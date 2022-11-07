- Home
Dive 1201 Pleasantville Rd
No reviews yet
1201 Pleasantville Rd
Briarcliff Manor, NY 10510
Towers
Cold Appetizers
Cheese Meat Platter
Oyster East
Oyster West
Clams Cocktail
Crab Meat Cocktail
Shrimp Cocktail
Seafood Combo
1/2 lobster | 1 shrimp | 2 oysters | 2 clams
Happy Hour Oysters
Egplant Rollantini
Fr Oysters
Hallf Dz East
Half Dz West
Clams Half Dz
Dozen East
Dozen West
Appetizers
Tuna Tartar
Yuso lime juice infused with avocado
Scallops
Dry Sea scallops | bacon wrapped | red pepper aioli
Grilled Octopus
fresh onions | cherry tomato | raspberry sauce
Mussels
sautéed | garlic white wine | shishito peppers | grilled country bread
Baby Back Ribs
BBQ sauce | cilantro
Crab Cake
pan seared crab cake | sautéed corn | baby arugula | chili aioli
Crispy Calamari
red pepper aioli sauce
Burrata Prosciutto
prosciutto di Parma | red plum tomato
Baked Clams
fresh herbs | bread crumbs | garlic sauce
Grilled Oysters
lemon butter | basil
Crabmeat Coctil
Softvshell Ap
Clams Casino
Lobster Coctil
Fr Oysters
Backon
Oysters Rocofeller
Egplant Rollantini
Soft Shell Ap
Salads
Garden Green
cherry tomato | cucumbers | balsamic vinaigrette
Beet Salad
baby arugula | tomato | onions | goat cheese | balsamic vinaigrette
Caesar Salad
crispy romaine lettuce | parmesan cheese | garlic bread croutons
Wedge Salad
crispy bacon | roasted peppers | exquisite blue cheese dressing
Dive Salad
shrimp | calamari | octopus | baby arugula | fresh lemon juice | extra virgin olive oil
Salad Sp
On The Bun
Sea
Pasta
Spinach Linguine
spinach pasta | sautéed Ahi tuna | black olives | asparagus | garlic | white wine
Clams Linguine
fresh sea clams | garlic | white wine | basil
Black Noodles
black wheat noodles | chopped lobster | shrimp
Seafood Risotto
shrimp | scallops
Lobster Ravioli
pink creamy sauce
Pasta Marinara
Rigatoni Ragu
Rizzotto Sp
Steaks & Chops
Chicken
Sides
Mashed Potatoes
Sautéed Broccoli
Brussels Sporuts
Mac n' Cheese
Grilled Asparagus
Broccoli Rabe
Mushrooms
Truffle Fries
Shishito Pepers
Creamed Corn
Cream Spinacuh
Truffle Cream Rice
Sautte Spinach
Set Menu $100PP
Kids Chix Fingers
White (Glass)
Red Bottle
Cakebread Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon
2018
AntinoriTignaello Banshee Pinot Noir
2018
Far Niente Cabernet Sauivignon
Napa Valley 2018
Caparzo Brunello Di Montalcino
2016
Sequoia Grove Cabernet Sauvignon
Napa Valley 2018
Caymus Cabernet Sauvignon
2019
St. Francis Cabernet Sauvignon
2018
Chimney Rock Cabernet
2018
Conundrum Red
2019
Silver Oak Cabernet Napa Valley
Alexander Valley 2017
Daou Cabernet Sauvignon
2019
Silver Oak Cabernet Alexander Valley
Napa Valley 2016
Decoy Cabernet Sauvignon
Limited 2019
Alta Vista Malbec Estate
2018
Einaudi Barolo Ludo
2014
Louis Jadot Bourgogne Pinot
2018
The Prisoner
2019
Chatea de Pez St. Estephe
2017
Quilt Canernet Sauvignon
2018
Chateau La Nerthe Chateauneuf Du-Pape
2017
Schrader Cabernet Sauvignon Rbs
2018
Castiglion del Bosco Brunelo di Montalcino
2015
Flowers Pinot Noir
2018
Tenuta San Guidalberto
2015
Foley Johnson Cabernet
2018
Red Schooner Voyage
2009
Simi Cabernet Alexander
Massolino Barolo Serralunga
2017
Stags Leap Cabernet Sauvignon Artemis
2018
Mondavi Cabernet Sauvignon
Ruffino Reserva Ducale Gold
2016
Paul Hobbs Cabernet Sauvignon
2016
Banshee Pinot Noir
Querceto
Mingortiz
Barbiglione 2013
Opus One
Iron And Sand
Charles Krug Cabernet
Coppola Cabernet Bourgogne Pino Nior
Sea Sun Cali Pino Noir
Prisoner Canernet Sauvignon Unshackled
Poderi Luigi Einaudi Barolo
Joseph Phelps Insignia Napa
Masseto Tenuta Dell'ornellaia Toscana
La Flor Cabernet 18
Ruffino Reserva Chianti
Cotarella Sodale Merlot 18
Gecaj Estate Cabernet 16
White Bottle
Cakebread Cellars Sauvignon Blanc
2019
Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc
Cakebread Cellars Chardonnay
2019
Far Niente Chardonnay Estate
2019
Sequoia Chard
Napa 2019
Louis Jadot Chablis
2019
Simi Chardonnay
2019
Louis Jadot Pouilly Fuisse
2019
Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio Alto Adige
2020
Livio Felluga P Grigio DOC Collio
2019
Pio Cesare Gavi
2019
Craggy Range Sauvignon Blanc Te Muna Road Vineyard
2020
Chalk Hill Chardonnay
Estate 2018
Phelps Insignia
2017
Saget Dom Perriere Megalithe
2016
Flowers Chardonnay
2018
La Scolca Gavi Dei Gavi Black Label
2019
La Vieille Ferme Rose
2020
Megalithe Sancerre
Tattenger
Miraval Rose
Rock Angle
Charles Krug Sauvignon
Falesco Le Poggere
Moet&chandon Imperial
Dom Perignon
Ruinart Rose
Est Est Est
Veuve Clicquot Brut
Maison Saleya Rose
Dessert
Bomba
Classic vanilla and chocclate gelato seperated by a cherry and sliced almonds covered in cinnamon, finished with a crunchy chocolate coating.
Tiramisú Big Ladyfinger
Layers of espresso drenched ladyfingers seperated by mascarpone cream and dusted with cocoa powder.
Frutti Di Bosco (Mixed Berry Cake)
Shortcrust pastry base filled with pastry cream, topped with a layer of sponge cake and lavishly garnished with an assortment of berries: blackberries, blueberries, rasberries, red currants, and strawberries.
Apple Tart
Layers of apple cake studded with walnuts, filled and iced with caramel cream, decorated with apple cake crumbs and gooey caramel.
Chocolate Fudge
Traditional rich, moist devil's food style chocolate cake with dark chocolate frosting and decorated with dark chocolate flakes.
Hazelnut Passion
A creamy, rich New York cheesecake sits on a graham cracker base.
Key Lime
A flourless chocolate cake filled with crunchy almond bits, topped with creamy caramel and hazelnuts, drizzled with chocolate.
Chocolate Lava
Moist chocolate cake with a heart of creamy rich chocolate.
Gelato (GF)
Gelatos are Gluten Free
Sorbetto (GF) (V)
Sorbettos are Gluten Free and Vegan
Cheesecake
Ice Cream
Special Desert
Affogato Ice Cream
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
1201 Pleasantville Rd, Briarcliff Manor, NY 10510
Photos coming soon!