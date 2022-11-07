A map showing the location of Dive 1201 Pleasantville RdView gallery
Dive 1201 Pleasantville Rd

No reviews yet

1201 Pleasantville Rd

Briarcliff Manor, NY 10510

Towers

Raw Tower

$58.00

1/2 lobster | 4 clams | 4 oysters | 2 shrimp

Hot Tower

$64.00

1/2 lobster | 4 baked clams | 4 grilled oysters | 4 grilled shrimp

Oyster E

$3.00

Oyster W

$3.50

Clam

$3.00

Shrimp by piece

$8.00

Cold Appetizers

Cheese Meat Platter

$21.00

Oyster East

$3.00

Oyster West

$3.50

Clams Cocktail

$3.00

Crab Meat Cocktail

$30.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$26.00

Seafood Combo

$39.00

1/2 lobster | 1 shrimp | 2 oysters | 2 clams

Happy Hour Oysters

$2.00

Egplant Rollantini

$18.00

Fr Oysters

$21.00

Hallf Dz East

$19.00

Half Dz West

$21.00

Clams Half Dz

$18.00

Dozen East

$38.00

Dozen West

$42.00

Appetizers

Tuna Tartar

$23.00

Yuso lime juice infused with avocado

Scallops

$24.00

Dry Sea scallops | bacon wrapped | red pepper aioli

Grilled Octopus

$23.00

fresh onions | cherry tomato | raspberry sauce

Mussels

$20.00

sautéed | garlic white wine | shishito peppers | grilled country bread

Baby Back Ribs

$23.00

BBQ sauce | cilantro

Crab Cake

$24.00

pan seared crab cake | sautéed corn | baby arugula | chili aioli

Crispy Calamari

$19.00

red pepper aioli sauce

Burrata Prosciutto

$20.00

prosciutto di Parma | red plum tomato

Baked Clams

$19.00

fresh herbs | bread crumbs | garlic sauce

Grilled Oysters

$25.00

lemon butter | basil

Crabmeat Coctil

$30.00

Softvshell Ap

$23.00

Clams Casino

$21.00

Lobster Coctil

$37.95

Fr Oysters

$22.00

Backon

$22.00

Oysters Rocofeller

$25.00

Egplant Rollantini

$22.00

Soft Shell Ap

$25.00

Salads

Garden Green

$15.00

cherry tomato | cucumbers | balsamic vinaigrette

Beet Salad

$15.00

baby arugula | tomato | onions | goat cheese | balsamic vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$16.00

crispy romaine lettuce | parmesan cheese | garlic bread croutons

Wedge Salad

$17.00

crispy bacon | roasted peppers | exquisite blue cheese dressing

Dive Salad

$26.00

shrimp | calamari | octopus | baby arugula | fresh lemon juice | extra virgin olive oil

Salad Sp

$17.00

Soups

New England Clam Chowder

$16.00

Soup Special

$18.00

Lobster Bisque

$18.00

On The Bun

Crab Cake Burger

$29.00

lettuce | tomato | hund cut fries

Dive Burger

$25.00

caramelized onions | mushrooms | rich blue cheese | hand cut fries

Lobster Roll

$39.00

Connecticut style | butter | homemade chips

Chese Burger

$25.00

Sea

Branzino

$39.00

whole Branzino | grilled | white wine sauce

Salmon

$39.00

crispy skin | truffle cauliflower sauce

Tuna

$42.00

black & white sesame crust | red reduction sauce

Twin Lobster Tail

$59.00

Branzino Filet

$39.00

Live Lobster

$100.00

Scallops Diner

$48.00

Soft Shell Diner

$55.00

Pasta

Spinach Linguine

$32.00

spinach pasta | sautéed Ahi tuna | black olives | asparagus | garlic | white wine

Clams Linguine

$32.00

fresh sea clams | garlic | white wine | basil

Black Noodles

$40.00

black wheat noodles | chopped lobster | shrimp

Seafood Risotto

$40.00

shrimp | scallops

Lobster Ravioli

$32.00

pink creamy sauce

Pasta Marinara

$20.00

Rigatoni Ragu

$31.00

Rizzotto Sp

$45.00

Steaks & Chops

Lamb Chops

$59.00

Colorado lamb chops | herb crusted | red wine reduction sauce

Pork Chop

$45.00

Berkshire wrapped in Apple Relish

Filet Mignon

$57.00

grilled

Shell Steak

$60.00

Veal

Dive Veal

$40.00

crab meat | cognac sauce

Veal Tenderloin

$40.00

Pounded Veal

$37.00

Chicken

Dive Chicken

$38.00

Parmesan Crusted Chicken

$29.00

Demi Glaze Chicken

$30.00

Chixen Parm

$30.00

Chicken Scarp

$36.00

Lob Soup

Oysters Eastvwest

Musels

Burrata

Tuna Tartar

Ceaser Salad

Rigatoni

Tomato Linguini

Lob Raviolli

Salmon

Duck

Chixen

Veal

Set Valentine Menu

$100.00

Ceaser Salad

Sides

Mashed Potatoes

$10.00

Sautéed Broccoli

$10.00

Brussels Sporuts

$12.00

Mac n' Cheese

$15.00

Grilled Asparagus

$12.00

Broccoli Rabe

$10.00

Mushrooms

$10.00

Truffle Fries

$12.00

Shishito Pepers

$10.00

Creamed Corn

$15.00

Cream Spinacuh

$15.00

Truffle Cream Rice

$15.00

Sautte Spinach

$12.00

Set Menu $100PP

$100.00

Kids Chix Fingers

$20.00

White (Glass)

Pinot Grigio

$15.00

Gavi Di Gavi

$15.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$15.00

Prosecco

$15.00

Chardonnay

$15.00

Sancerre

$23.00

Champagne

$15.00

Rose

$15.00

Riesling

$15.00

Riesling

$15.00

Veuve Clicquot Brut

$135.00

Garden Spritz

$16.00

Grstien&Meyer

$55.00

Mionetto

$65.00

Red Bottle

Cakebread Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon

$190.00

2018

AntinoriTignaello Banshee Pinot Noir

$250.00

2018

Far Niente Cabernet Sauivignon

$250.00

Napa Valley 2018

Caparzo Brunello Di Montalcino

$130.00

2016

Sequoia Grove Cabernet Sauvignon

$135.00

Napa Valley 2018

Caymus Cabernet Sauvignon

$220.00

2019

St. Francis Cabernet Sauvignon

$65.00

2018

Chimney Rock Cabernet

$230.00

2018

Conundrum Red

$60.00

2019

Silver Oak Cabernet Napa Valley

$205.00

Alexander Valley 2017

Daou Cabernet Sauvignon

$65.00

2019

Silver Oak Cabernet Alexander Valley

$155.00

Napa Valley 2016

Decoy Cabernet Sauvignon

$75.00

Limited 2019

Alta Vista Malbec Estate

$55.00

2018

Einaudi Barolo Ludo

$100.00

2014

Louis Jadot Bourgogne Pinot

$65.00

2018

The Prisoner

$150.00

2019

Chatea de Pez St. Estephe

$140.00

2017

Quilt Canernet Sauvignon

$120.00

2018

Chateau La Nerthe Chateauneuf Du-Pape

$125.00

2017

Schrader Cabernet Sauvignon Rbs

$900.00

2018

Castiglion del Bosco Brunelo di Montalcino

$150.00

2015

Flowers Pinot Noir

$150.00

2018

Tenuta San Guidalberto

$115.00

2015

Foley Johnson Cabernet

$95.00

2018

Red Schooner Voyage

$105.00

2009

Simi Cabernet Alexander

$65.00

Massolino Barolo Serralunga

$130.00

2017

Stags Leap Cabernet Sauvignon Artemis

$135.00

2018

Mondavi Cabernet Sauvignon

$95.00

Ruffino Reserva Ducale Gold

$115.00

2016

Paul Hobbs Cabernet Sauvignon

$86.00

2016

Banshee Pinot Noir

$60.00

Querceto

$56.00

Mingortiz

$150.00

Barbiglione 2013

$80.00

Opus One

$555.00

Iron And Sand

$100.00

Charles Krug Cabernet

$95.00

Coppola Cabernet Bourgogne Pino Nior

$65.00

Sea Sun Cali Pino Noir

$65.00

Prisoner Canernet Sauvignon Unshackled

$70.00

Poderi Luigi Einaudi Barolo

$105.00

Joseph Phelps Insignia Napa

$550.00

Masseto Tenuta Dell'ornellaia Toscana

$4,000.00

La Flor Cabernet 18

$70.00

Ruffino Reserva Chianti

$75.00

Cotarella Sodale Merlot 18

$75.00

Gecaj Estate Cabernet 16

$145.00

White Bottle

Cakebread Cellars Sauvignon Blanc

$65.00

2019

Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc

$61.00

Cakebread Cellars Chardonnay

$105.00

2019

Far Niente Chardonnay Estate

$130.00

2019

Sequoia Chard

$65.00

Napa 2019

Louis Jadot Chablis

$65.00

2019

Simi Chardonnay

$65.00

2019

Louis Jadot Pouilly Fuisse

$65.00

2019

Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio Alto Adige

$75.00

2020

Livio Felluga P Grigio DOC Collio

$65.00

2019

Pio Cesare Gavi

$60.00

2019

Craggy Range Sauvignon Blanc Te Muna Road Vineyard

$60.00

2020

Chalk Hill Chardonnay

$60.00

Estate 2018

Phelps Insignia

$500.00

2017

Saget Dom Perriere Megalithe

$70.00

2016

Flowers Chardonnay

$120.00

2018

La Scolca Gavi Dei Gavi Black Label

$85.00

2019

La Vieille Ferme Rose

$70.00

2020

Megalithe Sancerre

$90.00

Tattenger

$120.00

Miraval Rose

$70.00

Rock Angle

$84.00

Charles Krug Sauvignon

$65.00

Falesco Le Poggere

$60.00

Moet&chandon Imperial

$125.00

Dom Perignon

$350.00

Ruinart Rose

$125.00

Est Est Est

$60.00

Veuve Clicquot Brut

$150.00

Maison Saleya Rose

$60.00

Dessert

Bomba

$12.00

Classic vanilla and chocclate gelato seperated by a cherry and sliced almonds covered in cinnamon, finished with a crunchy chocolate coating.

Tiramisú Big Ladyfinger

$12.00

Layers of espresso drenched ladyfingers seperated by mascarpone cream and dusted with cocoa powder.

Frutti Di Bosco (Mixed Berry Cake)

$12.00

Shortcrust pastry base filled with pastry cream, topped with a layer of sponge cake and lavishly garnished with an assortment of berries: blackberries, blueberries, rasberries, red currants, and strawberries.

Apple Tart

$12.00

Layers of apple cake studded with walnuts, filled and iced with caramel cream, decorated with apple cake crumbs and gooey caramel.

Chocolate Fudge

$12.00

Traditional rich, moist devil's food style chocolate cake with dark chocolate frosting and decorated with dark chocolate flakes.

Hazelnut Passion

$12.00

A creamy, rich New York cheesecake sits on a graham cracker base.

Key Lime

$12.00

A flourless chocolate cake filled with crunchy almond bits, topped with creamy caramel and hazelnuts, drizzled with chocolate.

Chocolate Lava

$12.00

Moist chocolate cake with a heart of creamy rich chocolate.

Gelato (GF)

$12.00

Gelatos are Gluten Free

Sorbetto (GF) (V)

$12.00

Sorbettos are Gluten Free and Vegan

Cheesecake

$12.00

Ice Cream

$12.00

Special Desert

$15.00

Affogato Ice Cream

$12.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
1201 Pleasantville Rd, Briarcliff Manor, NY 10510

