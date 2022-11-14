Restaurant header imageView gallery

Diversion Pizza

5 Reviews

18773 Hwy 22

Suite C

MAUREPAS, LA 70449

Order Again

Popular Items

14" Pepperoni
9" Build Your Own
14" Build your Own

What's new from the Kitchen

Cheese Stuffed Peppadew Peppers

$7.00

NEW Black and Blue Tuna Lettuce Wraps (2)

$10.00

Seared tuna, tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles and creamy creole tomato glaze. Order of 2.

Portabella Mushrooms (Large)

Portabella Mushrooms (Large)

$6.00
Shrimp Wedge

Shrimp Wedge

$12.00

Romaine wedge, topped with shrimp, tomatoes, and creole tomato dressing

Gelato

$4.00

Starters

Cheese Stuffed Peppadew Peppers

$7.00
Shishito peppers

Shishito peppers

$7.00Out of stock

Shishitos are small, mild peppers from Japan. Their ﬂavor is sweet and slightly smokey, not spicy—but be careful! One in ten shishito peppers will be hot.

Arugula Salad

Arugula Salad

$7.00Out of stock

Honey Goat Cheese, tomatoes, arugula drizzled with olive oil, and balsamic glaze and a dash of pepper

Cucumbers and onions, marinated

$6.50
Roasted Asparagus

Roasted Asparagus

$8.00

Asparagus roasted in our garlic butter sauce and topped with parmesan cheese and a sprinkle of magic swamp dust.

Portabella Mushrooms (Large)

Portabella Mushrooms (Large)

$6.00
Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$9.00

Caprese salad is a simple Italian salad, made of sliced fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, and sweet basil, seasoned with salt, and a drizzle of balsamic glaze.

Piper Special

Piper Special

$6.50

Combination of olive oil, Italian seasonings, with a parmesan/romano cheese blend and stuffed with mozzarella cheese. Marinara Sauce for dipping

Cauliflower 10" CHEESE Breadsticks

$10.50

Cauliflower Crust

Cauliflower 10" Breadsticks

$9.50

Cauliflower Crust

Small Breadsticks

Small Breadsticks

$4.50

9" Combination of olive oil, Italian seasonings, with a parmesan/romano cheese blend Marinara Sauce for dipping

Small Cheese Breadsticks

Small Cheese Breadsticks

$6.00

9" Combination of olive oil, Italian seasonings, with a parmesan/romano cheese blend Marinara Sauce for dipping

Large Breadsticks

Large Breadsticks

$6.50

12" Combination of olive oil, Italian seasonings, with a parmesan/romano cheese blend Marinara Sauce for dipping

Large Cheese Breadsticks

Large Cheese Breadsticks

$8.50

12" Combination of olive oil, Italian seasonings, with a parmesan/romano cheese blend Marinara Sauce for dipping

NEW Black and Blue Tuna Lettuce Wraps (2)

NEW Black and Blue Tuna Lettuce Wraps (2)

$10.00

Chicken seasoned with our buffalo sauce and red onions, blue cheese crumbles wrapped in butter lettuce. Your choice of Blue Cheese, Ranch, or Jalapeno Ranch dressing to top it off.

Butter Lettuce Chicken Wraps

Butter Lettuce Chicken Wraps

$6.50+

Chicken seasoned with our sensation dressing, red onions, roasted red peppers, and shredded parmesan cheese wrapped in butter lettuce. Your choice of Ranch or Jalapeno Ranch to top it off.

Butter Lettuce Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Butter Lettuce Buffalo Chicken Wraps

$6.50+

Chicken seasoned with our buffalo sauce and red onions, blue cheese crumbles wrapped in butter lettuce. Your choice of Blue Cheese, Ranch, or Jalapeno Ranch dressing to top it off.

Hummus

Hummus

House-made hummus. Served with either/or hot fresh bread or veggies

Just Bread

$3.00

Salads

Romaine wedge, topped with Shrimp, tomatoes, and parmesan cheese served with Creole Tomato dressing
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Romaine Lettuce, croutons, and parmesan cheese served with our house Caesar dressing

Diversion Wedge

Diversion Wedge

$10.00

Romaine wedge, topped with bacon, tomatoes, and blue cheese served with our house Blue Cheese dressing

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$9.00

Mixture of Spring Mix and Romaine Lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes, red onion, parmesan cheese, and croutons and then your choice of our house dressing

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$9.00

Mixture of Spring Mix and Romaine Lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, kalamata olives, and feta cheese served with our house Greek Vinaigrette

Sensation Salad

Sensation Salad

$8.00

Mixture of Spring Mix and Romaine Lettuce, kalamata olives, red onions, and parmesan cheese served with our house Sensation dressing

Spinach Salad

Spinach Salad

$9.00

A bed of spinach topped with cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, feta cheese, and dried cranberries and pecans served with our house Honey Mustard Vinaigrette

Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$9.00

Caprese salad is a simple Italian salad, made of sliced fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, and sweet basil, seasoned with salt, and a drizzle of balsamic glaze.

Fall Salad

Fall Salad

$11.00

A bed of spinach topped with red onions, apples, milk honey goat cheese, dried cranberries, pecans, and walnuts served with our house Honey Mustard Vinaigrette

Shrimp Wedge

Shrimp Wedge

$12.00

Romaine wedge, topped with shrimp, tomatoes, and creole tomato dressing

Pizzas 9"

Pick your sauce, cheese, protein, veggie and glaze to have it made your way

9" Build Your Own

$7.50

Pick your sauce, cheese, protein, veggie and glaze to have it made your way

9" Pepperoni

$8.50
9" Meat Lovers

9" Meat Lovers

$10.50

Traditional red sauce with Canadian bacon, pepperoni and spicy Italian sausage along with mozzarella make up this classic pizza

9" Aloha Nolan

9" Aloha Nolan

$9.00

Hawaiian inspired pizza with red sauce Canadian bacon, mozzarella, pineapples and topped off with a spicy BBQ glaze

9" BBQ Chicken

9" BBQ Chicken

$9.00
9" Pesto Veggie

9" Pesto Veggie

$8.50

Pesto sauce with a mixture of mozzarella and feta cheese, roasted red bell peppers, fresh Roma tomatoes topped with a balsamic glaze

9" Mediterranean Veggie

9" Mediterranean Veggie

$11.50

Marinara sauce with a light mixture of mozzarella and feta cheese blend, Roma tomatoes, artichokes, red onions, and Kalamata olives

9" Shrimp Adams Family

9" Shrimp Adams Family

$12.00

White alfredo sauce with mozzarella, chicken, roasted red bell peppers, roasted garlic, and mushrooms

9" Pesto Shrimp

9" Pesto Shrimp

$12.00

Pesto sauce with a light mixture of mozzarella and feta cheese blend, shrimp, roasted red bell peppers, and artichokes topped with a balsamic glaze

Pizzas 12"

12" Build Your Own

$12.00

Pick your sauce, cheese, protein, veggie and glaze to have it made your way

12" Pepperoni

12" Pepperoni

$13.50

Traditional red sauce with mozzarella and pepperoni

12" Pick 6 Special

$16.50

Traditional red sauce, mozzarella and then pick up to 2 proteins and up to 4 veggies to build your own pick 6

12" Aloha Nolan

12" Aloha Nolan

$16.50

Hawaiian inspired pizza with red sauce Canadian bacon, mozzarella, pineapples and topped off with a spicy BBQ glaze

12" BBQ Chicken

12" BBQ Chicken

$16.50

Our unique house made BBQ sauce topped with mozzarella, chicken, red onions and a Bourbon Sriracha glaze

12" Pesto Veggie

12" Pesto Veggie

$16.50

Pesto sauce with a mixture of mozzarella and feta cheese, roasted red bell peppers, fresh Roma tomatoes topped with a balsamic glaze

12" Meat Lovers

12" Meat Lovers

$16.50

Traditional red sauce with Canadian bacon, pepperoni and spicy Italian sausage along with mozzarella make up this classic pizza

12" Spicy Italian

12" Spicy Italian

$16.50

Traditional red sauce along with spicy Italian sausage, mozzarella, roasted red bell peppers, green bell peppers, and spicy cherry peppers

12" Supreme

12" Supreme

$16.50

Traditional red sauce with pepperoni, spicy Italian sausage, mozzarella, green bell peppers, mushrooms, black olives, and red onions

12" Adams Family

12" Adams Family

$16.50

White alfredo sauce with mozzarella, chicken, roasted red bell peppers, roasted garlic, and mushrooms

12" Garden Alfredo

12" Garden Alfredo

$16.50

White alfredo sauce with mozzarella, mushrooms and spinach

12" The Langley

$16.50

White alfredo sauce with mozzarella, chicken, bacon and topped with a ranch glaze

12" Buffalo Chicken

12" Buffalo Chicken

$16.50

Our house blended Buffalo sauce topped with mozzarella, chicken, red onions and a ranch glaze.

12" Pesto Shrimp

12" Pesto Shrimp

$18.00

Pesto sauce with a light mixture of mozzarella and feta cheese blend, shrimp, roasted red bell peppers, and artichokes topped with a balsamic glaze

12" Shrimp Adams Family

12" Shrimp Adams Family

$18.00

White alfredo sauce with mozzarella, shrimp, roasted red bell peppers, roasted garlic, and mushrooms

12" Mediterranean Veggie

12" Mediterranean Veggie

$16.50

Marinara sauce with a light mixture of mozzarella and feta cheese blend, Roma tomatoes, artichokes, red onions, and Kalamata olives

Pizzas 14"

14" Build your Own

$15.00

Pick your sauce, cheese, protein, veggie and glaze to have it made your way

14" Pepperoni

14" Pepperoni

$17.00

Traditional red sauce with mozzarella and pepperoni

14" Pick 6 Special

$21.50

Traditional red sauce, mozzarella and then pick up to 2 proteins and up to 4 veggies to build your own pick 6

14" Aloha Nolan

14" Aloha Nolan

$21.50

Hawaiian inspired pizza with red sauce Canadian bacon, mozzarella, pineapples and topped off with a spicy BBQ glaze

14" BBQ Chicken

14" BBQ Chicken

$21.50

Our unique house made BBQ sauce topped with mozzarella, chicken, red onions and a Bourbon Sriracha glaze

14" Pesto Veggie

14" Pesto Veggie

$21.50

Pesto sauce with a mixture of mozzarella and feta cheese, roasted red bell peppers, fresh Roma tomatoes topped with a balsamic glaze

14" Meat Lover

14" Meat Lover

$21.50

Traditional red sauce with Canadian bacon, pepperoni and spicy Italian sausage along with mozzarella make up this classic pizza

14" Spicy Italian

14" Spicy Italian

$21.50

Traditional red sauce along with spicy Italian sausage, mozzarella, roasted red bell peppers, green bell peppers, and spicy cherry peppers

14" Supreme

14" Supreme

$21.50

Traditional red sauce with pepperoni, spicy Italian sausage, mozzarella, green bell peppers, mushrooms, black olives, and red onions

14" Adams Family

14" Adams Family

$21.50

White alfredo sauce with mozzarella, chicken, roasted red bell peppers, roasted garlic, and mushrooms

14" Garden Alfredo

14" Garden Alfredo

$21.50

White alfredo sauce with mozzarella, mushrooms and spinach

14" The Langley

$21.50

White alfredo sauce with mozzarella, chicken, bacon and topped with a ranch glaze

14" Buffalo Chicken

14" Buffalo Chicken

$21.50

Our house blended Buffalo sauce topped with mozzarella, chicken, red onions and a ranch glaze.

14" Mediterranean Veggie

14" Mediterranean Veggie

$21.50

Marinara sauce with a light mixture of mozzarella and feta cheese blend, Roma tomatoes, artichokes, red onions, and Kalamata olives

14" Shrimp Adams Family

14" Shrimp Adams Family

$24.00

White alfredo sauce with mozzarella, shrimp, roasted red bell peppers, roasted garlic, and mushrooms

14" Pesto Shrimp

14" Pesto Shrimp

$24.00

Pesto sauce with a light mixture of mozzarella and feta cheese blend, shrimp, roasted red bell peppers, and artichokes topped with a balsamic glaze

Cauliflower Pizza 10"

Cauliflower Crust, pick your sauce, cheese, protein and glaze to have it made your way

Cauliflower BYO Pizza 10"

$11.00

Cauliflower Crust, pick your sauce, cheese, protein and glaze to have it made your way

Cauliflower Pepperoni

$12.00

Traditional red sauce with mozzarella and pepperoni

Cauliflower Aloha Nolan

$12.50

Hawaiian inspired pizza with red sauce Canadian bacon, mozzarella, pineapples and topped off with a spicy BBQ glaze

Cauliflower BBQ Chicken

$12.50

Our unique house made BBQ sauce topped with mozzarella, chicken, red onions and a Bourbon Sriracha glaze

Cauliflower Pesto Veggie

$12.50

Pesto sauce with a mixture of mozzarella and feta cheese, roasted red bell peppers, fresh Roma tomatoes topped with a balsamic glaze

Cauliflower Meat Lovers

Cauliflower Meat Lovers

$14.00

Traditional red sauce with Canadian bacon, pepperoni and spicy Italian sausage along with mozzarella make up this classic pizza

Cauliflower Spicy Italian

$13.50

Traditional red sauce along with spicy Italian sausage, mozzarella, roasted red bell peppers, green bell peppers, and spicy cherry peppers

Cauliflower Supreme

$14.00

Traditional red sauce with pepperoni, Italian sausage, mozzarella, green bell peppers, mushrooms, black olives, and red onions

Cauliflower Garden Alfredo

$12.50

White alfredo sauce with mozzarella, mushrooms and spinach

Cauliflower Adams Family

$14.00

White alfredo sauce with mozzarella, chicken, roasted red bell peppers, roasted garlic, and mushrooms

Cauliflower The Langley

$13.50

White alfredo sauce with mozzarella, chicken, bacon and topped with a ranch glaze

Cauliflower Buffalo Chicken

$13.00

Our house blended Buffalo sauce topped with mozzarella, chicken, red onions and a ranch glaze.

Cauliflower Shrimp Adams Family

$15.00

White alfredo sauce with mozzarella, shrimp, roasted red bell peppers, roasted garlic, and mushrooms

Cauliflower Mediterranean Veggie

$14.00

Marinara sauce with a light mixture of mozzarella and feta cheese blend, Roma tomatoes, artichokes, red onions, and Kalamata olives

Cauliflower Shrimp Pesto

$15.00

Pesto sauce with a light mixture of mozzarella and feta cheese blend, shrimp, roasted red bell peppers, and artichokes topped with a balsamic glaze

Dipping Sauces

Marinara

$0.50

Garlic Butter

$0.50

Ranch Cup

$0.75

Jalepeno Ranch Cup

$0.75

Hot Honey Cup

$1.25

Desserts

Diversion Cookie

Diversion Cookie

$4.00+

Served warm, a 7" house-made cookie with a scoop of bluebell ice cream on top.

Gelato

$4.00

Weekday Lunch Special

9" Any One Topping Pizza and Fountain Drink

$9.00

Choose your sauce and one topping plus a soft drink

Merch

Koozie

$3.00

Trucker Hat

$20.00

T-Shirt

$22.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Restaurant info

French Settlement Elite Card Free Small Breadsticks w/Purchase of $25 or more just show your card

Location

18773 Hwy 22, Suite C, MAUREPAS, LA 70449

Directions

