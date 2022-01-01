- Home
- /
- Saint Johns
- /
- Pizza
- /
- Ditty's Pizza - St Johns
Pizza
Salad
Dessert & Ice Cream
Ditty's Pizza - St Johns
142 Reviews
$$
25 e commercial street
St Johns, AZ 85936
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Salads
Build Your Own Pizza
Speciality Pizza
Bacon Cheese Burger
$12.95+
Bbq Chicken
$12.95+
Meat
$12.95+
Supreme
$12.95+
Veggie
$12.95+
Green Chili Chicken Alferdo
$12.95+
Hot Wing
$12.95+
Chicken Bacon Alfredo
$12.95+
Ultimate Hawaiian
$12.95+
Philly Cheese Steak
$12.95+
Chicken Bacon Ranch
$12.95+
Big Dill
$9.50+Out of stock
Sebastian Special
$11.25+Out of stock
Frito Chili Cheese
$11.25+Out of stock
Gorgonzola
$11.25+Out of stock
Nutella
$11.25+Out of stock
Green Goddess
$12.95+
Hamburgers
Sandwiches
Chicken
Sides
6 Wings
$6.89
12 Wings
$12.19
Breadsticks Plain
$4.60
Cheesy Bread
$5.75
Breadsticks Cinnamon
$5.75
Potato Chips
$1.69
Sauces
Fried Cheese Curds
$6.89
Fried Pickles
$6.89
Fried Mushrooms
$6.89
Fried Green Beans
$6.89
6 Wing Special
$4.50Out of stock
12 Wing Special
$9.00Out of stock
French Fries
$2.39
Sweet Potato Fries
$3.49
Onion Rings
$6.89
Ultimate Fries
$8.99
Gift Cards
Fountain
Milkshakes
Ditty
Cookies
Pie By The Slice
Whole Pies
Frosted Lemonade
Caramel Apple
New years special
Customer Appreciation
Attributes and Amenities
Takeout
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come on in and enjoy!
Location
25 e commercial street, St Johns, AZ 85936
Gallery
More near St Johns
Taylor
Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Winslow
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Flagstaff
Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)
Apache Junction
Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)
Cottonwood
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Cave Creek
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Mesa
Avg 4.1 (72 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.