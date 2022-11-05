Main picView gallery

Diva Thai & Sushi

3542 N Halsted St

Chicago, IL 60657

Appetizer

Edamame

$5.50

Served warm with light salt on the top

Crab Rangoon

$6.95

Deep fried wonton stuffed with cream cheese, crabsticks, celery. Served with sweet & sour sauce

Pot Sticker

$6.00

Pan fried Japanese pork dumplings

Vegan Gyoza

$5.95

Deep fried Korean style dumpling served with homemade spicy soy sauce

Veggie Egg Roll

$6.00

Deep fried spring roll skin with veggie stuff. Served with sweet & sour sauce

Pork Egg Roll

$5.00

Deep fried wonton skin with pork and veggie stuff. Served with sweet & sour sauce

Fried wonton

$6.00

Shrimp and chicken wonton served with sweet & sour sauce

Fried shumai

$4.95

Fried or steamed shrimp dumpling served with homemade spicy soy sauce

Fried tofu

$5.95

Served with sweet &sour sauce, crushed peanut on top

Spicy tuna volcano ball

$6.95

Seraed spicy tuna with crispy rice ball

Fried Shrimp Roll

$6.00

Shrimp in rice blanket. Served with sweet & sour sauce

Chicken Satay

$9.50

Grilled Indian style chicken served with cucumber salad and peanut sauce

Fried Calamari

$8.00

Battered Calamari served with wasabi mayo and sweet & sour sauce

Angel wings

$9.00

Served with wasabi mayo and sweet & sour sauce

Tempura Mixed

$8.00

2 battered Shrimp and vegetable served with tempura dipping sauce

Tempura only Shrimp

$10.00

Battered shrimp served with tempura dipping sauce

Veggie Tempura

$8.00

Battered assorted vegetable served with tempura dipping sauce

Soft Shell Crab

$10.00

Deep fried whole crab served with ponzu sauce

Diva Tataki

$11.00

Tuna and salmon seared rare, daikon sprout, tobiko, wasabi yuzu, bonito flake

Rainbow Salsa

$11.00

Diced tuna, salmon, yellowtail, avocado, mango, salsa sauce on crispy taco

Sashimi Appetizer

$12.00

Assorted 5 pieces of sliced raw fish with seaweed salad

Takoyaki

$6.00

Fried Octopus ball in Japanese style. Served with gravy sauce anf sish flake on top

Steamed Shumai

$4.95

Steamed shrimp dumpling with spicy homemade soy sauce.

Salad

Cucumber Salad

$5.95

Sliced crisp cucumber with light dressing

Asian Crisp Salad

$5.95

Fresh mixed green with sesame dressing top with crispy wonton

Seaweed Salad

$5.95

Served with ponzu sauce

Miracle Salad

$12.00

Fresh Sashimi Tuna, Salmon, yellowtail with spring mixed and homemade miracle dressing

Soup

Miso Soup

$3.00

Japanese style soup with silky tofu, seaweed and scallions

Spicy Miso soup

$3.50

Japanese style soup with silky tofu, seaweed and scallions, jalapeno and Sriracha

Tom Yum Soup

$5.95

Thai style hot and soup soup, onion, tomato and mushroom with choice of meat

Tom Kha Soup

$6.50

Thai style coconut soup, onion, tomato and cabbage with choice of meat

Wonton Soup

$5.00

Shrimp and chicken wonton in chicken broth, topped with fried garlic, onion and cilantro

Veggie Soup

$6.00

Mixed vegetable in clear broth topped with fried garlic

Rice Soup

$5.00

Ground Chicken rice soup in chicken broth topped with fried garlic

Spicy Ramen Hot soup

$6.50

Korean style noodle soup with egg, crab sticks and scallion, seaweed on top

Udon Soup

$6.50

Udon in sweet soy sauce broth and topped with tempura crumb, scallion, seaweed and crabsticks

Fried rice

Fried Rice

$11.00

Egg, tomato, onion and carrot

Basil Fried Rice

$11.25

Onion, bell pepper, sweet basil and jalapeno

Pineapple Fried Rice

$12.00

Egg, carrot, pineapple and cashew nut

Crispy Chicken Fried rice

$15.95

Curry fried rice with egg, onion and crispy chicken topped with fried shallot, scallion and served with sweet & sour sauce

Combo Fried Rice

$17.50

Chicken, Beef and Shrimp, egg, tomato, onion, carrot

Noodles

Pad Thai

$10.50

Thin rice noodle, egg, onion, bean sprout and ground peanut

Crispy Pad Thai

$12.00

Crispy wide rice noodle, egg, onion, beansprout and griund peanut

Pad See Ewe

$10.50

Wide rice noodle, egg and broccoli

Crispy Pad See Ewe

$12.00

Crispy wide rice noodle, egg and broccoli

Pad Kimao

$10.95

Thin rice noodle, bell pepper, carrot, onion, tomato, green bean, jalapeno and sweet basil

Crispy Lard Nar

$10.50

Crunchy noodle with broccoli in sautéed sauce

Pad Woonsen

$10.50

Glass noodle with celery, white onion, carrot, egg and beansprout

Rainbow Noodle

$12.00

Stir fried wide noodle, pineapple, onion, carrot, bell pepper, mushroom and cashew nut

Crazy Spicy Udon

$12.00

Stir fried Udon, bell pepper, carrot, onion, tomato, green bean, jalapeno and sweet basil

Chicken Noodle Soup

$9.00

Japanese wheat noodle with ground chicken, beansprout and scallion in chicken broth

Tempura Udon Soup

$11.50

Udon noodle in sweet soy sauce broth. Served with battered shrimp and vegetable

Entrees

Basil

$10.50

green bean, jalapeno and sweet basil

Broccoli

$10.50

broccoli with ginger in delicate sauce

Rama

$11.95

Steamed broccoli, topped with peanut sauce

Orange Chicken

$12.00

Crispy chicken chunk in orange sauce, broccoli

Sesame Chicken

$12.00

Crispy chicken chunk in sesame soy sauce, broccoli

Nutty Chicken

$12.00

Crispy chicken chunk with onion, carrot, bell pepper, mushroom, pineapple and peanut on top

Massaman Curry

$12.95

Massaman curry, peanut, potato, pea and carrot

Red Curry

$12.95

Red curry, bell pepper, green bean, bamboo shoot and carrot

Red Curry Salmon

$14.00

Deep fried Salmon fillet, red curry, bell pepper, green bean, bamboo shoot and carrot

Green Curry

$12.95

Green curry, bell pepper, green bean, bamboo shoot and carrot

Ginger

$10.50

Onion, black fungus, carrot, fresh ginger in black bean sauce

Diva Spicy

$10.50

Red curry paste, green bean, carrot, white onion, bamboo shoot and sweet basil

Mixed Vegetable

$10.50

Super veggie dish in garlic sauce

Cashew Nut

$10.95

Pineapple, onion, carrot, bell pepper, mushroom and cashew nut

Garlic

$10.50

Broccoli and carrot in garlic sauce

Garlic Salmon

$14.00

Pan fried Salmon fillet, broccoli and carrot in garlic sauce

Chicken Teriyaki

$12.00

Stir fried chicken in teriyaki sauce.Served with miso soup, jasmine rice and side of steamed vegetable

Beef Teriyaki

$14.00

Stir fried beef in teriyaki sauce. Served with miso soup, jasmine rice and side of steamed vegetable

Salmon Teriyaki

$14.00

Pan Fried Salmon fillet in teriyaki sauce. Served with miso soup, jasmine rice and side of steamed vegetable

Add on

Any Meat

$2.00

Any Rice

$2.00

Any Noodle

$2.00

Any Sauce

$1.50

Any Side

$1.50

Fresh Wasabi

$2.00

Nigiri/Sashimi

Tamago

$4.00

Sweet omelet

Ika

$6.00

Squid

Ebi

$6.00

Cooked shrimp

Masago

$6.00

Smelt roe

Maguro

$6.00

big eye tuna

Shiro Maguro

$6.00

Super White Tuna

Hamachi

$6.00

Yellowtail

Namasake

$6.00

Fresh salmon

Smoked salmon

$6.00

Smoked salmon

Tako

$6.00

Octopus

Unagi

$7.50

Grilled Eel

Tobiko

$6.00

Flying fish roe

Ikura

$8.00

Salmon roe

Hotate

$7.00

Seared rare scallop

Ama-Ebi

$9.00

Sweet wild caught shrimp

Kani

$10.00

Snow crab meat

Veggie Roll

Avocado Roll

$6.00

Oshinko Roll

$5.00

Japanese pickle

Shitake Roll

$5.00

Mushroom

Kappa Roll

$5.00

Cucumber

Kampyo Roll

$5.00

Squash

Sweet Potato Tempura Roll

$7.00

Diva Vegan Lover Roll

$12.00

Soy wrap, avocado, cucumber, shitake, kampyo and mixed green

Veggie spider

$10.00

Sweet potato tempura, onion rings, avocado, cucumber, mixed green, sweet sauce on top

Green Dragon

$13.00

Sweet potato tempura, cream cheese, jalapeno, topped with avocado and wasabi mayo

Sushi Entree

Nigiri Crystal

Nigiri Crystal

6 pcs of assorted nigiri with spicy salmon roll

Nigiri Sapphire

$25.00

10 pcs of Tuna, Yellowtail, Salmon, Shrimp and Eel with Spicy white tuna roll

Sashimi Emerald

$23.00

11 pcs of chef's selection served with sushi rice

Sashimi Diamond

$30.00

15 pcs of chef's selection served with sushi rice

Queen Platter

$20.00

3 pc. of nigiri, 3 pcs. od sashimi with spicy tuna roll

King Platter

$35.00

6 pcs. of nigiri, 6 pcs of sashimi with Shrimp tempura roll and California roll

Chirashi

$19.00

Assorted fresh fish sashimi style over sushi rice

Tekka Don

$19.00

Fresh Tuna on rice

Namasake Don

$19.00

Fresh Salmon over rice

Unagi Don

$19.00

Grilled eel on rice

Project#1

5th Avenue

$13.00

Tuna, Salmon, white fish, lettuce, avocado, black tobiko, yuzu mayo

Everest

$13.00

Salmon, avocado, cilantro and jalapeno topped with tempura crumb, mayo and Unagi sauce

Halsted

$15.00

Crispy red snapper, cilantro, jalapeno, cucumber topped with torched squid, black tobiko, chili lime sauce

Key West Beach

$14.00

Spicy Tuna yopped with torch of scallop and creamy spicy mayo

Phuket Island

$16.00

Deep fried roll octopus, cream cheese, topped with avocado, unagi sauce, sriracha sauce and tobiko

Eiffel Tower

$15.00

Deep fried roll Tuna, salmon, red snapper topped with yuzu mayo, scallions and tobiko

Mexico City

$15.00

Tuna, mango, spicy mayo, jalapeno, cilantro, cucumber, avocado, topped with strawberry mayo and fruit

Shinkansen

$16.00

2 Shrimp tempura, avocado, cream cheese, topped with seared spicy tuna, unagi sauce and tobiko

Palm Beach

$17.00

Crabsticks, cucumber, avocado topped with sweet shrimp, Ikura, wasabi mayo, tobiko and chili thread

Tahiti Roll

$15.00
Bangkok Roll

$14.00

Spicy crab meat, avocado, topped with Tuna, unagi sauce, crispy onion and torched spicy mayo, sriracha sauce

Casual Roll

Tuna Salmon Avocado roll

$9.00

White Tuna Avocado roll

$8.00

Tuna Hamachi roll

$8.00

Crunchy spicy salmon roll

$8.00

Crunchy spicy white tuna roll

$8.00

Crunchy spicy shrimp roll

$8.00

boiled shrimp and cucumber

Crunchy spicy tako roll

$8.00

California Gal roll

$7.00

Crabsticks, avocado, cucumber and masago

Spicy Calamari roll

$8.00

Fried calamari topped with spicy mayo

Futo Maki

$8.00

Crabsticks, tamago, kampyo, cucumber, oshiko

Salmon skin roll

$8.00

Crispy salmon skin, cucumber, and unagi sauce

Crunchy spicy tuna roll

$9.00

Spicy tuna topped with spicy mayo and tempura crumb outside

Crunchy spicy scallop roll

$8.00

Scallop and cucumber with spicy mayo on top and tempura crumb outside

Philly roll

$10.00

Smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado topped with fresh salmon

Unagi Roll

$9.00

Unagi tempura, cucumber topped with avocado dynamite sauce and unagi sauce

California roll

$11.00

REAL CRAB MEAT, cucumber and avocado

Spider roll

$9.95

Soft shell crab, avocado, cucumber, mayo, mixed green and unagi sauce

Shrimp tempura roll

$9.95

2 Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, mayo, mixed green and unagi sauce

Alaska roll

$10.00

Fresh Salmon, crab meat, cream cheese, avocado and yuzu mayo

Mexican roll

$10.00

Tuna, yellowtail, avocado, cilantro, jalapeno, cucumber and spicy mayo

Dragon roll

$14.00

2 Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, jalapeno, topped with eel, avocado, spicy mayo and unagi sauce

Diva rainbow roll

$13.00

Unagi, cucumber, topped with assorted fish, spicy mayo and unagi sauce

Negi Hamachi maki

$5.25

Yellowtail and scallion

Tekka Maki

$5.25

Tuna

Sake Maki

$5.25

Fresh salmon

Spicy Crabby roll (new)

$5.95

Spicy shredded crab meat with tempura crunch inside

Contemporary Roll

Trio (3 Hand rolls)

$21.00

Spicy Tuna, Spicy Unagi, and spicy scallop

Red Carpet

$17.00

Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, avocado topped with spicy scallop, strawberry creamy aioli, lightly torched, topped with crunchy and red tobiko

I will survive

$16.00

Soft shell crab, cucumber, cream cheese, crabsticks, avocado, sriracha sauce topped with salmon, yellowtail, wasbi tobiko and unagi sauce

Dancing Queen

$15.00

Smoked salmon, tamago, unagi and avocado topped with spicy tuna, crunchy, unagi sauce and scallion

Like A Virgin

$15.00

Super white tuna, cucumber, avocado and crabsticks topped with lightly torched salmon, wasabi mayo and tobiko

Drag Queen

$16.00

Deep fried roll with shrimp tempura, avocado, sriracha sauce, scallion, unagi, cream cheese, topped with wasabi aioli, unagi sauce, crispy noodle and tobiko

Diva LaLa

$16.00

Soy paper wrap with smoked salmon, unagi, cream cheese, avocado, tempura crumb, cooked shrimp, topped with spicy mayo, unagi sauce and tobiko

New Moon

$14.00

Cooked shrimp, cucumber, avocado, cilantro, sriracha sauce, topped with yellowtail, jalapeno and tobiko

Paradise

$16.00

Spicy tuna, avocado, cream cheese, jalapeno topped with spicy unagi, tobiko, scallion and tempura crumb

Rising sun

$15.00

Tuna, super white tuna, avocado, mango, tempura crunch, topped with golden tobiko, scallion, yuzu mayo and chili thread

Threesome Tuna

$14.00

Tuna lover with spicy tuna, topped with super white tuna, red tuna, avocado, topped with spicy mayo and sriracha sauce

Drinks

Sweet Iced Green Tea

$3.50

Thai Iced Tea

$3.75

Thai Iced Coffee

$3.50

Coke

$2.00

Diet coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Sweets

Mochi Ice-Cream

$4.50

Green Tea Ice-Cream

$4.50
Obanyaki

$3.95

Japanese pancake stuff with red bean paste

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
