23-01 31st Street NY, Ditmars [5]

Bowls & Salads
Caesar Salad
gluten free; asiago, crispy chickpea, mixed greens, organic grape tomato, caesar (855 cal)
Small Caesar Salad
gluten free; asiago, crispy chickpea, mixed greens, organic grape tomato, caesar (425 cal)
Cali Bowl
gluten free, vegan; avocado, cauliflower rice, beet hummus, organic marinated black bean, kale, organic grape tomato, sunflower seed, citrus dijon (1000 cal)
Small Cali Bowl
gluten free, vegan; avocado, cauliflower rice, beet hummus, organic marinated black bean, kale, organic grape tomato, sunflower seed, citrus dijon (510 cal)
Kobb Salad
gluten free, blue cheese, uncured bacon, organic sunny egg, avocado, mixed greens, organic grape tomato, red onion, buttermilk ranch (910 cal)
Small Kobb Salad
gluten free, blue cheese, uncured bacon, organic sunny egg, avocado, mixed greens, organic grape tomato, red onion, buttermilk ranch (515 cal)
Shares
Pickle Chips w/ Spicy Mayo
gluten free; buttermilk brined pickle chips, served with spicy mayo (350 cal)
Honey Brussels
gluten free; flash fried brussel, asiago, meyer lemon honey, sea salt (550 cal)
Impossible Nuggets (8) w/ Honey Mustard
served with honey mustard (730 cal)
Popcorn Chicken w/ Buttermilk Ranch
gluten free; never antibiotics ever buttermilk chicken with tossed in sauce option, served with buttermilk ranch (1270 cal)
Jumbo Wings w/ Buttermilk Ranch
gluten free; never antibiotics ever jumbo wings with tossed in sauce option, served with buttermilk ranch (1540-3080 cal)
BB Sliders (2)
organic beef, uncured bacon, colby, caramelized onion, sweet pickle, special sauce, brioche everything spice bun (1790 cal)
Nashville Hot Chix Sliders (2)
nae- never antibiotics ever; nashville hot buttermilk-fried nae* chicken, sweet pickle, organic lettuce, buttermilk ranch, everything spice bun (660 cal)
Burgers & Sandwiches
Be My Burger
The go-to build a burger to suit burger needs. Base option is 2 patties, except chicken, impossible, and veggie burger. Extra protein portion is 1 extra patty. All red-meat burgers are cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well upon request)
Elkasaurus
2 grass fed elk patties, uncured bacon, colby, wild mushroom, caramelized onion, smoke sauce. Cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well upon request) (1105 cal)
Sweet Bison Blues
2 all-natural bison patties, uncured bacon, blue cheese, caramelized onion, bacon jam, meyer lemon honey. Cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well upon request) (1240 cal)
Spicy Paul Bunyon
2 all-natural bison patties, pepperjack cheese, pickled jalapeno, red onion, organic lettuce, spicy mayo. Cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well upon request) (1050 cal)
The National
2 organic beef patties, uncured bacon, colby, pickled green tomato, red onion, organic lettuce, special sauce. Cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well upon request) (1305 cal)
Supreme
2 organic beef patties, uncured bacon, colby, chopped french fries, onion rings, organic lettuce, special sauce. Cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well upon request) (1480 cal)
Standard
2 organic beef patties, colby, caramelized onions, dill pickles, special sauce. Cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well upon request) (1180 cal)
So Co
2 all-natural turkey patties, avocado, organic tomato, kale, red onion, spicy green goddess (820 cal)
BL-Turkey
2 all-natural turkey patties, uncured bacon, colby, avocado, red onion, organic tomato, organic lettuce, honey mustard (1220 cal)
Buffalo Chix
never antibiotics ever; buttermilk-fried chicken, blue cheese, organic lettuce, buffalo sauce, buttermilk ranch (840 cal)
Classic Chix
buttermilk-fried never antibiotics ever chicken, organic lettuce, organic tomato, dill pickle, garlic aioli, honey mustard (755 cal)
My Sunshine
vegan; sweet potato, kale & wild-rice patty, avocado, kale, organic tomato, spicy green goddess (510 cal)
Cilantro Black Bean
vegan; black bean poblano patty, avocado, pickled red onion, organic tomato, mixed greens, citrus dijon (610 cal)
Impossible Standards
vegan; impossible patty, vegan american cheese, caramelized onion, dill pickle, organic ketchup, garlic aioli. Burgers cooked until pink center (medium well upon request) (705 cal)
Single Burgers
Single Be My Burger
The go-to build a burger to suit burger needs. All red-meat burgers are 4oz patties cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well upon request)
Single Elkasaurus
1 grass fed elk patty, uncured bacon, colby, wild mushroom, caramelized onion, smoke sauce. Cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well upon request) (550 cal)
Single Sweet Bison Blues
1 all-natural bison patty, uncured bacon, blue cheese, caramelized onion, bacon jam, meyer lemon honey. Cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well upon request) (680 cal)
Single Spicy Paul Bunyon
1 all-natural bison patty, pepperjack cheese, pickled jalapeno, red onion, organic lettuce, spicy mayo. Cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well upon request) (410 cal)
Single The National
1 organic beef patty, uncured bacon, colby, pickled green tomato, red onion, organic lettuce, special sauce. Cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well upon request) (650 cal)
Single Standard
1 organic beef patty, colby, caramelized onions, dill pickles, special sauce. Cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well upon request) (530 cal)
Single So Co
1 all-natural turkey patty, avocado, organic tomato, kale, red onion, spicy green goddess (300 cal)
Single BL-Turkey
1 all-natural turkey patty, uncured bacon, colby, avocado, red onion, organic tomato, organic lettuce, honey mustard (630 cal)
Sides
Side French Fries
gluten free, vegan (320 cal)
Side Sweet Fries
gluten free, vegan (375 cal)
Side Fries/Sweet fries
gluten free, vegan (350 cal)
Side Onion Rings
(400 cal)
Side Salad
gluten free, vegan; mixed greens, organic tomatoes, red onion, spicy green goddess (50 cal)
Side Dill Pickles
gluten free, vegan (30 cal)
Side Sweet Pickles
gluten free, vegan (50 cal)
Don't Forget The Kids
Grizzly
choose your bun, beef or impossible beef +$4 (add cheese +$1.25); Beef option is a 4oz patty cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well, well done upon request) (540-580 cal)
Teddy (4) w/ Honey Mustard
impossible chicken nuggets, served with honey mustard (545 cal)
Panda w/ Buttermilk Ranch
gluten free; buttermilk popcorn chicken bites, served with buttermilk ranch (735 cal)
Koala
organic beef hot dog, pretzel bun (390 cal)
Shakes
Beverages
6-Pack (alcohol) (must order food and be 21 years or older to purchase)
Pabst Blue Ribbon Lager 16oz 6pk
American Adjunct Lager - Milwaukee, TN - 4.6% ABV - Brewed with a combination of 2 & 6-row malted barley, select cereal grains and American and European hops, Pabst Blue Ribbon is fermented with a proprietary lager yeast. Our unique fermentation and maturation process results in a smooth, full bodied beer with a clean, crisp finish with a fine noble hop aroma.
Sixpoint Higher Volume Variety Pack 15pk
Sixpoint Higher Volume Variety 15 Pack features 4 Killer IPAs and 1 World Class Pilz. The package includes the classics —Bengali IPA (6.6%), The Crisp Pilz (5.4%), and Resin IIPA (9.1%), and two Hazy IPAs including Trail Haze 99 Cal Adventure IPA (4.0% w/ Mosaic, Enigma, Vic Secret) brewed in collaboration with REI and Smoothie IPA (6.5%)- all hop, no juice.
Coney Island Merman IPA 6pk
IPA - Coney Island, NY - 5.8% ABV - 12oz Can - Huge melon, orange and kiwi flavors, and tropical aromas dominate, but are complemented by a strong melanoidin malt backing, finishing clean with the classic Kölsch “snap.”
Coney Island Mermaid Pilsner 6pk
German Style Pilsner - Coney Island, NY - 5.2% ABV - 12oz Can - Mermaid Pilsner is a light-bodied, crisp drinking, nicely hopped lager. A heavy-handed addition of rye malt adds a mild spiciness, which is balanced by a light, fruity, floral hop aroma.
Peak Organic Slim Hazy IPA 6pk
New England IPA - Portland, Maine - 4.1% ABV - 12oz Can - Slim Hazy has a flavor that is under 95 calories and less than 3 carbs. A 4.1%, hop-forward overflowing with organic Calypso, Citra and Simcoe hops. All the hop grandeur and haze that you expect from a world-class IPA, but with a low-calorie profile, so you can crush your life goals. Enjoy!
Peak Organic Nut Brown Ale 6pk
English Brown Ale – Portland, Maine – 4.8% ABV - 16oz Can - Our Nut Brown Ale starts out very smooth, like an English-style Brown Ale. The use of Chocolate Malt, Munich Malt, and Hallartau Hops give this beer a crisp, nutty finish. Peak Nut Brown is a delectable beer loaded with complex, differentiated flavors that don’t overwhelm the palate, making it a perfect dark beer for food pairing.
Voodoo Ranger Juicy Haze IPA 6pk
American IPA - Fort Collins, Colorado - 7.5% ABV - 12oz can - Bursting with tropical aromas and juicy fruit flavors from Mosaic and Amarillo hops, this golden IPA is perfectly bitter with a refreshing, sublime finish.
Accumulation Winter Hazy IPA 6pk
New England IPA - Fort Collins, Colorado - 65.% ABV - 12oz can - A Winter Hazy IPA dry-hopped with Strata, Mosaic, Lotus, and El Dorado. 70 IBU, 6.5% ABV, 180 calories
Dogfish 90 Minute IPA Can 6pk
American Imperial IPA - Milton, DE - 9% ABV - 16oz Can - Try One of The Most Important Craft Beers Ever Brewed - 90 Minute IPA! Indulge in An Imperial IPA That's Pungently Hoppy with an Unapologetic Flavor! Full & Malty Mouthfeel. Piney & Citrus Hop Aroma
Original Sin Black Widow Cider 6pk
Blackberry Apple Cider - New York, NY - 6% ABV - 12oz Can - The black widow is fruit-forward, yet tart, with a tantalizing complexity, made with blackberries and freshly pressed New York apples.
Miller HIgh Life Lager 7oz 6pk
American Adjunct Lager - Milwaukee, WI - 4.6% ABV - 7oz Bottle - A classic American-style lager recognized for its consistently crisp, smooth taste and iconic clear-glass bottle. Miller High Life embraces its rich heritage and is known by its drinkers as an authentic, unpretentious beer.
On the Rocks (alcohol) (must order food and be 21 years or older to purchase)
on the rocks aviation sale 100mL
Kentucky - 40 Proof - A throwback to the era when airplanes were brand new. This classic gin cocktail, The Aviation, is crafted with Larios London Dry Gin, and flavors of dry cherry, lemon, and violet.
on the rocks mai tai sale 100mL
Kentucky - 40 Proof - As the old tiki adage goes, ‘what one rum can’t do, three rums can’. We blend Cruzan light and dark rums and combine our unique blend with flavors of orange, pineapple, orgeat, and coconut for the perfect Mai Tai.
on the rocks cosmopolitan sale 100mL
Kentucky - 40 Proof - A wildly popular cocktail, The Cosmopolitan is a simple cocktail with a big history. Often referred to as ‘the cosmo’ this cocktail blends Effen vodka, flavors of cranberry, triple sec, lemon zest, and lime.
on the rocks old fashioned sale 100mL
Kentucky - 40 Proof - Staying true to the original recipe, we keep our Old Fashioned strong and simple using a generous pour of Knob Creek® Bourbon Whiskey, bitters, cane sugar, orange, cherry, and lemon zest.
Specializing in a variety of chicken sandwiches, wings and tenders, The Naked Bird powered by Bareburger is your new go-to lunch and dinner spot to satisfy all your crispy cravings! From wings, salads and sandwiches to a wide range of sides, our menu features the cleanest, most delicious organic and all-natural ingredients you’re sure to love. Powered by Bareburger.
23-01 31st Street, Astoria, NY 11105