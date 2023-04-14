Divieto Ristorante - Aventura
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info
Conveniently located in Aventura Mall, offering a beautiful décor and ambiance that brings you back to the 1920's. Some of the most popular dishes are Divieto's signature dish, 'Ruota di Parmigiano', a fun tableside experience, where creamy Fettuccine Alfredo is tossed and finished inside of a Parmigiano Reggiano cheese wheel, and its impressive 40oz Tomahawk Steak, carved tableside. Divieto's full bar offers a wide selection of wines, plus signature and classical cocktails.
Location
19575 Biscayne Blvd, Room 375, Aventura, FL 33180
