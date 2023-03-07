Main picView gallery

Dive on Patton 313 South Patton Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

313 South Patton Avenue

Springfield, MO 65806

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Lunch/Dinner

Sliders

OG Burger

Original Sliders with Onions, Pickles, and Mustard

BBQ Beef

Saucy Chopped Beef in a Tangy BBQ sauce

Pulled Pork

Seasoned Shredded Pork

Buffalo Chicken

Delicious Shredded Chicken tossed in Buffalo Sauce and topped with Ranch

The B.E.C.

Life's guilty pleasure...Bacon, with Egg, and Cheese

Beef Taco

Everything you love about Taco, but as a Slider

Chicken Taco

The healthier(if possible, lol) Taco option

Chicken Club

Shredded Chicken, Bacon, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, and Ranch

Patty Melt

Double Beef, Double Cheese, Grilled Onions, and our Patty Melt Sauce

Steak Taco

The upscale way to do your Taco Slider

Philly Cheesesteak

Juicy Seasoned Steak with grilled Peppers & Onions, and lots of Cheese

The S.E.C.

Juicy Seasoned Steak, Eggs, and Cheese

Wings

6 Wings

$10.99

12 Wings

$17.99

18 Wings

$24.99

25 PARTY PAN

$34.99

50 PARTY PAN

$69.99

Loaded Macs & Fries

Basic Mac & Cheese

Basic House Fries

Bacon Cheeseburger

BBQ Beef

Pulled Pork

Buffalo Chicken

Beef Taco

Chicken Club

Chicken Taco

Philly Cheesesteak

Steak Taco

RMH Charity Pan Macs

$29.99

Appetizers

Giant Pretzel w/ Beer Cheese

$8.99

Pickle Fries

$8.99

Spicy Cheese Curds

$8.99

Onion Rings

$8.99

Fried Mushrooms

$8.99

Fried Zucchini

$8.99

Dive Nachos on Chips

$10.99

Dive Nachos on Fries

$13.48

Drinks

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$6.00

1 oz Southern Comfort 1 oz Sloe Gin 1 oz Amaretto Fill with Orange Juice Garnish with Orange and Cherry

Bloody Mary

$5.00

2 oz Vodka Fill with Bloody Mary Mix Garnish with Lime and Olive

Bushwacker

$6.00

1 oz Dark Rum 1 oz Malibu 1 oz Kahlua .5 oz Dark Creme de Cocoa Fill with Cream Lace glass with Chocolate Syrup Garnish with Cherry

Cape Cod

$3.00

2 oz Vodka Fill with Cranberry Splash Lime Juice Garnish with Lime

Caribbean Cake

$5.00

1 oz Cake Vodka .75 oz Malibu .75 oz Peach Shnapps 2 oz Orange Juice 2 oz Pineapple Juice Splash Blue Curacoa

Colorado Bulldog

$6.00

1.5 oz Vodka 1 oz Kahlua 3 oz Cream 2 splash of Coke

Cosmopolitan

$5.00

1.5 oz Citrus Vodka 1 oz Cranberry Juice .5 oz Cointreau .5 oz Lime Juice Shake well and strain Garnish with Lemon Rind or Lime

Dark 'N Stormy

$6.00

2 oz Dark Rum 4 oz Ginger Beer 2-3 dashes of Bitters

Greyhound

$3.00

2 oz Gin 4 oz Grapefruit Juice Garnish with Lime

Hurricane

$5.00

1.5 oz Light Rum 1.5 oz Dark Rum 3 oz Orange Juice 3 oz Pineapple Juice 1 oz Cranberry Juice Squeeze of Lime Juice and Grenadine Garnish with Orange and Cherry

Long Island Iced Tea

$5.00

.75 oz Vodka .75 oz Light Rum .75 oz Gin .75 oz Triple Sec Fill with Sweet & Sour Splash Coke

Madras

$5.00

1.5 oz Vodka 1.5 oz Orange Juice 3 oz Cranberry Juice Squeeze of Lime Juice Garnish with Lime

Mai Tai

$5.00

1.5 oz Light Rum .5 oz Orange Curacao .5 oz Orgeat Syrup .5 oz Lime Juice Shake and Strian over Ice Float .75 oz Dark Rum Garnish with Lime

Manhattan

$5.00

2 oz Crown Royal .75 oz Sweet Vermouth Dash Bitters Stir and Strain Garnish with Cherry

Margarita

$5.00

2 oz White Tequila 1 oz Triple Sec Squeeze Lime Juice Fill with Sweet & Sour Splash Sprite

Martini

$5.00

3 oz Gin .75 oz Dry Vermouth Shake and Strain Garnish with Lime or Olive (Add Olive Juice to make it Dirty)

Moscow Mule

$5.00

2 oz Vodka 4 oz Ginger Beer Squeeze Lime Juice (Change Liquor for different types of Mules)

Mudslide

$6.00

1 oz Vodka(Espresso for best flavor) 1 oz Kahlua 1 oz Bailey's 3 oz Cream Lace glass with Chocolate Syrup

Old Fashioned

$5.00

2 oz Bourbon .5 oz Simple Syrup 2 dashes Bitters Splash Water Garnish Orange Peel and Cherry

Painkiller

$5.00

2 oz Dark Rum 1 oz Malibu 3 oz Pineapple Juice 1 oz Orange Juice Garnish with Orange and Cherry

Rob Roy

$6.00

2 oz Scotch 1 oz Sweet Vermouth Dash Bitters Stir and Strain Garnish with Cherry

Rum Runner

$5.00

1 oz Light Rum 1 oz Dark Rum 1 oz Banana Liquor .5 oz Blackberry Brandy 2 oz Pineapple Juice .5 oz Lime Juice Splash Grenadine Garnish with Cherry

Screwdriver

$3.00

2 oz Vodka Fill with Orange Juice Garnish with Orange

Sea Breeze

$3.00

2 oz Vodka 1 oz Grapefuit Juice Fill with Cranberry Juice Garnish with Lime

Surfer on Acid

$5.00

1.5 oz Jager 1.5 oz Malibu 1.5 oz Pineapple Juice

Tequila Sunrise

$3.00

2 oz White Tequila Fill with Orange Juice Float Grenadine

Tom Collins

$4.00

2 oz Gin .5 oz Simple Syrup Splash Sweet & Sour Fill with Club Soda Garnish with Lemon

Whiskey Sour

$3.00

2 oz Whiskey Fill with Sweet & Sour Garnish with Cherry

White Russian(The Dude)

$5.00

1.5 oz Vodka 1.5 oz Kahlua Fill with Cream

Cocktail Quartails

Alabama Slammer

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$12.00

Hurricane

$12.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.00

Madras

$12.00

Margarita

$12.00

Mudslide

$12.00

Caribbean Cake

$12.00

Rum Runner

$12.00

Painkiller

$12.00

Colorado Bulldog

$12.00

Bushwacker

$12.00

N/A Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Tonic Water

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Monster Energy

$5.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Milk

$4.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Canned Cocktails

Bacardi Bahama Mama

$6.00

Bacardi Pina Colada

$6.00

Bacardi Mojito

$6.00

Crown & Coke

$6.00

Crown Peach Tea

$6.00

Crown Washington Apple

$6.00

Jack & Coke

$6.00

High Noon Passionfruit

$6.00

Shots

Alice in Wonderland

$6.50

.5 oz Tequila .5 oz Kahlua .5 oz Grand Marnier Shake and Strain

Apple Pie

$5.50

2 oz Apple Pucker .5 oz Cinnamon Schnapps Shake and Strain

Bazooka Joe

$6.50

.75 oz Banana Liquor .75 oz Blue Curacao .75 oz Bailey's Irish Cream

Blow Job

$5.50

.5 oz Kahlua .5 oz Bailey's Irish Cream .5 oz Amaretto Top with Whipped Cream

Buttery Nipple

$5.50

1.5 oz Butterscotch Schnapps .5 oz Bailey's Irish Cream Top with Whipped Cream

Birthday Cake

$5.50

1 oz Cake Vodka .5 oz Dark Creme de Cocoa .5 oz Bailey's Irish Cream Top with Wipped Cream

Girl Scout Cookie

$5.50

.5 oz Kahlua .5 oz Bailey's Irish Cream .5 oz Peppermint Schnapps

Green Tea

$6.50

.75 oz Jameson .75 oz Peach Schnapps .75 oz Sweet & Sour Splash Sprite Shake and Strain

Irish Car Bombs

$6.50

.5 oz Jameson .5 oz Bailey's Irish Cream 4 oz Guinness Put Jameson and Bailey's in a shot glass and Guinness in a pint glass

Jager Bomb

$7.50

1 oz Jager 3 oz Red Bull

Jelly Bean

$5.50

1 oz Cherry Vodka .5 oz Blue Curacoa 1.5 oz Pineapple Juice

John Daly

$5.50

1.5 oz Sweet Tea Vodka 1 oz Sweet & Sour Splash Sprite

Jolly Rancher(Green Apple)

$5.50

1.5 oz Apple Pucker 1 oz Vodka .5 oz Pineapple Juice

Jolly Rancher(Watermelon)

$5.50

1.5 oz Watermelon Pucker 1 oz Vodka .5 oz Cranberry

Kamikaze

$5.50

1 oz Vodka .5 oz Triple Sec .5 oz Lime Juice

Lemon Drop

$5.50

.75 oz Vodka .75 oz Sweet & Sour .5 oz Simple Syrup Shake and Strain

Liquid Cocaine

$6.50

.5 oz Southern Comfort .5 oz Peach Schnapps .5 oz Amaretto .5 oz Pineapple Juice

Liquid Marijuana

$6.50

.5 oz Midori .5 oz Blue Curocao .5 oz Malibu .5 oz Spiced Rum 1 oz Pineapple Juice Splash Sweet & Sour Splash Simple Syrup Shake and Stain

Melon Ball

$5.50

1 oz Vodka .75 oz Midori .75 oz Pineapple Juice Shake and Strain

Mind Eraser

$5.50

.75 oz Vodka .75 oz Kahlua .75 oz Club Soda Suck through a straw

Mississipi Mud Pie

$6.50

.75 oz Chocolate Vodka .75 oz Rum Chata .75 oz Kahlua Shake and Strain Top with whipped cream and chocolate syrup

Motor Oil

$6.50

.75 oz Jager .75 oz Peppermint Schnapps .5 oz Malibu Shake and Strain

Oatmeal Cookie

$5.50

.75 oz Butterscotch Schnapps .75 oz Bailey's Irish Cream .5 oz Fireball .5 oz Kahlua Shake and Strain Butterscotch, Fireball, and Kahlua Add Bailey's

Oreo Cookie

$5.50

1 oz Chocolate Vodka .5 oz Kahlua .5 oz Bailey's Irish Cream Shake and Strain Chocolate Vodka and Kahlua Add Bailey's

PB & J

$6.50

1 oz Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey 1oz Grape Liquor Shake and Strain

Peppermint Patty

$5.50

.75 oz Chocolate Vodka .75 oz Peppermint Schnapps .5 oz Bailey's Irish Cream Shake and Strain Chocolate Vodka and Peppermint Schnapps Add Bailey's

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

$5.50

1.5 oz Cake Vodka .5 oz Pineapple Juice .25 oz Simple Syrup 3 drops of Grenadine Shake and Strain Cake Vodka, Pineapple Juice and Simple Syrup Add Grenadine

Polar Bear

$5.50

1 oz Vanilla Vodka .5 oz Peppermint Schnapps .5 oz Rum Chata Shake and Strain

Red Headed Slut

$6.50

.75 oz Jager .75 oz Peach Schnapps .5 oz Cranberry Juice Shake and Strain

Red Headed Step Child

$6.50

.75 oz Jager .75 oz Apple Pucker .5 oz Cranberry Shake and Strain

Royal Flush

$6.50

.75 oz Crown Royal .75 oz Peach Schnapps .5 oz Cranberry Shake and Strain

Shamrock

$5.50

1 oz Whipped Cream Vodka .5 oz of Green Creme de Menthe .5 Bailey's Irish Cream Shake and Strain Vodka and Creme de Menthe Add Bailey's Top with Whipped Cream

Skittles

$6.50

.5 oz Cherry Vodka .5 oz Midori .5 oz Southern Comfort .5 oz Pineapple Juice .5 oz Sweet & Sour Shake and Strain

Star Fucker

$6.50

1 oz Watermelon Pucker .5 oz Crown Royal 1 oz Red Bull

Vegas Bomb

$7.50

.5 oz Crown Royal .5 oz Peach Schnapps .5 oz Cranberry Juice 4 oz Red Bull

Vitamin C

$7.50

1 oz Vodka 1 oz Orange Juice 4 oz Red Bull Drop Shot

Washinton Apple

$6.50

.75 oz Crown Royal .75 oz Apple Pucker .5 oz Cranberry Juice Shake and Strain

Woo Woo

$5.50

.75 oz Vodka .75 oz Peach Schnapps .5 oz Cranberry Juice Shake and Strain

Water Moccasin

$6.50

.5 oz Crown Royal .5 oz Peach Schnapps .5 oz Triple Sec .5 oz Sweet & Sour Shake and Strain

$2 Shot Special

$2.00

$3 Shot Special

$3.00

$4 Shot Special

$4.00

$5 Shot Special

$5.00

Pre-made Sex on the Beach

$4.00

Pre-made Lemon Drop

$4.00

Pre-made Kamikaze

$4.00

Pre-made Washington Apple

$4.00

Pre-made Gummy Bear

$4.00

Jello Shots

$3.00

Beer

Draft Beer 16oz

Busch Light

$2.50

Bud Light

$3.00

Coors Light

$3.00

Miller Lite

$3.00

Michelob Ultra

$3.75

Blue Moon

$3.75

Stella Artois

$4.50

Ace Pineapple Cider

$4.50

Yuengling

$4.50

4x4 Smooth Criminal

$4.50

Cigar Bar Maduro

$4.50

Odell 90 Shilling

$4.50

Cigar Bar Jai Alai

$4.50

Mango Cart

$4.50

Guinness

$5.00

City Barrel Rad AF

$6.00

Bell's 2 Hearted Ale

$6.00

Elysian Space Dust

$6.00

Tank 7

$6.00

Goose Island Neon Beer Hug

$6.00

Union Jack

$6.00

KC Bier Dunkel

$4.50

KC Bier Hefeweizen

$4.50

Kona Big Wave

$4.50

Oscar Blues Old Chub

$6.00

Deschutes Black Butte Porter

$4.50

Tallgrass Buffalo Sweat

$4.50

10 Barrel Crush Raz

$5.00

Estella Jalisco

$4.50

Bottle and Can

Budweiser

$3.00

Bud Light

$3.00

Miller Light

$3.00

Coors Light

$3.00

Michelob Ultra

$3.75

U.C. Grapefruit Radler

$5.00

U.C. Underdog

$5.00

4 Hands Passion Fruit Prussia

$5.00

4 Hands Orange Seltzerade

$5.00

Toppling Goliath Pseudo Sue

$5.00

4 Hands Bohemian Breakfast

$5.00

Destihl Dill Pickle Sour

$5.00

Deschutes Fresh Haze IPA

$4.00

Torn Label Monk & Honey

$4.00

Sierra Nevada Hazy Little Thing

$4.00

Firestone Walker Merlin NITRO

$4.00

Rogue Hazelnut Brown Ale

$4.00

Civil Life Rye Pale Ale

$4.00

Left Hand Pumpkin Spice Nitro

$7.00

Rogue Colossal Claude 19.2

$7.00

Pint Night

Busch Light

$2.00

Bud Light

$2.00

Coors Light

$2.00

Miller Lite

$2.00

Michelob Ultra

$3.00

Blue Moon

$3.00

Stella Artois

$4.00

Ace Pineapple Cider

$4.00

Yuengling

$4.00

Smooth Criminal

$4.00

Maduro

$4.00

90 Shilling

$4.00

Jai Alai

$4.00

Mango Cart

$4.00

Guinness

$4.00

Rad AF

$5.00

2 Hearted Ale

$5.00

Space Dust

$6.00

Tank 7

$6.00

Neon Beer Hug

$5.00

Union Jack

$5.00

Dunkel

$4.00

KC Hefeweizen

$4.00

Big Wave

$4.00

Old Chub

$5.00

Black Butte Porter

$4.00

Buffalo Sweat

$4.00

Crush Raz

$4.00

Estella Jalisco

$4.00

Sunday Pitchers

Busch Light

$6.00

Bud Light

$7.00

Miller Lite

$7.00

Coors Light

$7.00

Michelob Ultra

$10.00

Civil Life Brown Ale

$10.00

Boulevard Wheat

$10.00

Blue Moon

$10.00

Ace Pineapple Cider

$12.00

Wine

Red Wine

Cabernet GLS

$4.00

Merlot GLS

$4.00

Pinot Noir GLS

$4.00

Cabernet BTL

$20.00

Merlot BTL

$20.00

Pinot Noir BTL

$20.00

White Wine

Chardonnay GLS

$4.00

Pinot Grigio GLS

$4.00

Sauvignon Blanc GLS

$4.00

Chardonnay BTL

$20.00

Pinot Grigio BTL

$20.00

Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$20.00

Rose/Moscato

White Zin GLS

$4.00

Rose GLS

$4.00

Moscato GLS

$4.00

White Zin BTL

$20.00

Rose BTL

$20.00

Moscato BTL

$20.00

Champagne

Sample Champgane GLS

$5.00

Sample Champgane BTL

$37.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:15 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:15 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:15 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:15 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:15 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:15 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:15 am
Restaurant info

We are an entertainment venue that has live music, poker, different unique events, and so much more. We have a full service kitchen and bar.

Location

313 South Patton Avenue, Springfield, MO 65806

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Tinga Tacos
orange star4.5 • 665
308 W. McDaniel Springfield, MO 65806
View restaurantnext
Kai After Dark - 306 S Campbell Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
306 South Campbell Avenue Springfield, MO 65806
View restaurantnext
The Sandwich Scene - On McDaniel
orange starNo Reviews
208 West Mcdaniel Street Springfield, MO 65806
View restaurantnext
Finnegan's Wake
orange star4.3 • 297
305 South Ave Springfield, MO 65806
View restaurantnext
Flame Steakhouse & Wine Bar
orange star4.6 • 1,105
314 W Walnut St Springfield, MO 65806
View restaurantnext
Nonna's Italian Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
306 South Ave Springfield, MO 65806
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Springfield

PaPPo's Pizzeria - Downtown - Downtown
orange star4.4 • 2,198
221 E Walnut Springfield, MO 65806
View restaurantnext
Jimm's Steakhouse and Pub - 1935 S Glenstone Ave
orange star4.5 • 2,096
1935 S Glenstone Ave Springfield, MO 65804
View restaurantnext
Springfield Brewing Company - BrewCo!
orange star4.1 • 1,612
305 S Market Ave Springfield, MO 65806
View restaurantnext
Mudlounge
orange star4.9 • 1,359
321 E Walnut St Springfield, MO 65806
View restaurantnext
Char Steakhouse and Oyster Bar
orange star4.6 • 1,251
1620 E Republic Rd Springfield, MO 65804
View restaurantnext
Bawi Korean BBQ
orange star4.5 • 1,190
4121 S. National Ave. Springfield, MO 65807
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Springfield
Nixa
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Branson
review star
Avg 4.1 (20 restaurants)
Joplin
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Rogers
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Bentonville
review star
Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)
Saint Robert
review star
Avg 3.5 (9 restaurants)
Springdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Fayetteville
review star
Avg 4.6 (37 restaurants)
Sedalia
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston