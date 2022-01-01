  • Home
  • /
  • Pittsburgh
  • /
  • Dive Bar and Grille - Lawrenceville - 5147 Butler Street
Dive Bar and Grille - Lawrenceville imageView gallery

Dive Bar and Grille - Lawrenceville 5147 Butler Street

review star

No reviews yet

5147 Butler Street

Pittsburgh, PA 15201

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Caesar Wrap
Bar Wings
Chicken Poppers

Small Bites

Ahi Tuna Bite

$13.00

sesame crusted tuna / asian veg / avocado / green onion / crispy wonton / wasabi aioli

Bar Wings

$13.00

Calamari

$11.00

Chicken Poppers

$9.00

Crab Balls

$14.00

Crab Dip

$14.00

soft pretzels / crispy tortillas

Crispy Brussels App

$11.00

truffle-soy glaze / ponzu aioli

Crispy Mini Mozz

$10.00

panko crusted mozz / marinara

Dynamite Shrimps

$10.00

panko shrimp / dynamite sauce

Fried Criminis

$10.00

parmesan / horseradish aioli

Fried Pickles

$9.00

parmesan / ranch

General Tso's Cauliflower

$11.00

thai glaze / red chili flake / scallion / tuxedo seeds

Grilled Bella

$10.00

portabella / sauteed spinach / artichoke / roasted red peppers / garlic toast points / parmesan / balsamic reduction

Hummus Plate

$9.00

hummus / roasted black bean dip / grilled pita / sliced veggies

Loaded Croquettes

$12.00

potato croquette / bbq pulled pork / cheddar / sour cream / green onion

Nachooooo!!!!!

$8.50

beer cheese / pico / pickled jalapenos / roasted black bean dip / smoked cheddar / sour cream

Pizza Egg Rolls

$10.00

pepperoni / provolone / mozz / fresh basil / marinara

Pretzel Sticks

$9.00

fried soft pretzels

Quesadillas

$8.00

smoked cheddar / pepper jack / grilled onions & peppers / pico / sour cream

Reuben Egg Rolls

$11.00

corned beef / swiss / sauerkraut / 1000 island

Spin Dip

$10.00

artichoke / sundried tomatoes / parmesan / tortilla chips & sliced veggies for dipping

Zucchini Fries

$9.00

parmesan / marinara

I Hate Vegetables

Cajun Pork Mac

$17.00

cajun pulled pork / house mac

Crab Mac

$22.00

lump crab cake / house mac

House Mac

$14.00

cavatapi / 5 cheese blend

Short Rib Mac

$19.00

braised short rib / house mac

Stacked Mac

$17.00

buffalo chicken poppers / house mac

BLT Tots

$11.00

beer cheese / bacon / tomato / pickled jalapenos / romaine / ranch / tater tots

Crabby Tots

$14.00

crab dip / smoked cheddar / pepper jack / Old Bay / scallions / tater tots

Pork-n-Tots

$13.00

pulled pork / gravy / smoked gouda / green onion / tater tots

BBQ Bowl

$13.00

bbq pulled pork / smoked cheddar / scallion / sour cream & ranch drizzle / fresh cut fries

Cheesesteak Bowl

$13.50

shaved steak / grilled onions & shrooms / beer cheese / fresh cut fries

OG Bowl

$13.50

chicken poppers / bacon / beer cheese / onion straws / fresh cut fries

Poutine-ish

$14.00

braised short rib / gravy / crumbled mozz / green onion / fresh cut fries

Reuben Bowl

$14.00

corned beef / swiss / asian slaw / 1000 island / fresh cut fries

Tacos

Ahi Tuna Taco

$15.00

sesame crusted / pickled asian veg / avocado / pickled jalapeno / scallion / ginger-soy glaze / wasabi aioli

Chicken Taco

$11.50

smoked cheddar / pepper jack / pico / romaine / sour cream

Pork Taco

$11.50

pickled red onion / asian slaw / jalapenos / 'bama sauce

Short Rib Taco

$14.00

roasted black bean dip / pico / red onion / dynamite sauce

Shrimp Taco

$13.50

asian slaw / avocado / dynamite sauce / cilantro

Sweet Potato & Cauli Taco

$12.00

kimchi / avocado / cilantro / 'bama sauce

Salads

Carolina Wedge

$14.00

buffalo shrimp / bacon / tomato / onion straws / crumbled bleu

Chopped Chicken Salad

$13.50

romaine / bbq fried chicken / bacon / smoked cheddar / tomato / cucumber / avocado / onion straws

Classic Caesar

$9.00

romaine / croutons / parmesan / caesar

Cobb Salad

$14.00

romaine / grilled chicken / bacon / tomato / avocado / diced egg / smoked cheddar / crumbled bleu

Fresh Mozz and Tomato

$11.00

Greek Salad

$11.00

mixed greens / kalamata olives / feta / tomato / cucumber / artichoke / roasted red peppers

Grilled Caesar

$10.00

charred romaine / artichoke / roasted red peppers / croutons / parmesan / caesar

Hometown Salad

$16.00

mixed greens / hanger steak or grilled chicken / tomato / red onion / smoked cheddar / fresh cut fries

House Salad

$7.00

mixed greens / cucumber / red onion / tomato / croutons

Romaine Wedge

$8.50

bacon / tomato / red onion / crumbled bleu

Spinach Salad

$11.00

bacon / feta / pickled red onion / dried cranberries / candied almonds

Strawberry Balsamico

$11.00

mixed greens / strawberry / candied almonds / red onion / feta / balsamic reduction

Thai Beef Salad

$15.50

mixed greens / ginger-soy hangar steak / pickled asian veg / red onion / scallion / wonton strips / asian ginger dressing

Sammies

BBQ Pulled Pork

$11.00

bbq pulled pork / pepper jack / onion straws / pickle / honey mustard

Chicken Club

$12.00

grilled chicken / bacon / swiss / avocado / tomato / red onion / mixed greens / sundried tomato aioli

Crabber

$19.00

lump crab cake / asian slaw / tomato / dynamite sauce

Knuckle Sandwich

$13.00

shaved steak & turkey / asian slaw / tomato / fresh cut fries / provolone / horseradish aioli

Macho Man Reuben

$13.00

corned beef / swiss / fresh cut fries / asian slaw / tomato / 1000 island

Short Rib Melt

$13.50

braised short rib / grilled onions / smoked cheddar / horseradish aioli

The Hangover

$13.50

prosciutto / bacon / provolone / romaine / tomato / sunny egg / pesto aioli

The One Armed Fisherman

$12.00

panko cod / american / lettuce / tomato / red onion / caper remoulade

The Ultimate Warrior

$11.00

grilled cheese with tomato

Turkey Gouda Melt

$12.00

shaved turkey / bacon / smoked gouda / shrooms / romaine / tomato / sundried tomato aioli

Hoagies

Banh Mi

$13.00

pulled pork / pickled asian veg / pickled jalapeno / cilantro / scallion / tuxedo seeds / dynamite sauce

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

fried chicken / romaine / tomato / buffalo / crumbled bleu / ranch

Cheesesteak

$12.00

shaved steak / grilled onions, peppers & shrooms / beer cheese

Chicken Parm

$13.00

fried chicken / provolone / pepperoni / basil / marinara

French Dip

$14.00

shaved steak / swiss / grilled onions / french onion dip / au jus

Italian Job

$12.00

grilled chicken / prosciutto / basil / tomato / fresh mozz / mixed greens / sundried tomato aioli

Professor

$12.00

fried chicken / romaine / tomato / swiss / canadian bacon / 1000 island

Short Rib Hoagie

$14.00

braised short rib / lettuce / tomato / onion / american / mayo

Wraps

Ahi Tuna Wrap

$14.00

sesame crusted tuna / cucumber / avocado / pickled asian veg / mixed greens / ginger dressing / wasabi aioli / wonton strips

Big Fat Hummus Wrap

$10.00

portabella / hummus / roasted red peppers / mixed greens / cucumber / tomato / feta

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.00

fried chicken / romaine / tomato / buffalo / crumbled bleu / ranch

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.50

fried or grilled chicken / bacon / tomato / red onion / romaine / parmesan / caesar

Grilled Balsamic Veggie Wrap

$10.00

portabella / zucchini / grilled onions / roasted red peppers / mixed greens / tomato / fresh mozz / pesto aioli

Salmon BLT Wrap

$14.00

salmon / thai chili glaze / bacon / mixed greens / tomato / avocado / red onion

Thai Chicken Wrap

$11.50

grilled chicken / mixed greens / pickled asian veg / scallion / wonton strips / thai chili sauce

Turkey Cobb Wrap

$12.00

shaved turkey / bacon / avocado / romaine / tomato / smoked cheddar / chipotle aioli

Waldorf Wrap

$11.00

confit chicken salad / avocado / cucumber / mixed greens / balsamic ruduction

Dive Burgers

A.M. Burger

$15.00

lettuce / tomato / sunny egg / bacon / canadian bacon / smoked cheddar / onion straws / chipotle aioli

Alabama Slammer

$14.00

lettuce / tomato / brown sugar glaze / bacon / smoked cheddar / provolone / onion straws

Bacon Gouda Burger

$14.00

lettuce / tomato / smoked gouda / bacon / grilled onions / 'bama sauce

Big Kahuna Burger

$14.00

lettuce / tomato / red onion / pickle / bacon / american / 1000 island

Black & Blue

$14.00

lettuce / tomato / cajun rub / bacon / crumbled bleu / buffalo

Camburger

$13.00

mixed greens / tomato / red onion / wasabi aioli

Homewrecker

$16.00

lettuce / tomato / braised short rib / sunny egg / bbq / bacon / smoked cheddar / onion straws / horseradish aioli

Smothered Burger

$14.00

lettuce / tomato / double swiss / shrooms / grilled onions / horseradish aioli

South of the Border

$14.00

lettuce / pico / pickled jalapenos / avocado / pepper jack / dynamite sauce

The Standard

$11.00

lettuce / tomato / red onion / pickle / american

Large Plates

Crab Cakes

$27.00Out of stock

lump crab cake / caper remoulade / spinach risotto

Crispy Confit Chicken

$19.00Out of stock

quartered chicken leg / crispy brussels / roasted sweet potatos / hot honey

Hangar Steak & Fries

Hangar Steak & Fries

$22.00

roasted garlic butter

Honey Soy Salmon

$20.00

crispy brussels / jasmine rice

Lemon Chicken Pasta

$18.00

confit chicken / cavatappi / tomato / basil / lemon garlic butter

Loco Moco

$15.00

potato croquette / braised short rib / gravy / smoked cheddar / sunny egg / onion straws / scallion

Seared Ahi Tuna

$22.00

sesame crusted tuna / jasmine rice / kimchi / ginger-soy glaze

Smoked Gouda Risotto

$23.00

hangar steak / spinach, shroom & gouda risotto

Kids Menu

Kids Cavatappi

$5.00

marinara or buttered

Little Poppers

$5.00

panko chicken / fresh cut fries

Mini Burger

$5.00

american / fresh cut fries

Ultimate Sidekick

$5.00

grilled cheese / fresh cut fries

Sides

Add On Side

Side Asian Slaw

$3.00

Side Fresh Cut Fries

$3.00

Side House-Made Chips

$3.00

Side Mac 'n' Cheese

$7.00

cavatappi / 5 cheese blend

Side Roasted Sweet Potatos

$4.00

Side Sauteed Spinach

$3.00

Side Caesar

$3.00

romaine / parmesan / croutons / caesar

Side Crispy Brussels

$5.00

truffle soy glaze / ponzu aioli

Side Jasmine Rice

$4.00

Side Potato Croquettes

$3.00

Side Risotto

$8.00

spinach, shrooms & gouda

Side Roasted Cauliflower

$4.00

Side Salad

$3.00

mixed greens / tomato / red onion / cucumber

Side Tortilla Chips

$3.00

Soup Bowl

$6.00Out of stock

Soup Cup

$4.00Out of stock

Sweet Potato Tots

$3.00

cinnamon butter

Tater Tots

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5147 Butler Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15201

Directions

Gallery
Dive Bar and Grille - Lawrenceville image

Similar restaurants in your area

Fat Butcher
orange starNo Reviews
5151 Butler St Pittsburgh, PA 15201
View restaurantnext
B52 Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
5202 Butler Street Pittsurgh, PA 15201
View restaurantnext
Hop Farm Brewing Company
orange star4.6 • 247
5601 Butler St Pittsburgh, PA 15201
View restaurantnext
Cinderlands Foederhouse
orange star4.5 • 224
3705 Butler Street Pittsburgh, PA 15201
View restaurantnext
Oliver's Donuts
orange starNo Reviews
4112 Butler Street Pittsburgh, PA 15201
View restaurantnext
Walter's BBQ - 4501 Butler St.
orange starNo Reviews
4501 Butler St Lawrenceville, PA 15201
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Pittsburgh

Condado Tacos - Lawrenceville
orange star4.6 • 6,412
4300 Butler St Pittsburgh, PA 15201
View restaurantnext
Condado Tacos - Downtown Pittsburgh
orange star4.5 • 5,476
971 Liberty Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15222
View restaurantnext
Gaucho Parrilla Argentina
orange star4.6 • 4,655
146 Sixth Street Pittsburgh, PA 15222
View restaurantnext
Roots Natural Kitchen - 3610 Forbes Ave
orange star4.8 • 3,407
3610 Forbes Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15213
View restaurantnext
Meat & Potatoes
orange star4.3 • 3,073
649 Penn Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15222
View restaurantnext
Mintt Indian Cuisine
orange star4.3 • 2,612
3033 Banksville road Pittsburgh, PA 15216
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Pittsburgh
Homestead
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Mc Kees Rocks
review star
Avg 3.7 (8 restaurants)
Carnegie
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Bridgeville
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Allison Park
review star
Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Monroeville
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Coraopolis
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Sewickley
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Gibsonia
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston