Pizza
Salad
Dessert & Ice Cream

Ditty's Pizza - St Johns

142 Reviews

$$

25 e commercial street

St Johns, AZ 85936

Order Again

Salads

Greek Salad

$9.19

Chicken Caeser

$8.59

Cool Ranch

$9.19

Southwest

$9.19

Cobb

$7.49

Side Salad

$2.59

Large Side Salad

$6.39

Pizza By Slice

One Slice of Pizza

$2.19

One Slice, Side Salad & Soda

$4.54

2 Slice Lunch Special

$4.54

Build Your Own Pizza

Small

$9.20

Medium

$13.25

Large

$16.50

X-Large

$18.50

Party

$21.15

Gluten Free

$13.25

Saturday Medium Special

$6.99Out of stock

Pizza Kit Mini

$5.00Out of stock

Speciality Pizza

Bacon Cheese Burger

$12.95+

Bbq Chicken

$12.95+

Meat

$12.95+

Supreme

$12.95+

Veggie

$12.95+

Green Chili Chicken Alferdo

$12.95+

Hot Wing

$12.95+

Chicken Bacon Alfredo

$12.95+

Ultimate Hawaiian

$12.95+

Philly Cheese Steak

$12.95+

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$12.95+

Big Dill

$9.50+Out of stock

Sebastian Special

$11.25+Out of stock

Frito Chili Cheese

$11.25+Out of stock

Gorgonzola

$11.25+Out of stock

Nutella

$11.25+Out of stock

Green Goddess

$12.95+

Value Pizza

Value Pepperoni

$6.99

Value Cheese

$6.99

Value Sausage

$6.99

Hot Dogs

Sonoran Dog

$6.99

Sweetheart Dog

$5.99

Chicago Dog

$6.99

Hot Dog

$2.99

Hamburgers

Hamburger

$6.89

Cheeseburger

$8.19

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$8.19

Big Cheese

$8.19

Son of a Beach

$8.19

Jalapeño Popper

$8.19

Rodeo

$8.19

Sandwiches

Philly Cheese Steak

$10.35

Sicilian Sausage Sandwich

$8.19

Steak Fry Sandwich

$10.35

Pulled Pork

$8.99Out of stock

Turkey Cranberry

$8.19Out of stock

Chicken

2pc Chicken w/ Wedges

$5.79

4pc Chicken w/ Wedges

$8.19

2pc Spicy Chicken w/ Wedges

$5.79

4pc Spicy Chicken w/ Wedges

$8.19

Sides

6 Wings

$6.89

12 Wings

$12.19

Breadsticks Plain

$4.60

Cheesy Bread

$5.75

Breadsticks Cinnamon

$5.75

Potato Chips

$1.69

Sauces

Fried Cheese Curds

$6.89

Fried Pickles

$6.89

Fried Mushrooms

$6.89

Fried Green Beans

$6.89

6 Wing Special

$4.50Out of stock

12 Wing Special

$9.00Out of stock

French Fries

$2.39

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.49

Onion Rings

$6.89

Ultimate Fries

$8.99

Gift Cards

$5 Coupon

$5.00

$10 Coupon

$10.00

Fountain

24 oz

$1.49

44 oz

$2.49

24 oz Water

$0.25

44 oz Water

$0.25

Free Water Cup

2 Liter

$2.39

Bottled Water

$1.29

Sm Bottled Water

$0.59

Soda Bar

44 oz Soda Bar

$2.99

24 oz Soda Bar

$1.99

Can soda

Root Beer

$1.29

Cream Soda

$1.29

Black Cherry

$1.29

Bottle soda

Root Beer

$2.99

Birch Beer

$2.99

Ginger Beer

$2.99

Black Cherry

$2.99

Cream Soda

$2.99

Ice Cream

Single Scoop

$2.89

Double Scoop

$5.19

Baby Scoop

$1.75

Milkshakes

Small Milkshake

$4.59

Large Milkshake

$5.69

Ditty

Ditty

$8.69

Smoothies

Small Smoothie

$4.59

Medium Smoothie

$5.69

Large Smoothie

$6.89

Cookies

Chocolate Chip

$2.99

Better Than Anything Brownie

$3.49

Snickerdoodles

$2.99

Sugar Cookie

$3.49

Pumpkin Bar

$3.49

Peanut Butter

$3.49

Molasses Crinkle

$2.99

Oatmeal Raisin

$2.99

Gourmet Cookie

$3.99

Lemon Bar

$2.99

Macarons

$8.00

Pie By The Slice

Coconut Cream

$4.99

Key Lime

$4.99

Banana Cream

$4.99

Cheesecake

$4.99

Peanut Butter

$4.99

Chocolate Cream

$4.99

Peach Cobbler

$4.99

Whole Pies

Apple

$18.99

Banana Cream

$23.99

Cheesecake 8x8

$18.99

Cheesecake 9x13

$23.99

Chocolate Cream

$23.99

Coconut Cream

$23.99

Dutch Apple

$18.99

Key Lime

$18.99

Lemon Meringue

$18.99

PeachCobbler

$21.99

Peanut Butter

$23.99

Pecan

$18.99

Pumpkin

$18.99

Frosted Lemonade

Frosted Lemonade

$4.59+

Caramel Apple

Caramel Apple

$6.99

T-Shirt

Youth Small

$16.99

Youth Medium

$16.99

Youth Large

$16.99

Adult Small

$16.99

Adult Medium

$16.99

Adult Large

$16.99

Adult X-Large

$16.99

Adult 2XL

$16.99

Hats

Hat

$27.99

New years special

New years special

$29.99

Customer Appreciation

Pizza Slice

$12 Voucher

1 Topping Pizza Voucher

$12.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

25 e commercial street, St Johns, AZ 85936

Directions

Gallery
Ditty's Pizza image
Ditty's Pizza image
Map
