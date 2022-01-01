Dive Southern Coastal Kitchen
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy southern coastal cuisine. Check out our retail items in our gift store that we support small business!
Location
135 Reinhardt College Parkway, Suite 1, Canton, GA 30114
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
7 Tequilas - Canton - 1433 Riverstone Pkwy, Canton, GA 30114
No Reviews
1435 Riverstone Parkway Canton, GA 30114
View restaurant
Sidelines Grille - Reinhardt College Pkwy
No Reviews
147 Reinhardt College Pkwy #6 Canton, GA 30114
View restaurant