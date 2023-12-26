Divieto - Coral Springs
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Conveniently located in Coral Springs main streetl, offering a beautiful decor and ambiance that brings you back to the 1920's. Indulge in the best Italian food, exquisitely fused with a classic American touch. Some of our top picks include our renowned Ruota di Parmigiano, our impressive 40oz. Tomahawk Steak and our signature Caramello al Latte for dessert. Divieto's full bar offers a wide selection of wines, plus signature and classical cocktails
Location
2729 North University Drive, Coral Springs, FL 33065
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Yellow Yolk - Coral Springs - 2864 N UNIVERSITY DR
No Reviews
2864 N UNIVERSITY DR CORAL SPRING, FL 33065
View restaurant
Just Pizza & Wing Co -Coral Springs - 2359 N. University Dr. FL.
No Reviews
2359 N. University Dr. Coral Springs, FL 33065
View restaurant
Embarcadero 41- Coral Springs - 3111 N University Dr Suite#113
No Reviews
3111 N University Dr Suite#113 Coral Springs, FL 33065
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Coral Springs
Laspadas (Coral Springs) - 10178 W Sample Rd
4.8 • 5,078
10178 W Sample Rd Coral Springs, FL 33065
View restaurant
The Melting Pot - Coral Springs FL
4.5 • 1,514
10374 W Sample Rd Coral Springs, FL 33065
View restaurant
Pasquale's Pizza & Subs - 10337 Royal Palm Blvd.
4.9 • 1,452
10337 Royal Palm Blvd. Coral Springs, FL 33065
View restaurant