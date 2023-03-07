- Home
Dive on Patton
313 South Patton Avenue
Springfield, MO 65806
Lunch/Dinner
Sliders
OG Burger
Original Sliders with Onions, Pickles, and Mustard
BBQ Beef
Saucy Chopped Beef in a Tangy BBQ sauce
Pulled Pork
Seasoned Shredded Pork
Buffalo Chicken
Delicious Shredded Chicken tossed in Buffalo Sauce and topped with Ranch
The B.E.C.
Life's guilty pleasure...Bacon, with Egg, and Cheese
Beef Taco
Everything you love about Taco, but as a Slider
Chicken Taco
The healthier(if possible, lol) Taco option
Chicken Club
Shredded Chicken, Bacon, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, and Ranch
Patty Melt
Double Beef, Double Cheese, Grilled Onions, and our Patty Melt Sauce
Steak Taco
The upscale way to do your Taco Slider
Philly Cheesesteak
Juicy Seasoned Steak with grilled Peppers & Onions, and lots of Cheese
The S.E.C.
Juicy Seasoned Steak, Eggs, and Cheese
Loaded Macs & Fries
Appetizers
Drinks
Cocktails
Alabama Slammer
1 oz Southern Comfort 1 oz Sloe Gin 1 oz Amaretto Fill with Orange Juice Garnish with Orange and Cherry
Bloody Mary
2 oz Vodka Fill with Bloody Mary Mix Garnish with Lime and Olive
Bushwacker
1 oz Dark Rum 1 oz Malibu 1 oz Kahlua .5 oz Dark Creme de Cocoa Fill with Cream Lace glass with Chocolate Syrup Garnish with Cherry
Cape Cod
2 oz Vodka Fill with Cranberry Splash Lime Juice Garnish with Lime
Caribbean Cake
1 oz Cake Vodka .75 oz Malibu .75 oz Peach Shnapps 2 oz Orange Juice 2 oz Pineapple Juice Splash Blue Curacoa
Colorado Bulldog
1.5 oz Vodka 1 oz Kahlua 3 oz Cream 2 splash of Coke
Cosmopolitan
1.5 oz Citrus Vodka 1 oz Cranberry Juice .5 oz Cointreau .5 oz Lime Juice Shake well and strain Garnish with Lemon Rind or Lime
Dark 'N Stormy
2 oz Dark Rum 4 oz Ginger Beer 2-3 dashes of Bitters
Greyhound
2 oz Gin 4 oz Grapefruit Juice Garnish with Lime
Hurricane
1.5 oz Light Rum 1.5 oz Dark Rum 3 oz Orange Juice 3 oz Pineapple Juice 1 oz Cranberry Juice Squeeze of Lime Juice and Grenadine Garnish with Orange and Cherry
Long Island Iced Tea
.75 oz Vodka .75 oz Light Rum .75 oz Gin .75 oz Triple Sec Fill with Sweet & Sour Splash Coke
Madras
1.5 oz Vodka 1.5 oz Orange Juice 3 oz Cranberry Juice Squeeze of Lime Juice Garnish with Lime
Mai Tai
1.5 oz Light Rum .5 oz Orange Curacao .5 oz Orgeat Syrup .5 oz Lime Juice Shake and Strian over Ice Float .75 oz Dark Rum Garnish with Lime
Manhattan
2 oz Crown Royal .75 oz Sweet Vermouth Dash Bitters Stir and Strain Garnish with Cherry
Margarita
2 oz White Tequila 1 oz Triple Sec Squeeze Lime Juice Fill with Sweet & Sour Splash Sprite
Martini
3 oz Gin .75 oz Dry Vermouth Shake and Strain Garnish with Lime or Olive (Add Olive Juice to make it Dirty)
Moscow Mule
2 oz Vodka 4 oz Ginger Beer Squeeze Lime Juice (Change Liquor for different types of Mules)
Mudslide
1 oz Vodka(Espresso for best flavor) 1 oz Kahlua 1 oz Bailey's 3 oz Cream Lace glass with Chocolate Syrup
Old Fashioned
2 oz Bourbon .5 oz Simple Syrup 2 dashes Bitters Splash Water Garnish Orange Peel and Cherry
Painkiller
2 oz Dark Rum 1 oz Malibu 3 oz Pineapple Juice 1 oz Orange Juice Garnish with Orange and Cherry
Rob Roy
2 oz Scotch 1 oz Sweet Vermouth Dash Bitters Stir and Strain Garnish with Cherry
Rum Runner
1 oz Light Rum 1 oz Dark Rum 1 oz Banana Liquor .5 oz Blackberry Brandy 2 oz Pineapple Juice .5 oz Lime Juice Splash Grenadine Garnish with Cherry
Screwdriver
2 oz Vodka Fill with Orange Juice Garnish with Orange
Sea Breeze
2 oz Vodka 1 oz Grapefuit Juice Fill with Cranberry Juice Garnish with Lime
Surfer on Acid
1.5 oz Jager 1.5 oz Malibu 1.5 oz Pineapple Juice
Tequila Sunrise
2 oz White Tequila Fill with Orange Juice Float Grenadine
Tom Collins
2 oz Gin .5 oz Simple Syrup Splash Sweet & Sour Fill with Club Soda Garnish with Lemon
Whiskey Sour
2 oz Whiskey Fill with Sweet & Sour Garnish with Cherry
White Russian(The Dude)
1.5 oz Vodka 1.5 oz Kahlua Fill with Cream
Cocktail Quartails
N/A Beverages
Canned Cocktails
Shots
Alice in Wonderland
.5 oz Tequila .5 oz Kahlua .5 oz Grand Marnier Shake and Strain
Apple Pie
2 oz Apple Pucker .5 oz Cinnamon Schnapps Shake and Strain
Bazooka Joe
.75 oz Banana Liquor .75 oz Blue Curacao .75 oz Bailey's Irish Cream
Blow Job
.5 oz Kahlua .5 oz Bailey's Irish Cream .5 oz Amaretto Top with Whipped Cream
Buttery Nipple
1.5 oz Butterscotch Schnapps .5 oz Bailey's Irish Cream Top with Whipped Cream
Birthday Cake
1 oz Cake Vodka .5 oz Dark Creme de Cocoa .5 oz Bailey's Irish Cream Top with Wipped Cream
Girl Scout Cookie
.5 oz Kahlua .5 oz Bailey's Irish Cream .5 oz Peppermint Schnapps
Green Tea
.75 oz Jameson .75 oz Peach Schnapps .75 oz Sweet & Sour Splash Sprite Shake and Strain
Irish Car Bombs
.5 oz Jameson .5 oz Bailey's Irish Cream 4 oz Guinness Put Jameson and Bailey's in a shot glass and Guinness in a pint glass
Jager Bomb
1 oz Jager 3 oz Red Bull
Jelly Bean
1 oz Cherry Vodka .5 oz Blue Curacoa 1.5 oz Pineapple Juice
John Daly
1.5 oz Sweet Tea Vodka 1 oz Sweet & Sour Splash Sprite
Jolly Rancher(Green Apple)
1.5 oz Apple Pucker 1 oz Vodka .5 oz Pineapple Juice
Jolly Rancher(Watermelon)
1.5 oz Watermelon Pucker 1 oz Vodka .5 oz Cranberry
Kamikaze
1 oz Vodka .5 oz Triple Sec .5 oz Lime Juice
Lemon Drop
.75 oz Vodka .75 oz Sweet & Sour .5 oz Simple Syrup Shake and Strain
Liquid Cocaine
.5 oz Southern Comfort .5 oz Peach Schnapps .5 oz Amaretto .5 oz Pineapple Juice
Liquid Marijuana
.5 oz Midori .5 oz Blue Curocao .5 oz Malibu .5 oz Spiced Rum 1 oz Pineapple Juice Splash Sweet & Sour Splash Simple Syrup Shake and Stain
Melon Ball
1 oz Vodka .75 oz Midori .75 oz Pineapple Juice Shake and Strain
Mind Eraser
.75 oz Vodka .75 oz Kahlua .75 oz Club Soda Suck through a straw
Mississipi Mud Pie
.75 oz Chocolate Vodka .75 oz Rum Chata .75 oz Kahlua Shake and Strain Top with whipped cream and chocolate syrup
Motor Oil
.75 oz Jager .75 oz Peppermint Schnapps .5 oz Malibu Shake and Strain
Oatmeal Cookie
.75 oz Butterscotch Schnapps .75 oz Bailey's Irish Cream .5 oz Fireball .5 oz Kahlua Shake and Strain Butterscotch, Fireball, and Kahlua Add Bailey's
Oreo Cookie
1 oz Chocolate Vodka .5 oz Kahlua .5 oz Bailey's Irish Cream Shake and Strain Chocolate Vodka and Kahlua Add Bailey's
PB & J
1 oz Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey 1oz Grape Liquor Shake and Strain
Peppermint Patty
.75 oz Chocolate Vodka .75 oz Peppermint Schnapps .5 oz Bailey's Irish Cream Shake and Strain Chocolate Vodka and Peppermint Schnapps Add Bailey's
Pineapple Upside Down Cake
1.5 oz Cake Vodka .5 oz Pineapple Juice .25 oz Simple Syrup 3 drops of Grenadine Shake and Strain Cake Vodka, Pineapple Juice and Simple Syrup Add Grenadine
Polar Bear
1 oz Vanilla Vodka .5 oz Peppermint Schnapps .5 oz Rum Chata Shake and Strain
Red Headed Slut
.75 oz Jager .75 oz Peach Schnapps .5 oz Cranberry Juice Shake and Strain
Red Headed Step Child
.75 oz Jager .75 oz Apple Pucker .5 oz Cranberry Shake and Strain
Royal Flush
.75 oz Crown Royal .75 oz Peach Schnapps .5 oz Cranberry Shake and Strain
Shamrock
1 oz Whipped Cream Vodka .5 oz of Green Creme de Menthe .5 Bailey's Irish Cream Shake and Strain Vodka and Creme de Menthe Add Bailey's Top with Whipped Cream
Skittles
.5 oz Cherry Vodka .5 oz Midori .5 oz Southern Comfort .5 oz Pineapple Juice .5 oz Sweet & Sour Shake and Strain
Star Fucker
1 oz Watermelon Pucker .5 oz Crown Royal 1 oz Red Bull
Vegas Bomb
.5 oz Crown Royal .5 oz Peach Schnapps .5 oz Cranberry Juice 4 oz Red Bull
Vitamin C
1 oz Vodka 1 oz Orange Juice 4 oz Red Bull Drop Shot
Washinton Apple
.75 oz Crown Royal .75 oz Apple Pucker .5 oz Cranberry Juice Shake and Strain
Woo Woo
.75 oz Vodka .75 oz Peach Schnapps .5 oz Cranberry Juice Shake and Strain
Water Moccasin
.5 oz Crown Royal .5 oz Peach Schnapps .5 oz Triple Sec .5 oz Sweet & Sour Shake and Strain
$2 Shot Special
$3 Shot Special
$4 Shot Special
$5 Shot Special
Pre-made Sex on the Beach
Pre-made Lemon Drop
Pre-made Kamikaze
Pre-made Washington Apple
Pre-made Gummy Bear
Jello Shots
Beer
Draft Beer 16oz
Busch Light
Bud Light
Coors Light
Miller Lite
Michelob Ultra
Blue Moon
Stella Artois
Ace Pineapple Cider
Yuengling
4x4 Smooth Criminal
Cigar Bar Maduro
Odell 90 Shilling
Cigar Bar Jai Alai
Mango Cart
Guinness
City Barrel Rad AF
Bell's 2 Hearted Ale
Elysian Space Dust
Tank 7
Goose Island Neon Beer Hug
Union Jack
KC Bier Dunkel
KC Bier Hefeweizen
Kona Big Wave
Oscar Blues Old Chub
Deschutes Black Butte Porter
Tallgrass Buffalo Sweat
10 Barrel Crush Raz
Estella Jalisco
Bottle and Can
Budweiser
Bud Light
Miller Light
Coors Light
Michelob Ultra
U.C. Grapefruit Radler
U.C. Underdog
4 Hands Passion Fruit Prussia
4 Hands Orange Seltzerade
Toppling Goliath Pseudo Sue
4 Hands Bohemian Breakfast
Destihl Dill Pickle Sour
Deschutes Fresh Haze IPA
Torn Label Monk & Honey
Sierra Nevada Hazy Little Thing
Firestone Walker Merlin NITRO
Rogue Hazelnut Brown Ale
Civil Life Rye Pale Ale
Left Hand Pumpkin Spice Nitro
Rogue Colossal Claude 19.2
Pint Night
Busch Light
Bud Light
Coors Light
Miller Lite
Michelob Ultra
Blue Moon
Stella Artois
Ace Pineapple Cider
Yuengling
Smooth Criminal
Maduro
90 Shilling
Jai Alai
Mango Cart
Guinness
Rad AF
2 Hearted Ale
Space Dust
Tank 7
Neon Beer Hug
Union Jack
Dunkel
KC Hefeweizen
Big Wave
Old Chub
Black Butte Porter
Buffalo Sweat
Crush Raz
Estella Jalisco
Sunday Pitchers
Wine
Red Wine
White Wine
Rose/Moscato
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 1:15 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 1:15 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 1:15 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 1:15 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:15 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:15 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:15 am
We are an entertainment venue that has live music, poker, different unique events, and so much more. We have a full service kitchen and bar.
313 South Patton Avenue, Springfield, MO 65806