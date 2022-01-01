Restaurant header imageView gallery

Divine 9 Dines

review star

No reviews yet

5365 Lurmer Dr

Liberty Township, OH 45011

Order Again

Popular Items

Ivy Bang Bang Shrimp

Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

$11.00

2 Street Shrimp Tacos with a blend of Mexican and Cajun spices.

Street Corn

Street Corn

$3.75

AKA Elote. A classic Mexican street food of corn on the cob slathered in spicy and creamy crema and Cotija cheese.

Chicken Tacos

Chicken Tacos

$8.00

These street tacos are juicy and full Mexican flavor and spices.

Entree

Fried Chicken Wings With Mild Sauce

Fried Chicken Wings With Mild Sauce

$12.00

Southern fried chicken wings smothered in our famous mild sauce.

Ivy Shrimp Po Boy

Ivy Shrimp Po Boy

$15.00

Toasted French Baquette, cajun style jumbo shrimp, arugala, tomatoes, pickles and house made remoulade.

Chicago Style Hot Dog

Chicago Style Hot Dog

$8.00
Brisket Sandwich

Brisket Sandwich

$12.00
Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.00Out of stock

Side

Double For Your Trouble French Fries

Double For Your Trouble French Fries

$3.50

Not Yo Normal Nachos

$8.99

Drinks

Coca Cola

Coca Cola

$2.75
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.75
Sprite

Sprite

$2.75
Lipton Peach Ice Tea

Lipton Peach Ice Tea

$2.75
Water

Water

$2.00

Kids Menu

Kids Hot Dog and Fries

Kids Hot Dog and Fries

$6.99
Chicken Nuggets and Fries

Chicken Nuggets and Fries

$6.99

Favorites

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

5365 Lurmer Dr, Liberty Township, OH 45011

Directions

