High Street Place Dive Bar

100 High St

Boston, MA 02110

Appetizers

Supafries

Supafries

$8.00

what dreams are made of: crinkles, tots, curlies, onion rings, & waffles

Crispy Popcorn Shrimp

Crispy Popcorn Shrimp

$12.00

served with comeback sauce

8oz Pilgrim Chowdah

8oz Pilgrim Chowdah

$7.00

quoahogs, littlenecks, house smoked whitefish, bacon, yukon golds, creamy broth . served with oyster crackers

16oz Pilgrim Chowdah

16oz Pilgrim Chowdah

$14.00

quoahogs, littlenecks, house smoked whitefish, bacon, yukon golds, creamy broth . served with oyster crackers

Dive Bar Big Chop

Dive Bar Big Chop

$14.00

kale, crunchy lettuces, marinated cherry tomatoes, eggs, beets, scallions, corn, seasonal veg, honey shallot vinaigrette

Half Pint Cole Slaw

$4.00

Pint Cole Slaw

$7.00

Entrees

all sandwiches served with kale and broccoli slaw
Crispy Shrimp Po' Boy

Crispy Shrimp Po' Boy

$16.00

buttered roll, crispy gulf shrimp, LTO, old bay-o

Crispy Cajun Fish Filet Sandwich

$14.00

Blackened Salmon Bowl

$18.00
Hot Lobster Roll

Hot Lobster Roll

$36.00

griddled buttered brioche, lobster brown butter, chives

Cold Lobster Roll

Cold Lobster Roll

$34.00

griddled buttered brioche, lemon chive mayo, diced celery

Fish & Chips

$17.00
Tuna Melt

Tuna Melt

$14.00

crispy texas toast, cheddar fontina blend, tomatoes, iceberg lettuce

Desserts

Cream Pie

$4.00

Tenderoni Lush

$4.00

*Fresh Catch (Dine-in Only)

*These items are cooked to order and may be served raw or undercooked.
Oysters

Oysters

$3.75

Check for our daily selection! Sold by the piece *These items are cooked to order and may be served raw or undercooked

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

$3.50

Sold by the piece

Littleneck Clams

Littleneck Clams

$2.00

Sold by the piece *These items are cooked to order and may be served raw or undercooked

Diego's Seafood Tower

$125.00

Sauce

Comeback Sauce

Comeback Sauce

$2.00

Ranch

$2.00Out of stock

*NA Beverages

Poland Spring

$2.00

Polar Soda Water

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.00

Topo Chico

$4.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Spindrift

$3.00

Pellegrino

$3.00

Sprite

$2.00

Beer

Guiness

$7.00

Narragansett

$6.00

Red Stripe

$6.00

Reisdorf

$9.00

Spiked Spindrift Lime

$7.00

Spiked Spindrift Iced Tea

$7.00

Spiked Spindrift Mango

$7.00

Spiked Spindrift Pineapple

$7.00

Wine

Bisson Prosecco

$14.00

Lelievre Sparkling Rose

$14.00

Pepiere Muscadet

$14.00

Presquile Chardonnay

$15.00

Felines Jourdain Picpoul

$11.00

Santiago Vinho Verda

$13.00

Gaeta Santa Barbara Rose

$16.00

Sottimano Brachetto

$15.00

Frank Peillot Pinot Noir

$15.00

Vincent Paris Syrah

$13.00

Frozen Drinks

Frozen Hurricane

$13.00

Frozen Gin & Tonic

$13.00

Staff Drinks

Staff Polar

$1.00

Staff Poland

$1.00

Staff Topo Chico

$2.00

Staff Iced Tea

$1.75
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Southern Gulf tradition meets classic Coastal New England.

Location

100 High St, Boston, MA 02110

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

