Dive Southern Coastal Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

135 Reinhardt College Parkway

Suite 1

Canton, GA 30114

Grouper
Cheddar Hush Puppies
She Crab Soup

Boards & Shells

Southern Coastal Charcuterie Board

Southern Coastal Charcuterie Board

$21.00

Crostinis, Peach Red Pepper Jam, Pimento Cheese, Smoked Gouda, Shrimp, Bourbon & Coke Candied Bacon, Country Caviar (boiled peanuts)

Pimento Cheese & Peach Red Pepper Jam w/Artisan Crostini's

Pimento Cheese & Peach Red Pepper Jam w/Artisan Crostini's

$9.00

Crostinis served with peach red pepper jam & Pimento cheese.

Shrimp Martini

Shrimp Martini

$10.00

6 Gulf Shrimp served in a martini glass with cocktail sauce.

Fried Green Tomatoes W/Chipotle Aioli

Fried Green Tomatoes W/Chipotle Aioli

$9.00

Corn meal encrusted deep fried green tomatoes topped with Feta cheese, arugula and Chipotle aioli.

Country Caviar

Country Caviar

$6.00

Hardy Farm’s Boiled Peanuts

Coastal Treats

She Crab Soup

She Crab Soup

$8.00

A staple of Charleston and the South Carolina low country, She-Crab Soup is a creamy bisque with intense seafood flavor from fresh crab meat.

Southern Coastal Salad

Southern Coastal Salad

$12.00

Spring mix with seasonal fruits & nuts & Feta cheese served with a homemade vinaigrette.

Southern Sandwiches

Cliff’s Catfish Sandwich

Cliff’s Catfish Sandwich

$14.00

Pecan encrusted fried catfish topped with red cabbage slaw and banana pepper tartar sauce served on brioche buns over Southern fries.

Fried Chicken & Waffle Sandwich

Fried Chicken & Waffle Sandwich

$13.00

Buttermilk fried chicken served on waffles with spring lettuce mix tossed in a sweet maple aioli over Southern fries.

Fried Green Tomato BLT on a Buttermilk Biscuit

$13.00

Cornmeal encrusted fried green tomatoes topped with thick cut bacon, spring lettuce mix and chipotle aioli on buttermilk biscuits over Southern fries.

Blacken Shrimp Po Boy

Blacken Shrimp Po Boy

$16.00

Blacken shrimp topped with red cabbage law and chipotle aioli on brioche hoagies over Southern fries.

Pimento Cheese Bacon Burger

$14.00

Hand pattied ground beef, topped with pimento cheese and thick cut bacon with bacon aioli served on pretzel buns over Southern fries.

The Butch Waffle Burger

$15.00

Savory Entrees

Shrimp & Grits

Shrimp & Grits

$19.00

Smoke Gouda and Cheddar grits, blackened shrimp, andouille sausage topped with chopped bacon, diced tomatoes and scallions.

Buttermilk Fried Chicken

$15.00

Buttermilk fried chicken breast over a bed of Southern mashed potatoes.

Low Country Boil

Low Country Boil

$26.00

Crawfish, shrimp, andouille sausage, new potato, corn seasoned and boiled to perfection served with coastal butter and cocktail sauce.

Cedar Planked Salmon

Cedar Planked Salmon

$25.00

Two 4oz filets of cedar plank salmon, one with blackening seasoning topped with chipotle aioli the other seasoned with a lemon dill topped with a mustard aioli served with Southern mashed potatoes.

Grouper

$25.00

Fried grouper over a bed of Southern Fries or Blackened grouper over smoked Gouda grits, both served with cheddar hush puppies, slaw.

Catfish Platter

$21.00

Jumbo Steamed Shrimp

$21.00

Citrus Shrimp

$21.00

CS FRI Seafood Lasagna

$25.00

Sides

Southern Fries

Southern Fries

$5.00

Roasted BBQ Corn

$5.00

Roasted Coastal Buttered Corn

$5.00
Southern Mashed Potatoes

Southern Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Smoked Gouda and Cheddar Cheese Grits

$5.00

Side Salad -Garden Salad

$5.00
Cheddar Hush Puppies

Cheddar Hush Puppies

$5.00

Side Salad - Coastal

$5.00

Mint Julep Fruit Salad

$5.00

Southern Sweet Treats

Single Dessert

Single Dessert

$6.00

A variety of southern treats.

Kids Menu

Chicken Fingers\Fries

$7.99

Lunch Specials

Soup & Salad

$9.00

Sandwich & Salad

$9.99

Soup & Sandwich

$9.99

Grouper Sandwich

$15.99

Fan Favorite

Fan Favorite for Two

$60.00

Thanksgiving Feast

Thanksgiving Feast

$125.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy southern coastal cuisine. Check out our retail items in our gift store that we support small business!

Website

Location

135 Reinhardt College Parkway, Suite 1, Canton, GA 30114

Directions

