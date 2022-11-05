Diva Thai & Sushi
Appetizer
Edamame
Served warm with light salt on the top
Crab Rangoon
Deep fried wonton stuffed with cream cheese, crabsticks, celery. Served with sweet & sour sauce
Pot Sticker
Pan fried Japanese pork dumplings
Vegan Gyoza
Deep fried Korean style dumpling served with homemade spicy soy sauce
Veggie Egg Roll
Deep fried spring roll skin with veggie stuff. Served with sweet & sour sauce
Pork Egg Roll
Deep fried wonton skin with pork and veggie stuff. Served with sweet & sour sauce
Fried wonton
Shrimp and chicken wonton served with sweet & sour sauce
Fried shumai
Fried or steamed shrimp dumpling served with homemade spicy soy sauce
Fried tofu
Served with sweet &sour sauce, crushed peanut on top
Spicy tuna volcano ball
Seraed spicy tuna with crispy rice ball
Fried Shrimp Roll
Shrimp in rice blanket. Served with sweet & sour sauce
Chicken Satay
Grilled Indian style chicken served with cucumber salad and peanut sauce
Fried Calamari
Battered Calamari served with wasabi mayo and sweet & sour sauce
Angel wings
Served with wasabi mayo and sweet & sour sauce
Tempura Mixed
2 battered Shrimp and vegetable served with tempura dipping sauce
Tempura only Shrimp
Battered shrimp served with tempura dipping sauce
Veggie Tempura
Battered assorted vegetable served with tempura dipping sauce
Soft Shell Crab
Deep fried whole crab served with ponzu sauce
Diva Tataki
Tuna and salmon seared rare, daikon sprout, tobiko, wasabi yuzu, bonito flake
Rainbow Salsa
Diced tuna, salmon, yellowtail, avocado, mango, salsa sauce on crispy taco
Sashimi Appetizer
Assorted 5 pieces of sliced raw fish with seaweed salad
Takoyaki
Fried Octopus ball in Japanese style. Served with gravy sauce anf sish flake on top
Steamed Shumai
Steamed shrimp dumpling with spicy homemade soy sauce.
Salad
Soup
Miso Soup
Japanese style soup with silky tofu, seaweed and scallions
Spicy Miso soup
Japanese style soup with silky tofu, seaweed and scallions, jalapeno and Sriracha
Tom Yum Soup
Thai style hot and soup soup, onion, tomato and mushroom with choice of meat
Tom Kha Soup
Thai style coconut soup, onion, tomato and cabbage with choice of meat
Wonton Soup
Shrimp and chicken wonton in chicken broth, topped with fried garlic, onion and cilantro
Veggie Soup
Mixed vegetable in clear broth topped with fried garlic
Rice Soup
Ground Chicken rice soup in chicken broth topped with fried garlic
Spicy Ramen Hot soup
Korean style noodle soup with egg, crab sticks and scallion, seaweed on top
Udon Soup
Udon in sweet soy sauce broth and topped with tempura crumb, scallion, seaweed and crabsticks
Fried rice
Fried Rice
Egg, tomato, onion and carrot
Basil Fried Rice
Onion, bell pepper, sweet basil and jalapeno
Pineapple Fried Rice
Egg, carrot, pineapple and cashew nut
Crispy Chicken Fried rice
Curry fried rice with egg, onion and crispy chicken topped with fried shallot, scallion and served with sweet & sour sauce
Combo Fried Rice
Chicken, Beef and Shrimp, egg, tomato, onion, carrot
Noodles
Pad Thai
Thin rice noodle, egg, onion, bean sprout and ground peanut
Crispy Pad Thai
Crispy wide rice noodle, egg, onion, beansprout and griund peanut
Pad See Ewe
Wide rice noodle, egg and broccoli
Crispy Pad See Ewe
Crispy wide rice noodle, egg and broccoli
Pad Kimao
Thin rice noodle, bell pepper, carrot, onion, tomato, green bean, jalapeno and sweet basil
Crispy Lard Nar
Crunchy noodle with broccoli in sautéed sauce
Pad Woonsen
Glass noodle with celery, white onion, carrot, egg and beansprout
Rainbow Noodle
Stir fried wide noodle, pineapple, onion, carrot, bell pepper, mushroom and cashew nut
Crazy Spicy Udon
Stir fried Udon, bell pepper, carrot, onion, tomato, green bean, jalapeno and sweet basil
Chicken Noodle Soup
Japanese wheat noodle with ground chicken, beansprout and scallion in chicken broth
Tempura Udon Soup
Udon noodle in sweet soy sauce broth. Served with battered shrimp and vegetable
Entrees
Basil
green bean, jalapeno and sweet basil
Broccoli
broccoli with ginger in delicate sauce
Rama
Steamed broccoli, topped with peanut sauce
Orange Chicken
Crispy chicken chunk in orange sauce, broccoli
Sesame Chicken
Crispy chicken chunk in sesame soy sauce, broccoli
Nutty Chicken
Crispy chicken chunk with onion, carrot, bell pepper, mushroom, pineapple and peanut on top
Massaman Curry
Massaman curry, peanut, potato, pea and carrot
Red Curry
Red curry, bell pepper, green bean, bamboo shoot and carrot
Red Curry Salmon
Deep fried Salmon fillet, red curry, bell pepper, green bean, bamboo shoot and carrot
Green Curry
Green curry, bell pepper, green bean, bamboo shoot and carrot
Ginger
Onion, black fungus, carrot, fresh ginger in black bean sauce
Diva Spicy
Red curry paste, green bean, carrot, white onion, bamboo shoot and sweet basil
Mixed Vegetable
Super veggie dish in garlic sauce
Cashew Nut
Pineapple, onion, carrot, bell pepper, mushroom and cashew nut
Garlic
Broccoli and carrot in garlic sauce
Garlic Salmon
Pan fried Salmon fillet, broccoli and carrot in garlic sauce
Chicken Teriyaki
Stir fried chicken in teriyaki sauce.Served with miso soup, jasmine rice and side of steamed vegetable
Beef Teriyaki
Stir fried beef in teriyaki sauce. Served with miso soup, jasmine rice and side of steamed vegetable
Salmon Teriyaki
Pan Fried Salmon fillet in teriyaki sauce. Served with miso soup, jasmine rice and side of steamed vegetable
Nigiri/Sashimi
Tamago
Sweet omelet
Ika
Squid
Ebi
Cooked shrimp
Masago
Smelt roe
Maguro
big eye tuna
Shiro Maguro
Super White Tuna
Hamachi
Yellowtail
Namasake
Fresh salmon
Smoked salmon
Smoked salmon
Tako
Octopus
Unagi
Grilled Eel
Tobiko
Flying fish roe
Ikura
Salmon roe
Hotate
Seared rare scallop
Ama-Ebi
Sweet wild caught shrimp
Kani
Snow crab meat
Veggie Roll
Avocado Roll
Oshinko Roll
Japanese pickle
Shitake Roll
Mushroom
Kappa Roll
Cucumber
Kampyo Roll
Squash
Sweet Potato Tempura Roll
Diva Vegan Lover Roll
Soy wrap, avocado, cucumber, shitake, kampyo and mixed green
Veggie spider
Sweet potato tempura, onion rings, avocado, cucumber, mixed green, sweet sauce on top
Green Dragon
Sweet potato tempura, cream cheese, jalapeno, topped with avocado and wasabi mayo
Sushi Entree
Nigiri Crystal
6 pcs of assorted nigiri with spicy salmon roll
Nigiri Sapphire
10 pcs of Tuna, Yellowtail, Salmon, Shrimp and Eel with Spicy white tuna roll
Sashimi Emerald
11 pcs of chef's selection served with sushi rice
Sashimi Diamond
15 pcs of chef's selection served with sushi rice
Queen Platter
3 pc. of nigiri, 3 pcs. od sashimi with spicy tuna roll
King Platter
6 pcs. of nigiri, 6 pcs of sashimi with Shrimp tempura roll and California roll
Chirashi
Assorted fresh fish sashimi style over sushi rice
Tekka Don
Fresh Tuna on rice
Namasake Don
Fresh Salmon over rice
Unagi Don
Grilled eel on rice
Project#1
5th Avenue
Tuna, Salmon, white fish, lettuce, avocado, black tobiko, yuzu mayo
Everest
Salmon, avocado, cilantro and jalapeno topped with tempura crumb, mayo and Unagi sauce
Halsted
Crispy red snapper, cilantro, jalapeno, cucumber topped with torched squid, black tobiko, chili lime sauce
Key West Beach
Spicy Tuna yopped with torch of scallop and creamy spicy mayo
Phuket Island
Deep fried roll octopus, cream cheese, topped with avocado, unagi sauce, sriracha sauce and tobiko
Eiffel Tower
Deep fried roll Tuna, salmon, red snapper topped with yuzu mayo, scallions and tobiko
Mexico City
Tuna, mango, spicy mayo, jalapeno, cilantro, cucumber, avocado, topped with strawberry mayo and fruit
Shinkansen
2 Shrimp tempura, avocado, cream cheese, topped with seared spicy tuna, unagi sauce and tobiko
Palm Beach
Crabsticks, cucumber, avocado topped with sweet shrimp, Ikura, wasabi mayo, tobiko and chili thread
Tahiti Roll
Bangkok Roll
Spicy crab meat, avocado, topped with Tuna, unagi sauce, crispy onion and torched spicy mayo, sriracha sauce
Casual Roll
Tuna Salmon Avocado roll
White Tuna Avocado roll
Tuna Hamachi roll
Crunchy spicy salmon roll
Crunchy spicy white tuna roll
Crunchy spicy shrimp roll
boiled shrimp and cucumber
Crunchy spicy tako roll
California Gal roll
Crabsticks, avocado, cucumber and masago
Spicy Calamari roll
Fried calamari topped with spicy mayo
Futo Maki
Crabsticks, tamago, kampyo, cucumber, oshiko
Salmon skin roll
Crispy salmon skin, cucumber, and unagi sauce
Crunchy spicy tuna roll
Spicy tuna topped with spicy mayo and tempura crumb outside
Crunchy spicy scallop roll
Scallop and cucumber with spicy mayo on top and tempura crumb outside
Philly roll
Smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado topped with fresh salmon
Unagi Roll
Unagi tempura, cucumber topped with avocado dynamite sauce and unagi sauce
California roll
REAL CRAB MEAT, cucumber and avocado
Spider roll
Soft shell crab, avocado, cucumber, mayo, mixed green and unagi sauce
Shrimp tempura roll
2 Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, mayo, mixed green and unagi sauce
Alaska roll
Fresh Salmon, crab meat, cream cheese, avocado and yuzu mayo
Mexican roll
Tuna, yellowtail, avocado, cilantro, jalapeno, cucumber and spicy mayo
Dragon roll
2 Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, jalapeno, topped with eel, avocado, spicy mayo and unagi sauce
Diva rainbow roll
Unagi, cucumber, topped with assorted fish, spicy mayo and unagi sauce
Negi Hamachi maki
Yellowtail and scallion
Tekka Maki
Tuna
Sake Maki
Fresh salmon
Spicy Crabby roll (new)
Spicy shredded crab meat with tempura crunch inside
Contemporary Roll
Trio (3 Hand rolls)
Spicy Tuna, Spicy Unagi, and spicy scallop
Red Carpet
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, avocado topped with spicy scallop, strawberry creamy aioli, lightly torched, topped with crunchy and red tobiko
I will survive
Soft shell crab, cucumber, cream cheese, crabsticks, avocado, sriracha sauce topped with salmon, yellowtail, wasbi tobiko and unagi sauce
Dancing Queen
Smoked salmon, tamago, unagi and avocado topped with spicy tuna, crunchy, unagi sauce and scallion
Like A Virgin
Super white tuna, cucumber, avocado and crabsticks topped with lightly torched salmon, wasabi mayo and tobiko
Drag Queen
Deep fried roll with shrimp tempura, avocado, sriracha sauce, scallion, unagi, cream cheese, topped with wasabi aioli, unagi sauce, crispy noodle and tobiko
Diva LaLa
Soy paper wrap with smoked salmon, unagi, cream cheese, avocado, tempura crumb, cooked shrimp, topped with spicy mayo, unagi sauce and tobiko
New Moon
Cooked shrimp, cucumber, avocado, cilantro, sriracha sauce, topped with yellowtail, jalapeno and tobiko
Paradise
Spicy tuna, avocado, cream cheese, jalapeno topped with spicy unagi, tobiko, scallion and tempura crumb
Rising sun
Tuna, super white tuna, avocado, mango, tempura crunch, topped with golden tobiko, scallion, yuzu mayo and chili thread
Threesome Tuna
Tuna lover with spicy tuna, topped with super white tuna, red tuna, avocado, topped with spicy mayo and sriracha sauce
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
3542 N Halsted St, Chicago, IL 60657