

$9.95

choose your bun, beef or impossible beef +$4 (add cheese +$1.25); Beef option is a 4oz patty cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well, well done upon request) (540-580 cal)

Teddy (4) w/ Honey Mustard

Teddy (4) w/ Honey Mustard

$10.95

impossible chicken nuggets, served with honey mustard (545 cal)

Panda w/ Buttermilk Ranch

Panda w/ Buttermilk Ranch

$9.95

gluten free; buttermilk popcorn chicken bites, served with buttermilk ranch (735 cal)

Koala

Koala

$9.95

organic beef hot dog, pretzel bun (390 cal)

Sweets

Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$7.95

(490 cal)

Choco Lovin Cake

Choco Lovin Cake

$7.95

(460 cal)

Shakes

Be My Milkshake

Be My Milkshake

$9.95

contains dairy unless the vegan coconut ice cream and oat milk is selected; made with organic milk or oat milk (635-650 cal)

Salted Caramel Milkshake

Salted Caramel Milkshake

$11.95

organic vanilla ice cream, salted caramel, toffee bits, whip cream, organic milk (650 cal)

Beverages

quench your thirst and complete your meal with one of our delicious drinks!
GIVN Bottled Water

GIVN Bottled Water

$2.95

gluten free, vegan (0 cal)

Boylan Soda Bottle

Boylan Soda Bottle

cola, diet cola, ginger ale, root beer, ginger beer, seltzer

Olipop Prebiotic Sparkling Tonic

Olipop Prebiotic Sparkling Tonic

Sparkling Water

Sparkling Water

Out of stock

6-Pack (alcohol) (must order food and be 21 years or older to purchase)

Happy Hour All The Time! We now carry six packs for take out and delivery only!
Pabst Blue Ribbon Lager 16oz 6pk

Pabst Blue Ribbon Lager 16oz 6pk

$8.95

American Adjunct Lager - Milwaukee, TN - 4.6% ABV - Brewed with a combination of 2 & 6-row malted barley, select cereal grains and American and European hops, Pabst Blue Ribbon is fermented with a proprietary lager yeast. Our unique fermentation and maturation process results in a smooth, full bodied beer with a clean, crisp finish with a fine noble hop aroma.

Sixpoint Higher Volume Variety Pack 15pk

Sixpoint Higher Volume Variety Pack 15pk

$24.95Out of stock

Sixpoint Higher Volume Variety 15 Pack features 4 Killer IPAs and 1 World Class Pilz. The package includes the classics —Bengali IPA (6.6%), The Crisp Pilz (5.4%), and Resin IIPA (9.1%), and two Hazy IPAs including Trail Haze 99 Cal Adventure IPA (4.0% w/ Mosaic, Enigma, Vic Secret) brewed in collaboration with REI and Smoothie IPA (6.5%)- all hop, no juice.

Coney Island Merman IPA 6pk

Coney Island Merman IPA 6pk

$12.95

IPA - Coney Island, NY - 5.8% ABV - 12oz Can - Huge melon, orange and kiwi flavors, and tropical aromas dominate, but are complemented by a strong melanoidin malt backing, finishing clean with the classic Kölsch “snap.”

Coney Island Mermaid Pilsner 6pk

Coney Island Mermaid Pilsner 6pk

$13.95

German Style Pilsner - Coney Island, NY - 5.2% ABV - 12oz Can - Mermaid Pilsner is a light-bodied, crisp drinking, nicely hopped lager. A heavy-handed addition of rye malt adds a mild spiciness, which is balanced by a light, fruity, floral hop aroma.

Peak Organic Slim Hazy IPA 6pk

Peak Organic Slim Hazy IPA 6pk

$13.95Out of stock

New England IPA - Portland, Maine - 4.1% ABV - 12oz Can - Slim Hazy has a flavor that is under 95 calories and less than 3 carbs. A 4.1%, hop-forward overflowing with organic Calypso, Citra and Simcoe hops. All the hop grandeur and haze that you expect from a world-class IPA, but with a low-calorie profile, so you can crush your life goals. Enjoy!

Peak Organic Nut Brown Ale 6pk

Peak Organic Nut Brown Ale 6pk

$14.95Out of stock

English Brown Ale – Portland, Maine – 4.8% ABV - 16oz Can - Our Nut Brown Ale starts out very smooth, like an English-style Brown Ale. The use of Chocolate Malt, Munich Malt, and Hallartau Hops give this beer a crisp, nutty finish. Peak Nut Brown is a delectable beer loaded with complex, differentiated flavors that don’t overwhelm the palate, making it a perfect dark beer for food pairing.

Voodoo Ranger Juicy Haze IPA 6pk

Voodoo Ranger Juicy Haze IPA 6pk

$12.95Out of stock

American IPA - Fort Collins, Colorado - 7.5% ABV - 12oz can - Bursting with tropical aromas and juicy fruit flavors from Mosaic and Amarillo hops, this golden IPA is perfectly bitter with a refreshing, sublime finish.

Accumulation Winter Hazy IPA 6pk

Accumulation Winter Hazy IPA 6pk

$13.95Out of stock

New England IPA - Fort Collins, Colorado - 65.% ABV - 12oz can - A Winter Hazy IPA dry-hopped with Strata, Mosaic, Lotus, and El Dorado. 70 IBU, 6.5% ABV, 180 calories

Dogfish 90 Minute IPA Can 6pk

Dogfish 90 Minute IPA Can 6pk

$12.95Out of stock

American Imperial IPA - Milton, DE - 9% ABV - 16oz Can - Try One of The Most Important Craft Beers Ever Brewed - 90 Minute IPA! Indulge in An Imperial IPA That's Pungently Hoppy with an Unapologetic Flavor! Full & Malty Mouthfeel. Piney & Citrus Hop Aroma

Original Sin Black Widow Cider 6pk

Original Sin Black Widow Cider 6pk

$14.95Out of stock

Blackberry Apple Cider - New York, NY - 6% ABV - 12oz Can - The black widow is fruit-forward, yet tart, with a tantalizing complexity, made with blackberries and freshly pressed New York apples.

Miller HIgh Life Lager 7oz 6pk

Miller HIgh Life Lager 7oz 6pk

$8.95Out of stock

American Adjunct Lager - Milwaukee, WI - 4.6% ABV - 7oz Bottle - A classic American-style lager recognized for its consistently crisp, smooth taste and iconic clear-glass bottle. Miller High Life embraces its rich heritage and is known by its drinkers as an authentic, unpretentious beer.

On the Rocks (alcohol) (must order food and be 21 years or older to purchase)

on the rocks aviation sale 100mL

on the rocks aviation sale 100mL

$7.00Out of stock

Kentucky - 40 Proof - A throwback to the era when airplanes were brand new. This classic gin cocktail, The Aviation, is crafted with Larios London Dry Gin, and flavors of dry cherry, lemon, and violet.

on the rocks mai tai sale 100mL

on the rocks mai tai sale 100mL

$7.00

Kentucky - 40 Proof - As the old tiki adage goes, ‘what one rum can’t do, three rums can’. We blend Cruzan light and dark rums and combine our unique blend with flavors of orange, pineapple, orgeat, and coconut for the perfect Mai Tai.

on the rocks cosmopolitan sale 100mL

on the rocks cosmopolitan sale 100mL

$7.00Out of stock

Kentucky - 40 Proof - A wildly popular cocktail, The Cosmopolitan is a simple cocktail with a big history. Often referred to as ‘the cosmo’ this cocktail blends Effen vodka, flavors of cranberry, triple sec, lemon zest, and lime.

on the rocks old fashioned sale 100mL

on the rocks old fashioned sale 100mL

$7.00Out of stock

Kentucky - 40 Proof - Staying true to the original recipe, we keep our Old Fashioned strong and simple using a generous pour of Knob Creek® Bourbon Whiskey, bitters, cane sugar, orange, cherry, and lemon zest.

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Specializing in a variety of chicken sandwiches, wings and tenders, The Naked Bird powered by Bareburger is your new go-to lunch and dinner spot to satisfy all your crispy cravings! From wings, salads and sandwiches to a wide range of sides, our menu features the cleanest, most delicious organic and all-natural ingredients you’re sure to love. Powered by Bareburger.

Website

Location

23-01 31st Street, Astoria, NY 11105

Directions

Gallery
23-01 31st Street image
23-01 31st Street image
23-01 31st Street image

Search popular restaurants
