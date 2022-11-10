Bars & Lounges
Dive Bar Buckhead 3184 Roswell Rd NW
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|9:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Friday
|9:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|9:00 pm - 3:00 am
Restaurant info
Don't Be Shy, Come On By!
Location
3184 Roswell Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30305
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
26 Thai Kitchen & Bar - Buckhead/Lindbergh
No Reviews
541 Main Street NE Atlanta, GA 30324
View restaurant
Octopus Kitchen - 1551 Piedmont Ave NE
No Reviews
1551 Piedmont Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30324
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Atlanta
Gu's Dumplings - Krog Street Market
4.6 • 13,860
99 Krog St NE Suite M Atlanta, GA 30307
View restaurant
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Ansley Mall
4.7 • 8,067
Ansley Mall 1544 Piedmont Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30324
View restaurant